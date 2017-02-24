‘The Kate Effect’ destroyed Issa designer Daniella Helayel’s business

One day in November 2010, Prince William brought out Kate Middleton to pose for photos just after they announced their engagement. It was an iconic moment, for Kate especially: she had a fresh blowout, she slipped her left hand through William’s arm, giving the photographers a perfect view of his mother’s famous sapphire engagement ring. And of course, there was the dress. Kate chose a sapphire-colored silk jersey dress by Issa for her big coming out party. Kate had been wearing Issa throughout her 20s – she was a big fan of short, silk jersey dress in bold colors and prints. When she became a duchess, her style changed a bit – she still loves too-short dresses and jewel tones, but now her go-to look is “doily.” Basically, Kate stopped wearing Issa within a year into her marriage. It was too closely associated with her single, Waity days.
So what happened to the label and to the designer, Daniella Helayel? I remember there was a lot of gossip that Kate wore so many Issa frocks during The Waity Years because Daniella would give Kate freebies in exchange for exposure. It was “The Kate Effect” in the early years, although I’ve always thought The Kate Effect – wherein whatever Kate wears sells out – was overblown, especially in recent years. As it turns out though, The Kate Effect ended up destroying the Issa label and Helayel is only climbing out of the ashes right now. Helayel gave an interview about all of the sh-t that’s gone down ever since Kate walked out in that blue dress in November 2010.
In a new interview with You magazine, Daniella Helayel says that the “Kate Effect’s” boost to her brand left her underwater and, eventually, contributed to its demise in 2015. Helayel says that despite success on the celebrity front — with stars like Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Elizabeth Hurley wearing her designs — the brand was in financial trouble in 2008 and 2009.
“Only the previous year the label was on the verge of financial crisis; it wasn’t all rose-tinted glasses,” Helayel told You. “Issa was a niche brand, we had a loyal following but in 2008 and 2009 we were in serious financial trouble. When Kate wore that dress everything changed.”
But it wasn’t all change for the better. Issa faced incredible demand after Kate debuted the now-iconic look on the day of her engagement. The style sold out in five minutes — and was reordered thousands of times after that. Helayel and her team had no idea that Kate would be wearing the dress that day, and thus had no time to prepare their inventory for the onslaught of interest. It was nothing compared to what they had seen before, even though Kate had been wearing her designs for years prior.
“That morning I’d gone to yoga as usual, and then I got a call from a friend telling me about the royal engagement,” she said. “It was all very exciting. We didn’t have a TV at the studio and this was pre-Instagram, but we soon knew Kate was wearing Issa because at four o’clock the phones began ringing and didn’t stop. It was bonkers.”
And the interest hadn’t subside weeks after the engagement was announced. After the royal engagement, Issa’s sales doubled, but the business (and capital) she had in place wasn’t ready for that sort of rapid growth.
“I didn’t have the money to finance production on that scale,” she said. “The bank refused to give me credit and the factory was screaming for me to pay its bills. I needed an investor.”
She found one: Camilla Al-Fayed, half-sister to the late Dodi Al-Fayed, who died in a car crash with Princess Diana in 1997. Al-Fayed bought a 51 percent stake in the company in July 2011. But Al-Fayed’s family — in particular, her father, Mohamed Al-Fayed — had been extremely critical of the royal family since the tragic crash. And although Kate continued to wear Issa designs at the start of her marriage, after the merger, she appeared in them less and less. Ultimately, the business move led to the collapse of the brand: A new CEO came on — whom Helayel clashed with — and she ended up leaving the brand in 2013 before it shuttered completely two years later.
“I left because I couldn’t take any more,” she said. “I felt so stressed that my hair went white and started falling out. I was broken by the end of it. I had a great business, which I’d built up on my own over a decade. To watch it evaporate was heartbreaking.”
Helayel took a break from design, traveling and spending time with family. But now she’s back with a new brand, Dhela. The first collection, which she says retains “hints of Issa” with jersey fabrics and similar styles, is available this month. (And includes plenty of Princess Kate-ready styles!) “Designing is what I do, it’s what I love, and I’m just so happy to be back,” Helayel added.
It’s clear that Helayel doesn’t blame Kate personally, although she probably thinks that Kate maybe should have given her a heads-up about the blue dress. But basically, this is a story about when The Kate Effect goes DARK and how fashion is such a tricky business. I also think that this Issa Situation is probably one of the reasons why Kate does so many repeats, why she wears stuff that has been discontinued and why she’s going for “bespoke” stuff more and more. She doesn’t want to wear something new and off-the-rack and have that choice destroy a small business. Or maybe I’m giving Kate too much credit?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
What’s going on with her in the 2nd pic?
The begin of her smugness lol
I love that dress.
And it looked so good on her. Pippa wore the same dress at a wedding in a hit pink. Very nice.
It’s my one of my dream dresses, I just think it’s so flattering and I can think of a million ways and times I’d wear it.
I love it too and I dearly wish she’d go back to some of her Waity style choices. This cut works SO well on her figure and manages to look mature without being dowdy, youthful without being twee. She just can’t seem to find that balance much anymore and it’s a shame.
He has aged like a president.
Oh my goodness, I didn’t notice how young he looked there. Wow. Imagine when he STARTS a actually working.
Does the Kate effect really exist?
She often dresses like a grandma etc. so I don’t know whether I should believe that or not.
Kate dresses boring but so do most people. Some of her dresses can be nice for family dinners or business meetings etc.
You’re giving Kate too much credit, if you think she is concerned about the welfare of small businesses. If anything, I think she wears discontinued styles to avoid Z list British celebs (and socialites) turning up in the same clothes as her a week later.
Also, putting my economist hat on for a mo – there is no reason why a small business has to suffer negatively from Kate wearing their designs. Issa’s downfall was that they tried to scale up quicker than they were equipped to – in order to ‘seize the moment’.
Obviously this is a tempting thing to do, because that moment can be a once in a life time opportunity – but it is a decision a brand makes whether they was to scale up that quickly or not, and Issa made the wrong choice for them. I mean, why on earth would you partner with a Fayed while trying to capitalise on royal association – that’s just bad business. the Kate effect didnt kill Issa – a flubbed attempt to scale up, did.
There is no reason why a small business HAS to ramp up production/increase supply – they could, for example, capitalise on the publicity at a steadier pace. The key is knowing your business and what works for it.
This whole story is so dumb, imo. She was in financial trouble before Kate ever wore the clothes. She mismanaged the business at every step of the way, before and after Kate wore that engagement dress.
I found it ridiculous to blame Kate on this one. Issa wasn’t forced to grow at that scale or exceed its own capacity like that. The owner made a very poor decision to expand at way too fast a rate, and build on essentially the success of just 1 design. Not to mention, the moment she partnered with Al Fayed she severed the very relationship that her rapid expansion was built upon. These were poor decisions that Kate bears no responsibility for.
i second this assessment. she took good publicity and made a bad business decision.
That pic.. Kate looked healthy, now she’s horibbly thin. William lost his hair fast.
Uh, Kaiser, all due respect but you’re giving her WAY too much credit. She wears repeats to look thrifty and out-of-season-looks to either make sure not every peasant will run out and get it or look even thriftier by wearing things she ostensibly already had in her closet.
Also, and this is where I need help, how is this her fault? I don’t know exactly how the fashion industry works but it sounds to me like this lady was simply not prepared to grow her business this rapidly. And she shouldn’t have. On what basis? One dress? You tell your customers it’s sold out, period. Instead you decide to capitalize on the moment and get in bed with … the half-sister of Dodi??? Of all people? Is this a telenovela?
It’s not her fault at all. The woman is basically saying “Kate made my brand so famous that I made terrible decisions and ruined my company.”
She was already in trouble before the engagement dress. If anything, Kate prolonged a dying business by several years.
There have been stories to that effect. She gets things, puts them away, and then wears them when they are not available to others. Doesn’t want anybody wearing what she wears, but no, let’s not call her vain.
There was also talk that with designer gear, she orders things on approval and doesn’t pay for them until after she’s worn them publicly. Stringing folks along, following her mother’s lead with the wedding outfit.
Yes and am sure she gets things for free as well, remember that family are not too proud to ask for freebies or massive discounts. That Audi car lease when she was just his on/off booty call.
It sort of sounded like the founder of Issa just made some really poor business decisions, so I think calling it the “Kate Effect” is pretty unfair. I mean, really, going with an al-Fayed family member as an investor when your biggest client is a royal family member? Surely there were other interested investors, since Kate wearing your brand was a big deal, especially in the Peak-Kate days of 2011.
We can blame Kate for a lot of things, but she gets a pass for this one from me.
Kate gets a pass from me too (just this once). It sounds like greed got the better of Helayel. Why did she allow orders to be placed if her suppliers couldn’t fulfil them? Has she never heard of the term “Sold Out”?
Agreed. Kate gets a pass from me today. That felt strangely odd for me to say. 😜
Just don’t say it again! LOL!!!
The Middleton family took freebies from this woman for years. I think it would have been thoughtful to give her a head’s up in gratitude for that. Then again, they didn’t bother to tell Her Majesty until after they’d organized the press conference announcing the engagement, weeks after her family was told.
Thoughtlessness-R-Us appears to be W&K’s motto.
When I look at those photos all I can say is that Wills and Kate don’t age gracefully.
I would never buy something just because Duchess Dolittle wears it.
I feel bad for the woman, but I don’t know about blaming the Kate effect.
Your dress is worn by one of the most famous women in the country, during an iconic moment that is worldwide news and will become part of British history, your work is on the front cover of papers worldwide, you’ve got hundreds of pre-orders, and yet still no one will give you a loan? Not to be cynical, but I can’t help but wonder what kind of financial situation they were in and if there had been any financial mismanagement in the past. It’s extremely unlikely no bank would give them a loan under those circumstances, unless they had a history of bad credit or defaulting on loans.
Kate can’t be good for business of cutting edge fashion. she is one of the most visible/high profile wearer of almost any brand by virtue of her position and her bespoke taste veer on horrible.
Alexander McQueen look downright backwards and dowdy on her, ditto the other dresses. Wicksteads continue to be awful, her Erdem bespokes speaks of middle of the road.
not to mention the alterations she made (presumeably her own seamstress?) where she lifts waistlines or adds buttons.
on the fashion choices that are braver (eg Bhutan/India tour) she ruins them all with bad posture.
Bad economic business model, can’t blame Kate for that.
As for Kate not wearing the label anymore, a Fayed investment might have been a bigger motivator in that direction.
I’m guessing Kate chose that colour of dress to match the engagement ring. The hair seven years later is still a juvenile mess. Though it’s strange she seems more mature in attitude, in these photos.
I am not sure if mature is the word. I think she looks happy and content. Though given who she is married to and mommy dearest their aging doesn’t surprise me.
bad business decisions destroyed her business, not Kate.
Good lord how these 2 have aged in the past 5 years. Marriage and the pressure of their public duty workload has clearly taken a toll.
Issa was in trouble long before Kate wore that dress. I have a couple of the dresses they did for their Banana Republic co lab. The clothes were well made and designed and I get a lot of compliments on them. From this interview I get the impression that the designer was happy being a niche brand but she’s not really a good business woman, a good designer yes.
Sounds more like a story about how a fashion designer didn’t really know a lot about business and she over-extended herself to meet non-existent demand.
1. Too much credit. 2. Why the designer couldn’t have just sold the amount they were capable of producing and then put the ‘sold out, come look at our other items’ sign on the dress?
Girl, bye…she got rich enough to buy a townhouse in Chelsea. Her problem was scaling too fast. She could’ve kept her brand small and exclusive, but she wanted to cash in.
This is so stupid. They can’t blame Kate for having poor business and financial management. When you’re running a business you need to be prepared for sudden surges in sales, especially if you’re already rubbing elbows with celebrities, whom you know willl be rocking your stuff at any given time. At the end of the day, they didn’t have enough capital + inventory to accommodate high demand. That’s on them, not on her.
