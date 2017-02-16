Why didn’t Sports Illustrated give Serena Williams the Swimsuit Edition cover?

Kanye West In NYC

The gossip last week was that Kate Upton, Christie Brinkley and Serena Williams would all have individual covers for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. That didn’t happen. While Christie got an editorial with her daughters, she didn’t get a cover. Ashley Graham got an editorial, but didn’t get a cover. Hannah Jeter got an editorial, but didn’t get a cover. And Serena Williams got an editorial, but didn’t get a cover. They gave Kate Upton THREE covers.

Why didn’t they give Serena a cover? I really don’t know. It would have been more groundbreaking, even though Serena has been on the cover of SI before, and she’s posed for the Swimsuit Edition before. Serena has done more in her 35 years on this earth than most people could dream of doing in a lifetime. She’s an icon of sports. She’s an icon of womanhood. She’s an icon of black womanhood. And, oh right, she’s sexy as hell. She manages to disrupt beauty standards just by being confident and happy with herself and her body. Which is what she told SI:

“I want people to come away with the fact that it’s OK to be comfortable in your body. I’m not a size two. It’s OK to look good and feel good and I’m strong. It’s OK to look strong and to be sexy and to be a woman and to be unbreakable—all those things. I really want to have that influence for people out there that have my body type. I want them to be like, ‘I look good too.’ That’s what I hope for.”

[From SI via E! News]

I love her so much. And for what it’s worth, she is a body inspiration to so many women – I’ve said this before, but I would rather have Serena’s body than, say, Kate Upton’s. That’s something I feel more as I get older – I would rather be strong than thin. I would rather be athletic than look like a model. I would rather have Serena’s Thighs of Disruption than anything else.

Anyway, Serena is the #GOAT! I don’t know what will happen at the French Open this year, but I have my fingers crossed for Serena at Wimbledon this year. I definitely think she’s going to hit #24 this year (she hit #23 in Melbourne).

You can see Serena’s full SI editorial here.

#SISwim on sale now @si_swimsuit

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Emmanuelle Hauguel/Sports Illustrated.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

57 Responses to “Why didn’t Sports Illustrated give Serena Williams the Swimsuit Edition cover?”

  1. Locke Lamora says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:25 am

    She looks so stunning, but I still think this is beneath her. She’s Vogue material, not SI.

    Having said that
    “Serena has done more in her 35 years on this earth than most people could dream of doing in a lifetime” – I don’t like this kind of talk, just because someone’s achievements are highly pulicised, doesn’t make them superior to someone else.

    Reply
    • Pip says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:31 am

      I’m quite happy to say that Serena Williams is so many times superior to me that we’re not even in the same universe. Surely her achievements put her in a different orbit to most people?

      Reply
      • QQ says:
        February 16, 2017 at 10:49 am

        Same! Like One Day May I touch the hem of the garment of such a Life!, She IS superior, Point blank Period, Do Not in any way diminish this Queen’s Accomplishments, and also Incidentally she looks like a dream in these Pics, Just B-A-D-A-S-S

        Also: We all Know why this wasn’t given to the Champ cause im sure if I scrolll down in under a Minute I’m gonna find the Turd in the punchbowl taking pains to say she isn’t racist but Serena looks too Big/Manly/Black/EtcBullsh!tmade up reason Treacle to say that Beauty that isn’t centered in whiteness and the white gaze in general isn’t pretty or ladylike or really sexy or Inclusive ( Because for once or twice including someone else’s gaze/ideal is too much)

    • Mia4S says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:40 am

      Well..she HAS done more in her 35 years on this earth than most people could dream of doing in a lifetime…so….get over it?

      It doesn’t make her a better or more worthy human, but she is a more accomplished one. Celebrating mediocrity is how we ended up with reality TV and Kartrashians. 🤢

      I’ll gladly praise true accomplishment.

      Reply
    • Locke Lamora says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:58 am

      I’m not saying we should celebrate mediocrity. She’s more accomplished than most people in her field. But I don’t think that makes her accomplishments more valuable than those of doctors, or nurses etc., fields where you never get that kind of recognition.

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      February 16, 2017 at 10:02 am

      I don’t find anything wrong with that statement. Our history is a long series of stories about people who managed to do something beyond the average. Human beings are capable of incredible things, and while there’s nothing wrong with accepting the average, celebrating the incredible is what may inspire others to do the same. Superiority has nothing to do with it – some people are just capable of achieving greatness while others can’t (or don’t care). That’s just a part of life.

      Reply
  2. Dids says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:25 am

    That teal swimsuit is everything!!!

    Reply
  3. Carol Hill says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:26 am

    They didn’t give it to the goddess Serena because as you said they love a bland Becky.

    Reply
  4. Birdix says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Because they are cowards. And this is Trumps America now. Crazy that Sports Illustrated wouldn’t use a GOAT in sports to illustrate their cover.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:40 am

      I don’t want Serena to be on the cover of the swimsuit issue. Yes, she is a beautiful woman, but modeling is not what makes her cover worthy of SI. Her ground-breaking, record-setting, ass-kicking career means she should get a cover every other month because when it comes to athletes, she truly is the GOAT.

      Reply
  5. Crox says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I prefer her body to Kate’s too. And I love her in that blue swimsuit.

    On a more superficial note, that white swimsuit looks like my toilet paper. You know, white, thick and with barely visible 3D pattern very similar to the one I have at home (I don’t know why they put that on toilet paper, but they do).

    Reply
  6. Bitsy says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Serena is striking and attractive, but that white swimsuit is doing her no favors. It’s ill fitting! Yuck.
    And Kate Upton is beautiful also, no need to pit women against each other

    Reply
  7. Kitten says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Her arms are why I do push-ups on my toes.
    And that first photo is everything.

    Reply
  8. Kealeen says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:31 am

    The fact that they passed over Serena for someone who raged on Twitter about Colin Kaepernick says a lot. The poster girl for Trump’s America.

    Reply
  9. Mar says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:32 am

    She was robbed

    Reply
  10. Nina says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Her arms are extraordinary. But hey, SI’s gotta keep catering to the dudes who are threatened by the sight of strong women!

    Reply
  11. nem says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:38 am

    serena the goat would have been the best choice,and it s not the first time white bland woman is given her dues.
    if not Serena williams, christie brinkley was more interesting because of female ageism discrimination, and Hannah jeter is more beautiful.

    Reply
  12. Beckysuz says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:44 am

    My god those butt muscles…amazing. And I totally agree Kaiser, I would take strong and fit over skinny any day of the week. I want my body to be able to do things. Plus I like to eat :)

    Reply
  13. Miss V says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Her body is insane. I needed the gym inspiration today…. she’s perfect for that!

    Reply
  14. Bridget says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I wouldn’t have wanted Serena Williams on the Swimsuit Cover. It used to be that the swimsuit issue was the only way you’d see a woman on the cover of SI. Serena doesn’t need to take her clothes off to be interesting.

    Reply
  15. amanda says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:51 am

    They styled her so poorly. Those suits look like 80s aerobic video leftovers. She should be in a cute bikini or in briefs and topless. They probably saw how gross those suits looked in print and decided not to put her on the cover. She has a great body and should be on the cover but wardrobe screwed her.

    Reply
  16. Amelia says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Yea she should’ve been on the cover but can we please give props to SI for not photoshopping the hell out of these women, especially her. Her body slays, but she looks real too. Bravo!

    And someone commented that she’s above SI and should be on vogue. No. Vogue should be high on your boycot list.

    Reply
  17. Guesto says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:56 am

    The 1st pic of Serena in the white swimsuit is stunning. The lighting, her face, her hair, that body in all its glory. Stunning.

    Reply
  18. DavidBowie says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:57 am

    She looks amazing!

    Reply
  19. Angel says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Gooooo Serena!!! 👙

    Reply
  20. Veronica says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I really hate the fit of that white bathing suit on her. It isn’t really giving me “oh look how sexy I am with my breasts falling out of my top” vibes so much as, “something at SI doesn’t understand how to fit a suit right.”

    Those thighs though. She could crush a man’s head with those.

    Reply
  21. Lightpurple says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Kate is on the cover because she is modeling her boobs. Serena is actually wearing clothes so no cover. And I love that teal suit.

    SI swimsuit covers are all about boobs.

    Reply
  22. Fiorella says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I’m not familiar with this magazine, But it’s probably for sales, not the editors own ideology. I don’t think we are at the point where men want women to have bigger arms than they do and lots of men are out of shape, and obviously it’s thought that the point of this particular issue is for the men to um be attracted. Not that I love this about our culture at all. It’s definitely objectification. And I think objectification leads to rape culture, i saw similar themes about it in articles about sex dolls recently.

    Reply
    • detritus says:
      February 16, 2017 at 11:15 am

      I thought Kate was on the cover because she threw a giant hissy fit because she was worried another younger model with bigger boobs would take her spot. And also, guys she is famouuussss, she deseeeeerved it. ha. sure. Just like Veelander deserved the Cy Young.

      Read – this is all she has and she’s going to fight tooth and nail to be The Hot Big Titted Girl.

      Your points about men and fitness are bang on. None of the out of shape men I know like a woman with muscle. The athletes and fitness buffs, they want a strong woman. Anecdotally of course, I totally see this.

      Reply
    • Amide says:
      February 16, 2017 at 11:28 am

      Anytime SI go out of the box. Sales flop. Their core readers worship the Cheryl Tiegs, Cindy CRawford school of ‘beauty’. Upton is their biggest seller. She can be on Vogue, and on a garage wall in Missouri at the same time. Seems when SI tries to expand with last year’s triple covers, or even a Beyonce cover, there’s a reader backlash. Funny that😒

      Reply
  23. itsjustme says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:27 am

    This body is no more obtainable for most woman than some size zero model on the cover of fashion magazine.

    Reply
  24. Nopity Nope says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Serena is #goals all around. She looks otherworldly.

    Reply
  25. Chaz says:
    February 16, 2017 at 11:13 am

    The photographer sucks. That and the combo of lame ass shitty swimwear equals Serena not being given the shoot/pics she deserves.
    A bit of blue water and sunshine does not a great picture make.
    She has an incredible figure and is a beautiful woman, but those shots of her are mediocre at best.

    Reply
  26. coffeeisgood says:
    February 16, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Kate’s covers were boring, same sort of covers they have every single year. Serena would have been a great cover! Not the same blonde boring white model they always use.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment