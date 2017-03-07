Gold Star father Khizr Khan’s ‘travel privileges are being reviewed’

It’s a difficult time to be brown in America, and ignorant, violent and racist jackasses feel even more empowered under Donald Trump. The past few weeks have been a series of gut-punches for Arab immigrants, Arab-Americans, Indian-Americans, Pakistani-Americans, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and more. It goes beyond religion and it goes beyond immigration status. Even with a more carefully crafted Muslim Ban (2.0), the message is clear to white racists: it’s open season on brown people. From the man who shot a Sikh while shouting “go back to your own country” to the man who shot two Indian men in Kansas while saying “get out of my country,” to the still-being-investigated shooting death of an Indian man in South Carolina, the message is clear to people who look like me: we are not welcome here, regardless of citizenship status, regardless of religion, regardless of general humanity.
All of which is to say that I’ve never liked calling it a “Muslim Ban.” It’s so much more than that. It serves a dog-whistle to otherize every brown person. It’s not simply about keeping “bad people” out, it’s about maligning anyone non-white. Speaking of, remember Khizr Khan, the Pakistani-American lawyer and Gold Star father? His beloved son, also a Pakistani American, was killed in Iraq. Mr. Khan spoke at the Democratic National Convention last year and he blasted Donald Trump’s proposed “Muslim Ban.” Trump then spent days criticizing and mocking Mr. Khan and his wife. Well, guess what’s happening now? Mr. Khan, who has been an American citizen for 30 years, isn’t being “allowed” to travel to Canada.
Gold Star father Khizr Khan says he had to cancel a Tuesday speech in Canada after being informed that his “travel privileges are being reviewed,” according to a statement posted on the event’s organizer’s Facebook page.
“Mr. Khan offered his sincere apologies to all those who made plans to attend on March 7th,” the statement from Ramsay Talks said. “He said: ‘This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad.’” Khan reportedly added, ” ‘I have not been given any reason as to why. I am grateful for your support and look forward to visiting Toronto in the near future.’ ”
Ramsay Talks noted that Khan – a Pakistan native – has been an American citizen for over 30 years, and said that all tickets for the canceled luncheon – which was to be held at The Carlu in Toronto – would be fully refunded. The cancellation was first reported by CTV News. Khan told the outlet in a statement that he has “no comments at this time.”
Yet another gut-punch. I thought a lot about the Khans after Trump won, but even I didn’t think Trump would get away with this kind of pettiness. What happened, did Trump keep a list during the campaign of everyone who challenged him, and now he’s getting payback? He can’t yank citizenship away from every brown and black person who ever challenged his authority. He can’t put travel restrictions on American citizens. Except I guess he can, because that’s what happening.
How are Muslims who are white treated? Is the primary hatred about race or religion?
And I can’t imagine being treated like this by a country your son have his life for.
I suppose it’s about both.
This is truly scary.
And enraging. Trump is a fu$king sick ba$tard.
U.S. passports remain the property of the U.S. government, not the bearer. They can be revoked or not renewed. I think two things happened: 1) Mr. Khan was added to a watch list, likely in retaliation for his DNC speech last year. This would impact his ability to travel, particularly by air, and possibly prevent him from entering Canada. And/or 2) Canada is reviewing whether his proposed speech requires a work visa of some kind or has received information from the U.S. government (e.g., accusations of terrorist or criminal activity that have not given rise to criminal charges) that would prevent him from traveling.
Thank you for explaining all that. I’m confused though, from the way it is being reported in the Canadian press, it doesn’t sound like an issue on our side.
If it was an issue with his travel Visa, wouldn’t the statement be that his documents weren’t in order? Not ‘he’s now under review’?
A woman named Manpreet Kooner was denied entry to the US. She was born in Montreal – her parents have lived in the same duplex for decades after leaving India in the 60s. She has no criminal record and was traveling with a valid Canadian passport. She was traveling with two of her friends who happened to be white – and only she was pulled aside and questioned by border officials.
They stopped her from crossing the border, and told her she would need a US visa if she ever wanted to go to the states again. Which – ultimately – is bullshit. She went to the US Embassy in Ottawa where they told her that the incident was odd and that you do not need a visa to visit the US.
Something very sketchy is going on – and at this point, it seems to be clear racism. This woman had no record – she had a valid passport, and was traveling with friends who were not stopped by border security.
I’m speechless that this kind of f***ery is happening.
My heart is so heavy. This particular facet of this hellish administration gets to me more than the others.
Kaiser, and my Hindu and Muslim brothers and sisters, and my brothers and sisters of Arab, Pakistani, Iranian, Somali, Libyan, and Indian descent, and anyone else who is affected by this ignorance, divisiveness and hatred: I am so sorry. You are welcome here. I’ll stand with you and do everything in my power to protect you. You’re loved.
Cosigned.
If he is a citzen, why travelling is a privilege and not a right? (I’m not from the USA, that’s why I’m questioning).
According to what I read, American citizens and permanent legal residents should not be impacted by the new ban. This looks like pure and simple retaliation to me.
Yikes, wth! dt really is bitter about anyone who has criticized him especially those who are more popular like khan Obama Elizabeth warren. Right after the inauguration when he was semi gracious to Obama and hillary I thought maybe he was going to start acting normal but nope
America is going to come out of this clusterfuck a better nation,the only question is at the price of how many lives,livelihoods,ideologies,rights and ideas.
The US government certainly has the right to govern passports, but if he was targeted in retaliation for exercising free speech, then it is a criminal offense. This needs to be investigated.
As for the broader effect of the targeting of Muslims: absolutely right on, this has given “permission” for vile speech and worse.
Unfortunately, this is going to be just one more item in the “Things that need to be investigated column.” Every day I think to myself…how is it possible that SOME ONE hasn’t stood up to DO something?
Because the people in Power are white and men are unaffected by all the BS happening. They would rather kill us by taking our healthcare, eliminating clean air, water, etc becuse it doesn’t affect them. Because in the end they are sitting pretty and get to pass all the wonderful bills that evil Obama stopped the last 8 years.
Marginalized people have seen this song and dance before and we ALWAYS shoulder the hard work until white people decide to join the fight (often way late to the party) and move the needle.
And again, i would like to point out that NOT. ONE. NOT A SINGLE ONE. of those Trump supporters will proudly stand up for the Khans as they do for Chris Kyle and other white veterans. Because they only support the troops when their skin is of the same tone. I’m tired of the hypocrisy. I used to be outraged but now i am just exhausted. Tell me guys – should i come back for grad school?
And apparently the only service members that deserve respect are the ones who have d!cks, surprise surprise. Did you hear about the private Facebook group in which male marines have been posting lude and explicit photos of female marines without their consent? Women who put their lives and bodies on the line for their country, only to be violated and hurt by their own comrades? If anyone thinks these bastards didn’t feel comfortable doing this because their commander in chief is a pussygrabber, they’re being willfully ignorant.
The military attitude on the whole, sucks. Those naked photos? 30000 men and only one spoke up, and now he’s getting rape/death threats.
It seems like policing, where instead of getting violent, power hungry assholes out of the system, they seem to select for it.
They only want to stand for white men, with the exceptions of what seems a few brave soldiers.
I totally agree. It’s horrible.
This man, and his wife, just tear my heart out.
I’m so sorry for them.
It is absolutely tragic. They have sacrificed so much for this country.
I can’t imagine what the Khan family is going through right now…. It’s a new low even for the orange man. This a very very dangerous path to follow.
The thing is this guy can’t be stopped constitutionally without the help of Gop, but it seems that their love for power is greater than the love for their country.
I used to think Paul Ryan was a spineless politician, but now I believe that this what he and his party have wanted all the way and they are just relieved that they don’t have to pretend anymore being politically correct.
I’m half Lebanese and while I look like someone of European dissent, my dad looks very Arab. We used joke about not wanting to be behind him in the airport security line, but it’s not funny anymore.
Is this trump’s payback to the courageous parents of a fallen hero who had the audacity to take a stand against him. He is on a watch list. This is preposterous. My heart aches for Mr. & Mrs. Klan, they are just as American as we are. Too bad he couldn’t get into Canada and stay as far away from the hate mongering of any individual in our country who isn’t white and Republican. Sickened by this whole nightmare whose genesis was the drain the swamp cowards following the imbecilic person known as trump.
As gut-wrenching this article is, it speaks to the reality of the situation for brown people worldwide. I am a Canadian-born Muslim woman and have experienced racism, prejudice and stereotyping for the last several years (since 9/11). I have a hard time understanding why it is not possible to separate a group of extremists from the rest of the brown population, in the same way we know the KKK is an extreme form from the white population. I had a work-related trip in Orlando this past week, which I was dreading to go to. In preparation for the trip, I had to get a letter of employment, receipt for my conference, and speak to our corporate lawyers, in case I was detained. The US border officials are basically allowed to hold anyone for 48 hours without any grounds, so I was not sure if I would be singled out in any way. Through all of this, I was asked to provide my receipt for the conference, was randomly selected for a full scan, and had my luggage rummaged through.
I can’t even begin to describe the sense of violation. And for what? My last name? The beliefs of a religion where peace is preached? All of this because people do not understand the difference between extremists and regular law-abiding citizens. It is no wonder people feel threatened, upset and defensive. I will no doubt be avoiding the United States at any cost if this is how I am treated – I would rather stay in Canada where diversity is embraced.
This is disgusting. Words fail. I am so sorry to see this happening in America. As an outsider looking in (I’m Canadian) all I can say is that I hope dragging the ugliness into to light helps defeat it.
This is just what the beginning of a what a Totalitarian state looks like. Totalitarianism is a political system in which the state recognizes no limits to its authority and strives to regulate every aspect of public and private life wherever feasible. Under the Trump administration it will be the new normal, because Americans will not be able to move freely in and out of the US. Mr Khan is just the tip of the iceberg.
I don’t recognize this country anymore. We have a shameful history and this administration seems determined to dredge up the worst of it.
This Father has suffered the worst possible loss when his son died for our country and this is how our administration thanks him? F#%k you Trump!
I’m a Canadian living in Texas and if I hear “people are dying every day to come to our great nation!” one more time I might throw up. They are dying to be turned away, or to be accepted with strings and stigmas attached. I’ve been here almost five years and while I enjoy living here, I know it’s because I’m white. I fail to see why this country is the greatest in the world. It is NOT.
