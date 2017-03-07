Casey Anthony: ‘I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night’

I’m sure I’ll be put into gossip-jail for this, but you guys know I’m not a true-crime person, right? I don’t watch Court TV. I don’t watch Dateline. I don’t follow whatever sensationalized true-crime drama is unfolding at the moment. Those stories bother me too much. Which is my way of explaining my general lack of interest in Casey Anthony. I followed the case loosely, in that it was a major story in America several years back and it was unavoidable. There were so many twists, folds, accusations and conspiracy theories about the death of Casey’s child Caylee. So here are the basics, and if you’d like a better compilation of facts, I would suggest going here to NBC News’ recap. Casey Anthony was acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. Casey did end up going to prison for lying to police, but Casey only went to jail for three years. She’s been out for a while and she works and lives a quiet-ish life.

Well, Casey Anthony has given a series of “exclusive interviews” to the Associated Press and she does not come across well. Or maybe I’m a heartless bitch. Or maybe Casey Anthony is a psychopath. Or all of the above? Some highlights:

She thinks about her daughter: “Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass. I’d like to think she’d be listening to classic rock, playing sports” and putting up with no nonsense. Caylee’s last moments: “I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened,” she said. “Based off what was in the media” — the story of a woman who could not account for a month in which her child was missing, whose defense involved an accidental drowning for which there was no eyewitness testimony — “I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do.” On the media interest in the case: “People found me guilty long before I had my day in court.” All of her lies: She admits that she lied to police: about being employed at Universal Studios; about leaving Caylee with a baby-sitter; about telling two people, both of them imaginary, that Caylee was missing; about receiving a phone call from Caylee the day before she was reported missing. “Even if I would’ve told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place. Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now … I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful.” She added: “Cops lie to people every day. I’m just one of the unfortunate idiots who admitted they lied.” She paused. “My dad was a cop, you can read into that what you want to.” The theory that Caylee was drowned: “Everyone has their theories, I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me. ” The OJ case: Anthony lives in the South Florida home of Patrick McKenna, a private detective who was the lead investigator on her defense team. She also works for him, doing online social media searches and other investigative work. McKenna was also the lead investigator for OJ Simpson, when he was accused of killing his wife and acquitted; Anthony said she’s become fascinated with the case, and there are “a lot of parallels” to her own circumstances. “I can empathize with his situation,” she said. She sleeps well: She asserts she is happy. For her 31st birthday she plans to go skydiving. She enjoys taking photos, mostly of squirrels and other wildlife. And she loves her investigative work. Anthony speaks defiantly of her pariah status. “I don’t give a s*** about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she said. “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

[From NBC News]

I mean, you can read this a lot of different ways. A generous view would be that she’s lost everything and no longer gives a f–k, which is why she is so “defiant.” A generous view would involve theories about institutionalized misogyny. A less generous view is that she killed her daughter – or was somehow involved with the death of her daughter – and she got away with it and now she thinks she can do and say anything. Ugh.