“The next Doctor Who could be someone who isn’t a white dude” links
  • April 21, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Olivier Awards, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Michaela Coel might be the new (13th) Doctor Who?? [Pajiba]
Ryan Gosling & Justin Theroux had lunch together, what does it mean? [LaineyGossip]
This $2145 Balenciaga bag looks like it’s from LL Bean! [Dlisted]
Julian Assange, prepare to finally be arrested by US authorities. [Gizmodo]
Jennifer Hudson’s latest style is being described as “madcap.” [Go Fug Yourself]
Kris Jenner slams Caitlyn Jenner’s new book. [OMG Blog]
This cocktail umbrella story is flat-out insane. [Buzzfeed]
Does Janelle Evans have some baby-daddy drama? [Starcasm]
Katy Perry spat out her Starbucks Unicorn Frapp. [The Blemish]
I still enjoy Jessica Simpson so much. [Celebslam]
I only like Anne Hathaway’s black dress in these photos. [Moe Jackson]

Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie promoting the new series of Dr. Who

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

33 Responses to ““The next Doctor Who could be someone who isn’t a white dude” links”

  1. KaiC says:
    April 21, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I love Doctor Who, but I’ll quit if they cast another white guy.

    Reply
  2. Jay (the Canadian one) says:
    April 21, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Damn them for messing up the numbering system, what with John Hurt being inserted between the 8th and 9th. Are we really talking about the 13th Doctor or the 14th? (Not going to get into the two David Tennants.)

    Reply
  3. Dorothy#1 says:
    April 21, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    I’m a HUGE Doctor who fan but I don’t love the idea of a female dr. :(

    Reply
  4. MissMarierose says:
    April 21, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    I love Michaela Coel but I want to see more of what she can do as a writer as well. Chewing Gum was magnificent and I feel like if she becomes the next Doctor, she’ll be limited by whatever the new showrunner comes up with. Whereas, the stuff she creates herself is so winning and original, I want her to have all the freedom in the world to give us her unique vision.

    Reply
    • Skylark says:
      April 21, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      While I agree absolutely re Michaela and her magnificent voice (Chewing Gum was so fucking joyful!) and would love to live in a world that would keep on appreciating and funding that, the reality is that a Dr Who gig could well be the thing that gives her an ongoing ‘voice’.

      As brilliant as Chewing Gum was/is, it’s still, nevertheless, so at the mercy of random commissioning so, if she secures a mainstream role like this, then it could benefit her and give her muscle for her own work in the longer term.

      Reply
  5. Mindrew says:
    April 21, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    So, if the this new casting rumor is true, that means the Doctor will be female with an out, lesbian companion… and Michaela is beautiful… so there is yet another chance of a companion falling for the doctor (yet again)….

    … oh, HOW CONVENIENT.

    This is why I stopped watching.

    Reply
  6. Luca76 says:
    April 21, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Conflicting feelings…I love Michaela Cohl…Really want another season of Chewing Gum…
    Also Pearl Mackie adorable. So good as Bill. I’m so glad Clara is gone. I’m hoping to enjoy this season and tune out the chatter.

    Reply
  7. Annetommy says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    I thought Kris Marshall (bloke, not a Jenner type Kris) was all but confirmed?

    Reply
    • vauvert says:
      April 21, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      yeah, they announced him last week. I don’t understand. I was not happy with the choice but at this point I don’t know what will please me. As long as it’s neither David nor Smith I don’t give a damn. I was not impressed with Capaldi (not his fault, mostly bad scripts and direction requiring him to overact) but at least the new companion is better. Originals I liked Clara but each episode after the whole dead boyfriend mess became a disaster. I was never much of a Girl Who Waited fan – I preferred Billie. Tate had some incredible episodes but occasionally her shrill persona was a bit much to bear. Oh well. That’s why I am not the show runner:-)

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      April 21, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      Nothing has officially been confirmed yet – although they have allegedly started filming the new series. I like him and think he would be an interesting Dr.

      Reply
    • Spiderpigg says:
      April 21, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      No, KM was not “announced.” The Mirror (notoriously unreliable) ran a story claiming it was KM but the BBC denied it. They’ve run many, many stories claiming various actors were certs for the role so nothing especially odd about them printing the KM story. The Mirror’s success rate for their “Doctor Who announcements” actually coming true is maybe 50%.

      BBC finished filming Peter’s final episode only a few days ago. No news on when Chibnall’s first series will start filming but it certainly hasn’t yet.

      Reply
  8. pinetree13 says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    That guy called the police because he thought his wife had drugs in her purse…which it wasn’t (cocktail umbrella) BUT HE DIDN”T THINK TO ASK HER FIRST WHAT IT WAS?

    God I hope she files for divorce.

    Reply
  9. Jay (the Canadian one) says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Every regeneration since Tom Baker’s wish of good luck to his successor 30+ years ago, whoever “he or she” might be, there have been female Doctor rumours. Talk about crying wolf. (Bad wolf.)

    Reply
  10. raincoaster says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    I wand Judi Dench for Doctor, but I realize I’m alone.

    Reply
  11. demented says:
    April 21, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    To be honest, all the screechy demanding entitled howls for a Doctor who isn’t a white guy… makes me want him to stay a white guy, just to anger those fans further. Especially after they treated Neil Gaiman so badly, as if he had something to do with casting. They’re awful people, and I don’t want them to be rewarded.

    Reply
  12. Shelly says:
    April 22, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    I would rather a guy Doctor, I don’t think I could get into a female Doctor.
    Too many women character types annoy me

    And wtf about the moron that called the cops on his wife thinking a paper umbrella was somehow drugs

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment