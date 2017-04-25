Serena Williams is not here for Ilie Nastase’s racist, sexist douchebaggery

I mentioned this in a few posts about Serena Williams, but it’s worth compiling altogether. Ilie Nastase is a retired Romanian tennis player, former world #1 and a tennis Hall-of-Famer. He’s 70 years old. This year, he became the captain of the Romanian Fed Cup team, meaning he’s coaching the Romanian ladies throughout the year (and Team Romanian won their semifinal this weekend). A few months ago, during the Fed Cup quarterfinals, Nastase was asked about Russian athletes and their doping issues. This was his response:
“Russia’s image when it comes to sport suffered a lot because of doping, but it’s pretty clear in Serena’s case as well. Don’t you see how she looks like? No one controls the Americans when it comes to doping. If the truth came to light, all big tournaments would disappear, all sponsors would leave. You can’t even imagine.”
Then, during the SF over the weekend, Captain Nastase and the Romanian team were doing press together with the international media. Simona Halep was asked about Serena’s pregnancy and her 23rd grand slam, and Nastase said to Halep (in Romanian): “Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?” Because no one in tennis ever gets tired of making comments about Serena’s race, you guys. Did you know Serena Williams is black? Isn’t that something?
Anyway, that was going to be the big story, until Nastase outdid himself in the 24 hours that followed. First, he berated a British journalist for (accurately) reporting his racist comments. Then during the rubber between British player Johanna Konta and Romanian Sorana Cirstea, Nastase got into a heated exchange with the umpire, who was trying to coax the Romanian crowd to stop heckling the British players. Nastase ended up erupting at the umpire and referring to Konta and the British captain as “f–king bitches.” Nastase was thrown off the court and Konta left the court sobbing, and later returned and won the match, although Team Britain did end up losing the SF on the second day.
The ITF is investigating Nastase now… but the investigation is mostly about his comments about Serena. I think the investigation into those comments should happen, for sure, but he should also be investigated for his treatment of the British team. Throughout it all, Serena Williams has said nothing about Nastase. Until now! She posted this message to her Instagram:
It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers. I have said it once and I’ll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go. Yes, we have broken down so many barriers—however there are a plethora more to go. This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light and positivity into everything that I do. I will continue to take a lead and stand for what’s right.
I am not afraid unlike you. You see, I am no coward. “Does my sassiness upset you? Why are you beset with gloom? You may shoot me with your words… you may try to kill me with your hatefulness but still, like the air, I rise”
I humbly thank the ITF for any consideration given to all the facts in this case. They will have my full support.
I honestly wonder if she would have said anything if Nastase was merely coming after her and no one else. I feel like Serena was equally offended by how Nastase treated Jo Konta too, you know? But yes, Serena just put all the haters on notice. Don’t f–king talk about her baby. Don’t call women “f–king bitches.” Don’t act like an irrelevant, racist old dirtbag.
Serena is a Queen!!!
Serena IS a queen — and Ilie Nastase has always been a douchebag.
My mother will be rolling in her grave. He used to be a flair player who was tremendously entertaining on the court. She loved him as a player, even when he was past his best and just mucking about in the seniors tournaments.
His true colours, now we see them, are definitely 100% from the puke shade, aren’t they?
I would be concerned about his team. He is racist and sexist, probably he is with his team as well.
Yes my late father also liked him. Although I don’t remember him on court. I guess one could be generous and say he has early on set dementia. But Jeez Louise what a low and skeevy way to talk.
Not dementia. He’s always been like that. His nickname during his playing days was “Nasty” and he earned it.
Yes I am aware of his nickname but was he always a racist mysognist? He was number one in the 70s before my time so I have no clue what he’d said on court.
I grew up watching Nastase, Connors, McEnroe in their heyday. They were tremendous players. But their attitudes toward women were always reprehensible. Nastase behaves as he always has. Serena responds as the thoughtful, classy woman that she has always been. Her child is fortunate to be raised by such a humane being.
He was always a terrible douchebag though! I mean his name was Nasty Nastase since his heyday.
What a twat. I hope the ITF grow a pair and get rid if this shit for life.
I love her. She’s the greatest of all time, and has faced down more garbage than I could even imagined. And instead of lashing out, she quotes Dr Maya Angelou. She’s an incredible woman.
Indeed. Such an amazing role model.
yes to everything you said.
and I, for one, LOVE her “sassiness”. we should all be so “sassy”.
Every day she becomes more inspirational. As if her dominance in the game weren’t enough, she’s even more amazing off court. I worship.
Serena, reading this twat like she should and addressing the systemic issue. She didn’t even put an ounce of petty in there, as befits the seriousness of the retort.
Esp since she could have hit him with a tennis racket screaming ‘who’s the GOAT, I AM THE GOAT’ and I think most people would understand.
Well well well, someone is salty as f*ck that the greatest tennig player of all time (you may fight me on this, I don’t care) is black and a woman. What a waste of space. But it’s no surprise. If you succeed in a sport that was pretty much invented for white people and you not only succeed but dominate? This is what comes crawling out from under god knows what stone. Just ask Simone Biles. Serena’s reaction was classy.
NO FIGHT HERE! GOAT!!!
In all fairness he was a great tennis player. WAS. Now he is an old decrepit dude that has not had any contribution in the world of tennis and in the Romanian society, except for tabloid fodder in Romania. He is not very much liked here as a person, apart from his sport legacy (together with Nadia Comaneci, Ion Tiriac and Gica Hagi) , although we do have a significant number of racists, misogynists and xenophobes who saw nothing wrong with his statements or behavior. But even so, he was wildly criticized here as well for what he did. Hope he chokes on his words but I won’t hold my breath
We Romanians have always known he was an a*s. Talent on the court (or for that matter in any field) leads some of these jerks to fame and money and they feel entitled to not only hold racist, misogynistic views but to freely share them with the world, solid in their conviction that there will be zero consequences (exhibit A – #45).
I am thrilled that Serena called his a*s out. I grew up in that society, where on the face of it there was no discrimination and women were respected (equal pay, excellent maternal leave policies etc.) but where any teacher, boss or frankly any male felt free to comment, touch, and otherwise harass and more – and it was just “boys’ locker talk”. You had to learn pretty young how to fend them off and there was zero discussion of the problem, or awareness, including on the part of women who were so brainwashed that they felt this was normal. I would have hoped that the last 20 years since I have left have made a difference. Apparently not. #sad. You go Serena. Now that’s a role model.
They haven’t. And equal pay is far from equal. I know women who got demoted for getting pregnant or to make way for men groomed by other men. It makes me sick.
Nadia Comaneci said ‘everybody loves Ilie’
There’s still a very racist undertone in Romania. I am Romanian and married a biracial man (hispanic-black) and we have a child together, my (not-immediate) family and family friends in Romania are appalled at this and make comments to my parents constantly.
He also repeatedly sexually harrassed the captain of the British team. He’s a mega douche and I really hope he’s banned completely by the ITF.
Serena Williams continues to be the epitome of class and dignity.
Grandpa forgot to take his pills it seems, couldn’t hold in his garbage comments anymore.
He’s the equivalent of “old dude yelling at clouds” at this point. Serena must REALLY bother some people with all the hate she gets so she’s doing something right. But I’m also glad that she wasn’t making the entire instance about herself but also the horrible comments he made during the match about the British player. Just awful. I’m always amazed when athletes manage to play matches getting abuse from other countries
So with you on this! When someone is spewing this much hate, you’re obviously doing something right. Loved watching Illie in my youth , now? Could someone muzzle this old fool? Serena’s response makes me slobber, kiss my knuckles!
So old Nasty Nastase hasn’t changed at all, huh? Good for Serena for putting him in his place.
He’s an asshole and Serena is great, but I agree with him about one thing. The Russians were not the only ones doping. They were the ones that got busted. And it’s not ludacris to assume that American sports associatians have more money, more influence and better technology.
Serena keep being great 😊
Crusty old farts like him will eventually give up the ghost and it’ll be worth celebrating
He is the perfect example of someone who has been allowed to get away with far too much for far too long. He is a spoilt, racist misogynist who has never been anywhere near as amusing as he thought he was. He may have once been a gifted athlete but he’s always been a boorish oaf.
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2017/apr/23/ilie-nastase-outburst-federation-cup-johanna-konta-gb
According to that article he certainly has gotten away with quite a lot over the years.
Also wasn’t he Davis Cup captain years ago and also got suspended for his actions?
I believe the UK was involved there too.
Not sure what the various authorities were thinking making him Fed Cup captain. Sure people deserve a second chance but this dinosaur is not changing his ways. And he had numerous chances over the years to mellow out. Dude is just an a$$.
His unfounded accusations against Serena should have been a reminder of his personality.
And before anyone mentions McEnroe and his past abuse toward umpires and opponents – behavior he was known and loved for.
Personally I think Nastase is a few shades worse than McEnroe. They are not quite the same. Also his match commentary and PR training seems to have mellowed McEnroe out. However making either Davis or Fed Cup captain could be asking for trouble, as Nastase has demonstrated more than once.
Yep. Gross, racist, and out of control, and doesn’t even realize it. Serena handled him with pure class, and she didn’t even have to.
What does Serena’s looks have to do with doping? I guess she needs to look more like Maria Sharapova? Oh, that’s right Maria is coming off a drug suspension. I loved Serena’s classy response. As my grandma used to say “keep doing you girl and let the haters hate.”
#SerenaistheGOAT
Suggesting Serena is doping because she has muscles is such BS. It’s called weight training. Millions of people do it everyday.
P.S. She looks gorgeous in the top photo.
Totally agree.
There are a lot of miserable old bastards still trying to impose their stale dated brand of sexist, racist, homophobic bullshit.
Let that die with them and not be passed on to another generation.
As a Romanian this makes me very angry and ashamed. I feel the need to apologize to Serena, she truly is amazing: graceful, gorgeouse and GOAT. I’m truly very sorry, you guys! He is a piece of s***!
I have to admit the entire episode bothered me.
Konta, who is admittedly an emotional person, was reduced to tears on Saturday from Nastase’s tirade. She managed to pull herself together and win the match she was already leading.
But on Sunday there were spectators taunting and mocking her with handkerchieves because she had cried the day before. There is footage of this. Their mocking was basically giving approval to Nastase and his actions.
I know it was not everyone in the crowd and they do not represent all Romania – Simona tried to quiet things down – but damn it left an impression.
And yes I know home crowds can be crude and cruel. But maybe if it was just the crowd it would be ok. But the teams and their captains have to set the standand.
This old man is no more than a bustered, he does not belong this Tennis world, I want to see What Romanian tennis authority say about this old Trash !
I love Serena, she is talented and wonderful. Good for her!!!
This article should be about Konta and how she won the match (albeit losing the tie) after being abused face-to-face by this horrid guy. I know the comments about Serena are disgusting but she wasn’t verbally abused in the middle of the match on this occasion. Konta showed a lot of strength getting through that match.
Agreed that Konta had it hard and did not deserve it. But know your audience…this is a gossip site about celebrities and Serena is the celebrity here. This article wouldn’t be here if it was just about Nastase acting like a jerk. That seems to be a common occurrence with him over the years.
Nastaze isn’t dead? Who knew!
You go Serena!
