LeAnn Rimes celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary on social media, obvs

A post shared by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Has it really been six years? It has. It’s actually been more than six years if we’re counting the beginning of the homewrecking and the implosion of two marriages, all of which exploded in 2009. The infamous Us Weekly cover “outing” LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian’s affair happened a little over eight years ago. Then six years ago, in 2011, Eddie and LeAnn married each other after they divorced their spouses, Dean Sheremet and Brandi Glanville. The past eight years have been stupid with petty dramas, social media stalking, physical stalking, Twitter-rehab visits and more. But LeAnn decided to celebrate all of it on social media this weekend. She posted the above Instagram, presumably from her wedding to Eddie, with this message:

6 for 6! My heart overflows with LovE for these humans. This was one of the most joyous days I’ve ever experienced. The trio that is my life…I am grateful! I will forever be in awe of the wonder of of God’s plan. It has challenged me beyond belief and fulfilled my soul more than I could have ever conceived. Every year, I’m even more at a loss for words to describe my LovE for you three magnificent souls. The deeper my LovE, the more speechless. Happy 6 year anniversary! I didn’t just become Mrs. Eddie Cibrian, I became a co-soul protector and lover of two little boy’s hearts. These six years and whatever lies beyond are God’s greatest gift. #6yearsin #candyversary #6yearanniversary #happyanniversary #anniversarygift #stepmomlove #familylove #hubbylove #eddieandle #LovE #trust @eddiecibrian @reem_acra 👗@red25events

@joebuissink the most incredible moments captured by you ❤ we love you 😘

[From LeAnn’s Instagram]

Since I haven’t been paying attention to her for a while, what’s up with the lovE? Is it because Eddie’s name starts with “E” so she’s actually trying to get us to say Love-E? Basic chica is basic. Granted, I’ve never believed that Eddie really lovEs LeAnn, so that makes her try-hard Extra aggressive, because she has to provE to the world that Eddie really lovEs her.

6 for 6! My heart overflows with LovE for these humans. This was one of the most joyous days I've ever experienced #6yearanniversary #LovE pic.twitter.com/qlvl6PUPTI — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) April 22, 2017