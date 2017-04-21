Kendall Jenner: ‘I was a huge tomboy, I had a phase where I wore boys’ clothes’

I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t mind the fact that Kendall Jenner is a major model. Like, that fact doesn’t make me happy, but I’ve accepted it and made my peace with it. If editors want to put her on magazine covers and give her Audrey Hepburn/Jackie Kennedy-inspired editorials, so be it. It makes my eye-twitch, but there’s nothing I can do about it. But please, for the love of God, don’t make me read her interviews. She’s as dull as a dishrag, dumb as a box of hair and as eloquent as a Trump. Even Harper’s Bazaar points out how vapid she is in the first few sentences, where she’s constantly saying “I’m young” as an explanation for everything. Zendaya and Rowan Blanchard are young too, but they still manage to give interesting interviews. Anyway, you can read Kendall’s full Bazaar interview here. Some highlights:
She’s so young (she’s 21): “When I turned 20, I remember being like, ‘Sh-t! I’m in my 20s.’ Everyone says, ‘These are the best years of your life. Live it up!’ So maybe I’m just reminding myself.”
She has an armed bodyguard all the time now: “I don’t feel normal and I like to feel as normal as I possibly can.”
On her famous family—the Kardashians: “I don’t think of it as ‘the Kardashians’ in quotes. I think of it as my family. It’s probably hard for anyone else to understand that, but it’s so normal for me.”
She’s always been a tomboy: “I was a huge tomboy. I had a phase where I wore boys’ clothes. I was always hanging out with guys. I’ve always connected with guys more…I’ve always been the different one. I mean, I’m a girl and I like being a girl, but I’ve just never been into it like they have. I think I get that from my dad. I’d say I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.”
On the early claims of nepotism: “I think people were afraid to say it to my face but they were probably talking behind my back: ‘She thinks she’s too cool. She’s stuck-up…too into herself.’”
She can’t stay at Kim & Kanye’s New York apartment when they’re in town: “It’s only a one-bedroom, so I’m not going to sleep in the middle of them. Don’t know about cuddling with Kim and Kanye.”
On trying to keep some sense of privacy: “More than the rest of my family, I guess,” she says of her attempts at privacy. “Just ’cause I think it’s powerful. Plus, I think people always want what they can’t have. It’s nice to have some mystery.”
The rumor that she left social media briefly to get plastic surgery: “It’s literally the craziest thing. Me and my family will be getting sh-t like this for the rest of our lives.”
She’s not seriously involved with anyone: “I’m not marrying anyone. I’m not engaged. There’s nothing long-term or serious like that in my life. If I’m not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else? If I don’t even know what it is, why would I let the world know? I think it’s something sacred. It’s something between two people, and nobody else’s opinion needs to be involved in it. People want to start drama. If I had a boyfriend, people are going to say all this stuff that’s probably going to cause us to break up.” Okay, that makes a lot of sense, but is she dating anyone special? “I’m doing my thing,” she says with a smile. “I’m having fun. I’m being young.”
“I was a huge tomboy. I had a phase where I wore boys’ clothes. I was always hanging out with guys. I’ve always connected with guys more.” This reminded me of the “evidence” used by some people that Kendall is a lesbian and that those rare times when she’s photographed with men are just Kris Jenner’s machinations to make Kendall seem alluring/sexy. I think it’s more than possible that Kendall is straight woman, a tomboy, and someone who genuinely likes to conduct her romantic life quietly. I also think it’s possible that she’s gay. If that’s the case, it’s no one’s business, but I do wonder why she wouldn’t just come out and talk about it? There are rumors that Kris wouldn’t be as accepting, but say what you will of Lucifer’s Homegirl, but I think she has an open mind and she wouldn’t love her daughter any differently.
Photos courtesy of Camilla Akrans/Harper’s Bazaar.
Has her face “changed” recently, or it it just photoshop/my imagination? She’s always looked so much like her mother, but more recently she’s started to look a bit like Kylie Jenner’s current face too, especially around the brow/lip area. (probably answered my own question)
Yes, it has. In my non-professional opinion, she’s had a brow lift (to make her eyes look bigger) and her lips filled. She’s following in Kylie’s footsteps, sadly. I liked her old face better.
And a nose job.
Her eyebrows look really weird in that picture. They way over-darkened them and they end so abruptly it’s just a really odd look. Like you took a big, fat black permanent marker and drew eyebrows on a doll as big rectangles.
That’s exactly what they look like!
I’m assuming this non-entity of an interview and accompanying photoshoot were conducted Pre-Pepsigate?
Pepsi gate is not going to hurt her in the long run.Trust. It’ll just become a part of her narrative. Kendall at the mercy of. SJWs, internet wolves etc. 😐 Such is the fast food, news 24 culture we inhabit.😩
Also because it’s just an ad, the fact people cared is so stupid. People are too easily offended by every tiny thing now.
@Rosie – I think people took particular offense because of her family’s history of behaving like they were the first ones to ‘discover’ things previously associated with black people (especially style-wise).
I can certainly see where it comes from.
@Amide – I don’t think Pepsi-gate will be so easily brushed off when it comes to future endorsements for her – at least one advertising industry professional has said that the association will hurt her when it comes to possible ‘face of the youth/be yourself and free’ types of endorsements like Pepsi was seeking to be
I actually don’t think Kris would be that accepting of it because I think Lucifer’s homegirls would be concerned it would make Kendall less marketable. Kris’ bread and butter has basically been founded on marketing her daughters as sex symbols to men (which is why she was never able to really get anything popping for Rob). Just think about the sheer number of stories about all the pro athletes/ rappers/ etc Khloe has “dated.” There aren’t enough single famous lesbians for Kendall to date lol. Especially lesbians that are young and more famous than Kendall. Basically only cara delevigne (who Kendall already had some sort of falling out with) and Kristen Stewart.
Of course she’s more ‘Jenner’ than ‘Kardashian’…her own mother isn’t a Kardashian, except by 2 marriages ago.
Also, she used to wear ‘boy’ clothes? What is she referring to? Pants???
I didn’t get the comment about “boy’s clothes” either. What are “boy’s clothes”?
It’s a section in the clothing dept with attire made for guys. Guys shirts & pants are made & fit differently. More comfy in my opinion.
(y)
Clothing that was designed with the intention for boys to wear? The sign in the mall usually reads “boys”
Yeah I massively rolled my eyes at that too. Oh you wore non-girly clothes a few times so you’re a tom boy? No. A real tom boy would be a girl who doesn’t give a crap about her appearance and plays less-traditionally-female sports and activities. I had a friend growing up who had super short spiky hair and played rugby, drove a pick-up truck later, and wore nothing even remotely girly ever. That’s a tom-boy to me.
Did they use a Sharpie to do her eyebrows on the cover?
“I mean, I’m a girl and I like being a girl, but I’ve just never been into it like they have. I think I get that from my dad. I’d say I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.” Oh honey, if you do not see the irony of that statement, I don’t know what to tell you.
I am so glad it wasn’t just me
I was wondering if anyone was going to mention that There’s soooo much to unpack there.
Cackle!!!!
I rolled my eyes so much at the “I’m like my dad” thing I may well have given myself eye strain again
“I was a huge tomboy. I had a phase where I wore boys’ clothes. I was always hanging out with guys. I’ve always connected with guys more…I’ve always been the different one. I mean, I’m a girl and I like being a girl, but I’ve just never been into it like they have. I think I get that from my dad. I’d say I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.”
There is so much to parse there.
And I will never not side eye hot girls who ‘get along better with guys’.
IKR
Why @detritus? Why will you always side eye hot girls who get along better with guys?
I have more girl friends than guy friends, but honestly, sometimes I enjoy the company of guys better. No trashy gossip, no bitching etc. just simple conversations. (I’m not saying girls are always bitching and whining, not at all, but usually more than my guy friends)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you are an attractive girl, and your only friends are guys it is most likely because they are willing to put up with your bad behaviour because you are hot.
there is a specific type of girl who capitalized on the ‘i’m so cool, i hang out with guys, i’m not offended, i’m not like the typical girl’. which simultaneously belittles typical feminine behaviour and puts down other women while elevating the woman who is more ‘masculine’.
they also typically call other women catty or say they gossip too much.
“there is a specific type of girl who capitalized on the ‘i’m so cool, i hang out with guys, i’m not offended, i’m not like the typical girl’. which simultaneously belittles typical feminine behaviour and puts down other women while elevating the woman who is more ‘masculine’.”
This exactly. It’s a huge red flag to me when someone says they prefer having guys as friends. If you HAPPEN to have more guy friends than girl friends, no big deal. But the ones who make statements about it are typically pretty terrible. “Oh I’m not like OTHER girls. Other girls are stupid/shallow/catty/etc. I’m not like THAT”
It’s internalized misogyny at it’s finest. Don’t associate me with the likes of GIRLS
ok , thanks for taking the time to explain
@Detritus and Pinetree13 you’re both making great points. But sometimes those kinds of statements aren’t really about a need for male approval and instead are about girls wanting to distance themselves from patriarchal expectations, restrictions, stereotypes, and demands that they don’t want to live up to, or (ironically) about distancing themselves from certain forms of patriarchal bullying and internalized misogyny they’ve seen/experienced mostly with women and girls. I don’t really think it’s about any of that with Kendall though. She’s trying to distinguish herself from her sisters.
ok, I see what you mean.
For the record, I love gossiping too!
I just thought your comment was a bit judgy, and I don’t agree with that ”If you are an attractive girl, and your only friends are guys it is most likely because they are willing to put up with your bad behaviour because you are hot.” I’m not talking about me, I’m just saying, some hot girls are just kind and nice, they’re not always bad people. Anyway, I don’t want to start a fight. I think we should all not judge too much.
hon, i’m saying this with love, and not because i think you are that girl, but because I was. and my comment IS judgey. Very much so, because I am judging those women. because they are complicit in projecting a dangerous stereotype.
But please don’t get this wrong, it isn’t about being hot, its about internalizing that male traits are better than female ones. This attitude is just supported more commonly in attractive women, because hetero men tend to allow it. You won’t find this type of girl hanging out with gay men though.
As pinetree says above, and it bears repeating, it isn’t about having male friends, or even being attracted to male centric sports or entertainment. its about putting women down.
.
My friend is very kind and nice (and a dumb dumb). And considered VERY hot just because she’s thin and blonde… oh and blue eyes. So when she is not so very nice, usually when she drinks and gets them fighting hands, it doesn’t matter because her hotness is always a free pass.
It’s also purely a coincidence that her friends who condone this behaviour (it’s sooo funny!) have said or shown in the past (while drunk and pre-current boyfriend) that they wouldn’t mind sleeping with her, just casually of course. As good friends. Or just outright said they are ‘in love’. Whenever I see her pose on FB with her tight group of idiot guy friends, I wonder how that dynamic works in what is supposed to be friendship but seems to me more like putting her on a pedestal because she’s pretty.
Then I haven’t even talked about the hot girls who did sleep with some guys of their guy group and then gets texts from some other friend that calls her a b* when she disagrees with something and then the guy probably decides that waiting to get his turn isn’t worth the politeness or pretend friendship so he goes OFF. And it’s telling that it’s ALWAYS the slutshaming first (so thanks other guy friends for spilling her business, real friendship right?) and then the actual problem (the disagreement, different values). Thus the real problem isn’t her personality, it’s that the particular guy can’t get her and she disagrees with him? Friendship bust! So transparent and tired.
I found myself running away from big guy groups because once they start treating you as ‘one of their own’ I realised that means that being sexist is part of their daily conversations and I’m not about that life.
Real quote from one my friend’s guy friends to my friend’s 3-year old child (a girl) last summer: ’15 years, just 15 more years’. Goodbye forever.
Real experience when I was an ugly girl among a boy group 2 summers ago: hard to be friends and you get treated differently (lesser) to hot girls. I was too ‘serious’ for not laughing at their jokes and they just started ignoring me.
I lost a bunch of weight last year and my sex appeal clearly went up so last summer spent time with this same group of guys (and again some of my girlfriends): When I disproved of something, they were almost fighting with me to change my mind and to convince me they were nice. It was exhausting because they cared so much about me now and I still didn’t about them. So easy to hang out with them because now my silence was ‘mysterious’. And they bought me non-alcoholic drinks when we went out despite the year before saying I was so ‘good’ and ‘upstanding’ (in a you’re boring manner) for not wanting to drink with them. Basically every ‘negative’ trait of mine was reversed into something positive, they wanted to like me damnit
I legit have 1 good male friend I can count on and who doesn’t care for hot or not-hot periods. He treats me the same and never came onto me in either phases. I have more girlfriends who offer me different types of friendships and I’ve ditched some girlfriends who had low values in life. Nothing to do with gender, everything to do with who they are as human beings.
You can have a group of guy friends but many of them are waiting to pounce on you (the drama is real once you really know what goes on in friend’s groups sometimes!) and like with any real friendship (men or women) it’s very rare to build that kind of relationship. You can hang out with guys but don’t elevate it to something it’s not, you’re not special and guyfriends are NOT better womanfriends. Both can be quite fake and a few are real satisfying friendships without any ulterior motives.
I’m so annoyed with this ‘I’m a tomboy, I prefer the company of boys’ talking point. I wish people stopped using it altogether. I’ve been raised, educated and surrounded by women all my life and NO, they aren’t more bitchy and judgmental than the men I’ve come across. If anyone truly experienced that they should get better girlfriends instead of perpetuating stupid clichés.
“There are reminders. They come involuntarily, it seems—like hiccups—every few minutes. They pepper the conversation, punctuating nothing of great consequence…”. ‘Nothing of great consequence’ sums up the Kardashian/Jenner family lol
I fully believe Kris would react different to a daughter she couldn’t market and milk for their beauty/femininity, HELLO Socks Kardashian! so theoretically this is where such a thought process about machinations and cover up fake dates would come in
I kinda think she’d be ok with Kendall being queer, it expands her market. Lesbians are so hot right now *mugatu voice
If Kendall was ace…. different story. I think she’d have an issue with that because you can’t sell it the same way.
‘Move over, Rob, these are Kendall’s socks now. You can go play with the bubble wrap.’ -Kris Jenner
Id like to know WHO ever, ever,ever,everrrr thought Kendall Jenner was “too cool” for anything?
I wish I could say “shit! I’m in my 20s.” Enjoy it while you can Kendall. Being in your 20s is still young, but the years sure as hell fly by fast
“Everyone says, ‘These are the best years of your life.”
I feel like many, many more women say that your 30′s and 40′s are better than your 20′s…IDK who told her this, but I don’t know about it …. lol
She’s boring and it’s not because she’s young…she’s a shallow narcissist like everyone else in her family. They are not interested in anyone or anything but themselves, so they are dull.
Watching her try to speak is worse than watching paint dry.
Yes. How could she be anything but dull and narcissistic when she grew up in such a family. The only “current events” they are interested in are fashion shows and magazine covers.
Basic white girl turned model due to nepotism. It seems like every model used to be a tom boy and/ or ugly duckling. Spare me! I have had enough of these airheads. 😡
I think to a certain extent being unpopular, bullied, an outcast, etc., makes you more “hungry” and therefore apt to succeed. But yeah for nepotism celebrities this doesn’t count.
“It’s literally the craziest thing. Me and my family will be getting sh-t like this for the rest of our lives.” hhahahaaaahhaaaa… because you guys will turn into Jocelyne “Catwoman” Wildenstein and still deny deny deny deny until it becomes YOUR truth. No it’s not the craziest thing. Like “literally” not.
“Me and my family..” eyeroll. They are all inarticulate and grammatically challenged.
Uneducated.
I think Kris would love it if Kendall were gay. That’s a whole new angle to sell, and she saw the waves of support and press Caitlyn got (before she showed her nasty politics) and that’s money in the bank, baby.
And on a less cynical note, from the smattering of episodes of the show I’ve seen over the years, even with her hustling, Kris really does seem like a loving mother, and I doubt she’d be anything less than 100% supportive if Kendall came out.
She’s not into “being a girl” as much as others and she gets that from her dad? Hmm most dads are not into “being a girl” so that’s a given Kendall. Except that your dad is Caitlyn.
I think it could be read like this “I am not as into displaying myself playing into the traditional gender/sex stereotypes as the rest of my family”. Maybe?
And yet…
Ummm she said she’s “more of a Jenner than a Kardashian”. You are zero percent Kardashian Kendall…Robert Kardashian was not your father. Also, when was her tomboy phase? The show started airing when she was barely 10 years old. I don’t remember this at all.
Well she has to have something that makes her a special snowflake, no?
I just think that in that family there is such a strong kardashian-washing going all at all times that to Kendall “being more of a Jenner” is a thing. I cant say that I judge her. It is probably true.
‘”And I will never not side eye hot girls who ‘get along better with guys’.”
I wonder how many “Cool Girls” read/saw “Gone Girl” and that passage went completely over their heads…?
god that piece is good. i quoted it in full and it got screened, but here’s the first paragraph.
From Gone Girl
““Men always say that as the defining compliment, don’t they? She’s a cool girl. Being the Cool Girl means I am a hot, brilliant, funny woman who adores football, poker, dirty jokes, and burping, who plays video games, drinks cheap beer, loves threesomes and anal sex, and jams hot dogs and hamburgers into her mouth like she’s hosting the world’s biggest culinary gang bang while somehow maintaining a size 2, because Cool Girls are above all hot. Hot and understanding. Cool Girls never get angry; they only smile in a chagrined, loving manner and let their men do whatever they want. Go ahead, shit on me, I don’t mind, I’m the Cool Girl.”
and my favorite line from that bit of Gone Girl:
“And the Cool Girls are even more pathetic: They’re not even pretending to be the woman they want to be, they’re pretending to be the woman a man wants them to be.”
“Go ahead, shit on me, I don’t mind, I’m the Cool Girl.” That’s a good description of the type of women who think being ‘anti-PC’ and always being quick to defend misogyny makes them real, edgy, logical, and truth-tellers. (I never did finish Gone Girl, by the way. Couldn’t really get into it at the time when I was reading it. ) The weak part of that quote to me is the rest of it though. The ‘shit on me/I’m not offended like those other girls, men come first’- types of women aren’t always going to be the types of women who embrace the other types of traits listed in that quote. A lot of times these types of women embrace ‘right-wing manly-man’ ideals about proper, feminine womanhood just as easily as it could be the not properly feminine woman.
Of course she’s more Jenner than Kardaahian, because she is NOT a Kardashian wth duh
Is it just me or are her lips seriously more inflated than they were a year ago? I swear she always had medium sized lips, not Jennifer aniston thin but not Angelina plump. I know they can do amazing things with make up but…
IMO she’s 21, and maybe she’s just not as girly and in your face sexual as her sisters. I wouldn’t plaster my face in makeup and dress like I’m taking a stroll on the Sunset Strip either. She sticks out in that family. She always has.
To me she sounds more or less like any other 20yo girl.
Not everyone can be Zendaya… and that only shows how special is Zendaya… but theres nothing wrong with Kendal
Seriously people… shes only a 20 yo girl… let her be
And if shes a lesbian and decides to be discret about it… maybe its her own decision and nothing to do with her mum
As much as i think parents can be evil … i would like to think maybe shes still trying to figure things out…
Seriously… being so young in the spotlight… unless they have done something terrible…
I would rather just shrug … bless her heart…blah blah
gah……I have read some interviews with Zendaya and she is no genius. Dont get me wrong, she is a perfectly capable young woman. I really dont get the need to put her on some kind of pedestal though.
That cover is so terrible, it looks dated AF and at the same time like they’re trying to make her look like Lily Collins. Yuck.
Just from those quotes there, I don’t really anything wrong with it. Sure, it’s not incredibly deep but whatever. I kind of like her best of the group – she seems less mouthy, more serious. But I never watched the show a whole lot so idk. As for getting along better with guys, I guess I kinda do. I mean, I have friends of both genders, and I have some great girlfriends. But my closest friends tend to be either guys or women who are also in touch with their ‘inner tomboy’ lol. But I would never talk sh!t about my girlier friends. They give the best makeovers LOL
Only a 20-something would say that your 20s are the best years of your life. I remembering being so depressed at hitting 30. I’m almost 34, and I’ve got to say that my 30s have been fantastic. I look back at my 20s and I have so many regrets over how I behaved and my immaturity. I’m enjoying my 30s but I’m also looking forward to 40s because wow, life is just so much smoother and calm now.
Someone tried to feed me that crap about how having more guy friends means less gossip, cattiness, etc. Where are these fictitious men? I grew up with ALOT of guy friends, I know a lot of guys through my sister’s husband’s and their friends in addition to where I work. Men gossip! They DO!!!!! They get into PETTY fights and hold on to grudges over silly things. If heaven help them and a female argues with them, they don’t let it go like it’s nothing, they can get butt hurt and stay butthurt for a while.
MOST of the gossip info I even know comes from the male gossip wagon.
I have two best friends that are women and they are the last people to find out gossip on anything, they aren’t interested.
Are these non-gossipy men on a magical island somewhere? Or is possible they save their gossip and cattiness for their male friends??
I really doubt that Kris Jenner would have a problem with Kendall possibly being gay. Not to say that she’s a good parent at all, but she didn’t try to restrict her daughters’ access to birth control when they were teenagers, (which is a good thing. It’s the people who want to restrict girls from birth control and the HPV vax that I side-eye), Kim’s tape was more than fine with her (which people don’t like, but I prefer her response to it over the way people would WANT her to respond to it/ Kim was like what, 25 at the time?), and most of all, seems to like anything that would draw more attention to the family’s brand. Kendall coming out would do that if the woman she dated was a famous lesbian/bisexual woman.
I don’t think Kris Jenner would have a problem with her being a lesbian either. She would milk it like crazy. However, if that were the case, the reason she might not talk about it (other than she doesn’t have to if she doesn’t want to, obviously. Kendall Jenner or not, no double standards here) is that Kris Jenner would be keeping this under wraps until there’s a bump on that relevancy road…
