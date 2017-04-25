Serena Williams is not here for Ilie Nastase’s racist, sexist douchebaggery

I mentioned this in a few posts about Serena Williams, but it’s worth compiling altogether. Ilie Nastase is a retired Romanian tennis player, former world #1 and a tennis Hall-of-Famer. He’s 70 years old. This year, he became the captain of the Romanian Fed Cup team, meaning he’s coaching the Romanian ladies throughout the year (and Team Romanian won their semifinal this weekend). A few months ago, during the Fed Cup quarterfinals, Nastase was asked about Russian athletes and their doping issues. This was his response:

“Russia’s image when it comes to sport suffered a lot because of doping, but it’s pretty clear in Serena’s case as well. Don’t you see how she looks like? No one controls the Americans when it comes to doping. If the truth came to light, all big tournaments would disappear, all sponsors would leave. You can’t even imagine.”

[Via UBI Tennis]

Then, during the SF over the weekend, Captain Nastase and the Romanian team were doing press together with the international media. Simona Halep was asked about Serena’s pregnancy and her 23rd grand slam, and Nastase said to Halep (in Romanian): “Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?” Because no one in tennis ever gets tired of making comments about Serena’s race, you guys. Did you know Serena Williams is black? Isn’t that something?

Anyway, that was going to be the big story, until Nastase outdid himself in the 24 hours that followed. First, he berated a British journalist for (accurately) reporting his racist comments. Then during the rubber between British player Johanna Konta and Romanian Sorana Cirstea, Nastase got into a heated exchange with the umpire, who was trying to coax the Romanian crowd to stop heckling the British players. Nastase ended up erupting at the umpire and referring to Konta and the British captain as “f–king bitches.” Nastase was thrown off the court and Konta left the court sobbing, and later returned and won the match, although Team Britain did end up losing the SF on the second day.

The ITF is investigating Nastase now… but the investigation is mostly about his comments about Serena. I think the investigation into those comments should happen, for sure, but he should also be investigated for his treatment of the British team. Throughout it all, Serena Williams has said nothing about Nastase. Until now! She posted this message to her Instagram:

It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers. I have said it once and I’ll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go. Yes, we have broken down so many barriers—however there are a plethora more to go. This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light and positivity into everything that I do. I will continue to take a lead and stand for what’s right. I am not afraid unlike you. You see, I am no coward. “Does my sassiness upset you? Why are you beset with gloom? You may shoot me with your words… you may try to kill me with your hatefulness but still, like the air, I rise” I humbly thank the ITF for any consideration given to all the facts in this case. They will have my full support.

[From Serena’s Instagram]

I honestly wonder if she would have said anything if Nastase was merely coming after her and no one else. I feel like Serena was equally offended by how Nastase treated Jo Konta too, you know? But yes, Serena just put all the haters on notice. Don’t f–king talk about her baby. Don’t call women “f–king bitches.” Don’t act like an irrelevant, racist old dirtbag.