Donald Trump won’t fire Sean Spicer because ‘that guy gets great ratings’

Did you know that Sean Spicer is tiny? I never realized how short he is until this ^^ photo, where we get to see him standing next to Donald Trump. Trump is a tallish guy, well over 6 foot tall. And Spicer is what? Like, maybe 5’6”, if that? I’m surprised Trump doesn’t stand next to Spicer more often, just so Trump will get to look biglier. Anyway, for the past 100 Days of Bigly, everyone has been hating Sean Spicer. Spicer is the White House press secretary and he’s terrible at his job. He can’t speak, he can’t pronounce words, he lies constantly and he thinks German Jews who died in the Holocaust were not innocent. At all. For several weeks, people wondered who would be fired first, Steve Bannon or Sean Spicer. We’re still waiting on the Bannon firing, but Emperor Bigly wants us to know that he’ll never fire Spicey.
During a small working lunch at the White House last month, the question of job security in President Trump’s tumultuous White House came up, and one of the attendees wondered whether press secretary Sean Spicer might be the first to go.
The president’s response was swift and unequivocal. “I’m not firing Sean Spicer,” he said, according to someone familiar with the encounter. “That guy gets great ratings. Everyone tunes in.”
Trump even likened Spicer’s daily news briefings to a daytime soap opera, noting proudly that his press secretary attracted nearly as many viewers.
The same article also notes that Bigly’s staffers and now foreign diplomats have figured out the way to speak La Lingua de Bigly, which is… appear on one of his favorite cable news shows or just watch his favorite cable news shows. If a White House staffer wants a heads-up on the fires they’ll be putting out throughout the day, the staffer just has to watch Fox & Friends and wait for Bigly’s tweets about it. If a diplomat or staffer wants to reach Bigly with a nuanced argument about anything, they’ve figured out that the best way to reach him is through a television interview. WaPo also says that Bigly basically watches cable news all day, from first thing in the morning until late at night. He really is Peak Fox News Viewer, isn’t he?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Reality show president.
On next weeks episode we may very well be knee deep in a war with North Korea. I hope all those trump voters are ready to send their kids off to war cause that is where things are headed.
Everyone is saying he didn’t do diddly in his first 100 days, so he needs to start a war to prove us all wrong.
His ego is going to get us all killed.
Reality show president indeed. It’s all about ratings, approval for him. I’m sickened and disgusted by how much he has tarnished the office. Just when I think it can’t get worse, it gets worse. I’m beside myself.
Wake up every morning wondering if a war has been started. Not a good feeling.
It sickens me, how people are cheering on his conflicts. It’s our military kids who will pay the price.
+1,000 Trump and the deplorables disrespect for service members is beyond appalling.
Trump is speaking at the Holocaust Memorial and Museum today. I just want to scream.
So to be the POTUS you need good ratings? When did the presidency become a game show?
Oh, and he had better watch his mouth about Canada…he is losing allies fast!
@atorontogal, Afraid he’s gone further than talking. He wants to put a 15% tariff on lumber imported from Canada. We are going to an island all on our own if he’s not careful.
Trump actually wanted to say “I’m not firing Sean Spicer…..yet”
When he doesn’t get “good ratings ” Sean will be shown the door
Spicer has been helping SNL get great ratings
I read somewhere that Emperor Zero claimed he had the best TV (or TiVo) in the world. I guess as Leader of the Free World, it’s nice to have access to the “best of things.”
Can someone unplug the nightmare machine already?
Please unplug it. Someone. Anyone. Please.
Good ratings, for all the wrong reasons…only an imbecile wouldn’t know the difference
In Trump’s world, all ratings are good ratings.
So Donald Trump is using Spicer for ratings. Trump lives in an eternal reality TV show where people are just there to boost the ratings up. He is despicable.
I don’t know if anyone read the psychiatry article linked in yesterday’s thread, but there was this description about Trump’s behaviour “He insists that his spokesmen defend his false reality as normal. He then expects the rest of society to accept it — despite the lack of any evidence.”
As long as Spicer is doing what Agent Orange likes, he’ll stay there. He’ll quit or have a breakdown instead.
It’s all about the ratings for his boss. He can stand at the podium and talk gibberish to the press for an hour and his boss only concern is about the ratings, not the truth. I bet DT dropped that bomb in Syria to bring his ratings up. Thank God his approval ratings only ticked up about 1% or he would have wasted another 100$m bombing Syria again.
Didn’t Trump also say that his interviews got more rating than the terrorist attack on World Trade Centre?
Okay, I’m delurking just to plead: please let that be true – you know, in a horrible, the end of the world is nigh kind of way – and could someone *please* post the link for it if it is?
It sounds familiar, but he’s said so many (SO, SO MANY) gut-wrenchingly awful things that they sometimes jumble in my mind.
It was in the AP interview that came out yesterday. Be warned, the transcript is incredibly rage inducing.
https://apnews.com/c810d7de280a47e88848b0ac74690c83
Also beware that it is hard to get through!
Sean Spicer is getting good ratings…right now. The second that changes, he will be unceremoniously dumped and a new mouthpiece will be installed. Kellyanne Conway is probably sticking pins in a pudgy, balding doll even as we speak.
My only worry that when it happens, Spice will go completely shithouse crazy and do something drastic that will involve harming other people. I mean, what else has he got except this administration? No one is going to be interested in him if he gets canned unless he promises to expose the dirt and I think he is too obsessed with Cheeto to do it.
Trump would provoke NK to bomb us if it got him ratings. Remember he got more ratings than 9/11!! He’s such an @$$
Is he sure those are Spicer’s ratings and not McCarthy’s?
*snort* Ding, ding, ding! You got it!
A North Korean strike may be closer than we think. Maddow covered this well yesterday. Senators are to appear at the WH, perhaps as early as today, to discuss…something. This, despite the fact that the WH cannot accommodate all these senators. But the Eisenhower Bldg can.
And NO we won’t be privy to the discussion (until it is revealed a week later/after the strike on NK) per typical WH protocol.
Someone should slap Trump and scream “SNAP OUT OF IT” like Cher.
It won’t work. Someone needs to do that to Congressional Republicans, though.
So let’s all turn Spicer off.
I really can’t believe this is our reality. It’s unfathomable. But a large part of me thinks we should be fighting to keep inept Spicer at the podium because putting someone more adept up there would just serve to normalize or play down the crazy. Best to see the truth of the matter so we can have a daily reminder that we have a crazy man with his finger on the nuclear launch button.
I agree. Someone here, last week maybe, said the same thing. Having an intelligent, articulate person up there would give Trump way too much credibility.
Yeah. He has the spokesman he deserves.
Haha! German audience hisses at Ivanka the Terrible. She comes off as so self-righteous: “I was enabled to thrive.”
Got that right Bee-Hatch
I read somewhere that his aides have to basically keep him occupied and distracted throughout the day be filling up his schedule (just like you’d do a toddler to keep him entertained). Otherwise, Trump’s preference is for 5-6 hour blocks of “free time” so that he can watch tv or do whatever. It’s doing these free time periods that he’s most dangerous.
What sitting President wants f—ing free time? The President’s job is 24/7 and requires him to be present and on call at all times.
I intensely dislike…..no I HATE this man.
So ratings can be believed, but not poll numbers?
How in the h-e-double hockey sticks does he have time to watch the news all day? Also read an article that says to understand Trump you have to understand that it is all about the ratings and nothing else.
He gets great ratings because we all like to laugh at the ridiculous spectacle!
A horror show/comedy act getting good ratings is not unusual, Donald. Show us your taxes and stop trying to hide from your Russian ties and help the Senate with some staff so they can investigate properly.
Spicer gets good ratings? Based on what? Trump keeps Spicer around because Spicer will do and say whatever Bannon and Trump tell him to say and Spicer is more clueless and incompetent than Trump and therefore makes Trump look smart. I wish that the reporters would stop being complicit in Spicer’s nonsense and lies. Whenever Spicer, Trump, or Kellyanne give an interview there needs to be a factchecker right there beside them.
Keep in mind, the more SNL did skits about Spicer, the less Trump liked him. Out of the new episodes that SNL aired, there was only 1 skit on Spicer. If SNL did weekly skits on Spicer like they were doing before that break, Trump will be back to wanting Spicer gone.
