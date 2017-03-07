Ben Carson: Slaves were just ‘immigrants’ who worked ‘even harder for less’

Whenever there’s a lull in gossip these days, I always feel my stomach drop because I know there’s probably a huge political story that is overshadowing everything else. So it is this week, in the post-Oscars gossip lull. Emperor Baby Fists spent the weekend going crazy on Twitter and on his staff. He spent Monday introducing a new Muslim Ban and threatening Planned Parenthood. But those weren’t the biggest political stories. I mean, they were big, don’t get me wrong, and I’m not minimizing those stories at all. But “Ben Carson” was trending on Twitter for much of Monday and for very good reason. Note: Ben Carson is our new Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He is the only African-American in Trump’s cabinet, and of course Trump gave Carson the department with “Urban” in the title, because Obvious Racist is Obvious. Anyway, Ol’ Ben thought he would share his thoughts on slavery and immigration. And it’s BAD.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson referred to slaves as “immigrants” while speaking Monday to department employees. “That’s what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity,” Carson said. “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

[From USA Today]

You can see the video here. He really did say that. My favorite response was from Samuel L. Jackson who called him a “d–kheaded Tom.” In reference to Uncle Tom. Here are some other tweets:

White House staff:

"How can we get Trump's latest embarrassing comments out of the news?"

"Ben Carson press conference?"

"Schedule it!" — Donald J Orwell (@DonaldJOrwell) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson said obamacare and abortion were both slavery, yet he just said that slavery wasn't slavery, just immigration. I need answers — Deku (@DekuSean) March 6, 2017

Let Ben Carson tell it Harriet Tubman ran a very succesful travel agency.🤔 #bencarson #alternativehistory — Candi (@justlikecandi_1) March 6, 2017

This can't be real. Slaves were not & are not immigrants. 2017. https://t.co/8CuUvnR2Mf — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 6, 2017

Everyone at Ben Carson right now. pic.twitter.com/dmGQT516zb — Indigo Commentaries (@Indi_Comments) March 6, 2017