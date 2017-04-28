Johnny Depp’s ex-managers claim Depp is a ‘habitual liar’ looking to deflect blame

Johnny Depp was in the news this week for a few different reasons. For one, he “surprised” fans at Disneyland by appearing at the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Get it? Because the fifth Pirates movie is coming out in one month and Depp wants to have an uneventful and positive promotional tour. Don’t ask him about A) domestic abuse or B) scarves.

That Disneyland appearance came just one day after Depp’s latest legal salvo in the ongoing lawsuit against his former managers, The Management Group. Depp is suing them because he claims they squandered and defrauded him of millions of dollars. They say that they didn’t defraud him of anything and that Depp is just a crazy boozehound who spent money like water on a fleet of unnecessary cars, multiple homes and wine. Depp spoke to the Wall Street Journal this week about his ex-managers’ claims that his spending was out-of-control, saying: “Why didn’t they drop me as a client if I was so out of control? I’ve worked very, very hard for a lot of years and trusted a lot of people, some who’ve clearly let me down.”

Interestingly enough, media outlets also spoke to the ex-managers and they had some additional sh-t to say about Depp.

David Shane, a spokesman for The Management Group, issued a statement to USA TODAY in response, calling Depp a “habitual liar who denies responsibility for his own outrageous conduct and coerces others to lie for him.” The statement asserted Depp has no one but himself to blame for his financial woes. “Johnny Depp and his sister were involved in every significant business decision during the 17 years TMG represented him,” the statement said. “Depp now admits to his extravagant spending but blames TMG for not dropping him as a client.” All of this comes after Depp’s lawyers filed new documents in his lawsuit on Tuesday, claiming they have “significant new information, including documents and testimony” from a former Management Group employee concerning “misconduct in managing Mr. Depp’s affairs.” The Management Group is seeking to keep the employee’s testimony sealed. Shane’s statement said Depp “is relying on dishonest, discredited statements from a vindictive former TMG employee who was fired seven years ago — at which time the employee vowed to get TMG back.”

[From USA Today]

At this point, I believe a little bit of everything. I believe that TMG was doing some shady sh-t. But I also believe that Depp wasn’t keeping an eye on his finances or making smart financial decisions overall. And if the question is “why didn’t TMG drop Depp as a client,” couldn’t the question go the other way? If TMG was defrauding Depp for years – as he now claims – why didn’t he drop them years ago? Also: this idea of Depp as a habitual liar who gets other people to lie for him… that’s interesting, especially coming after all of the sh-t that went down in his divorce.