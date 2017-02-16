Scarlett Johansson: ‘I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person’

Scarlett Johansson is this month’s Playboy interview, and I actually enjoyed it. I didn’t read all of it because, hello, it’s crazy long and I don’t care about Scarlett that much. But I read most of it and skimmed the rest. They must have conducted the interview well before Scarlett and Romain announced their split, because she refers to her “husband” a few times. Overall though, it seems more like she’s been living as a single mother for a while, and her daughter Rose just stays with her while Romain does whatever. There’s a lot of information in here, most of which I won’t get into, but here are the biggest reveals and highlights (you can read the full piece here):
On the controversy of The Ghost in the Shell and playing a character that could have gone to a Japanese actress: “Totally. I think the conversation about diversity in Hollywood is an important one and one that we should be having. My character has the unique experience of being a person whose human brain has been put into what was essentially a synthetic robotic body. I guess I always thought the character was a universal one, in the sense that she has no identity, and the heart of this story is her search for an identity. I hope that whatever questions people have about my casting in this film will be answered by actually seeing the movie. It’s hard to say, because you haven’t seen the movie yet, and there’s a part of it that I don’t want to talk about because it’s the turning point of the movie, but I think it answers the question for the audience as to who I am, who I was and what my true identity is, and it has nothing to do with how my character looks or how you see me.
Being able to be vulnerable & humble: “It’s something Barack Obama has—humility. It’s such a lovely quality. There are a lot of things about him that will be missed, but humility is such an important part of being successful at what you do….I actually think it will become very apparent that a leader cannot be successful if they don’t have that—if they’re not able to be vulnerable, curious, compassionate, to have that kind of humility. I don’t think you can lead in any field without having those qualities. That’s what makes a leader, I think: the ability to learn from mistakes and to have compassion for your fellow man.
How she feels post-election: “You know, it’s funny. I had dinner with Woody Allen right after the election, so it was in November. We were both like, “Okay, the election. That’s our topic before we get deep into what the meaning of life is.” And I said, “Please don’t tell me you’re one of those people who was like, ‘I told you so.’ Please don’t tell me that.” And he was like, “Honestly, I was shocked. I would have thought that he would not have won one state.” And I thought, Okay, well, if Woody felt that way, it makes me feel better about being as ignorant as I was, because I literally—I mean, it was a complete and utter shock.”
Her Election Day experience: “I had a very strange experience voting. I took my kid with me, and I was like, “Kid, we got a female president, which is pretty exciting. And it’s Hillary Clinton; that’s also cool, and we’re good.” Then I got on a plane to Hong Kong, which is a 16-hour flight. I had two glasses of wine and passed out. I woke up 10 hours later, and the stewardess was like, “Excuse me, Miss, would you like to know the election results?” I looked at her and said, “Well, I know it’s—okay, what? Give me the news. Let me have it. What is it? I think I know it’s Clinton.” And she was like, “No, it’s actually Trump.” I thought, This is a Twilight Zone episode. I mean, I’m shuttling through the air at 30,000 feet. The whole cabin is dark, my brother is passed out, and I tap him on the shoulder—he was a field organizer for Obama; he’s very political—and I say, “Hunter, wake up, wake up!” He was like, “What?” I said, “Trump won.” He was like, “Oh, stop it.” God, he got so drunk when we landed in Hong Kong. This morning I was listening to NPR, and I have these moments when it still hits me, the weight of it.
She’s said before that she isn’t sure humans are designed to be monogamous. “Well, with every gain there’s a loss, right? So that’s a loss. You have to choose a path. I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people—for everyone—the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.”
On marriage in general. “I think marriage initially involves a lot of people who have nothing to do with your relationship, because it’s a legally binding contract, and that has a weight to it. Being married is different than not being married, and anybody who tells you that it’s the same is lying. It changes things. I have friends who were together for 10 years and then decided to get married, and I’ll ask them on their wedding day or right after if it’s different, and it always is. It is. It’s a beautiful responsibility, but it’s a responsibility.
What do you think about Scarlett’s anti-monogamy talk? The thing is, I don’t think she’s anti-monogamy, I think she’s just trying to be realistic and self-aware? Like, I appreciate that she’s not trying to sell herself as Little Miss Monogamy or Senora Pure Thoughts. She’s had two marriages go down the tubes, for a variety of reasons, and one of those reasons might be that she fools around. She’s not saying people are incapable of being with only one person – she’s saying it’s a lot of work and some/many people fail at it. As for her political talk… the most controversial thing is that she was having dinner with Woody Allen post-election. Ew.
Said every recently divorced person, ever.
My first thought too.
Dinner with Woody Allen? Yep, Scarlett is still canceled.
So I sat down with a highly awarded rapist to discuss the election of rapist. We were both equally shocked that such behaviour could be ignored.
She didn’t just work with Woody, they are dinner friends. Doesn’t have an ounce of discomfort over sharing that? Nope. Im done with her.
exactly. Ew
Yeah, I can’t believe she’d even want to name drop him, that was shocking to me. I really didn’t want to hear about their post-election conversation. And I was liking pretty much everything else she was saying. Oh well, buh-bye.
this really shows how she does not care at all and her morals are situational. Trump cant do anything for her so he is a predator, Allen can give her prestige so he is a good friend.
Didn’t Hiddleston work with Woody Allen in the past as well?
She’s said this before though. I want to say it was after her first marriage ended as well. If she truly feels this way then maybe she should ya know stop getting married or getting into relationships that aren’t meant to be open.
As for having lunch with Woody Allen….honestly Scarjo has been canceled in my book. I just let the trash continue on being trash.
Right? you don’t believe in monogamy? That’s fine, no problem, to each their own. But then why do you get married, more than once?
For some, marriage seems a way to prove the depth of their feelings rather than a true commitment.
She explained this in the article above. She says that the appeal of marriage is the romantic connotations. What she needs is a good friend to remind her next time that the romance phase dies and if her heart is telling her that this time it will be different and the romance will be eternal then her heart is lying to her brain.
Her answer about playing a role that should have gone to a Japanese woman doesn’t come off well, imo. She says, “Totally, we should talk about diversity in Hollywood.” She then goes on a diatribe about how the character was more about finding her identity and not how she looks, and we just haven’t seen the movie so we don’t understand… She doesn’t talk about diversity in Hollywood at all. It comes off as dismissive an arrogant to be honest
Lots of people find it very easy and natural to be monogamous. Just because YOU don’t, doesn’t mean it doesn’t come perfectly natural to others.
This is also such a cheaters line to use to justify their behavior, which makes me wonder what really ended the marriage…
Well said, sista! I remember this same talk from her after the first divorce.
So true! I have never had the slightest struggle with monogamy. My first long term boyfriend did, and what a heartbreak that was for me.
My husband does not struggle with it. He’s always been easily monogamous like me.
I heard on NPR that there was an extensive study done and there seems to be two kinds of people: monogamous and non-monogamous. They found that it is either very easy or very difficult, depending on a person’s brain chemistry. I believe that. It’s very easy for me. I know others for whom it’s a struggle.
Disagree that marriage necessarily changes things. Like everything else in life, it impacts people differently. For some people it changes everything, for some people it changes nothing. these sweeping statements are dumb.
My husband and I got married quite quickly (well a year and a half after we started dating), and it did not change anything. Truly. When we bought out house (after about 4 years of marriage) it was a massive change in the dynamic of our relationship.
The change came for my SO and I after we had our first kid. He’s the breadwinner and I’m home raising our daughter. I can totally see how that could ruin a relationship but for us it only strengthened us. I found my niche with taking care of our child and learning to cook. Now we are expecting our second child in our new house, our other child is going to school full time this fall….and I’ll be focusing on all that school stuff, a new baby, and our little farm we have growing outside.
We’ve never been married but we’ve been together for fifteen years, since high school.
My husband and I got married after 9 months of dating; we were already living together at the time, we moved in together after 5 months. This is our 5th year of marriage
Biggest change in our life would have been the kids probably, but we don’t have any (by choice). I think getting pets was the only thing that really changed our life a bit.
Monogamy is a societal construct, so no it is not “natural” in terms of being a biological human trait, but recognizing that doesn’t make one anti-monogamy. One can recognize that the concept of monogamy is a societal-made one and still say “Yep, that’s what I want”.
Not sure what you mean. It’s very tricky to talk about some original human state. There are plenty of species which are strictly monogamous, including primates.
Actually it’s not. It depends on the species. You could argue human beings were not naturally monogamous but that would be a recent thing too. Think that now if you are in good health you can survive until you are 80 or 90. Two millennia ago the majority of people were surviving up till their 40ies, in some cases less than that. Surely easier to be monogamous for 15 years than 60….
She just needs to add “to me” in that sentence and that would be OK. But then of course nobody would want to be in a relationship with her again. So she projects her issues with relationships and marriage on the whole of humanity. But then she always came across as thinking she was smarter than she really was.
I understand what she says about monogamy, particularly in her own environment where she is a beauty surrounded by beautiful, stylish people.
If [insert name of one of your gender preference celeb crush] came to your house and tried to seduce you, would you be able to resist even if married/or in a relationship?
I am pretty sure more than half – much more – wouldn’t.
EDIT: but it doesn’t mean that some people can’t and that one shouldn’t go for it. From the looks of it it looks as if she was in an open relationship.
I doubt anyone famous with any kind of sex drive is faithful. you have got to be super delusional to date an actor or actress and think they will only ever want to be with you. most of them even cast their co stars in love scenes based on who they find attractive and want to make out with. (which isnt really acting then isnt it?)
its mostly unattractive people who are monogamous anyway. not by choice.
I would say no. It wouldn’t make sense to me to cheat on my husband for a fling with a beautiful actor.
The beauty of the temptation doesn’t really matter anything if you are unhappy in a marriage. Plenty of people cheat with ugly people, not movie stars.
she’s said it before, and honestly i agree with her so much. the idea of marriage and monogamy forever is very romantic, but is it feasible? imo no, given the amount of people i know who cheat, and being the product of a broken marriage myself. i think people can be very committed and monogamous for a long time, it’s the until death do us part bit that isn’t always realistic, imo. if you’re lucky life is long, people change, and relationships do too. you should be open minded and know when to let go.
other than me agreeing about marriage/monogamy, she’s such a let down. still hanging out with woody? i could give her a pass back in the day when she was very young, but now she has no excuses. also stop taking roles that aren’t meant for white people.
Being monogamous and being married forever are not the same thing. One can be completely monogamous and have multiple relationships/marriages over one’s lifetime. Monogamy is about only having one partner at a time, not only being with that one partner forever.
maybe i didn’t explain myself well. what i mean is that given the amount of people who cheat, i don’t find monogamy feasible in the long run. whether you’re married or not, monogamy has a sell by date. and like she says it’s a beautiful idea but it’s a lot of hard work, and not always a realistic expectation.
but most people mean that when they say monogamy. i mean if you only had one partner at a time but it was 500 partners in 10 years no one would call you monogamous.
Just because Scarlett said monogamy isn’t natural doesn’t mean she cheated. Maybe she was the one who was cheated on or maybe she just doesn’t think monogamy isn’t natural. It just doesn’t make sense when people put words in other people’s mouth. We don’t know if there’s more to what Scarlett is saying.
She’s sounds like every immature, post grad, pretentiously unpretentious arse I ever debated with in my 20s. Your too old to feign progressive in the same breath as stating you had lunch with a pedophile Scar.
I agree with her as far as the anti monogamy thing goes…it is work to actively remain monogamous. I’ve never personally cheated on my bfs & no, I’ve never been married but I have been in several very long term relationships where after some time, I would find myself in a situation where I would very consciously have to tell myself don’t go there. And it was really at those times where I would reevaluate where I am with my bf & what it is I really want that’s so obviously missing. But these are of course only my experiences I speak of
PS
Currently single….wonder why? Lol..not really
i think most people feel like that, but aren’t necessarily honest about it. hence all the cheating.
And some people find their true love. It is different for everyone.
She’s changed up the white washing answer a bit. PR coaching to the max. You did it for the money dear. You’re a sell out. Just say it, you’ll feel better. We understand, it was a lot of money.
Oh and the monogamy comments? Whatever. She’s trying to excuse the fact that she’s failed at two marriages (two brief marriages) and trying to make it seem like her experience is just like everyone else. No its not. Some people are not the marrying sort and that’s fine (if they are aware of that), but some will do very well at it. She’s projecting.
But her good friend Wood Allen is monogamous with his stepdaughter. Isnt that proof????
That whole sentence is just wrong wrong wrong, & grossly true. Yuck
I do not get how this woman is the top grossing actor of all time? She is overrated in every way possible. She seems cold in real life and it translates on screen. She does not have any warmth to her at all. Her acting is completely wooden. She is more than problematic with some of the things she’s said and done. And there have always been strong rumors about her being one of this people that hates having women around. Like, she has no female friends. Does she have any redeeming qualities? Because I see none.
