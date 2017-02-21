Lifetime’s ‘Britney Ever After’ biopic was meme-worthy level bad

Did anyone a) remember that Lifetime was doing a biopic on Britney Spears or b) actually watch it? I had to answer ‘no’ to both of those questions. I was so bad, I saw comments about Britney Ever After leading up to Saturday and kept asking myself if this was some new Nickelodeon show. No, unfortunately, it was a pitiful attempt to encapsulate Britney’s career to date. And it wasn’t good. I know this because Twitter told me all I needed to know about it. The main cry was:

And the reactions went from there:

One objection was that Natasha Bassett and Nathan Keyes looked nothing like Britney and Justin Timberlake. The header photo is said to be the most Natasha ever looked Brit-like. I might’ve let that slide, I never think actors look enough like whom they are portraying, However, whoever worked the wardrobe apparently saw photos of iconic outfits as merely suggestions. They messed up THE DENIM OUTFITS! What’s that you say, “Oh calm down Hecate, I am sure it wasn’t that bad.” They made Britney’s denim dress into a jumpsuit. A.Jump.Suit.

There’s also much discussion about how much of the movie was devoted to and stressed the importance of Justin Timberlake. Everyone, of course, loves Brit-Brit. So her celebrity fans rushed to slam this molten mess as well. Sarah Michelle Gellar was all over this thing:

Who lit this movie #britneyeverafter and why does he hate women? — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

Sookie was displeased:

I wonder what Britney thinks of this movie. #britneyeverafter pic.twitter.com/Ws15pIG0dk — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 19, 2017

Tyler Oakley weighed in:

the only character in #BritneyEverAfter that was cast well was banana 🐍 — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 19, 2017

And Jeffree Star brought the discussion full circle:

Anyone else watch #BritneyEverAfter??? I feel disrespected!! 😱 @britneyspears didn't deserve that!! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 19, 2017

If you are not yet convinced that this was a disservice to Britney, Us compiled a condensed list of the top seven offenses the movie made. My guess is after they wrote out seven, they just got depressed and stopped. E!’s list is more bullet-point if you are short for time. My favorite part is that, because Britney had nothing to do with this thing, they had no rights to any of her music so they only song ‘Britney’ could perform was her rendition of Joan Jett’s I Love Rock and Roll. However, based on the analysis, keeping Natasha’s singing limited was a blessing.

So obviously we have all been violated by this “interpretation” of Britney’s life but the only opinion that matters is Britney herself, although I assume she didn’t watch it. Based on her tweet from yesterday, it looks like she’s going with “It’s Britney, B!tch”