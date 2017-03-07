Ben Carson: Slaves were just ‘immigrants’ who worked ‘even harder for less’

Whenever there’s a lull in gossip these days, I always feel my stomach drop because I know there’s probably a huge political story that is overshadowing everything else. So it is this week, in the post-Oscars gossip lull. Emperor Baby Fists spent the weekend going crazy on Twitter and on his staff. He spent Monday introducing a new Muslim Ban and threatening Planned Parenthood. But those weren’t the biggest political stories. I mean, they were big, don’t get me wrong, and I’m not minimizing those stories at all. But “Ben Carson” was trending on Twitter for much of Monday and for very good reason. Note: Ben Carson is our new Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He is the only African-American in Trump’s cabinet, and of course Trump gave Carson the department with “Urban” in the title, because Obvious Racist is Obvious. Anyway, Ol’ Ben thought he would share his thoughts on slavery and immigration. And it’s BAD.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson referred to slaves as “immigrants” while speaking Monday to department employees.
“That’s what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity,” Carson said. “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”
You can see the video here. He really did say that. My favorite response was from Samuel L. Jackson who called him a “d–kheaded Tom.” In reference to Uncle Tom. Here are some other tweets:
White House staff:
"How can we get Trump's latest embarrassing comments out of the news?"
"Ben Carson press conference?"
"Schedule it!"
— Donald J Orwell (@DonaldJOrwell) March 6, 2017
Immigrants??? https://t.co/f0RH7iXBrn
— NAACP (@NAACP) March 6, 2017
Ben Carson said obamacare and abortion were both slavery, yet he just said that slavery wasn't slavery, just immigration.
I need answers
— Deku (@DekuSean) March 6, 2017
Let Ben Carson tell it Harriet Tubman ran a very succesful travel agency.🤔 #bencarson #alternativehistory
— Candi (@justlikecandi_1) March 6, 2017
This can't be real. Slaves were not & are not immigrants. 2017. https://t.co/8CuUvnR2Mf
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 6, 2017
Everyone at Ben Carson right now. pic.twitter.com/dmGQT516zb
— Indigo Commentaries (@Indi_Comments) March 6, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
In my next life I want to become a Republican politician, because I am obviously smart enough…
There are no words for this cynicism. And there is a special place in karma hell for people who sell out their own kind.
To become a Republican politician you would also have to agree to have all soul and compassion removed from your body.
I’m speechless at this point.
Is he on drugs? Did they slip something into his coffee? Is he being payed exorbitantly to be straight up f*cking ignorant and stupid? That’s the only way I can even start to wrap my mind around a man of color saying these horrendously idiotic things about the history and heritage that he’s a part of.
I assume he sniffed way too much ether when he was a surgeon. I can’t think of what else explains his truly ignorant, offensive, and hateful rhetoric. He needs to march his ass over to the National Museum of African American History and Culture and get a god damn lesson on slavery.
That man is not ok.
Those tweets are pretty funny though.
My favorite is the one with Harriet Tubman running a successful travel agency.
On behalf of our ancestors: F*ck you, you no-spine having, uncle-Tom, shuck & jive, garbage eating javelina, sad excuse for a so-called Black “man”
This! All of this! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
What does “javelina” mean? I’ve heard the rest of these (and agree!)
This is all “house negro” talk coming out of his bullsh*t mouth.
What is sad is that some people actually believe it, and the heads nodding are the ones nodding at arresting ‘bad ombres’, banning ‘bad guys’ (who happen to be brown and Islamic) and agreeing that all lives matter > black lives matter.
Darkladi, agreed.
This black immigrant is joining black twitter and pulling up on his ‘Uncle Tom’ a$$.
I listen to speech and tried to think up ways that his thoughts could have been garbled such that there was a point that came out wrong ie a brain fart, but nope, nope, nope.
How did this man become a brain surgeon? His stupid, stupid comments in public point to a lack of brains, but downright stupid, ignorant (oxford and urban dictionary definitions), closeminded people think slavery and immigration are the same thing.
This goes beyond ‘uncle Tom’ tomfoolery.
He should not hold any office whatsoever.
Not just for this statement, but for every idiotic statement he has made in the past.
No redeeming this one.
I’m becoming inured to offensive idiocy in the public sphere, unfortunately, but this one had even my cynical chin hitting the floor.
Proof that brain surgeons can be total idiots.
F*ck this guy. We worked hard under threat of death and mutilation for the enjoyment of white people. The fact that he’s caping for them (and the GOP) now is spitting on their graves. Let’s not forget how poor Carson was and the GOP would’ve taken his food stamps away in a minute.
Worked hard for less is such a pretty picture of being stolen, stripped of identity, raped, mutilated and forced into backbreaking labor for hundreds of years.
Lawd 🤦🏽♀️
My favorite response was from the amazing and brilliant Anika Noni Rose:
https://instagram.com/p/BRUKBKVB49p/
Jesus…Tears to my eyes reading it. In my mind he offended not just African Americans, but every single person in the Americas who is here because of slavery. I’m sitting in Trinidad and saying..wait…really…REALLY?!
I am crying from reading the translation on the sack.
Wow, what’s wrong with him? Is he always like that?
Just proves you don’t have to be a brain surgeon to be an idiot.
P.S. Love you, Samuel L.
seriously, what is wrong with this man??? >:O
Just plain stupid
What he said should not be that surprising because this sort of stuff is currently being taught in some schools around the country right now. I believe it is in Texas or Oklahoma or both where the word “slaves” is not used but “indentured servant” instead. Instead of teaching white kids that some terrible actions were made by their ancestors, they are whitewashing and brainwashing those kids into believing that what happened was not so bad. We all know kidnapping, rape, torture and forced breeding is terrible, so turn into something more palatable. And people wonder why race relations are the way that they are in this country.
Ben is officially off his rocker crazy. Ben “Stephen” Carson is a certified moon (replace the m with a c) that is just as politically inept as his boss. I cannot believe this man is so power hungry that he is allowing himself to be debased in such a way. This is disgusting and pathetic to watch someone who legit has done some good things in the world act like this.
Did he perform brain surgery on himself or something???
@Darkladi ..Totally agree… This is an unforgivable betrayal of his own people by a man who should know better. Republicans seem willing to sacrifice all for power.
My head nearly exploded when I read about this. And then I watched the video to be sure his remarks weren’t taken out of context. Big mistake. Watching him say it was even worse than reading about it. AND TO ADD INSULT TO INJURY, he “clarifies” later on that slaves were actually “involuntary immigrants” and people need to look up the meaning of the word immigrant in the dictionary.
I think I ranted for hours last night about this fool’s tomfoolery. As my mama always said, “child, consider the source.” Ben Carson has dishonored the ancestors with his ignorant words. No one forcibly ripped from their homeland and forced into involuntary, unpaid labor is an immigrant.
This man is just stupid. I just can’t believe this…. did he just bumped his head or something. I hope he gets the backlash he deserves because someone should tell him in his face that he is an Uncle Tom, coon ass idiot and he should be ashamed of himself for being called black.
I have had it with these idiot politicians. Ben is a song and dance man for RACIST white people. At the end, no white man is not breaking bread with you Ben.
I can’t believe people let this shriveled testicle operate on their brain. How is one brilliant man so stupid? I’m convinced they brainwashed him, there’s no other explanation for the foolery
And to think I was smart enough to be a neurosurgeon all along!
Years before his ‘breakthrough’ at the National Prayer Breakfast, my father heard him speak at a conference for chemists. Many of the attendees were familiar with his backstory and were excited to hear him. Several people ended up walking out because the thrust of his speech was a bunch of religious nonsense. Besides his skill at surgery, the man is a buffoon.
high-functioning victim of a botched attempt at self-lobotomy,
or
he truly knows that he talks absolute nonsense but thinks that sucking up to Trump is more important than anything else in the world?
i’m truly afraid of the sinister depths these people in “traditionally smart-people professions” go to.
involuntary imigrants to work harder for much less… more like work to the death for nothing against their will. some of them were even treated as though they were less than livestock too!! i have yet to hear someone call a sheep an immigrant by the way.
