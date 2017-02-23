Kellyanne Conway was purposefully ‘sidelined’ from doing TV interviews

I went through the entire election cycle watching Morning Joe every weekday morning to catch up on headlines. While I can’t stand Joe Scarborough and I loathe Mika, I still found Morning Joe to be the most tolerable early-morning political show. But once Emperor Baby Fists won, I stopped watching. I’ve been thinking about tuning in again, because apparently Joe has been going HAM on Trump and Trump’s people over the past few weeks. Scarborough was the first – I think? – cable news host to openly ban Kellyanne “Alternative Facts” Conway from his show. Other shows followed suit, on CNN and MSNBC mostly. Now it seems like the White House is trying to play it like THEY decided to pull Kellyanne from her highly visible perch – a perch made of lies and the corpses of Bowling Green Massacre victims – because she was “off message.” SURE JAN. CNN was the first to report this. Some highlights:

Kellyanne Conway, once the most visible spokesperson for the Trump White House, was sidelined from television appearances for a week for making statements that were at odds with the administration’s official stance, White House sources told CNNMoney on Wednesday. Conway, who is scheduled to appear on Fox News on Wednesday night, has not given a television interview since early last week. On that Monday, she told MSNBC that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had the president’s “full confidence.” Hours later, Flynn resigned. The following day, Conway claimed Flynn had offered to resign, even though White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump had asked Flynn for his resignation. Those statements, which came amid existing public scrutiny over Conway’s credibility, led the president and his top advisers to conclude that her appearances were doing more harm than good for the administration, the sources said. She was “off message,” a White House source said. Conway did not initially respond to a request for comment. Following the publication of this article, she called to take issue with the premise and said she would be appearing on Fox News on Wednesday evening. “I’ve been invited on shows every day, including two Sunday shows. I’m trying to focus on other pieces of my portfolio,” Conway said. She also said that Trump was his own best “communicator and connector,” and did not need her to be a constant presence on television. “None of us do it like he does,” she said. White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders similarly dismissed the suggestion that Conway had been sidelined. “This is another wild goose chase,” Sanders said. “Kellyanne has a number of media appearances this week and also has a large portfolio at the WH and is spending significant time focusing on it.” Conway’s absence from the airwaves has already lowered the level of controversy for the Trump White House, suggesting that the press office may be getting a better grip on its messaging strategy. “Clearly they’re having much more of a drama-free week,” a source close to the White House said. “Having Kellyanne off television is helping them.” Conway’s absence is also seen as a victory for White House press secretary Sean Spicer. As CNN reported last week, several sources in and outside the White House believe Conway was responsible for leaking negative stories about Spicer to the press, and making his job harder by contradicting him in interviews.

[From CNN]

LOL, Sean Spicer thought Conway was out to get him. I mean, she probably was, but Spicer has proven to be his own worst enemy so all Conway would have to do to damage Spicer is just let him go out and brief the press daily. As for Kellyanne and her “full schedule”… keep in mind, she’s not the Communications Director. She’s not the press secretary or any kind of official spokesperson. Her position in the White House is ill-defined and her relationships within the WH seem to be nebulous at best. She goes on TV because she loves the attention. She goes on TV because she sees herself as a TV star. She goes on TV because she wants to be important to Emperor Baby Fists, because he consumes cable news like crack several hours every day. So… how long until Madame Alternative Facts is pushed out/made to resign? We’re only 33 days into this mess, peeps.