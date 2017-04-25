Elisabeth Moss: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is ‘not a feminist story, it’s a human story’

The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on Wednesday on Hulu. Elisabeth Moss has been promoting the series for weeks, and I think she’s handling the sensitive questions really well. I mean, this is a miniseries based on a famous dystopian novel and the subject matter is: theocracy, women’s reproductive rights, women’s rights in general, how easily American democracy can collapse and how men really behave when they have all the power. Moss and author Margaret Atwood already did an excellent joint interview with Time Mag a few weeks ago, which I covered, in which they discussed feminism and how, fundamentally, women’s rights are human rights. Moss has not shied away from talking about feminism and women’s rights, but she is trying to speak with some nuance, as many actors would given the sensitive subject matter.
Which brings me to Moss’s recent comments about whether The Handmaid’s Tale is a “feminist story.” This is what Moss said during a Q&A session at the Tribeca Film Festival:
Moss was answering a question drawing a line between her character Offred and her Mad Men role of Peggy Olson when she circled back to the moderator’s previous query as to whether the cast considered the story a feminist one. “I mean they’re both human beings. They’re the same height. I really echo what [castmate Madeline Brewer] said, honestly, for me it’s not a feminist story—it’s a human story, because women’s rights are human rights. I never intended to play Peggy as a feminist; I never intended to play Offred as a feminist. They’re women and they are humans. Offred’s a wife, a mother, a best friend. She has a job, and she is a person who is not supposed to be a hero she falls into it and she kind of does what she has to do to survive to find her daughter. It’s about love, honestly, so much of this story. For me, I never approach anything with any sort of political agenda. I approach it from a very human place, I hope.”
There’s been some backlash about this on social media and beyond. On one side, I genuinely think that Moss and the people involved with this series are simply trying to sell the show to the widest audience possible, meaning they’re worried that some people will refuse to watch it if it’s being billed as feminist propaganda (a term one of the producers used, like “feminist propaganda” is such a bad idea). And while I understand the tricky business side, I also think that’s bullsh-t. This is one of the most famous dystopian novels in the history of the English language, and one of the reasons for the story’s cultural longevity is because it’s so prescient about the realities of how easily women can lose their power in a society. It’s not feminist propaganda – it’s a cautionary tale and it’s a vital conversation. The people involved with the series need to lean into that history and those realities.
On the other side, I think Moss is making a completely valid point – if women’s rights are human rights, why not say this is a series about human rights and human dignity and human autonomy over one’s body?
Atwood is THE contemporary feminist author. It’s a feminist story . Period. It’s great to say women’s rights are human rights and I agree, but only 1/2 the population is being attacked based solely on gender so let’s not act like this is something its not. Hollywood needs to stop being so terrified of using the F word and actually own it for once.
Yep!!
@lem
THIS. All of this.
ITA 100%
Since when is feminism “political”?
Agree, totally
It can be both. A feminist story, a story about human rights, about power, democracy etc.
It doesn’t have to be defined by one word. I personally think there is no hiding the feminist aspect of it, thank god. It speaks for itself.
Um, propaganda of any kind is bad.
The entire point Kaiser was making was that it’s NOT “feminist propaganda.”
Feminism claims women are people, on par with men. This is not biased information. It is a fact. Therefore, feminism is not propaganda.
Does this mean that according to Scientology feminism is suppressive?
This is the feminist story, not a feminist story. Bullsh#t has been called. Did Moss read the novel?!
Well said! I feel the same way not only about feminist issues, but also African American issues amongst other Americans. When I read these sorts of novels- 1984, Hunger Games, dystopia themes- I’m always shocked at comments and reviews suggesting that a world with systematic oppression of one group is soooo far fetched. Ummm, hello slavery and Jim Crow! Do people not know…? Surprisingly, very few do. So many of my white friends know little of the oppression blacks experienced after slavery in education and the right to hold a job and I’m always like, ya this is your history too. So Elizabeth is right in that these issues are human issues because they affect us all and will affect our future generations of we don’t take care to educate ourselves.
I read a fantastic think piece on how The Handmaid’s Tale, one of my favorite books since I first read it, appropriates the oppression of POC and whitewashes it without ever acknowledging it. The anti-blackness in the book, and how the black people are only casually mentioned in the book for being sent away, became blazingly obvious when I read it again through that lens.
Now all of my belief systems about this book have been blown out of the water when it shone a light (once again) on the suffering of white women being highlighted over our very dark history of oppressing (to this day) WOC.
The whole second half of your comment is basically the history of feminism to this day. WoC are used to push white women causes and once they get what they want we are ignored.
What’s the link to the think piece by the way, it sounds like something I’d like to read.
Jinni~you are absolutely right. Which is why the Women’s March proved problamatic by many WOC, at the tip of the most recent iceberg.
I just found out what TERF’s were, and just had my first encounter with a Becky “you don’t know me” crying salty white tears and I’m kind of full up on hypocrisy and feminism, tbh. 💗
ETA: https://www.bitchmedia.org/article/anti-blackness-handmaids-tale
@NOTDonaldsDarling: Thanks for the link.
Thanks for the link also. That was a part of the story I hadn’t considered at all, and you are right, I feel that my view of the book has substantially changed now. I’m sorry I didn’t see this before, I really am.
darling, lovely! you’re back!
I haven’t read Handmaid’s tale with that in mind, but that rings true. It makes the choice to use humanism (they didn’t say it straight out, but thats the gist) in extra poor taste.
😘
That sounds really interesting. Do you remember the name of the article? I’d love to read it!
Thanks for the article link Darling. I read this book when it first came out. I’ve read and enjoyed many of Atwood’s books but they are definitely about white women feminism. It’s interesting how powerful institutional racism is. Atwood is smart and critical, yet still completely appropriates white supremacy ( within the American context) to tell a story about white women oppression. She then gets accolades and awards for the book and it is adapted to a tv series. Whiteness, including female whiteness, pays huge dividends.
I haven’t read any of her recent stuff, so maybe she’s grown, after all, she’s been writing since the 60′s.
Atwood’s never been about WOC. They rarely if ever make an appearance in her books. I always picture a skinny white woman, limp hair, mournfully contemplating nature up in cottage country.
hah! Can totally see that.
I was so disappointed in Atwood and how she acted in the Galloway scandal.
She was one of my heroes and now I have to side eye her. That’s the hardest part (for me) about being more socially conscious and woke. I can’t pretend I don’t see what I see once I’ve seen it.
Has Moss even read the book? Offred rebels against the restrictions placed on women’s bodies and sexuality. That is feminism at its core.
I know Atwood tried to explain their stupidity in tweets later on, but Handmaid’s Tale is one of the fundamental fictional feminist texts out there. It is feminist. It’s like saying Ellison’s Invisible Man isn’t about race.
Just the fact that they are afraid that calling the movie and book feminist will drive away a larger audience shows that there is still tons of work to do.
For goddesses sake, since at least the 1790s, when Wollstonecraft wrote her rebuttal to Rousseau, women have been advocating for feminism, and this is the reason Moss, as a woman, is even free to act in a movie in her own right. The movie is of course a human story, as humans are in it. But it transcends as a story of women seeking rights and freedoms in a repressive, patriarchal society. The action against that authority is feminist agency. That Moss would not want to use the word is absurd. Feminism is only considered an off-limits descriptive term when a society is male dominated. Welcome to our world.
THIS
Why is this so hard to understand?
Isn’t it strange how women have to almost apologize for any project where women’s lives don’t revolve around men and their interests? Because subconsciously, women are taught to always please and pander to men!
This!
And…feminists? Are? Humans? Right? The story is both by virtue of that obviousness. I don’t see the point of her comments except to placate anti-feminists, which sucks.
Yes and yes!!
This so damn much.
If the western liberals of today are so hellbent on standing for gender equality, lgbt rights, and the fight against anti-semitism, then why are they also so adamant about promoting and propagating islam in the West?
This book/TV show is about America turning into Saudi Arabia overnight. Do not need to sugarcoat it, because that mere fact cannot be negated.
I was born into a muslim family in a muslim country, mind you. I have lived through this hell.
I wasn’t aware we were promoting it. How so?
I am pretty sure the Republicans in states like Oklahoma and Kansas who are taking women’s rights away from them are not Muslim.
BTW, the US government is not doing what you are saying that they are doing. The liberals you are trying to bash are saying that Muslim women and men have every right to practice their religion just like all Christians and Jews, etc. Being free to practice your religion is supposed to be a core liberal idea. Fundamentalists exist everywhere, they are not just a part of Islam. There are fundamentalist Christians reeking havoc in this country and abroad right now.
You know there is a world beyond the US. The American context is VERY specific and not at all universal. Look no further than Europe to see islamist apologists. So-called progressists constantly sell down the river women and LGBT for the sake of protecting muslim feelings. I completely agree with what www is saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Myrto What the hell are you talking about? Did you even read what WWW wrote? I guess the better question is: Did you read everything I wrote?
WWW is specifically talking about Islam in the west.
As per www’s own comment:
“If the western liberals of today are so hellbent on standing for gender equality, lgbt rights, and the fight against anti-semitism, then why are they also so adamant about promoting and propagating islam in the West?”
“This book/TV show is about America turning into Saudi Arabia overnight. Do not need to sugarcoat it, because that mere fact cannot be negated. ”
You need to learn how to read everything before you try to come for me. I do realize that there is a world outside of the US, which is why I mentioned that radical Christianity is destroying many parts of the world right along with her mentioning how she believes that Islam is doing the same. She specifically mentioned the west and I responded to her comment basically stating that there are fundamentalists in every religion, this is not something unique to one religion. Keep your anti-American and Islamophobic comments in check before you comment so we can have a coherent discussion.
BTW, there are straight Muslim women and LGBTQ+ who identify as Muslim as well. They should not have to give up their beliefs to make bigots like you comfortable. I guess you don’t consider them people do you.
www where are you located?
Impossible to see how The Handmaid’s Tale, book or film, presents what you say it does.
Because it does not.
It does represent exactly what is happening in the USA right now, as Aibhan says, far-right Christian extremists (men in power, but supported by extremist women) using their power to oppress women, weaken their economic power and rob them of their reproductive freedom.
False argument, and one we see often actually coming from…the far-right Christian fundamentalists.
@www: i agree with you and i wonder about that myself. Spend enough time in repressive muslim dominated environments to feel very confused about how islam is viewed among european and american progressives. i guess people don’t know better. they should go travel, maybe experience themselves what it means to be a women in a predominantly muslim country. i don’t see why any woman who likes her rights and autonomy should show deference to organized religion and that explicitly includes islam.
Beware of scientologists…
I forget this woman’s a scientologist 😐
This take by the cast was INFURIATING. As others pointed out on twitter, the cast was basically “All Lives Mattering” the Handmaid’s Tale message. I wish Margaret Atwood would school them and remind them that no, it is a feminist story.
…did Elizabeth Moss just All Lives Matter “The Handmaid’s Tale”?
Not today Candace!
et tu, Elisabeth Moss?
