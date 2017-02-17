Conor McGregor: ‘Never put the p-ssy on a pedestal, my friend’

I won’t pretend to not know who Conor McGregor is. McGregor is a UFC fighter, and arguably the biggest “property” of the UFC. He’s a champion, he’s Irish, he’s beloved by many people who love UFC. He loves to trash-talk and he loves a good beef. I think he fancies himself an old-school showman, like Mohammed Ali. Conor is surprisingly famous around the world, and it’s not surprising that GQ Style chose him as their new cover subject. What did surprise me was that Conor used the platform of the GQ Style interview to advocate for being politically inactive. Like, he doesn’t think people should protest Donald Trump because everyone should be self-sufficient… or something. It’s not very well-thought-out. Some highlights:
Seeing protesters in the streets of NYC after the election: “I feel like you’re in charge of your own situation. When you start blaming others for your situation, like I see all these people screaming at these politicians.” McGregor was in New York to fight Eddie Alvarez right after the election and the streets were full of anti-Trump protestors: “And I was like, ‘It’s the wrong mind-set!’”
His thoughts on fellow UFC fighters trying to organize a union: “I saw this union thing they tried to do––they reminded me of the people that march about the politicians. It’s you gotta do it. You’re in control of yourself…. People like to blame others. I think a person should just look at their own situation, look around them, find out what they wish to do, and seek and go and do that. And that’s it… Like all these fighters: ‘This union is gonna save us!’ What do you mean, it’s gonna save you, exactly? …I just think it’s a crazy thing to spend energy on… standing on a f–king picket…I don’t know.”
He wants more money: “Four point two billion dollars [what the UFC reportedly sold for this summer]. I want to negotiate what I’m worth. I want to put my analytics forward, man-to-man, and to be like, ‘This is what I’m owed now. Pay me.’ And then we can talk.” For now, he envisions this as a “fatter check,” but “potentially, down the road, an equity, interest or something. I’m just letting them know I want something else.”
He’s been spending some downtime in California: “This is a $2 million trip for me. One week, 2 million. I’m finished. Maybe I’ll search for Khloé [Kardashian’s] big fat ass––she’s been floating around Malibu. I don’t give a f–k about them [the Kardashians]. I just like to see them in the flesh… just see what the big fat asses on them look like.” Although, McGregor makes it clear that he doesn’t simply wish to admire the sisters from a distance: “Admire? Never. What’s the saying? Never put the p-ssy on a pedestal, my friend. I just want to see it. I want to see them.”
“Never put the p-ssy on a pedestal, my friend” is something I imagine Ted Bundy would have said. It’s something bros say to each other, but it’s not something that should go in a national magazine. I tend to think that sentiment is connected to how he felt about about the protests following Trump’s electoral win – he believes the protests were just women and weaker, lesser men whining about sh-t, as opposed to actual legitimate discord about the state of civilization. As for what he says about wanting to make more money and yet being opposed to unionization… good luck with that. You know how football players, basketball players, hockey players and baseball players make a crazy amount of money these days? The players came together and formed unions.
Photos courtesy of Thomas Whiteside exclusively for GQ Style.
I await the countdown to his “newly Discovered” “Alt-Right’ /Meninist Sh!tcaboodle/KKK/Duck Dynasty styles Family of Jethros Connections to come to light… Cause … It’s really a matter of time
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Referring to women as “it” really tells you everything you need to know on the menist front.
“I just want to see it. I want to see them.” Good save, bro.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You aint wrong. “Dont put p_ssy on a pedestal” is an actual slogan used by the PUA community. I dont mean an informal slogan. Its the formal acknowledged call to action. The Red Pill on Reddit for instance has it on their wiki bar. Anybody who has lurked on these guys online knows exactly what I am talking about.
Speaking of lurking on these guys, I seriously advise every woman to do it at least a few times. These guys basically give each other step by step tips on how to get a woman out of their league. Spoiler; drain her of self esteem and then manipulate her into bed or a relationship and even marriage. Its incredibly subtle when done right and many women dont even realise whats happened until its too late. They also give tips on how to undermine female superiors so that they can take her job, the logic being that only a Beta male would accept a female boss. Honestly, my friends and I have gotten so good and spotting these guys that we have a code ranking their “expertise” and trust me, there a lot more of them than you would imagine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously? Wow. I did not realize this was a thing. What a bunch of inferiority complex douche bags.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What the hell???!!!! Is that for real?????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve lurked on these guys too. I recommend all women lurk misogynist hate groups are you talking about that Return of Kings crowd? I’ve lurked them. It’s terrifying. On their website and on Reddit. But really necessary for women to be aware that these guys are out there. As for this guy, he just seems like your run of the mill douchecanoe, not very bright, bro brah…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, that’s stunning. I do remember reading an article by some Alt Right dude, and his strategies to raise his daughters were all about teaching them that only their appearance mattered and that they were fundamentally inferior to men. He also detailed how he hits on waitresses in front of his daughters to show them “male power”, and to demonstrate that women are only valuable as sexual property and little else. A terrifying read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally QQ! In 3…2…1…yikes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He better be wise with that money because it’ll only take a younger, hungrier one to come along before he’s yesterday’s news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Especially in the UFC. That thing was built on the backs of better fighters than him, who simply aged out. He will, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apropos nothing in particular: there’s an interesting discussion about the glorification of stupidity & its damaging consequences over on the Trump thread.
God the world’s depressing at the moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh thanks for the heads-up! Sometimes the Trump threads get me so depressed, but I think I’ll journey over for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lynnie!!! The Black Girls Delegation (us Girls) requests your presence at IG LOL https://www.instagram.com/qqbeans/ we’ve decided we need us all to be friends… Eternal Side Eye You too! , Come from Your Lurk.. let yourself be known! I Choose Me… You too.. GIT! ( we need to talk more – cuz #communion)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yesss Lynnie we’ve been looking for you! Eternal: where you at?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg instant follow! That’s amazing 😊😊 (my user is @_magdababe btw) And yes ESE wherefore art thou?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YUCK. Douchebag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I can’t take narcissistic, self-entitled douchebag ASSHOLES who think that they are the best. Mohamed Ali was a trash talker but he back his s*it up and he knows he is the best and Joe Frazier was the best at his game as well. This ASS-WIPE thinks just because he beat up his opponent that he is entitle to everything because he is the best, you need to unionize DICK HEAD and someone better will come along too.. So you need to back up your S*it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never put a meathead who has been kicked too many times on a pedestal!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I might have to, just to be able to look him in the eye. He appears to be a very tiny man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just looked it up, douchebag’s a featherweight. Ha. I think the Kardashian that’s been really into training would punch his lights out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, he may be a meathead but IRL he has put a ‘pussy’ on a pedestal. The guy has a long time girlfriend that he has been with from before he was famous.
Their story about how they made it together is pretty famous. He talks about how she helped and supported him in the hard times and he seems to adore her.
Never heard stories about him cheating on her either. They work as a team. Check his IG.
I think he was talking to impress the magazines and get attention, which he achieved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What at all is surprising about this coming from the dickhead who made racist jokes about sending his opponents back to the favalas in Brazil and other racist crap? He’s popular because he’s successful and representative of frat bro racism and I’ve never liked his short ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Years of repeated head trauma appear to be catching up to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?? What an ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a buffoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was excited to see him on the cover, but sadly he sounds like a really individualistic dude and a douche-bro.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So just as gross on the inside as he is on the outside then? Got it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He gets kicked in the head for a living, of course he’s an idiot. And I’m only half-joking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s fairly famous in the U.K.
I don’t know much about UFC, but it is baffling to me how someone of such small weight/stature has won so many titles.
And yes to the old showman thing. I have to admit the clash he had with Nate before their fight had me howling “Like Nate can even count to ten, for chrissakes ” 😂
I think you just gave to take him at face value, he’s not one of the worlds great thinkers. Still entertaining though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he really, Karmacoma? I’ve honestly never heard of him & am a pretty big sports fan. Although I guess cricket & UFC don’t have much of a crossover
Will ask OH later – he’s into more brutal sports.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s why their are weight classes in fighting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Macho bullshit with an Irish accent. If men like him put more thought into the words they say instead of trying so desperately to show just how much of a MAN they are, we would not have to question if they took one too many punches to the head. God, I hope he gets his ass handed to him ASAP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sounds like your typical rich white man….
Unions get things done, it’s a shame they’ve been stigmatized to such a degree.
As for blaming other people, YEAH ASSHAT, more than half this country can literally blame the other half for what’s going on in DC; voting should be a national holiday with guaranteed paid time off, I can assure you the outcomes would be VERY different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is actually not your typical rich white male. It’s really weird that you would make all sorts of assumptions about somebody purely because their gender, race and current financial status. It is also pretty sexist and racist. He comes from the most impoverished part of Ireland, with major socioeconomic problem. Where people do not finish school, parents have no jobs and there are massive crime rate. There are also extremely powerful drug gangs in the area of Dublin he comes from with regular shootings.
The reason why he says people should stop complaining and work to improve their own situation themselves is because that is what he did. He could have protested in the streets of Dublin, literally nobody would have cared. Instead he worked really damn hard and is now enjoying the rewards of his labor.
Protests and unions are rarely successful. Hard work rarely fails.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Cara
With all that being said, his comments still sounds like your typical rich white man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unions are incredibly successful, that’s why rightwingnuts hate them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“protests and unions are rarely successful”? Where on earth would you even come up with that statement? Unionizing is the reason why we have things like ‘safe working conditions’. And I’m going to guess our Civil Rights leaders would disagree that protests aren’t successful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@theotherMaria, I totally agree with what you said.
He’s perpetuating the bs idea that anyone can “pull themselves up by their bootstraps.” He feels like he did, so he thinks anyone else can as well. This is a dangerous individualistic notion, and misses the point that change and equality come when we collectively work together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with your comment, TheOtherMaria. This guy sounds like an incredibly entitled douche bro, the perfect representation of meninist-based Trump ideals.
And to Cara, unions are effective and they do work. That’s why there are vacation policies, pensions (less so nowadays) and other worker protections in the workplace. Otherwise private companies would continue to exploit their workers and show little regard for them. We have unions and community activists to thank for that.
I don’t understand how unions are becoming a bad thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because anything that takes money out of the pockets of big businesses are a bad thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh this one’s a real prize alright. Never put this d*ick on an altar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s almost starting to annoy me as much as Ronda Rousey did… and I didn’t think that would be possible. If this Mayweather fight actually happens then we’re going to see and hear a lot more of Conor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s woefully uninformed, has little care or concern for others and is a sexist pig. I’d say UFC needs a better brand ambassador but everyone is probably ok with this, fans included.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God I hope he gets to fight Mayweather. I made money on his losing before and I hope to again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men should just keep quiet and look pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a very general and racist comment towards all lovely men out there.
Also – if you look at this guy’s followers, you’ll know he’s not worth your while….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is typical Conor. I train, have a lot of fighter friends, and I’m familiar with UFC personalities. Conor is a showman who can actually back up his trash talk, and he’s the biggest draw the UFC’s got. He scrapped for years in poverty before making it big, supported by his lovely partner, who would not tolerate a man that didn’t respect women. He also quietly donates to several charities and brings in bullying victims to his gym for lessons in defense. The comments weren’t thought out beyond him knowing controversy is currency. He needs to leverage it all to get the big checks before retiring in a few years to lessen his odds of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (happens for fighters with repeated brain trauma).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you google Conor you’ll find photos of him partying with strippers (escorts?) and possibly doing coke..soo..respect?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he shares Trump’s political views.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are what you pretend to be, dude. I’m sure he has plenty of redeeming characteristics, but words can matter as much as your actions. We don’t speak into a vacuum here. I am baffled that people don’t understand this when they come up against the inevitable criticism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s got an ugly smile and i see where it comes from.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Christ, what an asshole.
I can’t believe that there are people getting all worked up over Tom Hiddleston’s innocuous comments (yes, try-hard maybe, but still innocuous) when pretty much every word out of this douchebag’s mouth is completely offensive 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?!?!? I’m grossed out by all the people defending this asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When it comes to celebrities of any field – I think there is a certain amount of ‘persona’ put out there. A lot of times though, it seems like the persona drifts into who they actually are. There’s a certain amount of behavior that is done to keep people watching and paying attention – but there’s always other ways to go about it. You can be an asshole, but you have to be careful when it comes to punching down rather than up.
I think it is a shame that this is the kind of things he says. He IS good at what he does. And he did come from a rough background – but that can only buy you so much of an excuse. At some point you need to really take responsibility for the shit that you’re spewing, and take a look at whether THAT is how you want to be viewed. It’d be nice to see a growth in his case, but I’m not holding my breath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow,I never thought I would see Conor on celebitchy.These are the least problematic things I have ever heard from him.He says obscene stuff to his opponents,calls them Nazis,says he is going to rip their heads off and tells them that their kids will beg them to retire after he is done with them.I know this is for pure entertainment but people LOVE his verbally abusive comments.He is very charismatic,I will give him that.Heres a video of Conor being Conor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ik2E_Qcoadk
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For how much longer are we going to keep on giving racist,self-important,ignorant douchebags a chance to share their views and opinions of the world?
In a world filled with so much beauty,grace and progress this type of attitude should be outlawed FFS.
You may not want to put the p-ssy on a pedestal but that very same p-ssy provided you with life,that p-ssy has been fighting patriarchy and male priviledge for centuries,that p-ssy has won 23 Grand Slams,revolutionized the role of FLOTUS,made 78 cents for every dollar that you did,had 19 Academy Award nominations and has fought against life’s predetermined conditions in a million other ways that will never make their way into history books.
Just because the only p-ssy you are able to attract is as simmilar to yourself doesn’t mean that none of it is worthy of respect you ingrate,two brain-cell owning POS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the pedestal comment isn’t even original – way to rip off 40 year old virgin, ya dingus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sooo he bashes unions and people wanting to have an org to rep their best interest in regards to safety and interest and then proceeds to say he wants more and will be demanding more from ufc…. he’s dumb he’s literally asking the same thing except he things hell get it because he asks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not surprised at this. He’s made racist comments toward his opponents before. I hope Nate Diaz chokes him out again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, we should just look at OURSELVES and make the decision to DO something about our circumstances! Wow, why didn’t we ever think of that?! Kids in food deserts, plant some seeds in the sidewalk cracks and open your own grocery store! Women, hire yourselves and then give yourselves promotions over inferior male colleagues! Immigrants, just stroll into the customs office and stamp your paperwork yourselves! Native Americans, just rent your own tanks and soldiers to outpower the companies building the pipeline!
Or, you know, we could actually hold institutions accountable for their systemic discrimination & destruction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This White dude has no idea about those types of struggles and it seems as if he could care less about the people who do actually have to deal with that sh*t. He’s a jerk. I have never liked him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen. I loathe women that act like men should just buy them everything and anything and give 100% to the relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you actually read this article at all? Because he isn’t talking about high-maintenance women or entitled women, as sexist as that stereotype would be. He’s straight-up refusing to respect women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
do not waste ur time on responding to that grl. he just trolling
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too many blows to the head! What an @sshole. Ugly persona but I don’t really believe it’s just his show persona. Who’d pick that??? Although i did snicker at the Klan comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Usually I have a thing for Irishmen.
But not this Irishman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can say is ewwww. He looks to be like 5’5 and overcompensating…….we can only guess. I know I shouldn’t be shallow like him and judge him based on his inferior looks but I can’t help it. He started it. Just a miserable ignorant human being that was dropped on his head too many times as a baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What an entitled, vile misogynistic piece of ugly this guy is. He needs to crawl back under his rock until he learns that women shouldn’t be discussed as objects.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such an embarrassment and he has so many fans here in Ireland. He is such a showy, tacky person, ugh and all he does is kick the crap out of people- it’s vile. If anyone says they are a fan to me, that is a big red flag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse