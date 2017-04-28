Johnny Depp’s ex-managers claim Depp is a ‘habitual liar’ looking to deflect blame

Johnny Depp was in the news this week for a few different reasons. For one, he “surprised” fans at Disneyland by appearing at the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Get it? Because the fifth Pirates movie is coming out in one month and Depp wants to have an uneventful and positive promotional tour. Don’t ask him about A) domestic abuse or B) scarves.
That Disneyland appearance came just one day after Depp’s latest legal salvo in the ongoing lawsuit against his former managers, The Management Group. Depp is suing them because he claims they squandered and defrauded him of millions of dollars. They say that they didn’t defraud him of anything and that Depp is just a crazy boozehound who spent money like water on a fleet of unnecessary cars, multiple homes and wine. Depp spoke to the Wall Street Journal this week about his ex-managers’ claims that his spending was out-of-control, saying: “Why didn’t they drop me as a client if I was so out of control? I’ve worked very, very hard for a lot of years and trusted a lot of people, some who’ve clearly let me down.”
Interestingly enough, media outlets also spoke to the ex-managers and they had some additional sh-t to say about Depp.
David Shane, a spokesman for The Management Group, issued a statement to USA TODAY in response, calling Depp a “habitual liar who denies responsibility for his own outrageous conduct and coerces others to lie for him.” The statement asserted Depp has no one but himself to blame for his financial woes.
“Johnny Depp and his sister were involved in every significant business decision during the 17 years TMG represented him,” the statement said. “Depp now admits to his extravagant spending but blames TMG for not dropping him as a client.”
All of this comes after Depp’s lawyers filed new documents in his lawsuit on Tuesday, claiming they have “significant new information, including documents and testimony” from a former Management Group employee concerning “misconduct in managing Mr. Depp’s affairs.” The Management Group is seeking to keep the employee’s testimony sealed. Shane’s statement said Depp “is relying on dishonest, discredited statements from a vindictive former TMG employee who was fired seven years ago — at which time the employee vowed to get TMG back.”
At this point, I believe a little bit of everything. I believe that TMG was doing some shady sh-t. But I also believe that Depp wasn’t keeping an eye on his finances or making smart financial decisions overall. And if the question is “why didn’t TMG drop Depp as a client,” couldn’t the question go the other way? If TMG was defrauding Depp for years – as he now claims – why didn’t he drop them years ago? Also: this idea of Depp as a habitual liar who gets other people to lie for him… that’s interesting, especially coming after all of the sh-t that went down in his divorce.
WOW! I am shocked!
said no one, ever.
THIS. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer, more deserving person. Also, looking forward to “pirates of the caribbean”-1785.
HA! That was my first reaction, too!
I wouldn’t be surprised there was some malfeasance by TMG, but when you spend your days in a drugs/alcohol haze, you’re sure not going to make the wisest decisions either. But, as you said, Tanguerita, couldn’t happen to a more deserving person 😜
His Yes people team and entourage that party and leech out of his money lied to cover his drunk arse ?!!!
This guy is a mess, he is playing the same character for years now, he is a nightmare to work with ( always late, he was fighting in Atlanta with location managers just weeks ago – people on set posted twitters about them erased-, just difficult in general) , looks like needs a shower urgently, but everything should be forgotten if he put a costume on and goes to Disney for a PR stunt.
About his money, if he spent it like crazy and never takes a no for answer, I think he is to blame for the bad decisions too.
Geesh, he looks like he has one foot in the grave. Addiction has really caught up with him.
Yes, he looks wretched. What a mess. Still, it’s not too late for him to get help, get clean and sober, and repair the wreckage of his life.
Depp’s out of touch with reality.
He reminds me of MJ in this video, “I want this, I want that”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRnCX-8hA4A
His eyes look “dead”. I actually feel bad for him because it’s obvious his addictions are getting the better of him right now. It ruined his marriage and is ruining him financially.
Um, no. He’s an asshat whose addictions are getting the better of him.
He should stop talking. Stop talking. Stop talking. Every time he says something they come back and counter with something else. STOP TALKING. If you have a case, present it in court. Not Public opinion. The public is not going to rule on this one. STOP TALKING. He looks terrible to me. I was never a big Johnny fan. But I always thought he was a nice guy based on what people on gossip sites would say.
Here’s something I didn’t really understand until I got close to my 50th year. That was when my ex-husband, long morbidly obese with seemingly no issues, rapidly developed a pile of symptoms and died of a massive heart attack and his closest friend, a lawyer with a pattern of client abuse, was disbarred. The things they seemed to have been getting away with for years caught up with them – a series of small, individual actions was turning into a giant pile that could no longer be hidden. I think that’s what we’re seeing here. Behavior patterns tend to catch up with you when you hit your late 40s-early 50s. That seems to be what’s happening here. The karma police have finally pulled Depp over.
Thats super interesting @CANNIBELL
I wonder if at 40 or 50s we can change toxic behaviour paterns
You’re on point here. My ex had substance abuse issues for years but when he got into his 50′s it went totally out of control. He almost died twice. I finally had it and divorced him. Believe it or not – that’s what saved his life. He couldn’t lay on my couch and be taken care of anymore. You would think this mess he is in right now would straighten his ass out right now but it may not. It could go either way.
this is a really interesting observation Cannibell, and it totally rings true.
This guy is a perfect example of shit personality , a former teen idol who later romanticize (is that a word) the whole drugs and bad boy image and probably fucked up really talented women on the way.
Zayn reminds of him by the way.
At the end of the day maybe its a bit our fault… we should have never care about him
I’m with Depp on this one. I don’t think there would be any point in filing what will likely be an expensive lawsuit unless you (and your forensic accountants) have the goods on these people. And every public statement they’ve made so far has been in response to a legal filing by Depp’s lawyers.
If I was their client, I’d be having a damned good accountant going over my affairs.
Yes. There seems to be 2 issues here: Depp’s addiction and a bunch of corrupt managers. Both situations are bad, Depp’s an a***hole but each time he dropped something on them they responded by leaking info to the press about what he spends his money on. Albeit ridiculous purchases (and typical of an addicted man) they are no proof of any misdoings. It seems to me he’s in such bad shape that they felt it was possible to rob him. Same thing happened to Alanis Morrissette and Leonard Cohen and they weren’t even horrible twats with their heads up their a** such as Depp.
You should have a good accountant going over your affairs no matter who your money manager is. That’s how celebs get in this mess in the first place.
I will be very interested to see how the forensic accounting shakes out. Drop has indeed spent wildly, now the question is whether or not his funds were mismanaged.
It is everybody falt but never his own, the forever little lost boy.
Johnny debt is to blame for his own behavior, Hollywood and media shouldn’t adopt the double standards while reporting this PR cruise to save his addicted behind just because he is wearing a costume.
Karma is a beautiful lady that is in a serious relationship with him.
Wow, he looks horrible in those photos.
At one point, Depp has tried to prove his case by publicly saying that he had a $5 million dollar replica cannon made. I got nothing.
Damn Johnny looks bad went from having that coke blot to this gaunt look.
“Habitual liar who denies responsibility for his own outrageous conduct and coerces others to lie for him.”
Sounds like another aging 90s heartthrob whose personal life been in the news lately.
I’m not surprised I’m after decades of people telling you’re the hottest thing ever and people rarely telling you no. People tend to become entitled.
I see Johnny is clinging to POTC for dear life that’s his bread and butter at this stage in his career. Let’s see how this one does.
