Benedict Cumberbatch will star & produce ‘Melrose’, a Showtime miniseries

I only just now remembered that Mrs. Benedict Cumberbatch is expecting another baby. Isn’t that weird, that I had forgotten about it? Sophie Hunter debuted her second baby bump last fall, as Benedict was promoting Doctor Strange. I think I forgot about it because after his Strange promotion, Benedict has barely been seen. He only did a few appearances and interviews to promote Sherlock’s Season 4 (which suuucked) and he didn’t make any appearances at any of the awards shows, not even the BAFTAs. So, yeah, I forgot about him and I forgot about Sophie Hunterbatch’s second alien-lizard-baby. What has Bendy been up to? Apparently, he’s coming back to television in a series called Melrose and NO IT IS NOT BASED ON MELROSE PLACE. How amazing would it be to have a Bendy-led Melrose Place reboot?

Benedict Cumberbatch can’t stay away from TV for long. Fresh off of a three-part return to BBC favorite Sherlock and news of a PBS telepic, the Oscar-nominated actor is teaming with Showtime for a five-part limited series. Cumberbatch will star in and executive produce Melrose, a mini based on the fictional works of author and journalist Edward St. Aubyn. He’ll play the titular character, Patrick Melrose, whose been the focus of five novels — including the the 2006 Man Booker Prize-winning Mother’s Milk. It’s another international matchup for Showtime. The stateside pay cable network is producing the series with Sky Atlantic, a second collaboration after the upcoming John Ridley and Idris Elba effort Guerrilla. One Day author and screenwriter David Nicholls is set to adapt all five installments, with each episode focusing on a different one of St. Aubyn’s Melrose books. The character is described as an aristocratic and outrageously funny playboy struggling with considerable parent issues. “We are delighted to be part of this incredible series,” said Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland, who will produce under their SunnyMarch shingle. “We have been huge fans of these books for many years, and David Nicholls’ adaptations are extraordinary.” Word has it that Cumberbatch and company are looking for an auteur-type director to helm each of the five installments, as has been in fashion since Cary Fukunaga’s celebrated work on HBO’s original outing of True Detective. Showtime is already doing that with David Lynch on Twin Peaks and, to a certain extent, Guerrilla (Ridley split directing duty on that project with Luther helmer Sam Miller).

Well, it sounds like they’ve already got the scripts, so I would imagine filming will take place this year, and it sounds like they’ll be filming in Britain, so Bendy will be close to home with his wife and babies. It’s quite common for new actor parents to embrace the steadiness of television gigs, which is why it’s strange to me that Benedict seems to not really give a sh-t about Sherlock at this point. Granted, Sherlock’s quality has fallen off a cliff, but you would think he would push to keep making the show. I guess he’s interested in doing other TV projects though. As for the character – “an aristocratic and outrageously funny playboy struggling with considerable parent issues” – seems like a good fit for Bendy.