Carlos Santana dismisses Beyonce: ‘She’s not a singer-singer’

Just let me say this directly to the Beyhive: Carlos Santana is 69 years old and he’s a music legend. I know that’s not going to stop the hive from activating their attack on Santana, but maybe don’t go TOO hard on him. That being said, Santana better recognize!! I’m pretty sure an apology is coming soon, but before that happens, let’s figure out what he was trying to say. Santana spoke to the New Zealand Herald this week about the Grammys controversy, where most people in the world were like, “Damn, Beyonce was robbed.” It was no real disrespect to Adele, because even Adele thought Bey was robbed. But Santana believes Adele was actually more deserving of all of the awards because Beyonce isn’t a real singer. OH NO.

Carlos Santana has defended Adele against the Beyhive. The British singer walked away with five Grammys on Sunday night, including the coveted Album of the Year gong for her record 25, but has been criticised by fans of Beyonce who believe she should have won the award for her politically- charged album Lemonade. But Adele, who seemed surprised to have won, has an ally in 13-time Grammy award-winner Carlos Santana, who believes she deserved to win because of her talent. “I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing,” Santana told AAP. “With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modelling kind of music – music to model a dress – she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her,” he said. Adele also performed at the awards ceremony, paying tribute to the late George Michael with a slowed-down version of his song Fastlove, which she performed without any dancers. “Adele can sing, sing. She doesn’t bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it, and this is why she wins,” Santana said.

[From New Zealand Herald]

I don’t want to dissect this too hard, because everyone has different tastes and I honestly think Beyonce and Adele are both “real singers.” I would argue that Beyonce’s voice has more range, in that she is less genre-specific, which is what she showcased on Lemonade so effectively – she can sing pop songs, rock songs, country songs, ballads and more. Adele can only really sing her brand of Adele-songs. Part contemporary-jazz, lots of ballads, lots of sad pop songs. I also think that Beyonce gets too much sh-t for caring about how she packages her music: Beyonce is a strong visual artist, and she cares deeply about how her music is presented and performed. That’s not a crime, certainly not in the music industry today, which is why Beyonce is one of the most respected artists within the industry. To dismiss her as just a “model” does a disservice to how much work she puts into her performances and how much she cares. Anyway… go ahead, Beyhive. Have at him.