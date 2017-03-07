Casey Anthony: ‘I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night’

I’m sure I’ll be put into gossip-jail for this, but you guys know I’m not a true-crime person, right? I don’t watch Court TV. I don’t watch Dateline. I don’t follow whatever sensationalized true-crime drama is unfolding at the moment. Those stories bother me too much. Which is my way of explaining my general lack of interest in Casey Anthony. I followed the case loosely, in that it was a major story in America several years back and it was unavoidable. There were so many twists, folds, accusations and conspiracy theories about the death of Casey’s child Caylee. So here are the basics, and if you’d like a better compilation of facts, I would suggest going here to NBC News’ recap. Casey Anthony was acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. Casey did end up going to prison for lying to police, but Casey only went to jail for three years. She’s been out for a while and she works and lives a quiet-ish life.
Well, Casey Anthony has given a series of “exclusive interviews” to the Associated Press and she does not come across well. Or maybe I’m a heartless bitch. Or maybe Casey Anthony is a psychopath. Or all of the above? Some highlights:
She thinks about her daughter: “Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass. I’d like to think she’d be listening to classic rock, playing sports” and putting up with no nonsense.
Caylee’s last moments: “I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened,” she said. “Based off what was in the media” — the story of a woman who could not account for a month in which her child was missing, whose defense involved an accidental drowning for which there was no eyewitness testimony — “I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do.”
On the media interest in the case: “People found me guilty long before I had my day in court.”
All of her lies: She admits that she lied to police: about being employed at Universal Studios; about leaving Caylee with a baby-sitter; about telling two people, both of them imaginary, that Caylee was missing; about receiving a phone call from Caylee the day before she was reported missing. “Even if I would’ve told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place. Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now … I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful.” She added: “Cops lie to people every day. I’m just one of the unfortunate idiots who admitted they lied.” She paused. “My dad was a cop, you can read into that what you want to.”
The theory that Caylee was drowned: “Everyone has their theories, I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me. ”
The OJ case: Anthony lives in the South Florida home of Patrick McKenna, a private detective who was the lead investigator on her defense team. She also works for him, doing online social media searches and other investigative work. McKenna was also the lead investigator for OJ Simpson, when he was accused of killing his wife and acquitted; Anthony said she’s become fascinated with the case, and there are “a lot of parallels” to her own circumstances. “I can empathize with his situation,” she said.
She sleeps well: She asserts she is happy. For her 31st birthday she plans to go skydiving. She enjoys taking photos, mostly of squirrels and other wildlife. And she loves her investigative work. Anthony speaks defiantly of her pariah status. “I don’t give a s*** about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she said. “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”
I mean, you can read this a lot of different ways. A generous view would be that she’s lost everything and no longer gives a f–k, which is why she is so “defiant.” A generous view would involve theories about institutionalized misogyny. A less generous view is that she killed her daughter – or was somehow involved with the death of her daughter – and she got away with it and now she thinks she can do and say anything. Ugh.
I’m so relieved this POS sleeps well at night. I was concerned. If she didn’t murder her child (she did) wouldn’t she be up at night and working 24/7 to find her daughters killer/agonizing over the loss of a child?
And there are reports she does sexual favors for Patrick McKenna to pay off her legal defense. I usually wouldn’t bring that up, but f#ck this b!tch.
Agree with you Melly. Sexual service as trade and they still work together. A love made on top of her daughters grave. NEXT
WTF is wrong with this woman.
Uh huh, I also see a lot of parallels with the OJ case as well. Can we expect an, “I didn’t do it, but if I did do it, this is how I would have done it” book deal for her too?
“maybe Casey Anthony is a psychopath”…oh I think that has been proven beyond a shadow of a doubt to be dead certain.
I HATE you Casey Anthony, and I know everything about your case, because I followed it day and night. You are, were, and will forever be a liar, and you should remain in hiding.
She is a “photographer.” She had a website and everything. People would hire her to take family photos and such. She is a crazy, crazy woman, and she needs to go away. Far, far away.
There is just something sadistic about this women photographing families.
” Cops tend to victimize the victims.” Because they are innocent you piece of shit. She talks about her daughter like she’s a piece of driftwood. Total psychopath. Let’s not give her any more attention. (That creepy flirty smile while she’s on trial for murdering her daughter made me violent.)
Any person who has lost a child would never in a million years say that they ‘sleep well’ at night….She murdered her daughter and she sleeps well as she got away with it. #POS
I would assume that even most murderers probably don’t sleep well at night – it takes a special kind of cruelty to not be affected by something so horrible.
You sleep well at night? Do you chloroform yourself like you did your daughter?
Female Norman Bates right here.
I wouldn’t piss on her if she was on fire.
Sounds like a psychopath ..and a narcissist.. and just an overall bitch! Can’t believe anyone would date her
Nutter.
I mean she obviously killed her child but I couldn’t believe that they didn’t find her guilty of child neglect. She didn’t report her child missing for a month!!! That whole case was so crazy. SHE is crazy.
If you lose a child, to an accident, disease, whatever, you are never the same. You are now a member of a club to which no one wants to belong. My sister is a member…..you go on with life because you must, but the void, absence and pain of the loss never ceases. Casey lost her daughter to murder, and I believe she killed her, either by accident or rage. She is a monster. Sure she sleeps well at night, she probably takes handfuls of Xanax like she gave to her little girl, zany the nanny kept Caylee asleep so mom could party. Another psychopath, incapable of love, getting away with murder. Burn in hell bitch.
I read the full Associated Press interview. She’s a piece of work. I notice she got cheek fillers.
Of course she sleeps good at night. She killed her daughter and was partying away until her mother tracked her down, demanding to know where her granddaughter was. Poor Casey. Her mother ruined her carefree fun. Casey is soulless.
I am strangely drawn to these “stories”, unlike you Kaiser.
But they disturb me too. I have a horrifying curiosity about people who could not care less about other people’s lives.
I wonder why that is. It shocks me a little – and it upsets me.
If I am reading something ot watching a documentary I will continue but if I think of the facts afterwards I feel almost ill.
Strange.
However, I could not watch Making a Murderer. It was truly daunting.
Psychopath.
The whole situation was so bizarre. OK, so if you didn’t murder your daughter, she is still DEAD. If you didn’t kill her, don’t you want to know what happened? If she suffered? How can you possibly say you sleep well at night?!?!?!
Most folks who lose their child don’t ever sleep well at night. Then again most folks don’t murder their kids either so there’s that.
I cannot imagine ever sleeping well if something like what happened to sweet Caylee happened to one of my sons. Like, I think I would be on alcohol and weed and ALL THE DRUGS to ever sleep again. Especially to sleep ‘pretty good at night’. I believe also in the hereafter, and I am also convinced you do not get to ‘sleep soundly’ there once you move on if you sleep so soundly on this plane once you’ve so callously lost your child. But that is just my 2 cents, what is it worth?
I don’t think anyone is surprised that she sleeps well at night. It was pretty obvious that she has no feelings.
Her trying to paint herself as a victim really makes me sick, though. She sounds like a spoiled brat.
This one makes me really, really want to believe in the existence of hell.
To me Casey Anthony is one of those extreme Bad Sampler section of Why Motherhood shouldn’t be thought of as a Compulsory endgoal for all women, I know of so many women that just shouldn’t have been mothers who also end up being neglectful in so many numbers of ways, be it that they are that perpetually short with your kids/cold towards them/frazzled unhappy mom/ to worse actually physically risky awful stuff
WTF did I just read ? I’d never heard of this “Woman”
That poor little girl.
