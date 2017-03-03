Katie Holmes: ‘There’s nothing better than watching your child succeed’

Katie Holmes covers the latest issue of Town&Country. I really like most of the photos from the article (although I am not crazy about the cover above). Katie, in my opinion, makes a good model in general but I like these because they are flirty, not the angelic-mother vibe most people try to give her. These make her look like a bit of fun. The main reason for the interview is for Katie to promote her reprisal of the role of Jackie Kennedy in the limited series, The Kennedys: After Camelot. Katie plays a post assignation Jackie after playing a First Lady Jackie in The Kennedys with Greg Kinnear as her Jack Kennedy. You can read the whole article here, the interviewer seems quite enchanted by Katie. Below are a few quotes:
On her connection with Jackie Kennedy:“Jackie Kennedy had these values that we as Americans believe in, but she also had this sense of adventure that made you pay attention. She was so graceful, even when she was scared or sad. I really admire her protection of the Kennedy name, her husband, and how much she wanted her children to be as grounded and normal and successful on their own as possible. Those are the things I love about her—and why I wanted to play her again.”
On giving up acting eventually:“For now I like acting and directing. Eventually I’ll just direct. It’s been something that has come to me over time. I’ve been acting for about 20 years now, and in the last few years I’ve become more confident and gotten more interested in storytelling as a whole. Also, I’ve been feeling inspired to put my point of view out there. It’s scary, but the process of it is something I really love.”
On directing making her a better mom:“This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be. The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that’s when we’re getting it done.
My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”
On children growing up:“Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That’s a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need—and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”
Full circle: Jackie and being a mom “To experience something publicly and privately is a lot for a person to go through. In today’s world a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids; in my household we know what they print isn’t true, so we don’t pay attention. There are more important things. But it’s very relatable to me; if people know who you are, they might write about you, and you can’t control that.”
I like what she said about kids growing further away from you being a good thing. I think that’s something parents forget, that the goal is to prepare those little independent minds for their own path. And I do honestly think Katie has provided a secure childhood for Suri.
Two of Katie’s friends, producer Jane Rosenthal and designer Zac Posen, are quoted in the article and both call Katie a risk-taker and fearless. I understand this in relation to leaving Tom Cruise, of course, but Katie’s narrative is that she is just a homebody from Ohio who plays board games with her daughter’s friends when not at industry events. The whole lead-in to this interview was Katie receiving texts from her mother about hometown gossip after which she swore the interviewer to secrecy. And then she literally said, “normal stuff” when describing what she enjoys doing on vacation. I’m not saying the two are mutually exclusive but it is an amusing dichotomy. I’m all for more women directors making headlines so if this is where Katie wants to move, good for her. She recently directed her first feature, All We Had, which explored the subject of a mother and daughter. It wasn’t completely panned but it wasn’t very well praised. Obviously Katie is just starting out and has plenty of time to sharpen her skill but a common thread in the criticisms about the film was that Katie played it too safe. Maybe it’s time to take those risks.
Photo credit: Cedric Buchet/Town&Country, Getty Images
That wouldn’t be my sentiment personally, but considering what a victory it was for her to walk away with her daughter I can understand where she’s coming from.
“… after you’ve removed her from the talons of your soulless humanoid deadbeat husband and the evil cult to which he is enslaved.”
Katie will always be badass number one for what she did to protect herself and Suri. She looks amazing, and I love that photo of her in the red dress. Living her best life and all.
This woman blindsight a whole cult and escaped with their golden child. If anyone can save America, is Katie Holmes.
She is a badass, I admire her so much for what she did.
Absolutely. So much respect for her for getting Suri out of that life under the cover of night. Total badass.
The things she must have witnessed have certainly pushed her to take action.
I can’t wait fore the moment either Nicole or katie will dish out the dirt.
Oh I would so love to read her diary…
I thought this was Tina Fey on the cover until I read the title…
Me too! Was just coming to say this.
She looks a lot like Suri in that picture with the red dress.
I came here to say the same thing! She looks like Tina in that first pic.
LOL – NO it’s not – the best feeling in the world is watching you enemies fail!!!
MWAH AH AHHHHH!!!!!!
erm nose job much?! she’s looking like Michael on the cover.
she looks face-lifted and crazy and actually kind of a lot older in the process. maybe it’s just that one bad pic.
maybe it’s just my growing allergy to plastic faces. anything ‘off’ and i’m aghast
That marble wall is very vagina-ee.
