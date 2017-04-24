Emmanuel Macron & Marine le Pen will face off in the French pres. election

I made a terrible mistake yesterday. That mistake was clicking on the #FrenchElection hashtag on Twitter. On Sunday, France held the first round in their presidential elections, wherein the top two vote-receiving candidates will now go to a final run-off election in May. To no surprise, Marine le Pen and Emmanuel Macron “won” the first round. Both Macron and le Pen were leading in the polls and they tended to be neck-in-neck around 22-23% in polling throughout the past week. While the numbers are still coming in, it looks like Macron ended up winning more actual votes than le Pen, who came in around 22%.

As the votes were still coming in, the other candidates (in large part) used their concession speeches to throw their support behind Macron, the center-left/independent candidate. Better an independent dealmaker than a far-right fascist, racist and anti-Semite, that’s what the consensus seemed to be among the old-guard French political establishment. While Macron has moved to the center in the past few months, many in France are remarking on the utter collapse of center-right and center-left politics and political parties in their country. And there’s good news: in early polling for a head-to-head match-up for Macron vs. le Pen, Macron is trouncing her by more than 20 points.

All of this is good news, basically. France is not telling America to hold their beer while they too elect a fascist nutjob. While it’s bothersome that le Pen got more than 20% in the first round of the election, French voters seemed to really watch and care about what happened in the Brexit vote and the American presidential election, and they came out to vote against fascism. While I’m still worried about the next two weeks in France, I honestly believe that sane people will do the right thing, despite all of the Russian bots and English-language tweets directed at the French people, using dog-whistle terms like “globalist” and “Rothschild banker.” Yeah, we f–king see you.