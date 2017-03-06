“SCOTUS won’t hear Gavin Grimm’s transgender bathroom case” links

SCOTUS will no longer hear the transgender-bathroom case of Gavin Grimm. [Jezebel]
Aaron Taylor Johnson has a really nice chest. [Dlisted]
Yeah, Remy Ma won the battle with Nicki Minaj. [LaineyGossip]
Is Joe Jonas wearing a pink Members Only jacket? [Go Fug Yourself]
Joe Scarborough hates the thing he helped create. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump’s new travel ban is coming today. [Buzzfeed]
Rest in peace, Teresa Giudice’s mom. [Reality Tea]
No, we don’t need a Tron remake starring Jared Leto. [The Blemish]
I like Ariel Winter’s boots here. [Popoholic]
I honestly don’t understand why Jessie James is everywhere these days. [Celebslam]
OMG this dog! Picasso is a beauty. [OMG Blog]
I guess Trump will not be the best president for LGBTQ! #trumprussia
So it’s not linked above, but Lainey’s blind today is pretty obviously Affleck, right?
