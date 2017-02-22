Christina El Moussa of Flip or Flop still works with ex Tarek: ‘It’s our normal’

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa is on her second People cover this week, if we count the post-divorce announcement cover as her first. This December, Christina and Tarek admitted they had split several months earlier following a huge fight after which Tarek “took a hike” armed with loaded guns. Since their separation was announced, the narrative surrounding their post-split life has changed a few times. Initially, the reason given for their divorce was that renovating their home had been overwhelming and taken its toll on the marriage. I could see where that was probably not the best talking point for renovation gurus. From there, the story took some dark turns that had crew members alleging Tarek was abusive to Christina on set. Now that season six is airing, and the couple is filming season seven, Christina is claiming “Fake News” regarding any acrimony. According to her, their marital issues stemmed from the pressures of sudden fame and returning to work too soon after her son’s birth. Christina claims they are friends and everything is just fine.

After welcoming son Brayden, the mounting pressures of running their business piled up, and Christina went back to work just four weeks after giving birth. “It was too soon for me,” she says. “I was overwhelmed. The tension between me and Tarek was high.” “We weren’t able to properly communicate anymore,” she says. “It got to the point where we weren’t even driving to set together.” After news of their split finally became public in December, Christina says she felt relief. “I think the separation process begins long before people actually separate,” she says now. “So by the time we officially did, I felt like a weight was lifted off me.” Tarek officially filed for divorce on Jan. 9, but the couple has been candid about their decision to move on and date other people. “Tarek and I don’t discuss each other’s personal lives,” she says. “It is what it is and we are going through a divorce and eventually we will be dating other people. I’m happy for him and whatever steps he takes in his life and I just hope he’s happy.” “We have so much fun on set and we look forward to continuing the show,” said El Moussa. “We met at work so we worked together before we ever started dating.” “It’s our normal,” she said of her working situation with Tarek, with whom she also runs a seminar company. The El Moussas appeared smiling alongside each other at a speaking engagement at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas earlier this month.

[From People and Yahoo]

People has a follow up claiming that Christina is finally opening up about the incident last May in which Tarek left their home with a gun. She remained very vague about it, however, simply saying “It just made me realize that us being separated was healthier for both of us. I didn’t necessarily know that we weren’t going to get back together. It was after seeking therapy and trying to work things out that we both realized this is for the best.”

While being interviewed by Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, Christina said that “despite everything that articles show” she and Tarek were getting along fine at work and in co-parenting the kids. Christina and Tarek not only have the show but their side business, Success Path, which provides educational seminars on house-flipping. It sounds like a contentious divorce could jeopardize all of that. Also interesting is that Tarek was the one to file for the divorce since it sounds like most of the pressure was on Christina. And after reports of Tarek blowing wads of cash on his much-younger girlfriends, he is asking Christina for spousal support.

Christina’s comments about “the separation process begins long before people actually separate” are completely relatable. Many of us have been there. She speaks about the tension before the spilt being so great, they had started driving to the set separately. The marriage did sound like a pressure cooker for everyone and I’m relieved she got out before things got even further out of hand. I just really hope this newfound “normal” is really what she wants. Or if she doesn’t, that she has options to get out of it.

There’s also news that Christina and her boyfriend, contractor Gary Anderson, have broken up.