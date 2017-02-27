Amy Adams in Tom Ford at the Oscars: poorly fitted or glam?



Do you guys remember when Amy Adams was nominated for American Hustle circa 2014 and she wore several low cut dresses? There was the theory that she was cosplaying her character’s 70s style and that was definitely possible, but she actually kept it staid at the Oscars that year, I just checked. (That was the year that we lost Philip Seymour Hoffman, it doesn’t seem that long ago at all.) So when Amy came out on stage in this low cut sequin Tom Ford gown I was reminded of her fashion three years ago and thought that this isn’t all that different really. It’s kind of boxy but I see the craftsmanship in the gown. It wants to be high glamour and it’s so close but the cut is wrong.

Amy of course starred in Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, which should have been nominated in a few more categories this year instead of just Best Supporting Actor for Michael Shannon. That was a really well crafted and engaging film, although I wish it tied up more loose ends. (I leave it at that in case you haven’t seen it yet.) Amy also got robbed by not being nominated in the Best Actress category for her work in Arrival, she should have had Meryl’s place. The Academy really doesn’t like or recognize scifi movies.

These are pics from the Vanity Fair Oscar party! We’ll be covering that in a bit, we’re just getting through the ceremony photos now. Her styling is really gorgeous, right?

Presenter Sofia Boutella (The Mummy, which isn’t even out yet) was in Chanel. Cinesnark tweeted that she liked this dress and at first I agreed with her, the mirrored sequins are cool, but then I did the scrolldown as the ladies at Go Fug Yourself call it, and it’s got a tiered feathered hem! There’s no transition between the end of the sequin and the feathers either, I don’t get it.

Also this is what Kaiser means when she says “bangs trauma.” I am more accepting of bangs in general but this is like “mom gave you a kitchen chop job”

Compare Laura Dern’s sequin column navy Rodarte to Boutella’s crazy Chanel. This is classic, it’s understated and the little straps and wavy sequin pattern add interest. I really appreciate classic gowns and this one is killer for me. It’s something I would wear. (If I ever went to a major event, who am I kidding?)

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo was in Paolo Sebastian. My first impression is to say this is too busy and frou-frou but I like that she went with a big dress with an embroidered pattern, this was unique and I don’t remember seeing anything like it last night. The pattern is over the top but she’s owning it, it’s not like the dress is overwhelming her like I imagine it would do on so many other actresses. That said, it totally looks like a tablecloth.

Leslie Mann was in yellow Zac Posen and I appreciate that this gown has a gorgeously intricate huge folded skirt, holy crap it was high drama on screen when she was presenting. My first impression was “fug” though when I saw her on the red carpet. It’s that goofy knotted bow that makes it look like Disney cosplay. Picture this without the bow and it’s so much better.