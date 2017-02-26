Casey Affleck: Trump’s policies are ‘abhorrent’ and ‘really un-American’

Throughout the awards season, there’s been a lot of discussion about Casey Affleck, his white privilege and whether entertainment media outlets should be questioning him further about the accusations that he sexually harassed two women. The conversation never seemed to reach the actual Oscar campaign though… until the SAG Awards, which is where Denzel Washington won for Best Actor. Suddenly, the Best Actor race was a free-for-all and many wondered if Casey was such a sure thing after all. Nevermind that Casey has pretty much won everything else, including the Spirit Award for Best Actor yesterday.

Having seen Manchester by the Sea and having not been able to finish Fences because I found it incredibly annoying, I have to say… I’m actually expecting Casey to win tonight at the Oscars. And at this point, I don’t even view it as “Hollywood turning a blind eye to a white guy’s sketchiness,” although that’s absolutely a factor. I think it’s mostly about Manchester by the Sea being a better film than Fences? Is that weird?

Anyway, when Casey won at the Spirit Awards, he was the only winner to explicitly say something about the reign of Emperor Baby Fists.

Casey Affleck won the Best Lead Actor for his role in Manchester By the Sea and upon taking the stage took a moment to slam Donald Trump’s “abhorrent” and “un-American” policies. “The policies of this administration are abhorrent and they will not last. You don’t have to clap out of obligation – They’re really un-American,” he told the audience. “It’s a time to struggle for the future and the soul of our nation. I know this feels preachy and boring… but I’m just lending my voice to the chorus here…You are struggling – you’re doing it so well and speaking up.” The actor had earlier received praised for arriving to the ceremony in a shirt that read “Love” in Arabic. Backstage after Moonlight’s marquee win in the Best Film category, Barry Jenkins was also asked about the political climate in the U.S. “I feel terrible. There’s no other way to answer that question. There’s quite a few of us wearing these pins tonight, ‘Glad togetherness.’ It’s about inclusivity. I’m pissed like Casey said he was pissed off, as I’m sure the majority of the people in that hanger are pissed off. I think Moonlight exists because of this beacon of inclusivity. I’ve gotta tell my stories and speak truth to power… I made this movie under a different administration, this space is not so safe.”

[From Deadline]

How does it make you feel that Casey Affleck was the only winner who got on stage and called President Deplorable “abhorrent” and un-American? I think I’m okay with it. I would make the argument that every win for Moonlight was a political victory too, but that doesn’t change the fact that more people should be standing on stage and using their time to explicitly denounce Easy D.