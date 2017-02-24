Gwen Stefani’s kids think it’s weird when she isn’t wearing a face full of makeup

Gwen Stefani loves makeup. No, scratch that. Gwen Stefani NEEDS makeup, at least according to Gwen Stefani. She’s one of those “I don’t leave the house without makeup” women. She often said that she never wanted Gavin Rossdale to see her bare face and that he preferred her with makeup. Personally, I think she just loves makeup and feels uncomfortable without out and it’s not about what her husband or boyfriend likes. Anyway, makeup addict Gwen has been named the newest brand-ambassador for Revlon, which is actually a great fit. To celebrate her new position, Gwen gave a long-ass interview to InStyle. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights (and keep in mind, this is supposed to be all about makeup).

She loves this new ambassadorship: “I’m like how smart is Revlon to pick me? They’re so smart. I’m probably the most excited person about makeup that you could ever choose and it genuinely is my passion. It’s something that I’ve been obsessed with for as long as I can remember. It’s art. It’s self expression. It’s transformation. It’s confidence. All day long—whether it’s on stage, photo shoots, or just my everyday routine—I get up and put tons of makeup on because I like it, and I like doing it, and I think I’m good at it.”

Choosing love: “I feel like really excited. It’s like one of those things where I would never have dreamed this big. To be a brand ambassador for a huge world brand that’s been around forever and on top of that, weirdly also has a message. They can choose any message, right? I mean, they’re speaking to the world and they choose love. Which I think is just weirdly paralleled to my life, because I feel like I had to make a choice a few years ago when things were just so hard and to choose love. I wrote a whole record about ‘this is what the truth feels like.’ And love to me is truth. Love to me is God. Love to me is just all of those things. So I think to be a part of a world message right now, it’s just an amazing platform to just say it. I feel like it’s a really amazing thing. I’ll look back and be like, ‘I’m proud.’”

Her sons remind her to put on makeup: “[Makeup] says a lot, I think. Even my kids are so used to me wearing makeup that if I don’t, they’ll be like, ‘Wait are you gonna put on makeup?’ I’m like, ‘Of course I’m going to.’ It’s just who I am. Always have been. So it’s kind of perfect to be doing it in this way. And it’s inspiring, too.”

Date-night makeup for Blake Shelton: “I don’t have an ideal of any makeup, it’s all about what you’re trying to say and mood. I think that’s the same with clothes for me too. And I’m not proud of this but I think that it really affects me. If I’m not comfortable, I’ll be like, ‘I don’t even want to be here right now,’ if I don’t have the right feeling, because it’s who I am. I’m saying, ‘This is who I am.’ I think that’s true even if you’re a jeans and T-shirt person.”

Whether she can go to sleep with her makeup on: “No. I cannot go to sleep with makeup on. That is so gross! I don’t have a huge routine, but I wash my face with some cleanser that takes makeup off. I just recently started using these pads from a dermatologist that takes more makeup off. I cannot believe how much makeup was on there for all those years. I think about [when I was on tour] on a bus, trying to wash my face in that little sink. That’s what I did forever! And then I put on moisturizer. It’s not that deep. It is what it is. Some days you look good, some days you don’t.”