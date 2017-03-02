Hunter Biden is dating his late brother Beau Biden’s widow Hallie

This ^^ is Hunter Biden, former VP Joe Biden’s younger son. Joe Biden’s older son was the late Beau Biden, who passed away in 2015 from brain cancer. Beau’s passing devastated the Biden family, and Joe Biden has suggested that Beau’s passing was one of the big reasons he didn’t run for president in 2016, because he was still grieving and his family wasn’t ready. Beau left behind a widow, Hallie, and two children, Natalie and Hunter (yes, Beau named his son after his brother). Well, here’s a twist: Hallie and Hunter are now dating. Beau’s widow is dating her late husband’s brother. This is so… uncomfortable.

The widow of Joe Biden’s late son Beau Biden has started a romantic relationship with Beau’s brother Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s younger son. Hallie was devastated when her husband, Beau, died after suffering from brain cancer in May 2015. But she has since struck up a romance with Beau’s brother Hunter, 47, who has separated from his wife, Kathleen. We’re told Hallie and Hunter are now officially a couple.

The astonishing family drama caps a difficult period for the Bidens following the death of Beau at age 46. The former vice president cited the death of his elder son as one of the reasons he decided in October 2015 against running for president. Former Vice President Biden confirmed the relationship to Page Six and said that he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have given their blessing to the couple.

He told us in an exclusive statement, “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Hunter, a lawyer who has three daughters — called Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy — with estranged wife Kathleen, also told Page Six, “Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

A source told us that the elder Hunter and Kathleen Biden separated in October 2015, five months after Beau’s death and around the time that Joe Biden decided not to make a presidential run. It is not clear if the estranged couple has yet filed for divorce. Kathleen, chairwoman of the DC-based Eleanor Roosevelt Dialogue, didn’t comment.