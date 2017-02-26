Casey Affleck: Trump’s policies are ‘abhorrent’ and ‘really un-American’

Throughout the awards season, there’s been a lot of discussion about Casey Affleck, his white privilege and whether entertainment media outlets should be questioning him further about the accusations that he sexually harassed two women. The conversation never seemed to reach the actual Oscar campaign though… until the SAG Awards, which is where Denzel Washington won for Best Actor. Suddenly, the Best Actor race was a free-for-all and many wondered if Casey was such a sure thing after all. Nevermind that Casey has pretty much won everything else, including the Spirit Award for Best Actor yesterday.
Having seen Manchester by the Sea and having not been able to finish Fences because I found it incredibly annoying, I have to say… I’m actually expecting Casey to win tonight at the Oscars. And at this point, I don’t even view it as “Hollywood turning a blind eye to a white guy’s sketchiness,” although that’s absolutely a factor. I think it’s mostly about Manchester by the Sea being a better film than Fences? Is that weird?
Anyway, when Casey won at the Spirit Awards, he was the only winner to explicitly say something about the reign of Emperor Baby Fists.
Casey Affleck won the Best Lead Actor for his role in Manchester By the Sea and upon taking the stage took a moment to slam Donald Trump’s “abhorrent” and “un-American” policies.
“The policies of this administration are abhorrent and they will not last. You don’t have to clap out of obligation – They’re really un-American,” he told the audience. “It’s a time to struggle for the future and the soul of our nation. I know this feels preachy and boring… but I’m just lending my voice to the chorus here…You are struggling – you’re doing it so well and speaking up.”
The actor had earlier received praised for arriving to the ceremony in a shirt that read “Love” in Arabic.
Backstage after Moonlight’s marquee win in the Best Film category, Barry Jenkins was also asked about the political climate in the U.S. “I feel terrible. There’s no other way to answer that question. There’s quite a few of us wearing these pins tonight, ‘Glad togetherness.’ It’s about inclusivity. I’m pissed like Casey said he was pissed off, as I’m sure the majority of the people in that hanger are pissed off. I think Moonlight exists because of this beacon of inclusivity. I’ve gotta tell my stories and speak truth to power… I made this movie under a different administration, this space is not so safe.”
How does it make you feel that Casey Affleck was the only winner who got on stage and called President Deplorable “abhorrent” and un-American? I think I’m okay with it. I would make the argument that every win for Moonlight was a political victory too, but that doesn’t change the fact that more people should be standing on stage and using their time to explicitly denounce Easy D.
I’m wondering what the Oscars will be like tonight. Will “He Who Shall Not Be Named” be angry-watching/tweeting all through the show? SMH
No, in a desperate measure to avoid him exploding of rage and saying even more stupid things than usual, someone clever decided to make him host the governor’s ball tonight. So no live tweeting but I assume he’ll hear twisted versions of all the things that were said about him and reply accordingly tomorrow.
ugh..too late for the damage control and that manipulative t-shirt: he and his producing company donated money to Trump’s campaign.
His producing partner donated money to Trump. Casey is a Democrat and explicitly said he was voting for Hillary.
+1
I guess he has to do something to distinguish himself from a fellow sexual-harasser.
Nope, still can’t like him, and given the abuse stories he sounds like a hypocrite. It still horrifies me that people gave him a pass.
Nah.
I guess it’s just a testament to the fact that no one is black and white. You can be a sexual harasser, and denounce Trump, I guess. But you can’t support Trump without endorsing sexual harassment/assault.
But isnt that obvious? You can also be Trumps biggest enemy and still do horrible stuff to other people.
Being against Trump is good but that doesnt mean being against Trump makes you good.
Yeah, that’s exactly what I’m saying. It’s a testament to the fact that people are complicated. You can be against Trump and still be a sh!thead.
In the days of polarized internet scream-fights this isn’t so obvious anymore. But I completely agree. Good that he said that; he still is a pig.
Viola Davis was the good thing about Fences. Not Denzel. I was okay with Denzel winning for best actor as long as Casey didn’t win but in terms of performances, Casey’s was better. Personally if I had a vote, I would vote for Viggo. He gave the best performance out of all the nominees, in my opinion.
As far as denouncing Trump. Isn’t Casey from Boston? Not to say that everyone from Boston is anti-Trump but most folks who grew up there and live there are really liberal.
Casey’s company(??) has made donations to Trump/ This might have been his way of removing himself from that thing
Having spent some of my teenage and young adult years in Boston, I can say that people in Boston generally are liberal. But I also found them to be generally more racist than people in other cities I have lived in, including New York and LA. Interesting isn’t it, people are complicated.
Oh and as an aside, I loathe Casey Affleck and not not at all shocked that he got a pass. He is protected by many things including his familial relationships.
Casey Affleck and all of the Hollywood process that lets someone like him win can choke honestly. Him standing on a stage and calling Trump abhorrent does not make even compare to the abhorrent things he did in his life ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The moonlight cast specially Mahershala Ali has also called out Trump in other places and Mahershala might very well be saving his for Oscars tomorrow.
Surprised that more didn’t say something but disagree that winners should have to talk about Trump. They have a platform but they’re there for themselves and movies not politics. I’m there will be a lot of talk at the Oscars but I don’t think anybody should be criticized if they don’t. Winning is a dream for most. At that point in time that’s more important than Trump.
As much as I hate Trump I dont think its good when its compulsory to stand there at a show business award show and have every single winner talk about Trump.
yeah, but no.
They are in a unique position. Power, money, a strong voice, millions watching at that exact moment, and most importantly- they are exactly who trump wants to be. That power can’t be overlooked at this point. Celebrities are some of our most powerful allies.
So compulsory? Absolutely, if you want to stop trump. But not in the way I think you mean. Compulsory inside, the need to speak out where you can, with what you’ve got. And they have a lot.
why not? They have a platform to lend their voice. He’s against the medias so let him have it. He doesn’t want to show up at the White House free press dinner. he can’t take the heat. No I say it’s a great platform and we will see when he tweet ad vitam about how so is overrated and that makes him sad.
I’d prefer it if someone on the actual left got up towards the end of the night and blasted the lot of them for their double standards and hypocrisy.
http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/02/24/liberal-hypocrisy-late-shaming-and-russia-blaming-in-the-age-of-trump/
Fences was a very, very mediocre film. Any other year that alone would have sunk Denzel’s chances given he directed himself so poorly.
Before the Casey Affleck allegations became a story Denzel wasn’t even a sure thing to be nominated. His campaign started picking up steam late because of all the potential nominees, he was the only one with the prestige and name recognition to topple Affleck.
Now honestly, I’d be fine with him winning regardless of that. Affleck deserves it based on his performance, but whatever, the Academy screws up constantly and I wouldn’t be pissed off about that in this case. However Denzel isn’t even the strongest alternate in this race. Viggo was better. Adam Driver was much better and wasn’t even nominated. Hell, even Gosling phoned it in less. So if Denzel loses, it’s certainly not like he was robbed.
I agree. Love Denzel but that performance/movie is just not the best of the year.
Shut up Casey. You’re an abhorrent man and this faux good guy look just makes you look even more of the hypocrite you are. I know Viggo doesn’t have a chance but I’d rather him all the way.
Ugh, I hate myself for watching “Manchester” and I instantly regretted it, not just because I knew I was lining CA’s pockets, but because the movie was a snooze fest that seemed to never end. There were a few amazingly emotional moments, which punctuated what felt like hours of… nothing. But I’ve learned my lesson. I will not let my curiosity get the better of me over the well-deserved boycott of the work of such an abhorrent pig.
Interesting that a man who is being accused of sexual misconduct by two different women and whose production company donated 5K to 45′s campaign thinks his policies are abhorrent and un-american when his behavior seems to align pretty well with Ditler’s.
I’m reasonably certain that 45 will be hate watching every second of the Oscars if only to see what people are going to say about him and I can’t decide if everyone ignoring him completely or making really articulate speeches about immigrants, civil rights, the LGBTQ community and women without actually mentioning his name would be a better revenge.
Im annoyed that poor Brie is going to have to hand him the trophy tonight. She will be so thrilled…not.
Casey’s a misogynistic, power abusing, p*ssy grabber himself. I guess it’s only okay when he does it. He’s no better than Trump, he’s just not in office. Sit down.
Oh but I’m sure Casey and Minute Maid Mussolini will easily find some common ground. Their disregard for consent for exemple.
T loves Hollywood. So he absolutely loathes being called out by whoever from Hollywood. They should carry on.
Feels like desperate pandering. Not that he isn’t right about Trump, because he is, but as I listened to him I just couldn’t stop thinking about what right does this guy, with what he’s done, to call anyone out? So far he’s been like a silent, high looking prop in the whole campaign, so I’m not surprised before the Oscars he decided to give the same kind of speech we’ll be hearing a lot tonight. But still, icky.
Hilarious that this role model thinks he has room to describe the actions of others ‘abhorrent.’ What’s American, Casey? Crawling into bed with your subordinates and groping them? Have another drink and sit down.
