Carlos Santana dismisses Beyonce: ‘She’s not a singer-singer’

Just let me say this directly to the Beyhive: Carlos Santana is 69 years old and he’s a music legend. I know that’s not going to stop the hive from activating their attack on Santana, but maybe don’t go TOO hard on him. That being said, Santana better recognize!! I’m pretty sure an apology is coming soon, but before that happens, let’s figure out what he was trying to say. Santana spoke to the New Zealand Herald this week about the Grammys controversy, where most people in the world were like, “Damn, Beyonce was robbed.” It was no real disrespect to Adele, because even Adele thought Bey was robbed. But Santana believes Adele was actually more deserving of all of the awards because Beyonce isn’t a real singer. OH NO.
Carlos Santana has defended Adele against the Beyhive. The British singer walked away with five Grammys on Sunday night, including the coveted Album of the Year gong for her record 25, but has been criticised by fans of Beyonce who believe she should have won the award for her politically- charged album Lemonade. But Adele, who seemed surprised to have won, has an ally in 13-time Grammy award-winner Carlos Santana, who believes she deserved to win because of her talent.
“I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing,” Santana told AAP. “With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modelling kind of music – music to model a dress – she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her,” he said.
Adele also performed at the awards ceremony, paying tribute to the late George Michael with a slowed-down version of his song Fastlove, which she performed without any dancers.
“Adele can sing, sing. She doesn’t bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it, and this is why she wins,” Santana said.
I don’t want to dissect this too hard, because everyone has different tastes and I honestly think Beyonce and Adele are both “real singers.” I would argue that Beyonce’s voice has more range, in that she is less genre-specific, which is what she showcased on Lemonade so effectively – she can sing pop songs, rock songs, country songs, ballads and more. Adele can only really sing her brand of Adele-songs. Part contemporary-jazz, lots of ballads, lots of sad pop songs. I also think that Beyonce gets too much sh-t for caring about how she packages her music: Beyonce is a strong visual artist, and she cares deeply about how her music is presented and performed. That’s not a crime, certainly not in the music industry today, which is why Beyonce is one of the most respected artists within the industry. To dismiss her as just a “model” does a disservice to how much work she puts into her performances and how much she cares. Anyway… go ahead, Beyhive. Have at him.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think their voice are equal. Beyonce just has better teqnique. You find hundreds of articles from vocal coaches critizing Adele’s teqnique. Adele has a powerful voice, but she doesn’t nurse it. She strains her voice and she smokes. Adele doesn’t take breaks because she wants to. She HAS to preserve her voice. She’s already had surgery, which could have been avoided if she had just taken care it. Beyonce is a perfectionist. Matthew would’ve never allowed Beyonce to do anything that would’ve damage her voice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, but he’s kind of right. While Beyoncé has a decent voice, it is not on par with Adele’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BOY BYE! *gasface* Just cause she can actually shake what Tina Gave her and its pretty doesn’t mean she doesn’t got the chops, GTFO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what he is saying. I think Beyonce can sing but the costumes and queen shtick distracts from the music.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adele is a pure singer a great voice. Bey is overrated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s an age thing. I get what he was saying.
He’s from back when it used to be more about the music… Not the package.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good god, I can’t believe he said that. Her vocals are sublime, and her *voice* as a black woman is powerful and necessary. This op-ed in the Times this morning speaks to that: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/14/opinion/what-beyonce-won-was-bigger-than-a-grammy.html?emc=edit_th_20170215&nl=todaysheadlines&nlid=32235801&_r=0
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beyonce can sing and she is a consummate entertainer, like Michael Jackson. Just because all her performances incorporate dancers and other bells and whistles does not detract from her ability to sing.
Additionally, she has evolved as a pop/ r&b singer, into an artist. This is not a common occurrence in the music industry and for that, I find her interesting. I don’t even think her evolution is completely calculated or strategic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with him to a certain extent as in Adele goes on stage and belts out her songs and doesn’t need anything else, Beyoncè can put on one hell of a show and she is very entertaining but she also can sing-sing. Beyoncè has an aamzing voice and an incredible range and voice control. She can probably control her voice better than Adele and her performances are 99% on point. And I say this as a non fan of Beyoncè.
MAny things can be said about Beyoncè but to say that she can’t sing is the most ridicolous one.
Do I wish she wore clothes rather than leotards on stage? Yes
Do i wish she empowered black people by giving them credit when she uses their stuff? Yes
Do I believe she is all about the money and she could all walk over her mother’s corpse for fame? Yes
But to say she can’t sing is just to give her fans another reason to get mad and rabid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess even old people can be thirsty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE Beyonce, and thought she was amazing when I saw her live – not a note was off and everything was perfection. As an artist, I like her much better than Adele, and she’s the only artist that has moved me to tears as of late. That being said… sometimes I think her vocals can sound a little forced. I was a music major, and she reminds me of some musicians I knew who had some talent, they weren’t the best, but practiced like no other and their amazing work ethic and technique more than compensated for any deficit in natural talent. I feel like Adele has more natural talent than Beyonce, and never strikes me as forced in her delivery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh
Report this comment as spam or abuse