“The next Doctor Who could be someone who isn’t a white dude” links

I love Doctor Who, but I’ll quit if they cast another white guy.
?
Damn them for messing up the numbering system, what with John Hurt being inserted between the 8th and 9th. Are we really talking about the 13th Doctor or the 14th? (Not going to get into the two David Tennants.)
Officially – the 13th. John Hurt’s Doctor was cursed out for hundreds of years and now that he’s redeemed himself, he became a part of the cannon, but only by name – the War Doctor, not a number.
I’m aware of their official line. It’s just that it’s stupid.
I’m a HUGE Doctor who fan but I don’t love the idea of a female dr.
I’m curious as to why?…
I like Dr. Who, too, but the Doctor isn’t really a “person”, after all. and Time Ladies DO exist on their home planet, so…
Why? River Song was a female Time Lord (basically) and she would have made a GREAT female Dr – not just the character but the actress. You could tell Alex Kingston LOVED playing her.
Yes, oh yes, Professor Song has my vote. She would make a kick-ass Dr. The doctor also has a daughter who is half Time Lord. She’s out there is the galaxies somewhere. Then there’s Arya from GOT, as Ashildra. She would make a fun, younger for a change, Time Lord plus she knows how to fly the TARDIS.
I love Michaela Coel but I want to see more of what she can do as a writer as well. Chewing Gum was magnificent and I feel like if she becomes the next Doctor, she’ll be limited by whatever the new showrunner comes up with. Whereas, the stuff she creates herself is so winning and original, I want her to have all the freedom in the world to give us her unique vision.
While I agree absolutely re Michaela and her magnificent voice (Chewing Gum was so fucking joyful!) and would love to live in a world that would keep on appreciating and funding that, the reality is that a Dr Who gig could well be the thing that gives her an ongoing ‘voice’.
As brilliant as Chewing Gum was/is, it’s still, nevertheless, so at the mercy of random commissioning so, if she secures a mainstream role like this, then it could benefit her and give her muscle for her own work in the longer term.
So, if the this new casting rumor is true, that means the Doctor will be female with an out, lesbian companion… and Michaela is beautiful… so there is yet another chance of a companion falling for the doctor (yet again)….
… oh, HOW CONVENIENT.
This is why I stopped watching.
His current companion is only here for one season. There will be a new one for Michaela.
Conflicting feelings…I love Michaela Cohl…Really want another season of Chewing Gum…
Also Pearl Mackie adorable. So good as Bill. I’m so glad Clara is gone. I’m hoping to enjoy this season and tune out the chatter.
I’m glad Clara went she got on my nerves although I am careful who i say that to as the fanboys LOVED her.
My fave companions on the recent series was Catherine Tate and Billie Piper.
Yes me too! I loved Karen Gillian too. My problem with Clara is probably why all the fanboys loved her. She’s the ‘manic pixie dream girl’ companion. Just awful, it got worse every episode.
For me it’s Donna, Rory/Mickey/Wilf, Rose/Martha, River, Jack/Amy, last and definitely least, Clara.
I thought Kris Marshall (bloke, not a Jenner type Kris) was all but confirmed?
yeah, they announced him last week. I don’t understand. I was not happy with the choice but at this point I don’t know what will please me. As long as it’s neither David nor Smith I don’t give a damn. I was not impressed with Capaldi (not his fault, mostly bad scripts and direction requiring him to overact) but at least the new companion is better. Originals I liked Clara but each episode after the whole dead boyfriend mess became a disaster. I was never much of a Girl Who Waited fan – I preferred Billie. Tate had some incredible episodes but occasionally her shrill persona was a bit much to bear. Oh well. That’s why I am not the show runner:-)
Now that Moffat is leaving or left the scripts should get better. He started catering to the fans only which he did on Sherlock which ruined it for everyone else.
I preferred Billie – she and David Tennant had very good chemistry. Chris Eccleston was good, shame we never got to see more of what he could have done with the role. Matt Smith grew on me and I love whatever Capaldi does.
Agree with everything you said, Digital Unicorn.
Nothing has officially been confirmed yet – although they have allegedly started filming the new series. I like him and think he would be an interesting Dr.
No, KM was not “announced.” The Mirror (notoriously unreliable) ran a story claiming it was KM but the BBC denied it. They’ve run many, many stories claiming various actors were certs for the role so nothing especially odd about them printing the KM story. The Mirror’s success rate for their “Doctor Who announcements” actually coming true is maybe 50%.
BBC finished filming Peter’s final episode only a few days ago. No news on when Chibnall’s first series will start filming but it certainly hasn’t yet.
That guy called the police because he thought his wife had drugs in her purse…which it wasn’t (cocktail umbrella) BUT HE DIDN”T THINK TO ASK HER FIRST WHAT IT WAS?
God I hope she files for divorce.
Every regeneration since Tom Baker’s wish of good luck to his successor 30+ years ago, whoever “he or she” might be, there have been female Doctor rumours. Talk about crying wolf. (Bad wolf.)
I wand Judi Dench for Doctor, but I realize I’m alone.
You are not alone. I never even imagined it, but she would be a phenomenal Doctor. Then again, I’d tune in to watch her read the multiplication table.
No, you’re not alone here either….
glenda jackson!!! she’d be AMAZING
Imelda Stanton (Dolores Umbridge) would be an amazing older woman Dr.
To be honest, all the screechy demanding entitled howls for a Doctor who isn’t a white guy… makes me want him to stay a white guy, just to anger those fans further. Especially after they treated Neil Gaiman so badly, as if he had something to do with casting. They’re awful people, and I don’t want them to be rewarded.
what happened with Neil Gaiman? He seems like a nice guy
I would rather a guy Doctor, I don’t think I could get into a female Doctor.
Too many women character types annoy me
And wtf about the moron that called the cops on his wife thinking a paper umbrella was somehow drugs
