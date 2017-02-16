Hurt Bae confronted her cheating, lying ex Douche Bae in a viral video
I know I should be writing about other things today, but I watched this video last night and I can’t get it out of my head. I was looking for something lighter after I watched the super-depressing Manchester by the Sea (I actually do not recommend that movie) and I ended up watching the #HurtBae video. Hurt Bae is the name Black Twitter gave to a heartbroken young woman who confronts an ex-boyfriend who cheated on her. The video is from The Scene, and it was posted last night and it went viral. I think people got obsessed because A) Hurt Bae and her ex, let’s call him Douche Bae, are incredibly beautiful and B) the story is incredibly relatable if someone you loved ended up cheating on you and breaking your heart. Hurt Bae sits there with such grace and you can just feel her pain over the fact that Douche Bae just treated her so poorly. Here’s the video:

When he says “I didn’t keep count” was when I stopped caring about Douche Bae as a person. I think Hurt Bae really loved him, and that love made her seem like a doormat. She DID forgive him, because she thought he was her best friend, and because she was inside the love machine, you know? You can’t see clearly. I also think he was consistently surprised by how she didn’t break up with him – he couldn’t believe all of the sh-t Hurt Bae let him get away with. It was a case of Douche Bae having no business being in a relationship but not having the maturity or decency to break up with Hurt Bae directly.

Anyway, #hurtbae has been trending for hours and the tweets are… amazing.

Screencaps from The Scene video.

 

43 Responses to “Hurt Bae confronted her cheating, lying ex Douche Bae in a viral video”

  1. Greenieweenie says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:47 am

    That’s a guy who is a mess and probably grew up in a house without a father or with a father who treated his mother badly and now he’s just a messssssss. Needs a long time to grow up, if ever. Not datable.

    Reply
    • ell says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:25 am

      that’s such a generalisation.

      Reply
    • Ladybird83 says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:26 am

      I spent over five years with a guy just like that. I knew something was wrong but he lied and told me I was crazy and that he would never cheat on me. He told I was the best thing in his life, etc. All lies, I caught him texting his “friend” (she’s married too and super messy) and then I threw his ass out and never spoke to him again. It’s been almost a year since then and he still texts but I have him blocked now. I never respond. You have to cut people like that out of your life forever to heal. Therapy helps a lot and it helped me realize that he was/is a psychopath. It was a huge learning experience and let me tell you girls first trust your gut, not your head, your brain will make excuses for him but your gut knows what’s up. Secondly, don’t date bad boys cause they really are just bad people. If you want a “nice normal” relationship look for a “nice normal” guy. He may not be as exciting but maybe he will actually love and respect you and not shit on your life.

      Reply
    • scar says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:27 am

      OMG! How did this comment get past moderation. Wow. Y’all been showing your colours of recent. Would you think that if this guy was white? Just curious. If you heard a white guy cheated, would your first thought be about how his dad wasn’t around?
      #yallhatersaintslick #stopstereotypingus

      Reply
    • KL says:
      February 16, 2017 at 10:09 am

      Agree with the mess part, but he could just as easily have been super spoiled. That can screw a person up as well. I think we can all agree that this guy has issues.

      Reply
  2. Angel says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:52 am

    He’s psycho with mental issues. Those types don’t feel for anyone else. They can’t ….

    And she was perfect prey … I hate that he had to talk her into seeing the end of the relationship cause she was still handing on despite the poor treatment… sigh …

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfy says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:59 am

      He is definitely a predator, and enjoyed toying with his quarry, like a bored cat tossing mouse about. I wanted to choke him out at the end when he smiled and said something to the effect of how he hopes he can watch her grow to be the woman she is becoming, as if being emotionally abused by him was a crown she should feel honored to wear (because he is so special). Puke.

      Reply
  3. Onerous says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Damn. That was tough. I dated a guy just like that. He ended up marrying a girl he cheated on for about 5 years with anyone he could. I wonder to this day if he still cheats. I don’t know if pathological cheaters can change?

    Reply
  4. Celebitchy says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:55 am

    It’s like he’s blaming her for staying with him “why didn’t you leave” and she’s still holding out hope that he’s reasonable and not a POS human. He is such an asshole “I get a chance to see you grow into the woman you’re becoming,” like condescending to her. He just knows the right b.s. to say and is so manipulative. I wish she would cut him off but at least they don’t see each other anymore.

    Reply
    • Greenieweenie says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:19 am

      Right? He’s doing all that to push her to break up with him. Those guys have low self esteem and also can’t handle confrontation. And the more you hang on, the less they respect you. What a head trip.

      Reply
    • ell says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:27 am

      he’s surprised, but i don’t think he’s blaming her. tbh i’m surprised as well, like i’ve had female friends in that situation of not trusting a boyfriend, going through their phone and finding things, and still believing the obvious lies and being somewhat aware of it. it was difficult, because i just couldn’t understand why they would do that to themselves, and why they wouldn’t just leave. surely all that pain isn’t worth it?

      Reply
    • Kiki says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:45 am

      Can you believe that I cried for her…. I went through that similar relationship before only this time I was the one my ex-boyfriend was cheating with. I was with this asshole of a boyfriend that I had that tells me he loves me when he was cheating on his girlfriend with me and I didn’t know he has a girlfriend. I felt so hurt for her about what he did to her with me but I felt so much pain because I became his Wh*** instead. I let him go for sure but I took a hard look at myself and I started to love myself more and more each day. Seven years later, I don’t have a boyfriend but I LOVE MYSELF everyday, by gaining higher self- esteem and I earned everyone’s respect.

      My advice to #Hurt Bae….. Just remember that it will take sometime to heal but you will alright in the end. Look at me, I AM HAPPY.

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfy says:
      February 16, 2017 at 10:02 am

      GAH! This is just what I was saying above (#2)!!!! That very thing struck a nerve with me, too. He’s a pig and will treat women like this over and over again without batting a lash. Gross.

      Reply
  5. Sixer says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I had a boyfriend (first love) who cheated on me when I was a teenager. And I was completely devastated. I was on the upper deck of one of those red London buses, going to meet my friends who were taking me out to cheer me up. I started to cry a little bit and then just lost the plot and HOWLED. Snot and mascara running everywhere. And there were a load of older women in their 40s and 50s on the bus, off on a night out themselves. They all rushed over and made me laugh through the snot being as crude as could be about the general uselessness of men.

    Whenever I see or hear anything like this, I always think of those women. They were GREAT.

    Hurt Bae should just tell Douche Bae his penis wouldn’t fetch much on eBay.

    Reply
  6. NastyWoman says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:58 am

    She’s going to be a total mess after that relationship. Ain’t no getting over that type of disregard and mistreatment.

    Reply
  7. Birdix says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:03 am

    One of my oldest friends is in an abusive relationship and can’t/won’t leave. It’s super complicated (trust me). I’m struggling with when continuing to listen/support/suggest options she doesn’t take becomes enabling. So this video hit home–such a power dynamic.

    Reply
    • detritus says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:50 am

      You are a good friend to not ditch her. Keep holding on for her as long as you can. Sometimes it takes years before they can leave, and having one person in her corner, saying -this is not right, but i love you no matter what you choose- that is powerful, and it may be the only thing that helps her leave. You are the tiny voice that helps keep her sane, that gives her a hold on herself. He’s going to try to make you leave, he’s going to try to make her make you leave. If it hasn’t happened already, its coming.

      And please keep in mind, even with all that, your safety and well-being are your first priority.

      Hugs from someone who has been there, and knows how much it hurts to see one of your loved ones in pain and not be able to ‘fix’ it.

      Reply
  8. Mike says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:07 am

    This woman should have dumped this guy the first time he cheated. Maybe they could have stayed friends but he will not change if there is no cost to his current behavior. She seems like the kind of woman you deeply regret hurting after you grow up and realize what you had.

    Reply
  9. IlsaLund says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I feel sorry for her. It’s awful to be so emotionally invested in someone no good for you.

    My holy roller grandma (God rest her soul) would always admonish me and my other female cousins about not getting hung up on some guy. Her favorite quotes were “men are just like busses, another will be along soon” and ” Is his “penis” dipped in gold? No? Then move on child.” She didn’t use the word penis but the D word. God, I miss that woman.

    Reply
  10. ELX says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Some if the best guidance I’ve ever had came from a male life coach. He said women often commit too soon, we love to be “in love” too much sometimes. He was right, consciously not diving into the love machine fantasy of who a man is and letting the guys I was dating show me who they were really helped me live a better life.

    The idiot in the vid is no one’s best friend–she might have seen that early on if she’d given herself a chance to see it.

    Reply
  11. als says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I can understand him being her boyfriend because that’s life, there’s bound to be some douches on the way. But him being her bestfriend, no.
    I would get over boyfriends treating me like shit but getting over friends that do that to me, it would be much harder. If your friends do that to you, you are in serious trouble.

    Reply
  12. Jazz says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:27 am

    @Birdix – I’m in the same situation with a friend of mine as well, not sure what to do to help her.

    Reply
    • Birdix says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:47 am

      It’s so hard. I’ve provided outlets, made plans so she can leave and land in the homes of loving friends or family, and even called her mom to get her involved. And there are kids involved so his impact extends beyond her. And perhaps not surprisingly she told me to back off, that she just wants me to listen and not fix anything. The kicker is that she has cancer, so time is crucial.
      Good luck to you Jazz.

      Reply
      • NotSoSocialButterfy says:
        February 16, 2017 at 10:08 am

        Oh, Birdix, I hope this doesn’t come across the wrong way, because it truly isn’t meant to offend, but…

        If she has limited time left due to cancer, is it possible that she doesn’t want to destabilize the kids by leaving then dying? Maybe she really just does want you to listen. I can imagine it must be terribly difficult for you to see the hand she’s been dealt- so painfully unfair- but maybe in this unusual scenario, her request just might be best for her? Can you have an open conversation about how she feels about it and what she would prefer? Just my thoughts.

    • Stacy Dresden says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:55 am

      Same.

      Reply
  13. Cel2495 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:34 am

    That video was heartbreaking and very relatable. That guy is a major asshole, no remorse for the pain that he is causing. I was cheated once and the pain was so debilitating and excruciating I couldn’t breathe… something had been ripped from the insides. Not sure if is the same for everyone but betrayal hurts and is a shame that he doesn’t seem to care.

    Reply
  14. ell says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:37 am

    i’m having a bad day, so this made me tear up. low self-esteem can really do a number on the sort of relationship you get yourself into, and i’m glad i got over that in my late teens. i’m 27 now, and i know girls my age who still struggle in relationships with bad men because they’re not confident enough to leave. it’s upsetting.

    Reply
  15. Margo S. says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:52 am

    This reminds me of the same situation my sister is in right now. Her fiancee/baby’s father keeps cheating on her and she cant/won’t break up with him. Why? I assume it’s because she has no self worth. And he isn’t mature enough to be the bigger person and break up with her. Both of them are immature and dysfunctional. Sucks that now they have a kid in this mess.

    At least hurt Bae came to her senses and got out. Hope she continues to love herself more and more everyday. No one deserves to be treated that way by anyone.

    Reply
  16. Pandy says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Couldn’t watch all of it. Felt like an acting class, not real people.

    Reply
  17. teehee says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Is this for real or acting?

    Reply
  18. Melody says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Douche Bae is probably another “first stage of love” addict. Once real life enters, the restless itch begins, no matter how nice real life is. That first stage can be powerful and it’s hard to sustain love after it – you need to work at it, and many don’t realize or appreciate that fact. They just think things “changed” or “dried up.”

    Reply
  19. huh says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:04 am

    RME to infinity and beyond..*****

    Reply

