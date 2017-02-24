Gwen Stefani’s kids think it’s weird when she isn’t wearing a face full of makeup

Gwen Stefani loves makeup. No, scratch that. Gwen Stefani NEEDS makeup, at least according to Gwen Stefani. She’s one of those “I don’t leave the house without makeup” women. She often said that she never wanted Gavin Rossdale to see her bare face and that he preferred her with makeup. Personally, I think she just loves makeup and feels uncomfortable without out and it’s not about what her husband or boyfriend likes. Anyway, makeup addict Gwen has been named the newest brand-ambassador for Revlon, which is actually a great fit. To celebrate her new position, Gwen gave a long-ass interview to InStyle. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights (and keep in mind, this is supposed to be all about makeup).
She loves this new ambassadorship: “I’m like how smart is Revlon to pick me? They’re so smart. I’m probably the most excited person about makeup that you could ever choose and it genuinely is my passion. It’s something that I’ve been obsessed with for as long as I can remember. It’s art. It’s self expression. It’s transformation. It’s confidence. All day long—whether it’s on stage, photo shoots, or just my everyday routine—I get up and put tons of makeup on because I like it, and I like doing it, and I think I’m good at it.”
Choosing love: “I feel like really excited. It’s like one of those things where I would never have dreamed this big. To be a brand ambassador for a huge world brand that’s been around forever and on top of that, weirdly also has a message. They can choose any message, right? I mean, they’re speaking to the world and they choose love. Which I think is just weirdly paralleled to my life, because I feel like I had to make a choice a few years ago when things were just so hard and to choose love. I wrote a whole record about ‘this is what the truth feels like.’ And love to me is truth. Love to me is God. Love to me is just all of those things. So I think to be a part of a world message right now, it’s just an amazing platform to just say it. I feel like it’s a really amazing thing. I’ll look back and be like, ‘I’m proud.’”
Her sons remind her to put on makeup: “[Makeup] says a lot, I think. Even my kids are so used to me wearing makeup that if I don’t, they’ll be like, ‘Wait are you gonna put on makeup?’ I’m like, ‘Of course I’m going to.’ It’s just who I am. Always have been. So it’s kind of perfect to be doing it in this way. And it’s inspiring, too.”
Date-night makeup for Blake Shelton: “I don’t have an ideal of any makeup, it’s all about what you’re trying to say and mood. I think that’s the same with clothes for me too. And I’m not proud of this but I think that it really affects me. If I’m not comfortable, I’ll be like, ‘I don’t even want to be here right now,’ if I don’t have the right feeling, because it’s who I am. I’m saying, ‘This is who I am.’ I think that’s true even if you’re a jeans and T-shirt person.”
Whether she can go to sleep with her makeup on: “No. I cannot go to sleep with makeup on. That is so gross! I don’t have a huge routine, but I wash my face with some cleanser that takes makeup off. I just recently started using these pads from a dermatologist that takes more makeup off. I cannot believe how much makeup was on there for all those years. I think about [when I was on tour] on a bus, trying to wash my face in that little sink. That’s what I did forever! And then I put on moisturizer. It’s not that deep. It is what it is. Some days you look good, some days you don’t.”
I’m absolutely appalled when women claim that they don’t take their makeup off before going to sleep, so I’m glad that Gwen is like “of course I wash my face!” As for the rest of it… ugh, I do believe in “you do you.” I think Gwen reeks of insecurity, but then again… she was deeply in love with a man who cheated on her constantly, so she’s dealing with her life the way she can. That’s how I think of it – makeup is her crutch and it makes her feel better, and really, what’s the harm? Besides the harm of her sons thinking it’s weird when she isn’t wearing makeup.
Incidentally, these photos of Gwen in red Moschino, with a full face of makeup? They’re from church. This is what she wears to take her kids to church!
I enjoy make-up and enjoy talking about it with friends who also put it on male or female but I hate the concept of a natural face. To me make-up always looks like make-up so I don’t get it when people say they like it discreet. it never is!
She is starting to look pretty tweaked to me, at least in the header photo. Horror of horrors, that outfit.
Yes, her face is frozen. I hope Revlon tells her to go easy with the Botox and fillers. Gwen, courteney cox, Jenny McCarthy and Kim k.
Which church is that? If I ever showed up like that at the kingdom hall, I’m pretty sure I’d be kicked out before I even reached the door.
As for makeup, I can’t go out without at least filling out my eyebrows and some under eye concealer.
Really? That doesn’t reflect well on that particular church, then.
It is a Catholic Church. I am sure most people feel it is not what you wear but that you attend. She looks fine.
Agree Nica
I do think she looks great, I’m just saying at my Jehovah’s witnesses church which granted I don’t go to very often. That outfit would be frowned upon.
I her outfit, and think it’s just fine for church. it reminds me of the big bold bright patterns and style of ladies’ Sunday Best in the south ☺
I also love makeup so much, nor because I hate my face, but because it’s so fun to dress up your face and change your look!
Gwen has always been very, very insecure. I was a fan during the Tragic Kingdom era. Back during the Gwenabee days (when fans would come to No Doubt concerts emulating her style), she was openly hostile to other pretty girls and we all noticed. I became very disenchanted with her behavior. Over the years, she seems to have mastered the p.r. game and knows how to throw other people under the bus. I find her to be very fake and very shallow.
Any advice for people who suck at putting on makeup? I have extremely pale and dry skin so I can never find good foundation that doesn’t crack on my skin or look a shade darker. I wish I was better at it but I think Gwen takes it too far.
Maybe try a tinted moisturizer, like Laura Mercier’s? It is very light, so it won’t give that cracked look.
I also have really dry skin. I worked at Clinique for a short time in college, and I learned that even dry skin needs exfoliation. There are something like 13 layers of skin, and if you have a bunch of dead skin on top, if you put on lotion in never actually gets down to the living dry skin that needs it because the dead skin soaks it all up. I recommend finding a gentle exfoliant and a rich moisturizer to use before you go to bed. That will help the make-up you put on look smoother and it won’t crack. You probably don’t need to exfoliate every day, just as your skin needs it.
I can recommend you to buy BodyShop shade adjusting drops (lightening) and mix it with your foundation to neutralise yellowness while lightening. And some good hydrating primer (Smashbox Photo Finish or Too Faced Hangover).
How about just being yourself and going without it? I have psoriasis all over my face and I dont cover it up. Makeup is a tool of the patriarchy and as a radical feminist I reject it.
I wash my face with CeraVe moisturizing bar or cleanser. I do it with a soft washcloth to get all the dry flaky skin off. That’s my exfoliation (a soft washcloth) and was recommended by a dermatologist instead of harsh exfoliation products. I lightly pat excess water off, but still moist, and apply Oil of Olay sensitive skin moisturizer all over my face and neck, under my eyes. I then apply tinted moisturizer. It gives me enough
makeup coverage, without being heavy. The tinted moisturizer and Oil of Olay have SPF, since I live in Florida.
I tend to go a liitle lighter shade than what they say is my shade.
Thanks everybody! I’ll definitely look into all of those products
Alleycat- try consistently using a moisturizer line cetaphil and gently exfoliating 1-2 times a week. Maybelline FitMe in matte and poreless is ultra pale and a great foundation for drugstore- if your skin is flaky, it may show up though.
Josie Maran vibrancy foundation comes in ultra pale colors and doesn’t oxidize on my skin- it also has argon oil in it and is really moisturizing. It’s expensive, but you can try samples from Sephora first. I adore this foundation.
You will have a tough time, body shop has some lighter bb creams, and if you are looking for something pale plus sunscreen you will be in the $20-30 plus range and be a more expensive line usually I am pasty and have tried tons of bb or cc or tinted moisturizer and have very sensitive skin, so spf and pale are what I need, i haven’t found anything less than 20ish.
Currently cerave for cleanser, night cream and am with spf mousturizer, (honestly they are the best, decently priced and excellent for sensitive skin) plus a few boosters from The Ordinaries (cheap but super effective and I think QQ orig recommended and I am now addicted).
Growing up it was jarring to see my mother without makeup because she always had it on. And even more so because her eyebrows are totally drawn on (she doesn’t have any naturally) and because she always (still does) has red lipstick on. Don’t worry, it didn’t traumatize me or make me think I need makeup 24/7. I’m barefaced most days of the week, despite loving makeup; I just don’t desire to spend the time nor the energy on it. But I looove wearing it recreationally and I looove buying it
I never wear any makeup now, it has been like this for about 5 years.
At this point I couldn’t even think of preparing to go out 30 minutes earlier in order to do a full make up session.
For my own personal preference, I never wanted to feel uncomfortable without make up. I think it just says a lot about your relationship with yourself. You have to be ok with who you are, even as things change. That can be REALLY hard sometimes, but think you can work on forcing yourself to be positive in that area. (If all else fails, listen to Brandi Carlile’s “The Story”.) That being said, I love playing with make-up. But I wear different levels each day depending on my mood. There is always one day on the weekends, though, when I don’t wear make-up to let my skin breathe.
“All of these lines across my face
Tell you the story of who I am
So many stories of where I’ve been
And how I got to where I am”
It all sounds exhausting.
What happens when she has a good ol bout of the flu and is bedridden for days? Please tell me she doesn’t care what she looks like then.
I’m not sure if it’s better or worse that she has all boys.
I wear makeup every day but it’s never anything dramatic. I cover up my dark circles, put on some powder foundation, eyeliner, mascara. Not much really but my youngest son is in heaven at the end of the day when I take it off. No idea why.
Reading the first few lines of her interview, it sounds just like Trump. So smart, I’m the MOST excited. NO ONE loves make up more than me…
I’m at home with four kids pretty much all day everyday and they never see me with make up. When I do put it on for the rare night out they look at me like they don’t recognize me lol. I’m fine with that and I would never want to feel like I couldn’t leave the house to go grab some milk without makeup. I think it’s sad her boys have that reaction and I really hope they don’t think that’s the norm and look down on women who don’t.
I wear some makeup most days, or if I’m going somewhere on the weekend, not heavy handed, though, like Gwen. I have friends fully made up all the time. Both are naturally gorgeous. They just always look really put together.
Gwen just seems to have gone so heavy in the last few years with the amount applied. Her face makeup just looks so thick and lashes.
But no one ever judges Dolly Parton for always having a full face of makeup on at all times. She feels the same way as Gwen, always has it on.
I wear makeup a handful of times per year now. I feel gross with makeup on, like I am presenting a falsehood to friends, people in general, and potential boyfriends.
I had an old roommate who went to sleep with her makeup on and would wash it off in the morning in the shower all to put it all on again. She refused to let a man see her without makeup. It was unbelievably sad and her pillowcases were GROSS!
Gwen is painfully insecure. At her age (47), she probably will not grow out of this. I feel sorry for her. She will probably never find the true love she craves because she can’t love herself first. I firmly believe until you can truly love yourself and be content with who you are, you are incapable of giving that love to someone else. This is something I have learned in recent years (I’m 35).
Sigh. This makes me miss punk/ska Gwen Stefani of the early No Doubt days.
Makeup is a tool of the patriarchy and sadly so is Gwen Stefani. Nice lesson she’s teaching her boys.
I have a guy friend who went on a date with a girl he met at a bar and she wasn’t wearing enough makeup and was dressed down for the date and he didn’t date her again. This is the type of appalling attitude her boys may sadly adopt when they are grown. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to wear make-up but stopped when I realized I looked way younger without it. Now I only wear a bit of mascara and that’s it. No hassle and I’m happier with the result.
PS: I know that’s sounds harsh but she looks like a sad clown in that red outfit.
