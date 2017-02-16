Mahershala Ali looks absolutely amazing in his cover editorial for THR

I wish I could say that I have been a long-time admirer of Mahershala Ali, but that’s not the case. The first time I saw him in anything was Moonlight, and his small, heartbreaking, haunting performance was star-making in my opinion. I’ve been a fan ever since, and I’m honestly trying to NOT obsess about him. You know why? Because if he ends up losing the Best Supporting Oscar, I don’t want to be heartbroken. He deserves it so much though, my God. Anyway, now that the Oscar ballots have been sent out, Mahershala is doing some extra Oscar campaigning, which is how he ended up on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. This is one of the most beautiful editorials I’ve ever seen from THR. They gave Mahershala the whole treatment – he got to wear beautiful suits, look soulfully into the lens, and they even did some amazing profile shots (Mahershala has one of the most gorgeous profiles I’ve ever seen). You can read the full THR piece here – it’s written sort of as a first-person essay, and I was very moved when he talked about his conversion to Islam and more. Some highlights:
His parents’ divorce: “My father, Phillip Gilmore, was very talented. He was getting seriously into dancing. He was on Soul Train and won $2,500. But the Bay Area was too small for him. I don’t think he had the space to do what he needed to do. He went off to New York and got into the Dance Theatre of Harlem and immediately started working and traveling with the companies of the larger shows. They split when I was 3. I remember clearly my mom’s reaction, one of the first things that felt traumatic in my life. She was leaning on the dresser, crying, and I said, “Mommy?” I asked her what was wrong. She told me that my dad had left, and I started crying. Just seeing her, I understood the weight of what was happening. She said, “He’s gone. Your father’s gone.”‘
Depression: “I was borderline depressed for years. There was a sadness over me, a melancholy. That’s always been a part of me — those are some of the things that lead you to the arts. It’s something I still think about, not that it brings me sadness at this point; it’s a void or fracture that happened so early that now I have to address it in the healthiest way.”
Growing up around drug dealers: “As I got older, I started seeing things happen to people. I started seeing cousins go to jail for armed robbery, drugs. My friend’s mom was a drug dealer, but I didn’t know she was a drug dealer. Drugs were a way for people to support themselves without advertising it. It was done covertly. Today, we are used to seeing all these chains and these cars, when a lot of times it was done discreetly and to support someone’s income.”
His conversion: “I was around 23 or 24 years old when I couldn’t ignore it anymore. I was going back in time and trying to find out why I believed what I believed, and it always ended with my mother, and with what I was told — not my own epiphany or studies.”
He doesn’t say anything controversial, and I have to say… while Mahershala has come across as a complete and total professional throughout this awards season, you can really tell that this is the first time he’s ever had this kind of attention. He doesn’t really know how to do the celebrity thing, and he often comes across as very thoughtful, earnest and reflective in interviews, as opposed to someone glossy and vapid, someone who can only talk about their workouts and diets. It’s refreshing. Seriously, you guys – I don’t know what I’ll do if he doesn’t win the Oscar.
Photos courtesy of Miller Mobley/The Hollywood Reporter.
This shoot is amazing!! He’s also really nice in person as well. I’m hoping that he wins on Oscar night…he deserves it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this man is beautiful inside and out. i’ve loved him as an actor since i first saw him on house of cards. and his voice and laugh are like butter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is awesome in House of Cards. That was the first time i remember seeing him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOVE him in HoC! Remy + Jackie forever!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful man
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has the most beautiful voice.
I think I may have replaced David Attenborough with him on the top of my ‘read to me’ list.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yummy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not a central character in House of Cards but there is a scene when the police stops him because: black-man-in-expensive-car and he is truly great in it – well, in all the scenes he’s in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely remember that a scene because I thought it was beautifully played and shot. And for my amusement I’ve found that was one of the episodes Robin Wright directed herself. Perfectly portrayed the silent anger and subtle impotence of those type of episodes without going over the top as many others do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember that scene too, it was very well executed. I’ve only known him from House of Cards and he’s always been excellent in the show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sluuuurp
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Supporting actor is way up in the air, surprisingly. A different actor has won at every major award show…personally, I’m rooting for Michael Shannon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tsk, Kaiser. How could he have passed you by? Sixer nickname = Cheekbones. He is drop dead beautiful and it’s all rather nice because he seems like such a genuine chap, too. And he can act! It does present me with a slight problem since I do like to laugh at my internet boyfriends and there’s not a thing to laugh at here. I’ll have to find something soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he is lovely, that last shot is perfection. I enjoyed his interview, as you said it’s refreshing how thoughtful and reflective he is. His story about his dad leaving was heartbreaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he’s sex on wheels in Luke Cage. I dig him. I dig his simplicity and I hope to God it stays that away
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What she said
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I first noticed him on “House of Cards” I was like “who is this 6 feet of deliciousness????”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like him on House of Cards and love him on Luke Cage. This photo shoot is to die for! And he’d better win that Oscar!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This merits my first comment ever here – I’m so happy he’s getting the attention he deserves! I loved him on House of Cards and he was brilliant in Moonlight…also…SO hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s “A tall glass of cold water, delicious day or night.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I first noticed him in the 4400, which I now realized came out in 2004. Wow, I feel old now. Love that he’s finally getting the recognition he deserves. His looks soo good here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse