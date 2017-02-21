Lifetime’s ‘Britney Ever After’ biopic was meme-worthy level bad

Did anyone a) remember that Lifetime was doing a biopic on Britney Spears or b) actually watch it? I had to answer ‘no’ to both of those questions. I was so bad, I saw comments about Britney Ever After leading up to Saturday and kept asking myself if this was some new Nickelodeon show. No, unfortunately, it was a pitiful attempt to encapsulate Britney’s career to date. And it wasn’t good. I know this because Twitter told me all I needed to know about it. The main cry was:
Britney doesn't deserve this #BritneyEverAfter
— pyt713 (@pyt713) February 19, 2017
And the reactions went from there:
How many of you feel personally victimized by @lifetimetv #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/zU8UdqARCH
— logan (@jumpedtrains) February 19, 2017
Britney Spears right now. #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/dC0FWSCyei
— Mike (@JoDeeFostarr) February 19, 2017
One objection was that Natasha Bassett and Nathan Keyes looked nothing like Britney and Justin Timberlake. The header photo is said to be the most Natasha ever looked Brit-like. I might’ve let that slide, I never think actors look enough like whom they are portraying, However, whoever worked the wardrobe apparently saw photos of iconic outfits as merely suggestions. They messed up THE DENIM OUTFITS! What’s that you say, “Oh calm down Hecate, I am sure it wasn’t that bad.” They made Britney’s denim dress into a jumpsuit. A.Jump.Suit.
There’s also much discussion about how much of the movie was devoted to and stressed the importance of Justin Timberlake. Everyone, of course, loves Brit-Brit. So her celebrity fans rushed to slam this molten mess as well. Sarah Michelle Gellar was all over this thing:
Who lit this movie #britneyeverafter and why does he hate women?
— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017
#britneyeverafter pic.twitter.com/QmtH34FtTh
— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017
Sookie was displeased:
I wonder what Britney thinks of this movie. #britneyeverafter pic.twitter.com/Ws15pIG0dk
— Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 19, 2017
Tyler Oakley weighed in:
the only character in #BritneyEverAfter that was cast well was banana 🐍
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 19, 2017
And Jeffree Star brought the discussion full circle:
Anyone else watch #BritneyEverAfter??? I feel disrespected!! 😱 @britneyspears didn't deserve that!!
— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 19, 2017
If you are not yet convinced that this was a disservice to Britney, Us compiled a condensed list of the top seven offenses the movie made. My guess is after they wrote out seven, they just got depressed and stopped. E!’s list is more bullet-point if you are short for time. My favorite part is that, because Britney had nothing to do with this thing, they had no rights to any of her music so they only song ‘Britney’ could perform was her rendition of Joan Jett’s I Love Rock and Roll. However, based on the analysis, keeping Natasha’s singing limited was a blessing.
So obviously we have all been violated by this “interpretation” of Britney’s life but the only opinion that matters is Britney herself, although I assume she didn’t watch it. Based on her tweet from yesterday, it looks like she’s going with “It’s Britney, B!tch”
Photo credit: Twitter and WENN Photos
I ended up watching this on accident at like 2 AM. I have the flu so I slept all day and was awake at night, I saw something about Britney was on and thought it’d be nice. OMG it was so bad. I was texting all my friends about this student budget level movie and how Britt and everyone else would be so pissed if they saw it. The girl who played Britney actually did an okay job but looks nothing like Britney but it was truly the production of the movie that was sooo bad. No consistenxy, so cheesy, no exploration of the bipolar disorder, a correct timeline was of no importance to the producers. You can tell this movie had no permission from Britney’s camp bc the actress didn’t perform her hits and certain things were just a little off like the denim outfits, where she shaved her head, etc
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was waaaay too focused on Justin. Ugh I hate that guy.
And I thought the actress was good at acting but TURRIBLE at dancing, which is what Britney is known for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol do Lifetime just have money to throw away,their biopics are God Awful..from Aaliyah, Britney Murphy,the only decent one I saw was Whitney. They must invest their money on something else clearly they will never make ‘RAY’ or ;Johny Cash’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG! Her face!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if the reason why the denim outfits were wrong was because maybe the look was trademarked? Can you do that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Katy Perry where a replica to some awards show?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like we’re being trolled a lot these days. Like, they’re making things so bad on purpose because everyone laughing about it on the internet is more valuable than actually putting out a quality product. It makes me sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hilarious. 😏 But what about that guy on YouTube who used to sob “Leave Britney alone!” Seems like he ought to have been consulted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was the first person I thought of!!! I’d love to hear his opinion!
I’ve been sick all weekend, snuggled up in bed and thought, “oh, why not?” I wondered while watching if I was the crazy one. That movie was crazy stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Lifetime, what do people expect?
After all their slogan is “Lifetime, where an actor career goes to die.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched it just because I’ve seen all the other biopics and it was truly heinous. Now growing up I wasn’t a huge Britney fan (a fan but she wasn’t my fave) but I got into her more during her comeback era. Anyways my biggest issue was that the movie NEVER discussed what made her great? The dancing, the envelope pushing, she was a TRL teen queen…none of that. They basically went “hey she does songs” and then straight into the boy drama and spiral. It was an insult.
Twitter was the best part of the movie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I decided drunk, on Jim Beam, was the only way to watch. So bad.
That said, the I Am Britney Jean, that aired the following night was pretty amazing. It featured so many interviews and actual behind the scenes look at her life, and what it took to get her Vegas gig ready. I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for Brit, it was so nice to see her be relaxed, interesting, and not nearly the inarticulate zombie people portrayed her to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is such a trooper and no strong person could have come out the other end like she did.
It seems that she has found her balance now and she knows where her place is in the world.
I have the utmost respect for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lifetime needs to ask BET for pointers… They did a fantastic job on the New Edition biopic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand people need to work to pay their bills… but as an actor/actress your career is pretty much doomed after this. I can’t believe how cringeworthy this is. I am suffering second hand embarrassment for them no wait.. third hand embarrassment for them and poor Britney.
Britney deserves so much better than is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, please. I think we all know what’s Lifetime’s deal by now. They rely on the freaky, the bizarre and the overexaggeration. They know people will be watching. And those who were tweeting about how bad it was (which I don’t doubt it was) were all sitting in front of their tvs eating that sh*t up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For some reason I ended up watching this, and it was terrible. It was so exploitative and unnecessary, using someone’s mental health for entertainment, and also terrible in terms of acting, writing, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was channel surfing and stopped on it from morbid curiosity. I watched about 2 minutes and that was more than enough. Yeah, it was pretty awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse