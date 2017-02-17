Conor McGregor: ‘Never put the p-ssy on a pedestal, my friend’

Conor McGregor GQ Style Cover

I won’t pretend to not know who Conor McGregor is. McGregor is a UFC fighter, and arguably the biggest “property” of the UFC. He’s a champion, he’s Irish, he’s beloved by many people who love UFC. He loves to trash-talk and he loves a good beef. I think he fancies himself an old-school showman, like Mohammed Ali. Conor is surprisingly famous around the world, and it’s not surprising that GQ Style chose him as their new cover subject. What did surprise me was that Conor used the platform of the GQ Style interview to advocate for being politically inactive. Like, he doesn’t think people should protest Donald Trump because everyone should be self-sufficient… or something. It’s not very well-thought-out. Some highlights:

Seeing protesters in the streets of NYC after the election: “I feel like you’re in charge of your own situation. When you start blaming others for your situation, like I see all these people screaming at these politicians.” McGregor was in New York to fight Eddie Alvarez right after the election and the streets were full of anti-Trump protestors: “And I was like, ‘It’s the wrong mind-set!’”

His thoughts on fellow UFC fighters trying to organize a union: “I saw this union thing they tried to do––they reminded me of the people that march about the politicians. It’s you gotta do it. You’re in control of yourself…. People like to blame others. I think a person should just look at their own situation, look around them, find out what they wish to do, and seek and go and do that. And that’s it… Like all these fighters: ‘This union is gonna save us!’ What do you mean, it’s gonna save you, exactly? …I just think it’s a crazy thing to spend energy on… standing on a f–king picket…I don’t know.”

He wants more money: “Four point two billion dollars [what the UFC reportedly sold for this summer]. I want to negotiate what I’m worth. I want to put my analytics forward, man-to-man, and to be like, ‘This is what I’m owed now. Pay me.’ And then we can talk.” For now, he envisions this as a “fatter check,” but “potentially, down the road, an equity, interest or something. I’m just letting them know I want something else.”

He’s been spending some downtime in California: “This is a $2 million trip for me. One week, 2 million. I’m finished. Maybe I’ll search for Khloé [Kardashian’s] big fat ass––she’s been floating around Malibu. I don’t give a f–k about them [the Kardashians]. I just like to see them in the flesh… just see what the big fat asses on them look like.” Although, McGregor makes it clear that he doesn’t simply wish to admire the sisters from a distance: “Admire? Never. What’s the saying? Never put the p-ssy on a pedestal, my friend. I just want to see it. I want to see them.”

[From GQ]

“Never put the p-ssy on a pedestal, my friend” is something I imagine Ted Bundy would have said. It’s something bros say to each other, but it’s not something that should go in a national magazine. I tend to think that sentiment is connected to how he felt about about the protests following Trump’s electoral win – he believes the protests were just women and weaker, lesser men whining about sh-t, as opposed to actual legitimate discord about the state of civilization. As for what he says about wanting to make more money and yet being opposed to unionization… good luck with that. You know how football players, basketball players, hockey players and baseball players make a crazy amount of money these days? The players came together and formed unions.

Conor MCGregor 6

Photos courtesy of Thomas Whiteside exclusively for GQ Style.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

70 Responses to “Conor McGregor: ‘Never put the p-ssy on a pedestal, my friend’”

  1. QQ says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I await the countdown to his “newly Discovered” “Alt-Right’ /Meninist Sh!tcaboodle/KKK/Duck Dynasty styles Family of Jethros Connections to come to light… Cause … It’s really a matter of time

    Reply
    • ElleVogel says:
      February 17, 2017 at 11:06 am

      Referring to women as “it” really tells you everything you need to know on the menist front.

      “I just want to see it. I want to see them.” Good save, bro.

      Reply
    • Merry says:
      February 17, 2017 at 11:08 am

      You aint wrong. “Dont put p_ssy on a pedestal” is an actual slogan used by the PUA community. I dont mean an informal slogan. Its the formal acknowledged call to action. The Red Pill on Reddit for instance has it on their wiki bar. Anybody who has lurked on these guys online knows exactly what I am talking about.

      Speaking of lurking on these guys, I seriously advise every woman to do it at least a few times. These guys basically give each other step by step tips on how to get a woman out of their league. Spoiler; drain her of self esteem and then manipulate her into bed or a relationship and even marriage. Its incredibly subtle when done right and many women dont even realise whats happened until its too late. They also give tips on how to undermine female superiors so that they can take her job, the logic being that only a Beta male would accept a female boss. Honestly, my friends and I have gotten so good and spotting these guys that we have a code ranking their “expertise” and trust me, there a lot more of them than you would imagine.

      Reply
    • Lady Rain says:
      February 17, 2017 at 12:07 pm

      Totally QQ! In 3…2…1…yikes!

      Reply
  2. Talie says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:24 am

    He better be wise with that money because it’ll only take a younger, hungrier one to come along before he’s yesterday’s news.

    Reply
  3. Pip says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Apropos nothing in particular: there’s an interesting discussion about the glorification of stupidity & its damaging consequences over on the Trump thread.

    God the world’s depressing at the moment.

    Reply
  4. Onika says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:30 am

    YUCK. Douchebag.

    Reply
    • Kiki says:
      February 17, 2017 at 1:50 pm

      This is why I can’t take narcissistic, self-entitled douchebag ASSHOLES who think that they are the best. Mohamed Ali was a trash talker but he back his s*it up and he knows he is the best and Joe Frazier was the best at his game as well. This ASS-WIPE thinks just because he beat up his opponent that he is entitle to everything because he is the best, you need to unionize DICK HEAD and someone better will come along too.. So you need to back up your S*it.

      Reply
  5. Saras says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Never put a meathead who has been kicked too many times on a pedestal!

    Reply
  6. Miss Grace Jones says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:31 am

    What at all is surprising about this coming from the dickhead who made racist jokes about sending his opponents back to the favalas in Brazil and other racist crap? He’s popular because he’s successful and representative of frat bro racism and I’ve never liked his short ass.

    Reply
  7. Bleu_moon says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Years of repeated head trauma appear to be catching up to him.

    Reply
  8. L says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:32 am

    What a buffoon.

    Reply
  9. MarineTheMachine says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:32 am

    I was excited to see him on the cover, but sadly he sounds like a really individualistic dude and a douche-bro.

    Reply
  10. Lobbit says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:32 am

    So just as gross on the inside as he is on the outside then? Got it.

    Reply
  11. Loo says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:34 am

    He gets kicked in the head for a living, of course he’s an idiot. And I’m only half-joking.

    Reply
  12. Karmacoma says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:34 am

    He’s fairly famous in the U.K.

    I don’t know much about UFC, but it is baffling to me how someone of such small weight/stature has won so many titles.

    And yes to the old showman thing. I have to admit the clash he had with Nate before their fight had me howling “Like Nate can even count to ten, for chrissakes ” 😂

    I think you just gave to take him at face value, he’s not one of the worlds great thinkers. Still entertaining though.

    Reply
  13. JA says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Macho bullshit with an Irish accent. If men like him put more thought into the words they say instead of trying so desperately to show just how much of a MAN they are, we would not have to question if they took one too many punches to the head. God, I hope he gets his ass handed to him ASAP.

    Reply
  14. TheOtherMaria says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:40 am

    He sounds like your typical rich white man….

    Unions get things done, it’s a shame they’ve been stigmatized to such a degree.

    As for blaming other people, YEAH ASSHAT, more than half this country can literally blame the other half for what’s going on in DC; voting should be a national holiday with guaranteed paid time off, I can assure you the outcomes would be VERY different.

    Reply
    • Cara says:
      February 17, 2017 at 11:05 am

      He is actually not your typical rich white male. It’s really weird that you would make all sorts of assumptions about somebody purely because their gender, race and current financial status. It is also pretty sexist and racist. He comes from the most impoverished part of Ireland, with major socioeconomic problem. Where people do not finish school, parents have no jobs and there are massive crime rate. There are also extremely powerful drug gangs in the area of Dublin he comes from with regular shootings.

      The reason why he says people should stop complaining and work to improve their own situation themselves is because that is what he did. He could have protested in the streets of Dublin, literally nobody would have cared. Instead he worked really damn hard and is now enjoying the rewards of his labor.

      Protests and unions are rarely successful. Hard work rarely fails.

      Reply
    • felixswan2 says:
      February 17, 2017 at 11:32 am

      @theotherMaria, I totally agree with what you said.
      He’s perpetuating the bs idea that anyone can “pull themselves up by their bootstraps.” He feels like he did, so he thinks anyone else can as well. This is a dangerous individualistic notion, and misses the point that change and equality come when we collectively work together.

      Reply
    • Lady Rain says:
      February 17, 2017 at 12:20 pm

      I agree with your comment, TheOtherMaria. This guy sounds like an incredibly entitled douche bro, the perfect representation of meninist-based Trump ideals.

      And to Cara, unions are effective and they do work. That’s why there are vacation policies, pensions (less so nowadays) and other worker protections in the workplace. Otherwise private companies would continue to exploit their workers and show little regard for them. We have unions and community activists to thank for that.

      I don’t understand how unions are becoming a bad thing.

      Reply
  15. Abbess Tansy says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Oh this one’s a real prize alright. Never put this d*ick on an altar.

    Reply
  16. D says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:44 am

    He’s almost starting to annoy me as much as Ronda Rousey did… and I didn’t think that would be possible. If this Mayweather fight actually happens then we’re going to see and hear a lot more of Conor.

    Reply
  17. Radley says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:45 am

    He’s woefully uninformed, has little care or concern for others and is a sexist pig. I’d say UFC needs a better brand ambassador but everyone is probably ok with this, fans included.

    Reply
  18. Ann says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Men should just keep quiet and look pretty.

    Reply
  19. CuriousCole says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:47 am

    This is typical Conor. I train, have a lot of fighter friends, and I’m familiar with UFC personalities. Conor is a showman who can actually back up his trash talk, and he’s the biggest draw the UFC’s got. He scrapped for years in poverty before making it big, supported by his lovely partner, who would not tolerate a man that didn’t respect women. He also quietly donates to several charities and brings in bullying victims to his gym for lessons in defense. The comments weren’t thought out beyond him knowing controversy is currency. He needs to leverage it all to get the big checks before retiring in a few years to lessen his odds of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (happens for fighters with repeated brain trauma).

    Reply
  20. Neelyo says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:51 am

    He’s got an ugly smile and i see where it comes from.

    Reply
  21. Lorelai says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Christ, what an asshole.

    I can’t believe that there are people getting all worked up over Tom Hiddleston’s innocuous comments (yes, try-hard maybe, but still innocuous) when pretty much every word out of this douchebag’s mouth is completely offensive 🙄

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 17, 2017 at 11:32 am

      Right?!?!? I’m grossed out by all the people defending this asshole.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 17, 2017 at 11:51 am

      When it comes to celebrities of any field – I think there is a certain amount of ‘persona’ put out there. A lot of times though, it seems like the persona drifts into who they actually are. There’s a certain amount of behavior that is done to keep people watching and paying attention – but there’s always other ways to go about it. You can be an asshole, but you have to be careful when it comes to punching down rather than up.

      I think it is a shame that this is the kind of things he says. He IS good at what he does. And he did come from a rough background – but that can only buy you so much of an excuse. At some point you need to really take responsibility for the shit that you’re spewing, and take a look at whether THAT is how you want to be viewed. It’d be nice to see a growth in his case, but I’m not holding my breath.

      Reply
  22. Onn says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Wow,I never thought I would see Conor on celebitchy.These are the least problematic things I have ever heard from him.He says obscene stuff to his opponents,calls them Nazis,says he is going to rip their heads off and tells them that their kids will beg them to retire after he is done with them.I know this is for pure entertainment but people LOVE his verbally abusive comments.He is very charismatic,I will give him that.Heres a video of Conor being Conor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ik2E_Qcoadk

    Reply
  23. LuckyZeGrand says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:58 am

    For how much longer are we going to keep on giving racist,self-important,ignorant douchebags a chance to share their views and opinions of the world?
    In a world filled with so much beauty,grace and progress this type of attitude should be outlawed FFS.
    You may not want to put the p-ssy on a pedestal but that very same p-ssy provided you with life,that p-ssy has been fighting patriarchy and male priviledge for centuries,that p-ssy has won 23 Grand Slams,revolutionized the role of FLOTUS,made 78 cents for every dollar that you did,had 19 Academy Award nominations and has fought against life’s predetermined conditions in a million other ways that will never make their way into history books.
    Just because the only p-ssy you are able to attract is as simmilar to yourself doesn’t mean that none of it is worthy of respect you ingrate,two brain-cell owning POS.

    Reply
  24. yoon says:
    February 17, 2017 at 11:01 am

    the pedestal comment isn’t even original – way to rip off 40 year old virgin, ya dingus.

    Reply
  25. Ash says:
    February 17, 2017 at 11:08 am

    sooo he bashes unions and people wanting to have an org to rep their best interest in regards to safety and interest and then proceeds to say he wants more and will be demanding more from ufc…. he’s dumb he’s literally asking the same thing except he things hell get it because he asks

    Reply
  26. Tiffany27 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I’m not surprised at this. He’s made racist comments toward his opponents before. I hope Nate Diaz chokes him out again.

    Reply
  27. Brittney B. says:
    February 17, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Oh, we should just look at OURSELVES and make the decision to DO something about our circumstances! Wow, why didn’t we ever think of that?! Kids in food deserts, plant some seeds in the sidewalk cracks and open your own grocery store! Women, hire yourselves and then give yourselves promotions over inferior male colleagues! Immigrants, just stroll into the customs office and stamp your paperwork yourselves! Native Americans, just rent your own tanks and soldiers to outpower the companies building the pipeline!

    Or, you know, we could actually hold institutions accountable for their systemic discrimination & destruction.

    Reply
  28. Honey Bear says:
    February 17, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Amen. I loathe women that act like men should just buy them everything and anything and give 100% to the relationship.

    Reply
  29. Pandy says:
    February 17, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Too many blows to the head! What an @sshole. Ugly persona but I don’t really believe it’s just his show persona. Who’d pick that??? Although i did snicker at the Klan comments.

    Reply
  30. Ash says:
    February 17, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Usually I have a thing for Irishmen.

    But not this Irishman.

    Reply
  31. anoy says:
    February 17, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    All I can say is ewwww. He looks to be like 5’5 and overcompensating…….we can only guess. I know I shouldn’t be shallow like him and judge him based on his inferior looks but I can’t help it. He started it. Just a miserable ignorant human being that was dropped on his head too many times as a baby.

    Reply
  32. Lindy says:
    February 17, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    What an entitled, vile misogynistic piece of ugly this guy is. He needs to crawl back under his rock until he learns that women shouldn’t be discussed as objects.

    Reply
  33. Kezia says:
    February 17, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Such an embarrassment and he has so many fans here in Ireland. He is such a showy, tacky person, ugh and all he does is kick the crap out of people- it’s vile. If anyone says they are a fan to me, that is a big red flag.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment