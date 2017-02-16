Prince Harry took Meghan Markle to Wales for a romantic V-Day weekend

Prince Harry Help for heroes

According to sources familiar with the Suits shooting schedule, Meghan Markle isn’t due back in Canada until April. That’s when she’ll be working for months on the new season of Suits, and she’ll likely need to be in or around Toronto for a solid five months or so, I would think. So that’s why Meghan has basically camped out at Prince Harry’s London shag-pad, Nottingham Cottage, at Kensington Palace. Meghan and Harry are living together, basically, although Meghan maintains a home in Toronto. Will Harry propose to Meghan before she goes back to Canada? Will Meghan ask Suits producers to write her character off the show? Will she marry Harry by the end of the year? Who knows? But we do know that Meghan and Harry spent Valentine’s Day together.

Their first Valentine’s Day! Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, are spending the holiday together on another getaway, but the high-profile couple are keeping it low-key.

“Harry took her away somewhere in Wales for a romantic weekend,” an insider tells Us. “Tonight, she and Harry are staying in for Valentine’s.”

The Suits star, 35, has been staying at the British royal’s Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage, since late December, except for her five-day mission trip to India in January. The couple most recently stepped out for dinner on Wednesday, February 1, at members-only club Soho House, the same spot where they were first introduced this past June. Other than the occasional under-the-radar date night, Harry, 32, and Markle have been “chilling and enjoying lazy days together,” an insider previously told Us.

I am amazed that Meghan and Harry are so good at flying under the radar for the most part. If they were in Wales for a romantic weekend and this is the first we’re hearing of it? Well-played. I particularly wonder how Meghan manages to do it – photographers must be staking out the Kensington Palace exits and entrances for a glimpse of Meghan but she’s only been pap’d a few times. That Soho House jaunt a few weeks ago feels more like a set-up photo-op, doesn’t it?

Oh, and a few days ago, Meghan posted her first Instagram in more than two months:

Sending good vibes – always in all ways #nobadenergy #bethechange

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

46 Responses to “Prince Harry took Meghan Markle to Wales for a romantic V-Day weekend”

  1. Trixie says:
    February 16, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Did Meghan bring her two dogs to London or are they in Toronto with someone else?

  2. Odette says:
    February 16, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Rooting for them, still! (Fingers crossed!)

  3. Becky says:
    February 16, 2017 at 7:36 am

    This just shows that no matter how high profile you are, you can stay under the radar if you want to (with some security).

  4. Talie says:
    February 16, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I still have this feeling that an article is going to pop up on the Hollywood Reporter or Deadline saying that she is exiting Suits or being written out.

    • notasugarhere says:
      February 16, 2017 at 8:53 am

      I don’t think they’d chance the news getting out. Too many people could spill the news, even if everyone was sworn to secrecy. If they ultimately decide to get married, they might wait on the announcement until after this next round of filming is done. That would give the writers time to write out her character during the next hiatus, and for her to do a few more episodes post-engagement to end her character’s story line.

  5. sarri says:
    February 16, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I still don’t think they will marry.

  6. Khaleesi says:
    February 16, 2017 at 7:43 am

    She’s still using her IG and Tig account? Okay.

  7. ell says:
    February 16, 2017 at 7:44 am

    what do you mean week end, v day was like tuesday?

    anyway, i’m just here to say that even though i couldn’t care less about the british royals (in fact they annoy me endlessly since i fund their get aways with my money) and don’t find pasty white men any attractive, it’s nice he’s dating someone who is accomplished and with an actual career.

    • Guest says:
      February 16, 2017 at 7:47 am

      Don’t worry, more and more people scream for Rexit. Things have changed since Brexit and Trump.

      I really think a lot of things will change for the royals when the Queen is gone.

    • Merry says:
      February 16, 2017 at 8:08 am

      Same here. That clan leave me with a bad taste, the older ones especially as so self important I want to gag. But this choice for Harry is interesting. Aside from her being her own person, I never understood how it was that two boys who were raised travelling the world and had a mother who dated interracially, were so singular in their tastes. It convinced me that they picked up biases from their dads side once their mum died. All the race related bungles in their teens and twenties which smacked of Phils (and Liz… you dont stay married to a racist for 70 years unless you agree with him) influence just proved that further. Glad to see they outgrew that, Harry anyway.

      Reply
    • Sixer says:
      February 16, 2017 at 8:21 am

      Solid republican here, as you know.

      I use the royals as a kind of safety valve. I can get out my frustrations being rude about Normal Bill and Katie Bucket, and enjoy myself making them absurd as here, with FLYING ELVI nuptials.

  8. Cakelover says:
    February 16, 2017 at 7:51 am

    It’s the first time I notice that Harry and Meghan look a bit alike lol

  9. Sixer says:
    February 16, 2017 at 7:54 am

    FLYING ELVI.

    That is all.

  10. ElleBee says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I love Harry and I think this is a cute pairing but I get a case of the Who Cares whenever I see a heading about them. Idk why

    Also…Marry her Harry…make Kate sick

    • Trixie says:
      February 16, 2017 at 8:11 am

      I honestly don’t understand why people root for Harry to marry women in terms of how those women will affect Kate. People did the same thing with Cressida – they wanted Harry to marry her because her sister would upset Kate. Why does Kate have to be brought into everything even things that have no relevance to her at all? Why can’t we just take Harry’s girlfriends as their own people and not bring Kate into the discussion at all?

  11. oce says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Yeeeees #BlackGirlMagic .That is all.

  12. TyrantDestroyed says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Ooh I see what you did there Kaiser :D . Anyway I like them as a couple and hope they remain together. They are fun gossip and will keep Kate and Bill busy.

  13. Dani says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Romantic weekend in wales? Does anyone watch Archer??

  14. Ruby says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:20 am

    How does US Weekly always know the private details of this relationship? She needs to stop leaking stories in the press and be discreet.

  15. Ruby says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:22 am

  16. Sassback says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:30 am

    If I were her, I wouldn’t have them write me off a show until the marriage contract is signed. Engagements break off all the time. That’s if Suits even runs that long.

