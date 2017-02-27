Amy Adams in Tom Ford at the Oscars: poorly fitted or glam?

Do you guys remember when Amy Adams was nominated for American Hustle circa 2014 and she wore several low cut dresses? There was the theory that she was cosplaying her character’s 70s style and that was definitely possible, but she actually kept it staid at the Oscars that year, I just checked. (That was the year that we lost Philip Seymour Hoffman, it doesn’t seem that long ago at all.) So when Amy came out on stage in this low cut sequin Tom Ford gown I was reminded of her fashion three years ago and thought that this isn’t all that different really. It’s kind of boxy but I see the craftsmanship in the gown. It wants to be high glamour and it’s so close but the cut is wrong.
Amy of course starred in Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, which should have been nominated in a few more categories this year instead of just Best Supporting Actor for Michael Shannon. That was a really well crafted and engaging film, although I wish it tied up more loose ends. (I leave it at that in case you haven’t seen it yet.) Amy also got robbed by not being nominated in the Best Actress category for her work in Arrival, she should have had Meryl’s place. The Academy really doesn’t like or recognize scifi movies.
These are pics from the Vanity Fair Oscar party! We’ll be covering that in a bit, we’re just getting through the ceremony photos now. Her styling is really gorgeous, right?
Presenter Sofia Boutella (The Mummy, which isn’t even out yet) was in Chanel. Cinesnark tweeted that she liked this dress and at first I agreed with her, the mirrored sequins are cool, but then I did the scrolldown as the ladies at Go Fug Yourself call it, and it’s got a tiered feathered hem! There’s no transition between the end of the sequin and the feathers either, I don’t get it.
Also this is what Kaiser means when she says “bangs trauma.” I am more accepting of bangs in general but this is like “mom gave you a kitchen chop job”
Compare Laura Dern’s sequin column navy Rodarte to Boutella’s crazy Chanel. This is classic, it’s understated and the little straps and wavy sequin pattern add interest. I really appreciate classic gowns and this one is killer for me. It’s something I would wear. (If I ever went to a major event, who am I kidding?)
Tony winner Cynthia Erivo was in Paolo Sebastian. My first impression is to say this is too busy and frou-frou but I like that she went with a big dress with an embroidered pattern, this was unique and I don’t remember seeing anything like it last night. The pattern is over the top but she’s owning it, it’s not like the dress is overwhelming her like I imagine it would do on so many other actresses. That said, it totally looks like a tablecloth.
Leslie Mann was in yellow Zac Posen and I appreciate that this gown has a gorgeously intricate huge folded skirt, holy crap it was high drama on screen when she was presenting. My first impression was “fug” though when I saw her on the red carpet. It’s that goofy knotted bow that makes it look like Disney cosplay. Picture this without the bow and it’s so much better.
photos credit: WENN, FameFlynet and Getty
I love Cynthia Erivo’s dress although the side picture shows it’s too tight.
Or, something I have been thinking for a while: these dresses are worn by very young models who don’t have extra skin (let’s call it that) and therefore are poorly executed for people who have a more average body or are older.
So, all these beautiful women are suffering for poor choice of gowns for their body type or age: Leslie Mann I’m side-eyeing you or poor styling for their body type.
It’s horrifying how boxy Adams looks. She is such a classical beauty.
Leslie Mann looks like she pulled a Scarlett O’Hara. But better.
What was Leslie Mann thinking…..its so bad although not as bad as Sofia Boutella (thats a trainwreck). Amy Adams….its a non dress, she looks fine.
Cynthia Erivo is the standout in this bunch….I loved her dress and her look overall.
That dress is wearing Amy, not the other way around.
I wish Leslie had switched dresses and wore the dress that she decided to wear to the technical awards instead of that horrible mess that she decided to wear last night.
Other than whatever is going on with Cynthia’s hair. I actually like her in this dress. She really loves bold prints and always goes for it. It looks like it fits well from the two photos above.
Sofia Boutella did dancing for Madonna, she was incredibly flexible! And that’s an ugly Chanel, BTW.
Amy Adams is so beautiful, and she has never looked better than she did in American Hustle! No wonder she has kept that look as her go-to one.
Best Amy “Classy” Adams look in a Loooonnngg Time she looks sexy and comfy too
leslie in a Belle cosplay a Sillouette that is her sofia vergara equivalent
Sofia was also BADASS In That kingsmen movie but this dress is attrocious full stop
I was legit proud of Amy for coming out there so confident and sexy and refusing to just put the goods away Bc the academy snubbed her. I was like “ok you go lady.”
Girl, Amy Adams looks FABULOUS. The men watching with me literally couldn’t talk when she came out. She emerged at the end of the night and walked out on that stage like “how do you like me now?” looking like a goddess and I was proud of her. Meryl getting a nom over her for the Medocrity they was FFJ was a joke and everyone knows it. You go Amy.
“The men watching with me literally couldn’t talk when she came out.”
I don’t know the men you were watching this with, so please forgive me if my mind immediatley thought: You saw beauty and class, they saw B**BS.
My mind just went there and I was cackling to my computer, sorry. It’s what happens when you should be working and you’re on CB instead.
Back to work now.
the chanel dress is gorgeous imo, and ofc it helps that sofia boutella is just stunning.
as a (former) dancer I’m irrationally proud of Sofia Boutella . She really can do no wrong for me so I’m probably biased when i say it was one of my favorites.
I finally saw arrival, Amy was so snubbed! I think she looked great, though the dress was a little boxy and the plunging neck line was a bit wide , IMO.
I kind of liked Cynthia’s! And the simple elegance of Laura’s.
I dislike the color of Leslie’s dress. Not sure why, but I always find her kind of annoying.
Love Laura Dern.
So so tired of seeing boobies. This cut all the way down dress thing is here to stay I think, and I hate it.
@originalkay – agreed. Hate the whole “cut down to the navel ” thing.
I think they’re real and they are spectacular
I sympathise with women who have great breasts and try to classily show them off. Nobody’s fault that this is what they got instead of long ass legs or a pretty perky nose all there for every one to see and nobody to judge. You go girl!
what an odd post.
Who said they were fake?
why are you winking?
why can’t we judge her boobs?
so many questions!
@Original Kay, I think she’s winking because the “real and spectacular” line is a famous joke from Seinfeld—ironically about Teri Hatcher (another woman who played Lois Lane) and her gorgeous breasts.
Two, I mean you can “judge” her boobs all you want but there is a weird shaming sexism around the way we tell women (especially older women and busty women) that they need to cover up and be “classy” which I find super weird.
@Kathleen, thank you for answering so many important questions. Obviously, that’s what I meant. Seinfeld for ever.
And to be clear, I would like to decry the demonisation of breasts, allowed to be appreciated only when the owner is 17 and then put away and be publically shamed if they are visible ever again.
Now I think both those comments are odd.
Carry on.
Completely agree, Anna! Its very difficult to find a flattering cut for large breasts, see Sofia Vergara and her ONE silhouette. Amy looks fantastic!
Cynthia’s dress was great but the hair odd (but with a different backround maybe it looks better).
Amy looks similar to what she often does. I would like to see her in a big dress.
Amy looked amazing. I especially love the shoes and the v line in her dress.
She’s incredibly beautiful and if you want to chuckle a bit watch this short clip where she talks about her daughter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SyZS0R9wYFI
I can’t stand Leslie Mann. Her voice drives me NUTS.
Sofia Boutella was also Jaylah in Star Trek Beyond…
That’s where I know her from! What a mess of a movie that was.
Sophie’s feathered hem was like an after-thought. It looked like it was originally a short dress but then they added the feathers to make it formal. We need to see this Algerian beauty in more films. She can do more than dance and action flicks.
Leslie’s dress is a wrinkled mess. She looks like she slept in it.
Laura’s dress is fantastic.
It’s too bad Amy Adams wasn’t nominated for this year’s Oscars. She deserves it and I hope next year will be hers. Anyway, her fashion choices don’t amaze me -like usual- but the styling is just perfection. She is so lovely!
Also, so true the academy doesn’t recognize scifi movies at all! :/
I am obsessed with Cynthia’s dress. Like want it in my closet, wear it every day OBSESSED.
Leslie’s dress seems like a bold dress for the wife of an director who isnt nominated…love the color hate the dress and its too showy.
Amy Adam’s dress is beautiful but I feel like we’ve seen this before so it underwhelms me.
Sofia’s dress looks like a cheap ill fitting prom dress and i hate it. Shes gorgeous, why wear this ugly dress and have those horrible bangs?!
Laura Dern’s dress was classy and elegant but the whole effect was ruined by her hair and lack of accessories
As for the others, I can only assume they did not look in the mirror before they left home. Money certainly can’t buy taste.
Leslie Mann is very beautiful, I am disappointed in her dress though. Hate the color, hate the material, everything. She should go with something simpler like Laura Dern did.
My first thought when I saw Laura Dern was “fitness goals”.
Can I just say, kudos to Amy Adams for being so gracious about being robbed this year. She showed up, she let people have their moment, she didn’t wear a big princess gown and pull focus. Amy should have WON best actress and she wasn’t even nominated. Grace under fire, that one.
Amy’s dress was so close, but needed more structure. Meh on the rest.
Amy looked gorgeous. Leslie’s dress needed a bit less stuff.
1. AMY! I loved her dress. She was totally robbed. I would have given her a mention for Arrival, not Nocturnal Animals, but that movie was also robbed for a nomination and I’m getting upset thinking about it. Of all the Oscar movies I saw in the B.P. category I think I’d swap Hacksaw Ridge for Nocturnal Animals. Hacksaw was a well-made movie and incredible in its graphic depiction of war, but otherwise a formulaic Hollywood coming-of-age-through-war movie (with added pacifism). Nocturnal Animals was a surreal trip, and between its brilliant visual analogues establishing thematic comparisons in a way you can only do through film, and its meditation on what it means to be implicated by a work of art, it made me think and feel far more than Hacksaw. But, I can guess which one played better to older male academy voters….
2. I love chartreuse, and I love it worn on the red carpet, but Leslie Mann’s dress was a giant NO. She looked like she was wearing a down comforter.
IMO Amy was the best dressed but she didn’t walk the red carpet, did she?
Leslie Mann got her dress from Bed Bath & Beyond.
I love Amy Adams’ dress.
wow leslie. looks like the lemon sucked back. or she and the lemon are locked in mortal combat. bad color for her hair. and wtf her face gets more pinched and cutlet cheeks. awful. you’re giving me batsman joker vibes please stop.
laura’s dress is fab but her styling is underwhelming.
cynthia’s dress is amazing but just too tight on top.
serious chanel fail. Smh poorly executed.
and tsk tsk tom ford. it just isn’t his best and she deserves better. and we know she has a great rack because we have seen it many many times.
