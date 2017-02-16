Is Britney Spears’ Bible verse tweet a dig at Katy Perry?

Katy Perry is no stranger to feuds. Some might argue that certain entanglements keep her relevant in between albums. But this time, it’s not a case of mean-girling, it was just plain mean. Last Sunday on the Grammys Red Carpet, when Ryan Seacrest asked Katy why she took a break from music, she said it was for her mental health. When he followed up by asking how that was going, Katy said, “I haven’t shaved my head yet.” This appeared to many to be a reference to Britney Spears,’ 2007 breakdown. Here is what Katy said:
The problem is, the interview with Seacrest was the second time Katy made that comment. Earlier, while speaking to Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier, Katy said, “… and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown…” Once might have been an ignorant misstep but twice says Katy sees Britney’s mental health as fodder to make herself look cool. Obviously, Twitter went nuts. Britney fans started the hashtag #KatyPerryIsOverParty and it Swiftly started trending (as in, Taylor Swift fans jumped on that bus the minute it rolled in to town.)
Katy, let's not forget @britneyspears has something you will never have: A #Grammy #KatyPerryIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/XUTHZpl9oO
Britney Spears is a Grammy award winner, when will Katy Perry? #GRAMMYs #KatyPerryIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/RUr32g3Pid
I have arrived #KatyPerryIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/4gQYTK42wk
@ Britney stans, swifties got your back.#KatyPerryIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/HeVAOCLoe9
But the best of all the responses to Katy came from Britney herself. On Tuesday, she posted this to Instagram:
The actual Bible verse Britney is paraphrasing is, “A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.” So to answer my own question, yes – this post is one big Bible thump to Katy’s bleached head. And it’s beautiful, too. The photo is a message of love. Her quote is a Bible quote which is both peaceful and a nod to Katy’s Christian past. Plus, her paraphrasing with switched pronouns tells everybody exactly to whom this message was directed without getting anywhere close to a name or face. This far exceeds the slow clap, this is me standing on my desk saying, “Britney, My Britney.”
Honestly, WTF Katy? I was this close to calling myself a Katy fan but only because thought she’d grown. There is no way to spin this. She thought it was absolutely fine to make fun of a woman had a breakdown and has since diligently worked herself back into good health, motherhood and a successful comeback career-wise. And what was Katy’s point? To gain sympathy for herself or merely to take a swing at Britney for no reason? Gah, there are so many levels of wrong here, it’s hard to limit them to just one post. So I’ll finish with one last argument (for now), Katy’s whole shtick currently is Purposeful Pop. She earned this newfound “purpose” by becoming a strong voice for Hillary Clinton and the feminist movement against Trump. However it’s not cool to make jokes about mental health. Maybe Katy took a bathroom break when Mrs. Obama said “When they go low, we go high.” By the way, there is no apology from Katy’s camp as yet.
Britney needs to just end this no talented trash bag. As someone who’s struggled with a mental illness in the past and who just lost someone because of mental illness, this hurts. Katy Perry is trash. Has always been trash. I don’t know how many times I’ve brought up how awful Katy is only to have folks defend her. Katy always does things like this and everyone turns a blind eye. She’s openly racist, is homophobic and is always poking her nose in crap that doesn’t involve her just to keep her name afloat. I know Taylor isn’t shit but she literally told us that Katy pretends to be your friend to your face and then talks shit behind your back to the point where you don’t know if she’s your friend or not. She acts like she’s buddy buddy with Britney and then says this several times and has tweeted about it too? The sad thing is Britney has spoken highly of Katy in the past too. I hope her flop self keeps flopping into irrelevancy. Good riddance to this mean girl. Regina George with the sheep skin is here alright.
I know barely nothing of Katy Perry, in what instances has she been racist and homophobic?
Also is she really flopping? I would have guessed no since I know lyrics to some of her songs and believe me I wasnt looking for them. If I know them its because they get airplay, which contradicts the flop story.
I don’t know specifically about the homophobia (although I’m sure a song like “U R so gay” doesn’t help). But the racism/cultural appropriation is evident with both the dark horse video and her cringe inducing “geisha” performance at some award show awhile back.
Katy Perry has revealed she has no class, mental health is not something to mock.
She married Russell Brand. I used to think she could do better. Just realized it’s the other way around.
Ha Ha, they were perfect for each other really.
Call me crazy, but didn’t Katy showed her @$$ before, but toward Amy Winehouse, when Russell, a recovering addict, was offering supportive words or condolences? Maybe at the VMAs?
Katy Perry seems to be quite the arrogant mean girl.
Katy needs to issue an apology for this one. Britney handled this in such a classy way.
Britney’s response was perfection. Katy will apologize but never, ever should her comments be forgotten. She made light of one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve ever witnessed, not once but twice.
I’m no Britney, Katy or Swifty fan, but Britney’s breakdown hurt my heart, mainly because seemingly no one seemed to step up to offer her any support. Certainly, no female celebrity did, whether publicly or privately. So for Katy to dredge this up after Britney’s been on track for several years, was beyond tacky and unfcuking called for.
Craig Ferguson said some really kind sords anout her during her breakdown.
Oh man, that monologue he did! I remember it so well, because my husband even started tearing up….that was some touching stuff.
I just came to say the same thing. That was the most beautiful speech ever given, if you ask me.
ETA: I’m not religious but I love this Bible verse. I think it’s correct.
Thanks for the reminder. Normally when the Craig cravings come, I watch You Tube clips, usually the emails or Sid. I did see the Britney clip and was pleasantly surprised.
But I still stand by my comments about the lack of support from female celebrities during her crisis.
That was one of the best things he ever did on his show, and he did a lot of great things.
Katy should apologize. She’s taking shots at someone with an illness. We wouldn’t put up with it if she were making fun of something battling cancer or MS or something.
Seriously, this horrible singer needs to stop attacking Britney.
Three cheers for Britney!
I’m not a huge fan of either of them, but this isn’t about them. It’s about the fact that we live in an age of intense hate, right now.
I would expect these stupid comments from Donald Trump, spewing mockery at mental illness in such a crass way…it’s rather ironic when a person who touted herself as completely anti-Trump is just as ignorant as he is.
For Shame, Katy Perry!
Biting at BritBrit!? I mean, really. [exhales contempt] BritBrit!? Who is basically the human equivalent of a cotton-candy-lollipop covered in endearing vulnerability. (And I mean that in the most affectionate way possible!)
Part of me wishes I was an irrational teenager right now, so I’d have the energy to passionately tweet scolding quips at Katy Perry all day.
You do not want to see what’s happening on her instagram. The photo of her in her grammy’s dress has some some nasty comments. It feels like outright bullying/abuse at this point. I will still say what she said was incredibly insensitive and it seems like it was intentional.
You reap What you sow.
Have a seat Katy. As if.
many people believed it was a dig for the following reasons:-
1. she changed the gender from he to she in the verse
2. She chose to use a christian reference as a dig to Katy Perry’s Christian past and upbringing
3. She used the verse “Luke” as some underhanded reference to Dr. Luke
4. It happened the day after Katy perry made the comments.
Is it a dig at Katy Perry? I don’t know, but I do agree that after the first time, it stopped being a “mishap”. After she made the joke a second time, the reporter asked about her music, she said ” Of course, that’s why I’m here, not to cause controversy”. Her behavior seemed strange that night, I think she is under alot of stress from that new album.
Katy Perry sucks. She pretends she is this huge feminist and woke woman, but what she said about Britney for no reason, sucks. I doubt she will apologize but if she does, I hope she doesn’t say that her comments were taken out of context.
Why on earth would Katy do that? What would she have to gain from it? She is a straight up bi**h! There is absolutely no excuse for that and EVERYONE knows who and what she was talking about. She can’t talk her way out of this one. Not cool.
As someone who has suffered from depression for decades, Katy can go f herself. Mental health issues are not something to make fun of.
Katy Perry is such a try hard. I know people say Taylor is contrived but this b is as contrived as they come.
Well played, Britney. Well played.
This actually confuses me. Katy’s issues seemed to have been with Swift and her beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing and mean girl tweets. So to be so blatantly cruel to Britney who suffered so much public humiliation is effed up. Plus it gives more credibility to Taylor’s claims which blows. *waiting on faux apology tour*
I remember Taylor Swift saying she never knew if they were friends or not because Katy would make side comments about you that were meant to be insults.
Here I am sitting now like damn Taylor was right about this woman all along.
PS I’ve personally thought they’re both mean girls and I never fell for Katy’s victim act in regards to her feud with Swifty.
Perry and Swift are 2 peas in a pod – both are immature teenage mean girls.
Could it be possible that TS was right and Katy really was trying to sabotage her tour? At the time everyone thought Taylor was being melodramatic and egocentric but perhaps she was onto something.
Well, that’s just straight down nasty and, as the bible verse points out, very revealing of Perry.
On a related note… of late I have been trying to purge mental health pejoratives and slurs from the things I say and write. Not that I ever actually called people names involving such slurs but you know – the related stuff: someone does something outlandish or outrageous and we all say, “that’s insane”, or “crazy ass thing to do”. And I’ve been staggered at how much I am used to using such language. It’s so ingrained.
I have three daughters, the youngest is now 18, but when they were all home and used to engage in fighting (which was somewhat frequent), one of the insults that they would hurl that would cause the most anger/hurt was calling each other a “psycho”….that would immediately bring their dad and I into the fight to end it and make them apologize. I would not put up with that $hit for one minute. That insult seemed to press a lot of buttons and I can see why, it’s very hurtful.
Yes, exactly. And that’s the direct name-calling. Mental health language is everywhere. I might see something funny and unusual and say “that’s bonkers” with absolutely no ill intent at all. When you try to stop using such language you really do realise just how much you do use it.
Sixer honestly I applaud you for this . I have PTSD and the shit storm of anxiety, depression and OCD that rolls with it , and It’s not till you become super aware of it that you realise how much it is out there and how easily it’s thrown about . One of my biggest bug bear is when people say “I’m so OCD about so and so” it’s as if it has been trivialised to rearranging things etc and in reality OCD is soul destroying
I’m trying – with varying degrees of success! If you see me slip, do point it out, ok?
Maybe I’m out of the loop but has Britney ever engaged in this crap? I don’t remember seeing anything to that effect. Katy on the other hand seems to live for it. Leave her alone! #teambritney
That was an unnecessary, unfunny and cruel remark. Katy should apologize asap
Those pictures of Britney shaving her head and looking so distressed and vulnerable, will live long in my memory. So Sad.
I’m glad she is looking well and seems happy.
Katy Perry should just take a long holiday, 20 years out of the limelight would do.
I am sure Britney Spears can take jabs about making fun of her lip syncing performances, but her mental health? That was uncalled for. I have been depressed throughout my 20′s, I am sure Katy Perry never went through that before because she is rich, entitled, untalented pile of s***. You NEVER, EVER, EVER MAKE THOSE COMMENTS ABOUT MENTAL ILLNESS.
Amy Winehouse had mental issues and she died of Alcoholic Shock. I don’t even want to talk about her death because AMY WINEHOUSE death REALLY BROKE MY HEART. As I mentioned before I too have been clinically depressed throughout my 20′s, do you know what it is like to be DEPRESSED FOR OVER 15 YEARS. I don’t think so, Katy. You are so caught up with your glitz and glamor that you don’t even have the decency with the words that you say.
I hope your single does well, Katy. Because you lost a fan.
I had plenty of contempt for Perry prior to that comment. My opinion of her is even lower now. You absolutely do not mock a person’s struggle with mental illness.
Seems like the music industry has TWO Regina Georges is Sheep’s Clothing
Today is the 10 year anniversary of the incident so it’s even more unbelievable that Katy would do that.
I can’t wait to see this on Shade Court tomorrow.
That’s how you reply to mean shade. Well done, Britney.
This is awful and disrespectful, I really hope she’ll apologize and stop with these comments.
Britney’s breakdown was very very devastating to see…my pop idol forever. Britney we support you .
God, I am cringing with embarrassment for making fun of Britney when that happened. I can’t even imagine myself as being a person who would think someone else’s mental breakdown was funny. Thank goodness I woke up eventually…. even now, I am still hearing people talk about Britney like she’s fodder and try to make amends in my own personal way by expressing sympathy for her struggles. Britney never did anything to me and is by most accounts one of the nicest celebrities out there, so making fun of her for being a “trainwreck” is really just cruel.
I hope Katy realizes what a horrible thing that was to say, now that people are calling her out on it, and apologizes with a BIG balloon bouquet.
I have not cared for Katy Perry ever since I saw her guest judge on American Idol years ago. I remember thinking she was pretty self-righteous and arrogant for a woman whose claim to fame was shooting whipped cream out of her boobs. I’m never been much of a Britney fan either (I’ve always found her to be another one of the “take away her sex appeal and she ain’t got much left” kind of singers), but I do feel bad for what she went thru and it’s shitty to see people make fun of her, especially to the entire world.
Very classy, Britney!
Britney handled this well. Katy really should apologize. Britney endured more than a lot of mentally ill people deal with precisely because she had to deal with it in full view of the public.
Weirdly, I always kind of thought that while Britney was sick at the time, the head shaving was just her being kind of rational – I always kind of thought that her hair was just probably so nasty and matted and gross that she just figured she’d shave it off (which, hey, I could totally understand).
Katy’s always been a low key mean girl….she is just way more cunning about it than Taylor Swift who resorts to high school stunts. Years ago she performed Ur So Gay (her homophobic song) at her old high school (my friend’s younger sister was a student when she gave the performance) and yelled out the name of her high school boyfriend. Russell Brand was torn up about Amy Winehouse once at an awards show and was doing a tribute towards her…and Katy was clearly smashed as he*l at the same awards show. I’m sure there are other incidents, but those two are just the first that I remembered of her f*ckery. Her cruelty about someone’s mental health struggles doesn’t surprise me.
Team Brit Brit.
