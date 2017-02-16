Scarlett Johansson: ‘I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person’

Scarlett Johansson is this month’s Playboy interview, and I actually enjoyed it. I didn’t read all of it because, hello, it’s crazy long and I don’t care about Scarlett that much. But I read most of it and skimmed the rest. They must have conducted the interview well before Scarlett and Romain announced their split, because she refers to her “husband” a few times. Overall though, it seems more like she’s been living as a single mother for a while, and her daughter Rose just stays with her while Romain does whatever. There’s a lot of information in here, most of which I won’t get into, but here are the biggest reveals and highlights (you can read the full piece here):

On the controversy of The Ghost in the Shell and playing a character that could have gone to a Japanese actress: “Totally. I think the conversation about diversity in Hollywood is an important one and one that we should be having. My character has the unique experience of being a person whose human brain has been put into what was essentially a synthetic robotic body. I guess I always thought the character was a universal one, in the sense that she has no identity, and the heart of this story is her search for an identity. I hope that whatever questions people have about my casting in this film will be answered by actually seeing the movie. It’s hard to say, because you haven’t seen the movie yet, and there’s a part of it that I don’t want to talk about because it’s the turning point of the movie, but I think it answers the question for the audience as to who I am, who I was and what my true identity is, and it has nothing to do with how my character looks or how you see me.

Being able to be vulnerable & humble: “It’s something Barack Obama has—humility. It’s such a lovely quality. There are a lot of things about him that will be missed, but humility is such an important part of being successful at what you do….I actually think it will become very apparent that a leader cannot be successful if they don’t have that—if they’re not able to be vulnerable, curious, compassionate, to have that kind of humility. I don’t think you can lead in any field without having those qualities. That’s what makes a leader, I think: the ability to learn from mistakes and to have compassion for your fellow man.

How she feels post-election: “You know, it’s funny. I had dinner with Woody Allen right after the election, so it was in November. We were both like, “Okay, the election. That’s our topic before we get deep into what the meaning of life is.” And I said, “Please don’t tell me you’re one of those people who was like, ‘I told you so.’ Please don’t tell me that.” And he was like, “Honestly, I was shocked. I would have thought that he would not have won one state.” And I thought, Okay, well, if Woody felt that way, it makes me feel better about being as ignorant as I was, because I literally—I mean, it was a complete and utter shock.”

Her Election Day experience: “I had a very strange experience voting. I took my kid with me, and I was like, “Kid, we got a female president, which is pretty exciting. And it’s Hillary Clinton; that’s also cool, and we’re good.” Then I got on a plane to Hong Kong, which is a 16-hour flight. I had two glasses of wine and passed out. I woke up 10 hours later, and the stewardess was like, “Excuse me, Miss, would you like to know the election results?” I looked at her and said, “Well, I know it’s—okay, what? Give me the news. Let me have it. What is it? I think I know it’s Clinton.” And she was like, “No, it’s actually Trump.” I thought, This is a Twilight Zone episode. I mean, I’m shuttling through the air at 30,000 feet. The whole cabin is dark, my brother is passed out, and I tap him on the shoulder—he was a field organizer for Obama; he’s very political—and I say, “Hunter, wake up, wake up!” He was like, “What?” I said, “Trump won.” He was like, “Oh, stop it.” God, he got so drunk when we landed in Hong Kong. This morning I was listening to NPR, and I have these moments when it still hits me, the weight of it.

She’s said before that she isn’t sure humans are designed to be monogamous. “Well, with every gain there’s a loss, right? So that’s a loss. You have to choose a path. I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people—for everyone—the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.”

On marriage in general. “I think marriage initially involves a lot of people who have nothing to do with your relationship, because it’s a legally binding contract, and that has a weight to it. Being married is different than not being married, and anybody who tells you that it’s the same is lying. It changes things. I have friends who were together for 10 years and then decided to get married, and I’ll ask them on their wedding day or right after if it’s different, and it always is. It is. It’s a beautiful responsibility, but it’s a responsibility.