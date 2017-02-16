Prince Harry took Meghan Markle to Wales for a romantic V-Day weekend

According to sources familiar with the Suits shooting schedule, Meghan Markle isn’t due back in Canada until April. That’s when she’ll be working for months on the new season of Suits, and she’ll likely need to be in or around Toronto for a solid five months or so, I would think. So that’s why Meghan has basically camped out at Prince Harry’s London shag-pad, Nottingham Cottage, at Kensington Palace. Meghan and Harry are living together, basically, although Meghan maintains a home in Toronto. Will Harry propose to Meghan before she goes back to Canada? Will Meghan ask Suits producers to write her character off the show? Will she marry Harry by the end of the year? Who knows? But we do know that Meghan and Harry spent Valentine’s Day together.
Their first Valentine’s Day! Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, are spending the holiday together on another getaway, but the high-profile couple are keeping it low-key.
“Harry took her away somewhere in Wales for a romantic weekend,” an insider tells Us. “Tonight, she and Harry are staying in for Valentine’s.”
The Suits star, 35, has been staying at the British royal’s Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage, since late December, except for her five-day mission trip to India in January. The couple most recently stepped out for dinner on Wednesday, February 1, at members-only club Soho House, the same spot where they were first introduced this past June. Other than the occasional under-the-radar date night, Harry, 32, and Markle have been “chilling and enjoying lazy days together,” an insider previously told Us.
I am amazed that Meghan and Harry are so good at flying under the radar for the most part. If they were in Wales for a romantic weekend and this is the first we’re hearing of it? Well-played. I particularly wonder how Meghan manages to do it – photographers must be staking out the Kensington Palace exits and entrances for a glimpse of Meghan but she’s only been pap’d a few times. That Soho House jaunt a few weeks ago feels more like a set-up photo-op, doesn’t it?
Oh, and a few days ago, Meghan posted her first Instagram in more than two months:
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Did Meghan bring her two dogs to London or are they in Toronto with someone else?
Lol. I’m more interested in the dogs being well cared for than the Harry& Meghan’s trip.
Isn’t it really hard to bring pets to the UK?
Isn’t it really hard to bring pets to the UK?
Probably she has a pet passport?
I would lean towards the pet passport too. Dogs are no longer quarantined for months upon entering the UK. Once they’re approved, it should be easy for her to move them between Toronto and London.
I have thought about the dogs too! She seems to really love them judging by her insta. I can’t imagine her leaving them behind. I like to imagine they are running around with the corgis as we speak
Pets travelling or moving from UK to Canada and viceversa have less restrictions than say from USA to Canada. That is because of some diseases already eradicated in Canada/UK but not USA.
(Firsthand experience, because we were reading through regulations on the matter in order to move to Canada from UK with our pets).
Rooting for them, still! (Fingers crossed!)
This just shows that no matter how high profile you are, you can stay under the radar if you want to (with some security).
My thoughts exactly (looking at you, TIDDLES).
I still have this feeling that an article is going to pop up on the Hollywood Reporter or Deadline saying that she is exiting Suits or being written out.
I don’t think they’d chance the news getting out. Too many people could spill the news, even if everyone was sworn to secrecy. If they ultimately decide to get married, they might wait on the announcement until after this next round of filming is done. That would give the writers time to write out her character during the next hiatus, and for her to do a few more episodes post-engagement to end her character’s story line.
I still don’t think they will marry.
i don’t understand why the marrying thing keeps being brought up. afaik they’ve only been together less than a year, which is quite early to talk marriage anyway. for most, at least.
Depends on the individual, where you are in life, and whether you’ve found the right match. Things can move fast once you’re “there”. Some other royal marriages have happened as quickly, with positive results.
No. They’re both in their thirties-my experience and those of my “older” friends is that it happens quickly at that point. You know what you’re looking for.
She’s still using her IG and Tig account? Okay.
Apparently, she’s still just doing her thing. She had these accounts well before she met PH and she has a following. Whether others approve or not, I can see no reason for her to give them up just b/c she’s dating another celebrity who happens to be a royal.
If she gave them up completely, she’d be accused of giving up everything and waiting for a man to propose. She has a job to do, which includes her social media.
@nota, I agree. They’re not engaged, so I don’t get some people taking issue with her blog or IG account. If they don’t like what she writes or posts, they don’t have read it and that faux concern for the royals’ image that some use as an excuse is just B.S.
Are you expecting her to stop using them simply because she is dating someone? She is a grown woman who can do what she pleases.
Barely. And so what? She has her own life.
what do you mean week end, v day was like tuesday?
anyway, i’m just here to say that even though i couldn’t care less about the british royals (in fact they annoy me endlessly since i fund their get aways with my money) and don’t find pasty white men any attractive, it’s nice he’s dating someone who is accomplished and with an actual career.
Don’t worry, more and more people scream for Rexit. Things have changed since Brexit and Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. That clan leave me with a bad taste, the older ones especially as so self important I want to gag. But this choice for Harry is interesting. Aside from her being her own person, I never understood how it was that two boys who were raised travelling the world and had a mother who dated interracially, were so singular in their tastes. It convinced me that they picked up biases from their dads side once their mum died. All the race related bungles in their teens and twenties which smacked of Phils (and Liz… you dont stay married to a racist for 70 years unless you agree with him) influence just proved that further. Glad to see they outgrew that, Harry anyway.
Solid republican here, as you know.
I use the royals as a kind of safety valve. I can get out my frustrations being rude about Normal Bill and Katie Bucket, and enjoy myself making them absurd as here, with FLYING ELVI nuptials.
It’s the first time I notice that Harry and Meghan look a bit alike lol
He is not an attractive man.
FLYING ELVI.
That is all.
And they could incorporate ceramic cockatiels for that old Hollywood glamour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, now that is GENIUS.
I love Harry and I think this is a cute pairing but I get a case of the Who Cares whenever I see a heading about them. Idk why
Also…Marry her Harry…make Kate sick
I honestly don’t understand why people root for Harry to marry women in terms of how those women will affect Kate. People did the same thing with Cressida – they wanted Harry to marry her because her sister would upset Kate. Why does Kate have to be brought into everything even things that have no relevance to her at all? Why can’t we just take Harry’s girlfriends as their own people and not bring Kate into the discussion at all?
the press will do it as for diana and fergie.
the funny side is the already established thirstyness and lazyness of kate.past has proved she hates female competition with a passion
Agreed. I would be curious to see the amount of women who supported the marches, females issues, etc…but feel comfortable saying Harry should marry someone to hurt Kate. Seems a big contradictory and heinously vicious towards a complete stranger.
Kate and her mother got what they wanted, marry the future king.
I think they will be on smear campaigns against Meghan if Harry marries her.
Yeeeees #BlackGirlMagic .That is all.
Ooh I see what you did there Kaiser . Anyway I like them as a couple and hope they remain together. They are fun gossip and will keep Kate and Bill busy.
Romantic weekend in wales? Does anyone watch Archer??
How does US Weekly always know the private details of this relationship? She needs to stop leaking stories in the press and be discreet.
I strongly doubt it’s coming from her.
Then who is it coming from? No way is Prince Harry leaking stories to the media. They’re coming from her side.
@Ruby: Why are you blaming her? I’d really like to know.
Because it’s obvious. There is no way Prince Harry would be planting stories in the press about his personal life. He didn’t even want this relationship known to the public until he released that statement and didn’t have much of a choice. If not her side, then who? She was also dropping hints about them as a couple on Instagram last summer. Even Suits has been using Prince Harry to boost rating but to no avail. It’s not that hard to figure out Olenna.
I promise you your head will not hurt if you put it all together
If I were her, I wouldn’t have them write me off a show until the marriage contract is signed. Engagements break off all the time. That’s if Suits even runs that long.
