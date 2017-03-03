Barack Obama won the 2017 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama was named the winner of the 2017 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. To me, this is a lot like Obama winning the Nobel Peace Prize for basically “not being George W. Bush.” Obama is getting the Profile in Courage Award for basically “not being Donald Trump.” Plus, Caroline Kennedy announced the award, and Caroline is very close to the Obamas, etc. That being said, Obama does deserve this, because as Caroline’s son Jack Schlossberg said, “Faced with unrelenting political opposition, President Obama has embodied the definition of courage that my grandfather cites in the opening lines of ‘Profiles in Courage’: grace under pressure. Throughout his two terms in office, he represented all Americans with decency, integrity, and an unshakeable commitment to the greater good.” So, yeah, basically Obama is getting an award for not being Emperor Baby Fists.

Speaking of Baby Fists, I didn’t get a chance to cover this earlier in the week (because of the Oscars), but did you know that Obama is responsible for every bad thing that has happened to the Trump administration? That’s what Trump told Fox News ahead of his Joint Session address. Trump was asked about all of the protests happening at Republicans’ town halls and whether Obama has masterminded the leaks about the Baby Fists’ administration and this is what Trump said:

“No, I think he is behind it. I also think it is politics, that’s the way it is,… You never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes. You know, you’re probably right or possibly right, but you never know. No, I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue.”

Obviously, most people rolled their eyes and shrugged, because Emperor Baby Fists is an unhinged, delusional and paranoid old man who spreads lies and peddles conspiracy theories and then has the audacity to complain about “fake news.”

But here’s the thing… while obviously Trump is crazy and stupid, I’ve been wondering if Obama did hatch some kind of plan and parts of that plan are being executed. Like, as soon as Trump “won” the presidency, the Obama administration rushed to “preserve a trail of evidence about alleged Russian efforts to undermine the U.S. presidential election in the last days before Donald Trump’s inauguration.” While I still believe that the FBI is “Trumpland,” I also think that there are decent patriots and Obama-loyalists still working civil service jobs in the FBI, DOJ, CIA, NSA and more, and they are the people leaking all kinds of sh-t to the media. They’re not necessarily doing it at Obama’s behest, but I also think there’s a reason why Obama pushed the Russian sanctions and espionage investigations so quickly: so people within those agencies would have the information to leak if the worst case scenario happened.

One more piece of evidence: Eric Holder announced this week that he and Obama are ready to get to work on the ground to preserve voting rights and protect minority communities from being gerrymandered into oblivion. Holder said Obama is “ready to roll.” Meaning Obama is going to be working in battleground districts… and possibly encouraging all of the peaceful demonstrations.