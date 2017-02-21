Star: Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss had a falling out over Tom Hiddleston?

Noted Japanese geisha Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift have been friends for years. Karlie actually pre-dated “the squad” as we know it – Karlie and Taylor became friends after Taylor performed at a Victoria’s Secret show, and they did a girls’ trip up the California coast together, and that was long before Taylor began friend-collecting in earnest. I tend to believe Taylor and Karlie are real-deal friends, in that there is an ebb and flow and sometimes they’re really close and sometimes they aren’t checking in as much. But just when I think Karlie and Taylor have broken up for good, Karlie pops up on Taylor’s Instagram, or we hear some story about them partying together, so whatever. So… do you believe that Tay and Karlie had a falling out over Tom Hiddleston? Hm.

Another day, another squad member who’s ditched Taylor Swift. Once joined at the hip, Taylor and Karlie Kloss have fallen out, and it’s all because of Taylor’s embarrassing fauxmance with Tom Hiddleston. “Karlie actually warned Taylor that it was a bad, distasteful idea,” snitches a mutual friend. “Taylor slipped out and accused Karlie of being jealous, and they haven’t really spoken since.” Indeed, Karlie isn’t up for talking to – or about – her ex pal. She went so far as to cancel an Australian interview that had planned to ask about their friendship because “she didn’t have anything nice to say,” explains the source. “Things between them were never balanced: it was always Taylor calling the shots. Eventually Karlie was going to get tired of being her little minion.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

The thing is… Taylor and Karlie were still hanging out when Tay was with Tom Hiddleston. During The Summer of Receipts (what an innocent time), Taylor partied with Karlie in the Hamptons just after returning back to America following The Worldwide Tiddlebanging Adventure. Karlie was also at the Fourth of July Taymerica party, right? Right. So Karlie was actually partying with TIDDLES. She saw them in action. So… while I’ll believe that Karlie and Taylor might not be joined at the hip anymore, I don’t believe it was because of Tom Hiddleston. I also don’t believe that their dynamic is “Taylor calls the shots and Karlie follows her around.” That’s how it is with most of squad members, but not Karlie.

Also: I wonder if Karlie is losing in friends in general because of her fiance, Joshua Kushner. I get the feeling that the Kushner family is losing a lot of friends because Jared has gone off the reservation.

