Star: Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss had a falling out over Tom Hiddleston?

Noted Japanese geisha Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift have been friends for years. Karlie actually pre-dated “the squad” as we know it – Karlie and Taylor became friends after Taylor performed at a Victoria’s Secret show, and they did a girls’ trip up the California coast together, and that was long before Taylor began friend-collecting in earnest. I tend to believe Taylor and Karlie are real-deal friends, in that there is an ebb and flow and sometimes they’re really close and sometimes they aren’t checking in as much. But just when I think Karlie and Taylor have broken up for good, Karlie pops up on Taylor’s Instagram, or we hear some story about them partying together, so whatever. So… do you believe that Tay and Karlie had a falling out over Tom Hiddleston? Hm.
Another day, another squad member who’s ditched Taylor Swift. Once joined at the hip, Taylor and Karlie Kloss have fallen out, and it’s all because of Taylor’s embarrassing fauxmance with Tom Hiddleston.
“Karlie actually warned Taylor that it was a bad, distasteful idea,” snitches a mutual friend. “Taylor slipped out and accused Karlie of being jealous, and they haven’t really spoken since.”
Indeed, Karlie isn’t up for talking to – or about – her ex pal. She went so far as to cancel an Australian interview that had planned to ask about their friendship because “she didn’t have anything nice to say,” explains the source. “Things between them were never balanced: it was always Taylor calling the shots. Eventually Karlie was going to get tired of being her little minion.”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
The thing is… Taylor and Karlie were still hanging out when Tay was with Tom Hiddleston. During The Summer of Receipts (what an innocent time), Taylor partied with Karlie in the Hamptons just after returning back to America following The Worldwide Tiddlebanging Adventure. Karlie was also at the Fourth of July Taymerica party, right? Right. So Karlie was actually partying with TIDDLES. She saw them in action. So… while I’ll believe that Karlie and Taylor might not be joined at the hip anymore, I don’t believe it was because of Tom Hiddleston. I also don’t believe that their dynamic is “Taylor calls the shots and Karlie follows her around.” That’s how it is with most of squad members, but not Karlie.
Also: I wonder if Karlie is losing in friends in general because of her fiance, Joshua Kushner. I get the feeling that the Kushner family is losing a lot of friends because Jared has gone off the reservation.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, Instagram.
I don’t buy the Karlie is losing friends (especially Swifty) because of her link to Kushner.
1. Hollywood is infested with right wing conservatives
2. As if Taylor cares that Karlie is dating Kushner jr?
However, if people ARE being ostracized for having links to the Kushners/Trumps and anyone else involved in this insane administration…then GOOD!
Joshua kushner is liberal right? As is most of the family-it’s just ivankas husband that has changed sides.
I think Taylor and Karlie actually were more than just friends, and I have for awhile. There are actually a lot of rumors that Taylor is into girls (which makes sense because I find her incredibly awkward with her boyfriends). I do think they have broken up, but not because of Hiddles.
Ugh….now I’m thinking…I. Could. See. This. Like she is OVERLY boy crazy to compensate for true feelings. This thought is going to be on my mind now.
@TheOtherOne I went down a rabbit hole about a year ago and found soooo many stories. I guess there were rumors she dated Dianna Argon (they were “besties” too and now they are never seen together).
its hard to tell because people say famous people get stuck in the emotional maturity they had when they first became famous.
if we want to play that game: it would make more sense for her to find a stable beard after all the fallout if she was a lesbian and wanted to stay in the closet with a fake boyfriend. how she plays it it attracts way too much attention.
i mean if you dont want people to speculate about your orientation you dont advertise your sexuality so much, specifically not after so many people joked about it.
so personally i think she is straight just super immature and controlling.
but i understand the speculation, many people think Josh is gay.
@QueenB I think that’s what she tried to do with Calvin Harris and it just didn’t work. I think she ‘dates’ frequently to get media attention. She has dated lots of guys who had huge followings and that’s how she initially got her name out there in the pop world, and she still uses that to her advantage. People would get bored if she stayed dating the same guy. She is still an attention seeker, even if she was a lesbian.
@ QueenB
I’d say the ones who are most deeply closeted advertise their “heterosexuality” the most. Especially the younger celebs because their fanbase doesn’t get that kind of nuance at their ages. They like the spectacle and a steady stream of gossip and drama, real or fake.
I don’t about Taylor in particular, but I’ve mentioned before a singer who I witnessed make out with a girl at a private party. She was also all about her high profile hetero romance. And via someone I’m very close to who works in the film industry, I’ve heard stories about other celebs too.
Well FWIW the Lady that runs a Celebrity Lesbians twitter and I do believe the name is Celesbians? Oh Here I found the article http://nymag.com/thecut/2016/12/kristen-stewart-dating-celesbian-gossip-twitter.html
Claims that she is but most likely won’t come out or pull a Jodie Foster type thing
I think it’s important to remember that celebs are real human beings, not robots, and human beings are all emotionally messy and complicated and do things that are contradictory or stupid or destructive or just flat out make no sense, sometimes for very stupid or no reason.
But the public/media/fans don’t generally see that. Don’t want to see that. Celebs are supposed to be black and white, not shades of grey. There’s a tendency to assume that everything celebs do is part of some perfectly plotted out robot plan, that everything is conscious and manipulated and planned, and admittedly in Taylor’s case it’s pretty easy to think that.
But in my personal experience of celebs, it’s mostly not true. I’ve known a few actors who were closeted and none of them were happily openly gay in their private lives while sitting around a big round table stroking a white cat drawing up their “how to closet for profit” spreadsheet. They were all just either messed up about their own sexuality and trying to figure it out for themselves, or were dealing with family issues or guilt or religious issues, or were letting themselves be influenced by the wrong people.
Alleycat: BS. That actress is married.
Yep, I always thought they dated. Taylor could also be bi.
I have always gotten that vibe from Taylor – I have lesbian friends who are also convinced she is. You have to question what she is trying to hide when every relationship she has is made into the biggest showmance of the century. Thou I do think she are Karlie are really friends.
THIS! Her and Karlie were attached at the hip until they were caught kissing at a concert. A lot of her fans argued that the photos were just taken at a weird angle, but there was some footage of it floating around that made it more obvious they were making out.
There’s been rumors about Taylor’s sexuality for a whole decade now, going back to her and band-mate Emily Poe. Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.
I hope Taylor gets to a place where she feels comfortable accepting who she is and her sexuality. Maybe as she gets into her 30s, she’ll learn to care less about what other people think and feel secure in coming out. But I get it, she’s worried it will affect her career and how people see her. She’s still very young in a lot of ways.
Karlie has been trying to be taken more seriously for a while now, she hasn’t shown up in Taylor’S Instagram the way she used to. But if is not on social media, does that mean it doesn’t happen at all?
Eh, they both have busy lives! i’m sure it just ebbs and flows.
I ALMOST feel sorry for Joshua Kushner. He is liberal and always had been. He came out during the election and said he was a lifelong democrat and would be voting that way again. He was seen at the women’s march (even if he backed away from that a little bit later). Karlie was pretty open about voting for Hillary on social media (I think… from memory). And yet they are copping flak because of his brother and sister-in-law. He can’t control what his brother has done and I’m sure on many levels he disagrees with all the Trump stuff, but it’s his beloved bro so he can’t come out hard against him. I think people should leave them out of it. This isn’t on them.
‘But it’s his beloved bro so he can’t come out hard against him. ‘ This is where I disagree. If my brother was mixed up with a shit show of this magnitude I would be calling him out to his face, AND to anyone who would listen.
If you don’t have the balls to stand up and speak up when your own family are part of an administration that is making life very very difficult and scary for a lot for people…then well, you don’t get my respect or sympathy.
He has already been clear about where he stands but you want him to start a media campaign against his own brother? To accomplish what, besides assure his family drama is aired out in every newspaper and tabloid in the land, paint a bulls eye on his back and irrevocably split his family up ? You think ANY Trump supporters or opponents would be moved in any direction by that? Barrack Obamas rogue brother spent the campaign publicly rooting for Trump, did that change the conversation in any way?
Well it’s true there’s nothing concrete to judge him on except he was at the inauguration. With the icky family history I tend to think he is just out for himself and probably no prize but since he’s never actually done anything wrong that I know of he’s not the real problem.
I agree with u SK! This is getting ridiculous! You can’t just cut your family off because u disagree with their stance on something! I love my brother, I don’t care if he is on the right or the left, he’ll still be my bro and I would still love him! It’s not that serious! People need to get a grip! Smh&lol!!!!!
@Merry and Too tired to care – I’m guessing neither of you fall into the demographics that Trump and his administration are attacking. So far. If you’re comfortable with supporting your brother no matter what, then that is between you and your family. I dont agree with it.
By calling out people who are WAY out of line, is how you take away their social capital. THAT is valuable. Sorry you can’t see that.
Also – may I remind you that he was AT THE WHITE HOUSE, being photographed with his disgusting brother? Come on.
It’s one thing to have a family member with a different political philosophy; another to have a family member openly engaged with institutionalised racism, sexism, religious bigotry, and other crimes against humanity.
We’re not required to support family members no matter what. Sometimes the ‘what’ is more important.
Just when I think this nonsense cannot be milked anymore…..
Haha…I like how you started that first sentence Kaiser.
she’s engaged to kushner?
No.
Dating the slightly better Kushner is one thing but why does she hang out with Ivanka and Wendy Deng? At best she is a social climber at worst she likes hanging out with those awful people.
I dout they are close friends but i can totally see them being sexually attracted to each other just for the fact they would love someone who looks like themselves.
Taylor has kind of dropped out of social media for the last few months. In fact she is just generally keeping her head down. It’s possible that with all the bad press she received last year she’s been advised to maintain a low profile for a while. And she is probably working on her next album.
This is ridiculous. Just because we don’t see them hanging out, doesn’t mean they aren’t. I could go three months without seeing my best friend. It doesn’t mean we aren’t best friends or whatever. I’m sure everything is fine and dandy between Taylor and Karlie.
Now if you told me that Taylor and Selena had a falling out and aren’t friends anymore, I’d believe that.
Of course this is ridiculous. This is Star magazine.
Weren’t they hanging out together during fashion week in October, long after Tiddleswift ended.
I personally think Karlie Kloss and Swifty stopped being friends for the same reason a lot of people stop being friends–Swifty is a soul-sucking entity who is in fact really difficult to be around. By all accounts, she seems like the sort of person who’s much more into performative friendships than actually being there for her friends–the sort of person who goes through the exaggerated motions of friendship, but when the chips are down, doesn’t show up. I think Karlie Kloss just figured that out and dropped her in the nicest way possible.
There isn’t anything about Taylor’s life that doesn’t feel performative, especially what we see of all her relationships – friends, family, romantic partners, anyone she collaborates with or shares a stage with. Everyone she brings into her life always ends up looking like a supporting player in The Taylor Swift is Awesome Show.
They are still friends.
I doubt very much Karlie said anything of the sort to Taylor as Taylor has had so many promances in the past – why would Karlie find this one any different.
As for Hiddleston – he could’ve done with a whole Greek Chorus of friends commenting that it was a ‘bad and distasteful idea’.
Star magazine? LOL!
Oh, I bet they’re still very close. Very.
Please refrain from using “off the reservation” Thanks.
