Hunter Biden is dating his late brother Beau Biden’s widow Hallie

This ^^ is Hunter Biden, former VP Joe Biden’s younger son. Joe Biden’s older son was the late Beau Biden, who passed away in 2015 from brain cancer. Beau’s passing devastated the Biden family, and Joe Biden has suggested that Beau’s passing was one of the big reasons he didn’t run for president in 2016, because he was still grieving and his family wasn’t ready. Beau left behind a widow, Hallie, and two children, Natalie and Hunter (yes, Beau named his son after his brother). Well, here’s a twist: Hallie and Hunter are now dating. Beau’s widow is dating her late husband’s brother. This is so… uncomfortable.
The widow of Joe Biden’s late son Beau Biden has started a romantic relationship with Beau’s brother Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s younger son. Hallie was devastated when her husband, Beau, died after suffering from brain cancer in May 2015. But she has since struck up a romance with Beau’s brother Hunter, 47, who has separated from his wife, Kathleen. We’re told Hallie and Hunter are now officially a couple.
The astonishing family drama caps a difficult period for the Bidens following the death of Beau at age 46. The former vice president cited the death of his elder son as one of the reasons he decided in October 2015 against running for president. Former Vice President Biden confirmed the relationship to Page Six and said that he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have given their blessing to the couple.
He told us in an exclusive statement, “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”
Hunter, a lawyer who has three daughters — called Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy — with estranged wife Kathleen, also told Page Six, “Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”
A source told us that the elder Hunter and Kathleen Biden separated in October 2015, five months after Beau’s death and around the time that Joe Biden decided not to make a presidential run. It is not clear if the estranged couple has yet filed for divorce. Kathleen, chairwoman of the DC-based Eleanor Roosevelt Dialogue, didn’t comment.
I think Page Six is trying to insinuate that Joe Biden didn’t run for president because his family was in shambles and Beau’s widow possibly homewrecked Hunter’s marriage. To which I say… probably not. I mean, Joe Biden decided not to run because his grief was (and is) so profound, not because of these shenanigans. That being said… this is a mess. If Ol’ Handsome Joe has given them his blessing, so be it. But it’s still messy as hell.
Also, it’s widely believed that Hunter is the “shady brother” – his name cropped up on the Ashley Madison hack, and he got kicked out the Navy for failing a drug test. Hm.
Here’s Hallie with Beau Biden in 2010.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Wow, this sounds seriously unhealthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, especially for Hunter’s own daughters. If he did leave his family to “comfort” his sister-in-law, then that’s even shittier than his Ashley Madison foray.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i don’t know a lot about Biden’s sons but Hunter has that douche/frat boy vibe about him, esp given his behaviour (Ashley Madison, drugs etc..). Its the kids i feel for, this will be very confusing and upsetting for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure it will last? She must have been grieving desperately, and along comes a guy to cheer her up who is literally like her dead husband. My grandfather lost his wife, whom he ADORED, and then married her sister – as if he was trying to replace her. He couldn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think grief changes people, and after losing someone you love you are never the same again, and if these two have found comfort in each other, and love than nah I don’t find it uncomfortable, I kind of agree with JB they are lucky . Life is so short , and so cruel , I think people should take happiness where they can find it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree. Some losses are just so devastating. I can understand two of the people most grief stricken finding comfort in each other. I don’t judge stuff like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for your kind and insightful response. I have been through a close family member (sister) experiencing a very similar thing- they began dating 2 years after the sister deceased and got married 4 years after and it was a confusing time for those around us but love is love. As long as nobody was betrayed or cheated on during the marriage and they’re not hurting anyone, who are we to question or castigate the love these two have found with each other? In what may turn into a sea of “eeewws” on here, I appreciate your response more than I can convey because it breaks my heart to think that people would think of my sister that way without even understanding or knowing the relationship. When someone stands up to defend an unconventional love like this, it makes my heart smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I kind of agree. I think that it’s rather unkind to judge them from the outside, I’m sure they were both devastated after Beau died. I also think these things happen more often than you’d think. I only feel bad for the soon-to-be ex wife. To have this play out so publicly … and they do have children together so it’s not like she can just cut him out of her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grief makes you go crazy. After the deaths in my family I have always made the most ridiculous decisions so I can’t judge these people. I’ll just say that I feel for Joe because he probably feels caught in the headlines for this l.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes. Honestly though, I can see how this happened. Grief sometimes brings people together in this way. But this is still messy.
I wish Joe and Jill the best. They’ve been through enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I don’t see the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see a problem either. They’re both adults and hopefully aren’t hurting anyone else in the process. Sometimes it happens that way … having the love of one special person that passed away in common.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither. Also, since as far as I know they are all private citizens not involved in politics, why are their private lives being splashed about, other than to somehow cast a negative aspect onto Joe?
Unless someone wrecked the other person’s marriage (in which case things are shady no matter what other connection they had or not) I can see how knowing each other and going through a painful time like this together can be the basis for a relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people should live their lives regardless of my opinion but still, I wonder about him. I understand the widow may be subconsciously drawn to the parts of him that remind her of Beau and theres probably also a desire to remain connected to that warmth of that family. But him? I would expect him to be more conflicted about it. This is literal bro code breaking. They BETTER last, it would be stupid to cross such a boundary for a fling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re consenting adults. My first reaction was eeeww….but if all the parties are accepting of it, it’s their business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh wow, my first reaction was ‘awkward and ‘uncomfortable’, but really, if they and their families are happy then good for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s people’s choice who they wish to date. But I wouldn’t. Too close to home, too much baggage… What’s more interesting to me though, would this still be newsworthy if they are not family members of the former American Vice President?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt anyone would care if they weren’t related to Vice President Biden because who would even know who they are?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, who knows. Greiving does strange things to people and odd alliances are often formed when people need someone to greive/heal with.
Handsome Joe? is that a real nickname for Biden ’cause I don’t see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hm.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/joe-biden-young-hot_us_58262f53e4b0c4b63b0c9e11
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Google pictures of him when he was younger. I think that’s where the nickname comes from lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What MellyMel said. .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No flipping way. I would come back from the grave and hunt them both. So messy, inappropriate, confusing for your kids. Gosh poor Joe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear – it does sound like he left his wife/family to run after his SIL. Thou grief can make people odd out of the ordinary things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow… that’s very… biblical…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was just coming here to say this. It’s interesting how societal mores change
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it worked for Henry the 8th and Katherine of Aragon right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first thought also. Wasn’t Onan’s sin supposed to be spilling his seed so he wouldn’t impregnate his dead brother’s wife, as he was legally or morally required to do? That’s been greatly misinterpreted as prohibition of masturbation, just as Sodom and Gomorrah’s sin was lack of hospitality to strangers and not about homosexual relations. Heck, the story made it sound as though tossing your daughters to the crowd to protect strangers in your house was a keen idea…
I think the idea of marrying your brother’s widow shows up in a lot of cultures. But in this case, it’s probably just that they both went through a very difficult experience together. Hopefully they will wait long enough to sort that out rather than marrying quickly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That must be confusing for the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
holidays with the new step-brothers and step-sisters will be awkward, considering they’re first cousins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The real problem will be if his bio children are jealous of the time he spends with their cousins rather than them. That’s going to be tricky regardless of who he marries, though. The kids might end up fine with it, however. Children can be quite adaptable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the Next episode of “As the World Implodes” Hunter confesses his forbidden love for Hallie while President Trump ramps up his plot to freeze the world using a weather machine!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
creepy + hunter is a sketchball = this wont end well
it’s all very low glam liz and debbie and eddie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This happened with some neighbors on mine.Her husband was murdered, though.His brother became her “rock”, they eventually started a relationship but it only lasted about a year.But they didn’t have the support of the family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Years ago there was a mourning period of 1 year and in doing genealogical research it was not uncommon for widowed people to marry a single sibling of their deceased spouse. I would think that grieving over the loss of a spouse whether by death or divorce would tend to part of the ties that bind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is certainly messy, but oddly enough I’ve seen it happen a few times, one of those the widow actually married her husbands best friend and they had a child and gave him the same damn name as the deceased, it was weird but they worked out and are still together years later. I guess grief really does change people and I can see how you’d find comfort in someone who knows your pain. Personally I couldn’t do it, I would constantly compare them in every way and that’s not fair. More power to them I guess!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When my dad’s father died in the 1950s, when he and his sisters were young kids, his mother married her late husband’s brother (so her brother-in-law) about two years later. My dad and his sisters all consider their uncle/stepdad to be their father, and mourned him as such at his funeral in July.
I know he wasn’t biologically my grandfather, but I considered him to be so.
It’s actually not as unusual as people think it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How biblical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good grief. I wish them happiness. They came together grieving over his brother and her husband. Seems very natural. He’s been separated since 2015.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first suspicion is that she is trying to get some part of her husband back, and this is some convoluted way of doing it. The fact that it’s so soon after Beau’s passing (less than 18 months!) furthers that suspicion. And Hunter has pretty well-known substance abuse issues (he got thrown out of the Navy a few years ago for drugs). I’m not sure he’s prime boyfriend material. I mean, overall, they’re adults, but this just reeks of grief reactions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only problem I see is Hunter’s kids. They might see it as their dad leaving them for their cousins. As long as they handle their confusion, I wish them well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given that he’s her late husband’s brother, she no doubt sees a lot of Beau in him, physically and emotionally, and this is how she feels she can be close to her husband again. I don’t know that that’s necessarily a healthy thing, mind you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, given the particular situation, this isn’t really that odd to me. Hopefully it’ll be as healing as it can be for both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse