Ben Carson: Slaves were just ‘immigrants’ who worked ‘even harder for less’

Whenever there’s a lull in gossip these days, I always feel my stomach drop because I know there’s probably a huge political story that is overshadowing everything else. So it is this week, in the post-Oscars gossip lull. Emperor Baby Fists spent the weekend going crazy on Twitter and on his staff. He spent Monday introducing a new Muslim Ban and threatening Planned Parenthood. But those weren’t the biggest political stories. I mean, they were big, don’t get me wrong, and I’m not minimizing those stories at all. But “Ben Carson” was trending on Twitter for much of Monday and for very good reason. Note: Ben Carson is our new Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He is the only African-American in Trump’s cabinet, and of course Trump gave Carson the department with “Urban” in the title, because Obvious Racist is Obvious. Anyway, Ol’ Ben thought he would share his thoughts on slavery and immigration. And it’s BAD.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson referred to slaves as “immigrants” while speaking Monday to department employees.

“That’s what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity,” Carson said. “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

You can see the video here. He really did say that. My favorite response was from Samuel L. Jackson who called him a “d–kheaded Tom.” In reference to Uncle Tom. Here are some other tweets:

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

  1. Maria says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:40 am

    In my next life I want to become a Republican politician, because I am obviously smart enough…

    There are no words for this cynicism. And there is a special place in karma hell for people who sell out their own kind.

  2. Lenn says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I’m speechless at this point.

  3. Shambles says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Is he on drugs? Did they slip something into his coffee? Is he being payed exorbitantly to be straight up f*cking ignorant and stupid? That’s the only way I can even start to wrap my mind around a man of color saying these horrendously idiotic things about the history and heritage that he’s a part of.

    • Megan says:
      March 7, 2017 at 7:54 am

      I assume he sniffed way too much ether when he was a surgeon. I can’t think of what else explains his truly ignorant, offensive, and hateful rhetoric. He needs to march his ass over to the National Museum of African American History and Culture and get a god damn lesson on slavery.

  4. OriginallyBlue says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:43 am

    That man is not ok.
    Those tweets are pretty funny though.

  5. Darkladi says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:43 am

    On behalf of our ancestors: F*ck you, you no-spine having, uncle-Tom, shuck & jive, garbage eating javelina, sad excuse for a so-called Black “man”

  6. LAK says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I listen to speech and tried to think up ways that his thoughts could have been garbled such that there was a point that came out wrong ie a brain fart, but nope, nope, nope.

    How did this man become a brain surgeon? His stupid, stupid comments in public point to a lack of brains, but downright stupid, ignorant (oxford and urban dictionary definitions), closeminded people think slavery and immigration are the same thing.

    This goes beyond ‘uncle Tom’ tomfoolery.

    He should not hold any office whatsoever.

    Not just for this statement, but for every idiotic statement he has made in the past.

    No redeeming this one.

  7. Joy says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Proof that brain surgeons can be total idiots.

  8. Nicole says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:46 am

    F*ck this guy. We worked hard under threat of death and mutilation for the enjoyment of white people. The fact that he’s caping for them (and the GOP) now is spitting on their graves. Let’s not forget how poor Carson was and the GOP would’ve taken his food stamps away in a minute.

    Worked hard for less is such a pretty picture of being stolen, stripped of identity, raped, mutilated and forced into backbreaking labor for hundreds of years.

  9. Almondjoy says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Lawd 🤦🏽‍♀️

    My favorite response was from the amazing and brilliant Anika Noni Rose:

    https://instagram.com/p/BRUKBKVB49p/

  10. MunichGirl says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Wow, what’s wrong with him? Is he always like that?

  11. SusanneToo says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Just proves you don’t have to be a brain surgeon to be an idiot.

    P.S. Love you, Samuel L.

  12. commonsense says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:54 am

    seriously, what is wrong with this man??? >:O

  13. RussianBlueCat says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Just plain stupid

  14. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:56 am

    What he said should not be that surprising because this sort of stuff is currently being taught in some schools around the country right now. I believe it is in Texas or Oklahoma or both where the word “slaves” is not used but “indentured servant” instead. Instead of teaching white kids that some terrible actions were made by their ancestors, they are whitewashing and brainwashing those kids into believing that what happened was not so bad. We all know kidnapping, rape, torture and forced breeding is terrible, so turn into something more palatable. And people wonder why race relations are the way that they are in this country.

    Ben is officially off his rocker crazy. Ben “Stephen” Carson is a certified moon (replace the m with a c) that is just as politically inept as his boss. I cannot believe this man is so power hungry that he is allowing himself to be debased in such a way. This is disgusting and pathetic to watch someone who legit has done some good things in the world act like this.

  15. Maya says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Did he perform brain surgery on himself or something???

  16. Greata says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:00 am

    @Darkladi ..Totally agree… This is an unforgivable betrayal of his own people by a man who should know better. Republicans seem willing to sacrifice all for power.

  17. IlsaLund says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:00 am

    My head nearly exploded when I read about this. And then I watched the video to be sure his remarks weren’t taken out of context. Big mistake. Watching him say it was even worse than reading about it. AND TO ADD INSULT TO INJURY, he “clarifies” later on that slaves were actually “involuntary immigrants” and people need to look up the meaning of the word immigrant in the dictionary.

    I think I ranted for hours last night about this fool’s tomfoolery. As my mama always said, “child, consider the source.” Ben Carson has dishonored the ancestors with his ignorant words. No one forcibly ripped from their homeland and forced into involuntary, unpaid labor is an immigrant.

  18. Kiki says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:02 am

    This man is just stupid. I just can’t believe this…. did he just bumped his head or something. I hope he gets the backlash he deserves because someone should tell him in his face that he is an Uncle Tom, coon ass idiot and he should be ashamed of himself for being called black.

    I have had it with these idiot politicians. Ben is a song and dance man for RACIST white people. At the end, no white man is not breaking bread with you Ben.

  19. ElleBee says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I can’t believe people let this shriveled testicle operate on their brain. How is one brilliant man so stupid? I’m convinced they brainwashed him, there’s no other explanation for the foolery

  20. Squiggisbig says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:03 am

    And to think I was smart enough to be a neurosurgeon all along!

  21. Neelyo says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Years before his ‘breakthrough’ at the National Prayer Breakfast, my father heard him speak at a conference for chemists. Many of the attendees were familiar with his backstory and were excited to hear him. Several people ended up walking out because the thrust of his speech was a bunch of religious nonsense. Besides his skill at surgery, the man is a buffoon.

  22. lower-case deb says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:14 am

    high-functioning victim of a botched attempt at self-lobotomy,
    or
    he truly knows that he talks absolute nonsense but thinks that sucking up to Trump is more important than anything else in the world?

    i’m truly afraid of the sinister depths these people in “traditionally smart-people professions” go to.

    involuntary imigrants to work harder for much less… more like work to the death for nothing against their will. some of them were even treated as though they were less than livestock too!! i have yet to hear someone call a sheep an immigrant by the way.

