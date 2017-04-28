Joss Whedon stepped in dog poo for making a terrible joke about Paul Ryan

Joss Whedon stepped in dog poop yesterday. Ugh. Whedon is a self-described feminist and a political liberal/progressive. He supported Hillary Clinton publicly last year, and he often uses his social media to pop off about politics. Yesterday, he decided to make a joke about Paul Ryan and Donald Trump, only the joke absolutely did not work.

Everything started with this tweet from Paul Ryan’s @SpeakerRyan account:

Advocacy is not limited to adults. These Wisconsin teens shared some powerful stories with me about their fight against childhood cancer. pic.twitter.com/VJ0eQDXu7U — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 27, 2017

This alone is worthy of comment and mockery. The girls in the photo should not be mocked, but Paul Ryan? Absolutely. This is the guy who dreamingly recalled that he’s wanted to kick sick people off Medicaid since he was a frat bro “drinking from a keg.” This is the guy whose last health care bill would have made it too expensive for these two young women to get healthcare coverage because their cancer would have been seen as a preexisting condition and their insurance companies would have raised their rates under the GOP bill. The joke-take on this photo should have been “Paul Ryan meets two young women who won’t have health coverage next year, just as Ryan planned when he was doing keg stands when he was their age.”

But that wasn’t the joke that Joss Whedon went for. Whedon went in a different direction. This is what Whedon posted (and has since deleted):

Like, I understand where Whedon thought he was going. The joke possibly would have worked if the photo had been of Paul Ryan and Betsy DeVos or something. But this? No. Whedon was hammered on Twitter and the Deplorables basically threw a “Joss Whedon is over” party. Whedon took down the tweet and posted this:

So I tweeted something that inadvertently offended everyone except the people I was trying to offend. I'm sorry. I'll be quiet for a bit. — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 28, 2017

Is Joss Whedon “over”? Was his joke that unforgivable? Or does he just need to go dark on social media for a few months?