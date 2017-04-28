The new Heineken ‘Worlds Apart’ commercial doesn’t need Pepsi to hold its beer



I’ve been seeing links and references to this Heineken commercial all morning and I thought to myself “how good can it be?” Then I finally watched it after a friend posted it to Facebook. It’s absolutely brilliant, to quote my friend (Thanks C!), and I actually got choked up at the end. As you know, Pepsi sh-t the bed with their stupid protest commercial featuring gorgeous dissenters and Kendall Jenner solving all the world’s differences by handing out Pepsi to cops. It was whitewashing the protest movement by positioning Kendall as a savior figure and it was just an awful, offensive ad.

Heineken tackled these type of issues in their new ad and instead of stepping in it like Pepsi they ended up with a powerful, authentic ad. In case you can’t watch it, Heineken’s four and a half minute commercial (above) sets up three different sets of two strangers to meet. They’re all British people. One is a woman of color who speaks alone to the camera about how she’s a leftist and is 100% a feminist. She is paired with a white guy who tells the camera that he’s from “the new right” and who calls feminism “man hating.” The two get together in a warehouse without knowing anything about each other and start building chairs using directions.

The other two couples are a climate change activist and a climate change denier, both white men, and a white transgender woman paired with a white conservative man who says ahead of time that being transgender “is not right.” They also don’t know any of these things about each other ahead of time.

As the couples build stuff together they take breaks to sit and ask each other personal questions. They describe themselves and they try to find their commonalities. The transgender women sums it up. “We know each other better than people who’ve known each other for 10 minutes should.” They give each other compliments and reveal their vulnerabilities, all without discussing “politics.”

After they’re done talking they finish the building project, it’s a bar, and each couple takes out two beers from a cooler and puts them on the bar. They get shown the intro videos they recorded in which it’s revealed that their politics are totally opposite to the person they’ve just gotten to know. The side eyes they give each other are priceless. They’re given the choice to stay and have a beer or to leave at that point, and they all choose to stay. The anti-transgender guy asks the woman to keep in touch and they agree to text each other and let their partners know. It’s an incredible ad about the ways we can get to know people with totally opposite viewpoints to us.

I have relationships like this with a few people with personal belief systems which are antithetical to mine. One is my hairdresser, because I got to know him on a personal level before I knew his politics and also because I rely on him. When you get to know someone first and share your problems and commonalities before you focus on your differences, you can really bond. I don’t have a lot of faith that you can reach agreements on politics, that’s been more difficult in my experience. I just tend to avoid talking about it with those people. You don’t have to always agree to be friends with someone, and this ad shows that well.

There are studies which show that getting two strangers to ask each other personal questions and reveal their vulnerabilities can foster feelings of closeness quite quickly. I go to AA and see this often with my friends there. So I won’t be having any Heineken, but if I still drank I would definitely be more inclined to choose this brand.