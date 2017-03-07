Gold Star father Khizr Khan’s ‘travel privileges are being reviewed’

It’s a difficult time to be brown in America, and ignorant, violent and racist jackasses feel even more empowered under Donald Trump. The past few weeks have been a series of gut-punches for Arab immigrants, Arab-Americans, Indian-Americans, Pakistani-Americans, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and more. It goes beyond religion and it goes beyond immigration status. Even with a more carefully crafted Muslim Ban (2.0), the message is clear to white racists: it’s open season on brown people. From the man who shot a Sikh while shouting “go back to your own country” to the man who shot two Indian men in Kansas while saying “get out of my country,” to the still-being-investigated shooting death of an Indian man in South Carolina, the message is clear to people who look like me: we are not welcome here, regardless of citizenship status, regardless of religion, regardless of general humanity.

All of which is to say that I’ve never liked calling it a “Muslim Ban.” It’s so much more than that. It serves a dog-whistle to otherize every brown person. It’s not simply about keeping “bad people” out, it’s about maligning anyone non-white. Speaking of, remember Khizr Khan, the Pakistani-American lawyer and Gold Star father? His beloved son, also a Pakistani American, was killed in Iraq. Mr. Khan spoke at the Democratic National Convention last year and he blasted Donald Trump’s proposed “Muslim Ban.” Trump then spent days criticizing and mocking Mr. Khan and his wife. Well, guess what’s happening now? Mr. Khan, who has been an American citizen for 30 years, isn’t being “allowed” to travel to Canada.

Gold Star father Khizr Khan says he had to cancel a Tuesday speech in Canada after being informed that his “travel privileges are being reviewed,” according to a statement posted on the event’s organizer’s Facebook page. “Mr. Khan offered his sincere apologies to all those who made plans to attend on March 7th,” the statement from Ramsay Talks said. “He said: ‘This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad.’” Khan reportedly added, ” ‘I have not been given any reason as to why. I am grateful for your support and look forward to visiting Toronto in the near future.’ ” Ramsay Talks noted that Khan – a Pakistan native – has been an American citizen for over 30 years, and said that all tickets for the canceled luncheon – which was to be held at The Carlu in Toronto – would be fully refunded. The cancellation was first reported by CTV News. Khan told the outlet in a statement that he has “no comments at this time.”

[From People]

Yet another gut-punch. I thought a lot about the Khans after Trump won, but even I didn’t think Trump would get away with this kind of pettiness. What happened, did Trump keep a list during the campaign of everyone who challenged him, and now he’s getting payback? He can’t yank citizenship away from every brown and black person who ever challenged his authority. He can’t put travel restrictions on American citizens. Except I guess he can, because that’s what happening.