Keanu Reeves: ‘It’s too late… I’m 52. I’m not going to have any kids’

Keanu Reeves covers the March issue of Esquire UK to promote John Wick: Chapter 2, which is already a decent-sized hit. It feels like it’s been a while since Keanu sat down and did a big magazine interview, and I was actually pretty excited to read this. Esquire UK treats him with respect, as in they’re not looking to make him sound like a boneheaded idiot who chanced his way into stardom. He comes across as exceedingly humble and very much a “still waters run deep” guy. He doesn’t want to talk about all of the sh-t he thinks about or all of the books he’s read or how weird all of this ride has been. But there are some interesting quotes. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
What happened after ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still’ bombed: “Sometimes I call that The Day my Career Stood Still. I kind of went to Studio Movie Jail.” It seems he’s apparently still only as bankable as his last movie. “For me that is true. Yeah. You’re always fighting for a career. I mean, there’s a few people who [don't have to worry]…” Then he changes his mind. “No: you’re always fighting for a career.”
He spends months preparing for his roles: “For me it’s part of the pleasure of it. Yeah. I don’t have anything better to do! I have nothing going on! I have no life! It’s just going to work and preparation.”
On River Phoenix: “I miss him dearly. F–king sucks. I know so many people miss him dearly.”
He bought motorcycles for all of the stuntmen on The Matrix: “Oh, I did that for the gentlemen who were involved in this really big fight in The Matrix, in the second one, the Agent Smith fight [the set-piece sees Neo fighting dozens of clones of his nemesis]. I worked with these stuntmen every day. That fight was 17 shooting days. We trained every day for seven hours for three weeks going through all the motions. We learned the term ‘super-perfect’. You want to go for super-perfect. So, obviously I was getting paid well. And so, you know, just as a thank you to those guys. Got them some gifts. Yeah.”
On all of the stories about him being a really nice guy: “Whatever! I’m just a normal guy, man.”
On the Sad Keanu meme: “It’s my melancholy. My melancholic thing, the Melancholic Dane. I thought it was funny.” You’re not really so down in the dumps? “No. A picture says a thousand words and none of them can be true. The best in nature is subjective. But, I mean, I looked pretty sad. I was hanging out on the street…” The pigeon. “Pigeon! New York! Cobblestones!”
His vampire agelessness: “Yeah. I mean, people say my age [Reeves appears terrifyingly unaffected by the passage of time]. But I’m just waiting for that to change.”
The idea that he would settle down & have some kids: “I’m too… it’s too late. It’s over.” What do you mean? “I’m 52. I’m not going to have any kids.” Really? “Yeah.”
On ageing: “I’m every cliché,. F–king mortality. Ageing. I’m just starting to get better at it. Just the amount of stuff you have to do before you’re dead. I’m all of the clichés, and it’s embarrassing. It’s all of them. It’s just, ‘Oh my God. OK. Where did the time go? How come things are changing? How much time do I have left? What didn’t I do?’ I’m trying to think of the line from the sonnet… ‘And heavily from woe to woe tell o’er / The sad account of fore-bemoaned moan / Which I new pay as if not paid before’. So, yeah. I’m that guy.”
I guess the thing about Keanu is that he just seems so… unaffected. I mean that as in, it’s completely normal for movie stars who have been in the industry for thirty years to have so many affectations. They know the drills, they know how to present themselves, they know what to say and where to go. It just seems like Keanu has none of those affectations. As for Keanu saying that he’ll never settle down and have a family… like, he’s had so much tragedy in his life, I understand why he would just shut down that part of his life. But I would love it if he found a nice lady and had a baby. Poor Keanu.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Simon Emmett/Esquire UK.
does he even want children lol? the way he talks about it is that he doesn’t seem that interested.
i love him, he doesn’t take himself seriously at all. the first john wick was brilliant by the way, i hope this one’s just as good.
His baby died I think
his GF was pregnant but the baby was stillborn? Then they broke up, and a few years later she died too.
i didn’t know, it’s really sad.
I know It really is.
It was very tragic – I don’t know if she died while she was pregnant, but I recall that both baby and, possibly later, GF died too. Horrible. And yet, such a sweet, kind, and yes, perfect word – unaffected soul.
She wasnt exactly a girlfriend though. She was more a Renner/Sonny type….a party girl he was hanging with and got sloppy with. I think people force this “tragedy” narrative on Keanu. Even before her, he wasnt lovey dovey with anybody. He has always lived alone and just had girlfriends who come in and out of his life. There are people who are built this way. They are perfectly sociable when they need to be but would rather navigate life alone. Its simply a personal type that gets pathologised by people who assume that everyone else is built like them to have a need for companionship. Keanu is just in a position to defy any social or financial pressures that force others like him into marriage or kids.
He will hopefully live a long life, die very happily by himself and be discovered by a long time employee. The world will write tragic obituaries because thats the only way the know how to frame schizoids.
Chapter 2 is just as fun. And, no, he doesn’t sound like wants kids.
He used to want them, 10 years ago.
“I don’t want to flee from life, I know the beauty of it. I’m trying not to be alone so much. And, man, it’s a struggle. I want to get married. I want to have kids. That’s at the top of the mountain. I’ve got to climb the mountain first. I’ll do it. Just give me some time.” – Keanu Reeves (c 2006)
4-5 years ago he talked about how he wanted kids, a “little dude” or something along those lines. With his talk about how quickly time passes, maybe he thinks too much time has gone by.
He has time. Just look at Clooney, Jeff Goldblum or Steve Martin.
i just googled jeff goldblum and found out he was married to geena davis. that’s some hot couple i never got to see because i wasn’t born yet lol.
Some more ancient history…I think Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis were together, and Renny Harlin and Laura Dern were together, and then they traded partners so to speak…it became Geena + Renny and Jeff + Laura.
I have had a crush on Jeff Goldblum for a long time – an old boyfriend looked just like him. Even thou he’s 64 I still would.
I volunteer as tribute.
I came here to say this….you out thirst me
Hahahaaa! I
think that Winky-Face photo just MADE me pregnant! New screensaver!
I know, it’s an amazing shot. My ovaries squeaked, too.
I came here to do the same! lol.
I’ll have your babies Keanu! It’s not too late!
Dammit, you beat me to it!
He seems lovely
I will have your baby, Keanu 🙋🏻👶🏻😻
Years ago, he had a stillborn baby with his girlfriend (who then died a year later in a car accident). That story always makes me sad.
Love Keanu!
Didn’t Keanu have a baby with a former gf and it died? So I could understand his hesitation. I still think Point Break was his best movie. I loved the chemistry he had with Lori Petty and Patrick Swayze.
Patrick and Keanu were so hot in that movie!
I am too old to have more kids but can kick out my hubby and we can hang that’s for d…n sure.. love love him. I saw John Wick 2 not as good as the first but man the first scene with him in it I almost squealed in the cinema but thought I’d better not. In all wasn’t a bad film. He seems like such a nice guy.
A picture says a thousand words and none of them can be true.
- My new favorite quote ever.
Keanu post yay!
It’s odd he’s saying he’s too old for kids, and Clooney is older and just about to have twins.
Everybody doesn’t want to be an older parent.
OK – I’ve just jumped from having a crush to being head-over-heels. Bonkers. This man is not only gorgeous, but also self-deprecating and humble – rare in that industry, I imagine – and he can quote serious literature. (swoons).
I LOVE the fact he bought motorbikes for the Matrix stuntmen!
And he negotiated his salary for the Matrix (maybe Matrix 2) so the special effects guys could get more money, he gave up millions.
I like him here. He’s pretty amusing, and does seem in a lot of ways like a normal person. I really like that he went out of his way to give a gift to the stunt people involved with that fight scene. He definitely didn’t have to – but I think it shows what kind of person he is that it’s something he wanted to do.
If he ever changes his mind on settling down, it’d be nice to see him adopt. Just because men can have kids late in life doesn’t mean that there’s not a higher risk of losing the fetus, as well as an increased risk of passing on health issues and disorders. It’s not a guarantee that something would go wrong, but it’s a risk that’s there. Either way, he has the means to take care of a child if it needed special care, so whatever. I do like that more men seem to be asked if they’re going to settle down and have kids, instead of it just being directed at women.
I WILL HAVE YOUR BABIES CALL ME!!!
I don’t know what just happened, I don’t even want kids. That man though. I love him.
God that picture of him winking …. Not only is he gorgeous, it seems like he’s a genuinely nice guy/good person. And yes, completely unaffected by fame, which is rare in Hollywood. I hope the success of the John Wick movies leads to more roles, I love seeing him onscreen (I have tickets to see John Wick 2 on Saturday, ridiculously excited!) I do hope he finds love someday. I’ve always kinda hoped that he and Sandra Bullock would end up together, but she seems to have bad taste in men :/
I really appreciate this man. After all his success and some pretty tragic moments in his life, he comes across as a humble , kind and normal human being .
Of course he is unaffected. He had such a shit life that he probably thinks he is prepared to anything that may or may not happen.
Hasn’t he lost a child? that’s incredibly hard to overcome..
He so low key…
Sweet baby jesus, he’s beautiful.
I love him, he can act but sadly still can’t really shake his ‘Bill & Ted’ persona. I think if he wanted a family he would have done so by now but never say never!
I have old parents. It was irresponsible for them to have babies so old as they were always too tired or sore or whatever to play and enjoy and there was always that fear looming that they would die when I was a kid. Probably won’t live long enough to see grandkids. . If anything, he should adopt an older kid if he really wanted kids, but I don’t get that vibe.
I love Keanu. Always have; always will. He’s no Johnny Depp, thank God.
Amen, sister.
I get the feeling he thinks he’s too old to give his best to parenthood. Like the saying “it’s a young man’s game.” He obviously knows its biologically possible. I see him wanting to be the hands-on 100% Dad, that anything less would be failing his child.
But oh man, just imagine him walking hand-in-hand with an ethereal mini-me. When I get my paws on a magic lamp that might be one of my three wishes.
This lovely guy in complete contrast to the thirsty Joe in the previous post.
Men with nothing to prove are so attractive, I think.
He seems like a real sweetheart, and I’m glad John Wick is doing so well. And that last pic…. WHOA.
I always liked him but I even more so now. Love, love him!!
He doesn’t have to have kids, however would love to see him find love with someone great.
Love him, always have. In fact I can remember the first time I saw him, in an after school special on ABC! He took my breath away with his unique looks, and still does.
Awww. It’s so good that ONE of the guys I had a mad crush on in college is still a good, decent human being (unlike Depp and Sheen).
maybe it’s my bias, but i love the way he quoted sonnets and not come across as pretentious. it’s even like “yo, one time my mate said this and i thought it was damn fine: *insert sonnet here*” (you know… he’s ageless so maybe he’s met Shakespeare)
and that first quoted one about everyone fighting for their career, even the ones who seem to have it all and to have it easy (like a swan pedalling crazily underwater). in such simple ways he acknowledged the different ways and different levels of “fighting” without coming out as preachy or patronizing.
AND JOHN WICK 2?! it has been a while since you can just abandon all rationalization and enjoy the action set pieces. him and Jackie Chan. i will miss them when i finally shuffle off this mortal coil (because you know him and Jackie are immortal)
Ah, Keanu. Just hasn’t met the right girl yet!
I’m sure he’s aware that he’s not too old to reproduce and that it wouldn’t be hard for him to find a willing baby mama. I respect the fact that he seems to be taking into account all the time and effort he would want to put into fathering properly and concluded that he’s not up to it or doesn’t have it. He’s not thinking about fatherhood in the selfish shallow way of passing on his genetic material or creating little people who have to love him when he’s old and dying.
My Keanu Crush remains solidified. Man, he just keeps getting better with age. Love him! ❤
What a great interview. He’s gorgeous!
