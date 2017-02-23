The Trump White House revoked federal guidelines for transgender kids

There are so many political stories today and from the past few days and unfortunately, none of them involve articles of impeachment for Easy D. But we’re getting there. So, let’s get to it. Here’s your compendium of deplorable for Thursday.

The Trumps won’t be watching the Oscars. Despite the fact that Trump IS “Hollywood” and despite the fact that he’s known to be an Oscar watcher – he’s live-tweeted the Oscars in years past – Agent Orange won’t be watching this year. Sean Spicer was asked about it at the press briefing on Wednesday and Spicey said: “I think Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions, and I’ve got to be honest with you, I think the president will be hosting the Governors’ Ball that nigh. Mrs. Trump looks forward to putting on a phenomenal event. And the first lady’s put a lot of time into this event, in welcoming our nation’s governors to the Capital, and I have a feeling that’s where the president and first lady are going to be focused on Sunday night.” Which basically says to me that Trump would love to watch the Oscars but his staff is making him “work” instead.

“So-called angry crowds.” On Tuesday, Trump tweeted: “The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!” This has become something of a GOP talking point in the wake of massive organized protests at Republicans’ district meetings and town halls. Democratic protesters are well-organized and they plan their resistance. The fact that they are organized makes them suspect to the GOP, like there are Republicans trying to “discredit” Democratic protesters because they actually have meetings and plan how they will protest. For real.

Trump’s alternative reality. If you want to be really frightened about the state of the White House and the state of Emperor Baby Fists’ sanity, I suggest you read this Politico story about how White House staffers basically spend hours plotting to present Baby Fists with an alternative reality in which he is being praised constantly on TV.

The Trump White House doesn’t give a sh-t about transgender kids. President Obama set federal guidelines for public schools which would allow every transgender kid to use the bathrooms and lockers of their choosing. The Obama White House reasoned that by setting those guidelines, they were in full compliance with Title IX. Trump and his people just revoked the guidelines and they’ve left nothing in place. Apparently, our new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was “hesitant” to sign the new memo, but she likely relented after press from the White House. Plus, part of the new memo says that “schools must ensure that all students, including LGBT students, are able to learn and thrive in a safe environment.” The memo just doesn’t spell out how that’s supposed to happen. Apparently, Jeff Sessions (our new AG) was all for revoking the Obama guidelines. Because that’s what happens when you appoint Jeff Sessions to the DOJ. I also suspect that Mike Pence’s fingerprints are all over this.