“Shea Moisture had to apologize for their whitewashed ad campaign” links

Shea Moisture – a haircare brand used primarily by black women – released some crazy whitewashed ads. Shea Moisture has apologized. [Jezebel]
Did Tom Cruise order Henry Cavill to ruin his pretty face with a mustache? [LaineyGossip]
Beyonce & Jay-Z are trying to buy a $135 million Bel Air home. [Celebslam]
The Dirty Dancing remake looks gross. [Dlisted]
Remember when Ivanka Trump was on Gossip Girl? [Buzzfeed]
I wish I looked like Doutzen Kroes. [Moe Jackson]
Anne Hathaway loves Rihanna, her costar. [JustJared]
The Aaron Hernandez story has gotten pretty crazy. [IDLY]
Cop breaks up party only to dance the salsa. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Amanda Bynes is back on social media. [Socialite Life]
Somehow Cavill actually wears that mustache well.
The Aaron Hernandez story – don’t know what to think about it anymore. Obviously it’s a bit…extreme (understatement here) for him to murder people to say the least, but it says a lot regarding homophobia and toxic masculinity.
I guess the Jesse Williams divorce post will be tomorrow? That’s going to get interesting. His poor wife.
I think feel so like it’s becoming a new way of getting your ad more exposure – put something politically incorrect in it and apologize afterwords.
I’m sorry but, how is that whitewashed?
I was all ready to be up in arms about this but have to say I agree… doesn’t qualify as whitewashed imo. It is ridiculous and try hard however. Wow the company that makes my shampoo understands my life and inner angst. Really? No either the product fucking works or it doesn’t. I’m tired of these overly emotional ad campaigns. This is up there with Pepsi for me. Absurd.
The products were invented to specifically address the hair care issues Black woman had with their natural hair which is retaining moisture, doing 10 minutes wash and go styles instead of spending 4 hours in the morning, being able to comb and brush it out without damage to the strands. Most hair products made do not work on our hair. They make it dry and brittle. Many people just give up and then get chemical relaxers for manability (straightens the hair) Although our hair looks tough, it is actually more fragile (type 4C, 4B, 3B, 3C) that straight hair (types 1-2). Asians with straight hair have the strongest hair type that is why it is difficult to get curly perms or bleach out their hair.
Shea Moisture was made by a person in Sierra Leone, West Africa one of the few parts of the world where natural Shea Butter is derived. Shea butter has the properties of both softing and providing moisture to thick curly hair without leaving it greasy (grease or petroleum based products where what hair companies in the past and present put it hair products aimed at Black Hair customers). There are also other high quality ingredients in all Shea Moisture products to help with easy styling of traditional Black hair.
Shea Moisture, and a few other small businesses revolutionized products for natural Black hair and helped start the movement for Black women to reclaim their natural hair instead of using damaging relaxers to help us have straight manageable, “acceptable to Caucasians” type hair.
It is amazing how many Black women don’t even know what their natural hair looks like due to their Mom’s straightening or relaxing their children’s hair from elementary school onwards. We would be judged as having ‘nappy-headed’ hair by both Whites and Blacks if you did not conform to the norm of being ashamed of your natural hair and instead straightening it. This is an issue deeper than just hair. It is emotionally and identity defining going back to the days of slavery. These is were the origins of “good hair vs bad hair” was used to separate us.
Causasians, Asians, Hispanic/ mixed race children can go do well with the regular hair products in the grocery store or hair salons. They have 90% of the hair care industry solely devoted to them. We have a tiny shelf area in stores for us but packed with petroleum based products that barely help. So companies like Shea Moisture came long just for our hair. The one Black lady in that commercial is who 99.9% of Shea Moisture’s customers are.
There products are expensive because natural ingredients imported from across the world is not cheap. Also more companies have jumped on the natural hair trend and competing with cheaper price. I noticed Shea Moisture was trying to boarded their customer base when I started noticing about a year ago that their products were no longer kept in the Black hair shelf but either on front display or spread out amount the “regular” hair products. I have no problem with that. But this commercial of side lining the woman who made your products go from one woman to an entire global industry stings. Sorry so long and not spelled/grammar checked.
Wow. I need not have posted. You said it all very well.
Remarkably informative, thank you so much!
Could not have said it better! In the words of Kanye Wests Gold Digger “when they get on they leave you for a white girl”.
“The one Black lady in that commercial is who 99.9% of Shea Moisture’s customers are.” How do you know this?
I hate to say anything that could be interpreted as disrespectful to black women because over the years i have developed tremendous respect for black women, especially black American women, and I appreciate you taking the time to explain what you have, @OriginalT.C. However the logic I’m hearing around this is lacy. There are too many unknowns. I don’t think they did anything wrong. 2 out of 4 of my siblings have these products on their shelves and we are of European descent. Majority of customers are black women? Perhaps. 99% ? Possible I guess but frankly I doubt it. And still that’s not 100% and business-wise, if a company thinks they can expand their market, of course they will do that in a heartbeat and would you really begrudge them that?
Race is a quagmire of a topic and I don’t claim to have knowledge that I could not possibly have. But I have to encourage detached, logical thinking at the end of the day because some things just aren’t worth getting upset over. I could very well be wrong but this is one of those things it seems to me.
They are not white washed in the common meaning of the word but its clear that the company developed the self love ethos while servicing black women with unprocessed hair and now are very cynically using it in ads directed at white women who honestly do not struggle with the same hair politics as black women with unprocessed hair. Also, if this company does get a foothold in these other hair markets, you can be sure they will stop investing in their black naturals market. Its happened before with not just hair but skin care companies. Black unprocessed hair is unique in every way and there is already a dirth of companies investing in developing products for this markets. So much so that as Jinni points out below, there is a wide movement to just make your own products, which is what I do every weekend.
It just sucks that once again black women have been used to build a product but when they make it big we are put on the back burner. When Shea Moisture wasn’t big it was black women through word of mouth that put it on. There were no commercials for it when it blew up in the black natural hair community. But all of a sudden now that they are more established they want to be about everyone even though it was black women that got them where they are in the first place? I’m not saying they can’t reach out to other people just that they should respect the fan base that got them here. Plus, they actually change the formulas of the original products that worked well with 4a/b/c hair in order to sell to other hair types. Why they did not just make products that works for straighter or looser curls and leave the original stuff alone for their original fanbase just shows how much they do not care for the women that made them.
I’m not that surprised though. This always happens. It’s one of the reasons why I started making my own products so at least I know things will stay the way they need to be to work for my hair.
Also, they are ridiculous for trying to compare having short hair to becoming okay with one’s natural kinky or curly hair. White woman having short hair has been an acceptable fashion statement for decades and is not the same as having to learn to love and care for hair that even when it is done is still considered unkempt. That gets you seen as militant, wild, dirty, can get you overlooked for a job or penalized at your job for looking unprofessional. These issues are not on the same level.
Yes!
Exactly!
So happy Rebecca Ferguson is back for MI6. She was balls out fantastic in Rogue Nation.
Are the ads in the video the same ads? I don’t get it, the ads looked fine to me. I didn’t know Shea Moisture was a brand primarily used by black women. Learn something new every day I guess!
Not surprised by Shea moisture. They’ve been heading that way for a long time now. I stopped buying from them when black women’s hair wasn’t good enough for them anymore. These brands always use and abuse, then move on 😏
Of course Tom wasn’t going to let Mr Beautiful aka Henry steal his movie. Tom is like the evil queen in snow white. He must be the fairest in the land so he has to make Henry’s face ‘ugly’ by having him wear a creepy uncle moustache 😄
I hear you! I still use their products because they really work for my hair but I am so disappointed by this commercial. I will start shopping for another natural line of hair products for Black hair. Problem is the ones I have tried in the past have only small amounts of the natural ingredients. And Shea Butter based ingredients in Caucasian hair products are very expensive plus they don’t have the other ingredients helpful in styling Black hair. *sigh*
Try Alikay Naturals, I’ve got their shea yogurt moisturizer and most (if not all) of the ingredients are natural.
Honestly, I would have been fine if they had made a new line specifically for straight Caucasian hair, or hair with a slight wave, but they’ve decided to change their products’ composition, because from what I’ve heard, old favorites are now drying our hair. What works on straight hair will not work on kinky or curly, our hair needs more moisture than theirs.
But to exclude the ones who put you on? Cancelled, been cancelled for a minute, but definite cancel.
So are we just going to ignore Jesse Williams and Aryn filing for divorce?
or those Minka Kelly rumors.
I was going to make a comment but I will bite my tongue. I will say I believe those Minka Kelly rumours. She is so messy.
Jesse is officially canceled to me. And if this divorce gets messie and if the rumors are true about him cheating, good by to Jesse on Greys. We all know Shonda Rimes does not do messy personal lives!! Columbus Short messy OUT . Patrick Dempsey messy OUT
Not saying she is right but that’s what she does.
I think he is quiet enough and his wife isn’t interested in the attention that it won’t get too messy. If he is messing with Minka though I’m sure she’ll do something subtle enough that he can’t get mad, but make it known they are together. I feel for his wife people are already trying to drag her for not being pretty/sexy enough to be his wife. Ugh.
I read that he requested that he not have to pay spousal support in the divorce petition.
