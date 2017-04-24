Depressing news: 96% of Emperor Bigly’s voters would still vote for him today

“The First 100 Days” of a presidency has taken on a weird significance in modern times. Most modern presidents really don’t get that much done in the first 100 days, although most presidents in the past have gotten more done than Emperor Bigly. Mostly, the concept of the “100 days” is a media construct, a way to take the temperature of a presidency and see if the general public still approves of their elected leader. Throughout his campaign, Bigly made a lot of promises and pronouncements about what he would do in his first 100 days and how bigly everything was going to be, like he would get everything done in 100 days and then he wouldn’t even have to finish the term. Well, as we approach the 100-day mark, Emperor Baby Fists wanted to whine about the “ridiculous standard” he’s held to:

No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

Bigly, you were the one who wouldn’t shut up about everything you were going to do in your first 100 days. YOU EVEN MADE A LIST! And you accomplished next to none of it.

A list of @realDonaldTrump’s promises for the first 100 days of his presidency: pic.twitter.com/4sVXoFxfKX — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) April 21, 2017

As for the public’s general feelings about 100 Days of Bigly, well… there’s some depressing news. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that people who voted for Trump are giant a–holes. But did you know that even seeing him in action (so to speak) and knowing everything that they know now, they would still f–king vote for him?

There’s no honeymoon for Donald Trump in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, but also no regrets: He approaches his 100th day in office with the lowest approval rating at this point of any president in polls since 1945 –- yet 96 percent of those who supported him in November say they’d do it again today. His challenges are considerable. Majorities say Trump lacks the judgment and the temperament it takes to serve effectively. Six in 10 doubt his honesty and trustworthiness, see him as out of touch and don’t think he understands the problems of people like them. Fifty-six percent say he hasn’t accomplished much in his first 100 days. And 55 percent say he doesn’t follow a consistent set of principles in setting policy (though fewer see this as a problem, 48 percent). All told, 42 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance as president, while 53 percent disapprove. That compares to an average of 69-19 percent for past presidents at or near 100 days in office -– for example, 69-26 percent for Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.

[From ABC News]

And that’s why Trump Fatalism Syndrome is a real thing. He’s going to destroy everyone and everything and the people who voted for him are still going to scream, “HE’S WINNING!” Meanwhile, psychiatrists are debating (within their own psychiatric community) whether they have a duty/obligation to warn the general public about Trump’s clear mental health issues. Psychiatrists have followed The Goldwater Rule for decades, in which they refuse to “diagnose” candidates or elected officials without having met them. But now psychiatrists feel they have a duty to warn the American public about Trump’s derangement and pathology. You can read more about that here.