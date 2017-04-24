LeAnn Rimes celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary on social media, obvs

Has it really been six years? It has. It’s actually been more than six years if we’re counting the beginning of the homewrecking and the implosion of two marriages, all of which exploded in 2009. The infamous Us Weekly cover “outing” LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian’s affair happened a little over eight years ago. Then six years ago, in 2011, Eddie and LeAnn married each other after they divorced their spouses, Dean Sheremet and Brandi Glanville. The past eight years have been stupid with petty dramas, social media stalking, physical stalking, Twitter-rehab visits and more. But LeAnn decided to celebrate all of it on social media this weekend. She posted the above Instagram, presumably from her wedding to Eddie, with this message:
6 for 6! My heart overflows with LovE for these humans. This was one of the most joyous days I’ve ever experienced. The trio that is my life…I am grateful! I will forever be in awe of the wonder of of God’s plan. It has challenged me beyond belief and fulfilled my soul more than I could have ever conceived. Every year, I’m even more at a loss for words to describe my LovE for you three magnificent souls. The deeper my LovE, the more speechless. Happy 6 year anniversary! I didn’t just become Mrs. Eddie Cibrian, I became a co-soul protector and lover of two little boy’s hearts. These six years and whatever lies beyond are God’s greatest gift. #6yearsin #candyversary #6yearanniversary #happyanniversary #anniversarygift #stepmomlove #familylove #hubbylove #eddieandle #LovE #trust @eddiecibrian @reem_acra 👗@red25events
@joebuissink the most incredible moments captured by you ❤ we love you 😘
Since I haven’t been paying attention to her for a while, what’s up with the lovE? Is it because Eddie’s name starts with “E” so she’s actually trying to get us to say Love-E? Basic chica is basic. Granted, I’ve never believed that Eddie really lovEs LeAnn, so that makes her try-hard Extra aggressive, because she has to provE to the world that Eddie really lovEs her.
6 for 6! My heart overflows with LovE for these humans. This was one of the most joyous days I've ever experienced #6yearanniversary #LovE pic.twitter.com/qlvl6PUPTI
— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) April 22, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN, LeAnn’s social media.
The lovE & over the top affirmations are so desperate & cringe worthy.. I’m cracking up! Go ahead, Leann, keep maintaining whatever pure image you think works.
Right ! ! Nothing says solid marriage like trying to sell it to the public .
Don’t forget all herself help books she loves to quote from.
Because someone who is totally happy need to read hundreds of self help books.
She tries so hard to prove her husband loves her. Must be exhausting.
Lmao. I can’t seE thE top photo becausE LeAnnE blocked me on Instagram a few years ago.
The caption seems super disrespectful to both the ex’s, though.
I have forgotten about them. Has it really been 6 years. Huh, they really are keeping on, keeping on, aren’t they.
Only 4 more years to go till Ed hits the 10 year mark, then he’s out of there.
But why? There is nothing left. They are living off credit at this point. She would have to start selling off her catalog at this point to get some liquid.
I agree. There is nothing left to take.
Everything she does is a financially sponsored business venture.
She begs for freebies.
Or she hashtags the people who give her a discount or freebies.
Ed is going to get his alimony no matter what.
Even if that means Leann has to start singing in bars.
He not going to care how she gets the money just as long its in his bank account each month.
Good luck Wewe.
I was not going to comment and then I visited her Instagram and I saw something that’s even more cringeworthy than this post. She made a post about their anniversary month! “This month marks 6 years.”
What. Stop it.
Oh, that’s her with the birthdays, too. There’s never enough attention for narcissists. Day #1 in April of celebrating our anniversary! Starting day #2 tomorrow! FFS.
The picture of them cutting the cake made me laugh. They both look strange and a little bizarre making those faces
Hate hate hate how she always has to involve the kids in this. Like it is their happy anniversary too. They are NOT your children, STOP it!
Totally agree with you. That’s been the creepiest thing since the beginning: that she is trying to co-opt someone’s kids and her idiot husband is encouraging it. What a pair of psychos! You wanted the guy, you got him, so leave the kids out of it. And people act like she’s some fabulous stepmother!? Because making out with the boys’ dad in public at their games when their parents aren’t even divorced is looking out for them?? Poor Brandi, having her kids’ early childhood with that heifer and her pig, but I think all bets will be off as the boys are teen/tween now, and are going to get a good look at just what these two did and do. Leann is going to be scrambling to manipulate them.
Jenn12 forgive me, but i’m gonna have to borrow that line. . . a heifer and a pig. A cow and a pig. Love it!
A happy person has no need bells and whistles to prove they are happy.
Everything she does screams she is hurting every minute of the day.
And instead of blaming the person responsible (look in the mirror Leann) she lashes out at everyone else.
Ed is also to blames but she has to prove that they’re happy so he gets off scott free.
Instead Leann blames the spouses who were cheated on.
Who does that.
Leann is in turmoil because her fairytail never turned out the way she wanted.
Her prince depends on her help financially.
Her prince never loved her.
Her prince refuse to give her a baby.
Her prince didn’t have a steady job the first five years of marriage.
He’s been labeled a serial cheater.
And she had to borrow the money for her castle that the prince could afford to give her.
But you’re right Wewe it everyone else fault.
She tries hard to convince somebody, anybody that she’s a part of the greatest lovE story ever told, when she’s not trying to convince everyone what a fantastic mother she is, cough! What a sad life it must be.
It’s her 6 year anniversary, they are in Tahiti, you would think that Leann wouldn’t even have the time or energy to post anything on social media. This speaks volumes. The craziest photo was the one where she and Eddie are supposedly having a “romantic” time watching the rain, but both of them are on their phones. She also posted a lot of photos of her and Eddie drinking. That speaks volumes too. Why does Eddie have to be drunk, to the point where his eyes are red, just to be near Leann? It wasn’t until after Leann started posting the photos of them drinking that Eddie started making a regular and frequent appearance in her photos and snapchats!
Eddie now has a instagram and snapchat account, which Leann uses to write loving and adoring comments about herself. She uses a boatload of hashtags, so that’s how you know it’s her posting from Eddie’s accounts. The funniest was when “Eddie” posted a photo from their wedding, just minutes after Leann was online making that collage using photos from her wedding. Like Eddie is going to take photos from their wedding on their vacation with them? Leann reactivated Eddie’s twitter account, she deleted all of the comments that she had made in the past from that account.
Leann also tried to spin it to make it look like she was posting photos from her wedding that no one had ever seen before, but didn’t Leann do a photo spread of her wedding with People magazine the day of her wedding? The photographer she used for the wedding used photos from Leann’s wedding to teach his photography class and to promote his website.
Leann spent a week tweeting about her anniversary and after paying 4 press outlets to post about her wedding, today the blogs finally noticed.
Wow. You know a lot about their social media postings.
That’s because Leann is very public about what she does! She has over 10 different social media accounts, not counting the twitter accounts she uses to stalk Brandi, and does victim interviews 2-3 times a month.
Duplicate comment, it looked like my first comment was deleted, so I posted it again. After I posted the second comment, the first one reappeared.
Don’t forget to mention she doing these over the top “Ed loves me pictures” because they were spotted looking passed and when Leann realized the paps were taking pictures she tried to grab Ed are he DENIED her.
Ed took his arm away.
It’s on you tube if anyone is interested.
I’m guessing LovE is L for LeAnn and E for Eddie. Like love begins and ends with them or something. What’s in between is “ov” as in “ovah” as soon as his next chance comes.
Yes, you’re right!
Oh VOM.
Someone’s been watching Battlestar Galactica.
God’s Plan, my ass.
Yes, God’s plan. Because what God hath joined let no man put asunder…. unless you’re Leanne. The rules don’t apply then.
The “speechless” ones always ramble on and on.
Lol. I always try to avoid using the word “speechless” in any caption, because I know I’m going to say something else anyway and then it just looks dumb.
Well she managed to make it to 7 years with her first hubby and even had a “Seven Year Itch” themed anniversary before the affair hit the fan. So…there’s that.
Incidentally Dean divorced last year and part of me is mildly surprised this marriage has outlasted that one.
At least could admit his marriage was over and move on.
We could tell by the look on Ed’s face this marriage was over long ago. The only one oblivious to this is leann.
She’s supposed to play at the Kennedy Center here this weekend. Wonder what the over-under is on her canceling?
If I was in Tahiti, celebrating the perfection of our love, with my soulmate and God sent husband of another woman, you’d be sure I wouldn’t be clinging to my phone and posting constant, lengthy posts on social media. She’s hashtagging all of her clothes and jewelry too, in oddly posed photos. Nothing looks natural or authentic. Seriously? Is the trip sponsored or something? Are they even alone of is the ‘assistant’ there? She still tries so damn hard to present her marriage as the greatest love storey ever told. You’d think that after 6 years she could give it a rest. Of course she has to include the kids too. Eddie didn’t even tell the kids they were getting married, He just sprung it on them the day of. That’s not exactly ‘soul protector” behaviour, is it?
And that crazy fan of hers that admitted to Leann’s having her and others harass Brandi is all over the place, trying to suck up to Leann. That’s the one who taunted and tormented Brandi nonstop, and then her husband cheated on her and left her. And she actually puts stuff up about how you have no right to take someone’s husband! And talks about how people need to mind their own business, as if she ever did anything but start issues, not only for Leann, but Tito Ortiz’s girlfriend called her out for starting issues with them and Jenna Jameson. This is who Leann surrounds herself with.
Is that the one who claims that the boys are ‘all Eddie’s genes’? Dobbie I think? The one who used her phone for LeAnn to call the teacher that she maliciously sued. Yes, LeAnn surrounds herself with winners. That woman actually comes across as very disturbed. LeAnn had her around the kids too. Scary stuff.
This the same person involved with The Smiley case.
She was blamed for everything that went down but she still places herself in more Twitter drama.
If she robbed a bank this girl would leave her drivers license and birth certificate at the scene.
@funcakes. That was kind of funny. She really does seem to have poor judgment.
Her money hasn’t ran out so Eddie is staying put for now.
Yup. Pretty much the truth right there. Which leads to the next question: how does she still have enough cash to keep him?
Eddie actually has a paying job now. He’s on Rosewood. He can now afford to support his family and she won’t have to work. LOL!
Rosewood has either already been cancelled or will be.
Or he’s waiting for community property to kick in at 10.
Where is he going to go after ten years? No career, to speak of. There would still be child support. He lives a life of luxury and is staying put, unless another sugar momma comes along. LeAnn doesn’t want him to get a great steady acting gig where he could be self-supporting. It probably terrifies her.
Meh, LR. All I’ve ever got from her social media is that she has to post a lot of “throwback” photos to demonstrate affection between her and her husband. And for someone addicted to putting out nothing but happppeeeeness out there with her photos, she often is alone, or they’re PR photos. When she poses with Ed, he has the same expression, which is like someone who is being pulled into a photo, and who politely poses before moving on…
It’s obvious she’s also fulfilling contracts with vendors, and is using her instagram to generate some pennies. She should be embarrassed for the goods hawker she’s become. She should just be embarrassed full stop.
It’s only been 6 years? Maybe I just view their marriage in dog years.
I think there’s a very blonde reason for that…
Hahha her hashtag #sixyearsin I read as six year sin
Just went to Leeloos Twitter feed and there is footage there of her singing. And damn this chick may be a mess, but she is an amazing vocalist. So talented…(sigh) Rene Russo said it best, “Men make women messy.”
