The new Heineken ‘Worlds Apart’ commercial doesn’t need Pepsi to hold its beer


I’ve been seeing links and references to this Heineken commercial all morning and I thought to myself “how good can it be?” Then I finally watched it after a friend posted it to Facebook. It’s absolutely brilliant, to quote my friend (Thanks C!), and I actually got choked up at the end. As you know, Pepsi sh-t the bed with their stupid protest commercial featuring gorgeous dissenters and Kendall Jenner solving all the world’s differences by handing out Pepsi to cops. It was whitewashing the protest movement by positioning Kendall as a savior figure and it was just an awful, offensive ad.

Heineken tackled these type of issues in their new ad and instead of stepping in it like Pepsi they ended up with a powerful, authentic ad. In case you can’t watch it, Heineken’s four and a half minute commercial (above) sets up three different sets of two strangers to meet. They’re all British people. One is a woman of color who speaks alone to the camera about how she’s a leftist and is 100% a feminist. She is paired with a white guy who tells the camera that he’s from “the new right” and who calls feminism “man hating.” The two get together in a warehouse without knowing anything about each other and start building chairs using directions.

The other two couples are a climate change activist and a climate change denier, both white men, and a white transgender woman paired with a white conservative man who says ahead of time that being transgender “is not right.” They also don’t know any of these things about each other ahead of time.

As the couples build stuff together they take breaks to sit and ask each other personal questions. They describe themselves and they try to find their commonalities. The transgender women sums it up. “We know each other better than people who’ve known each other for 10 minutes should.” They give each other compliments and reveal their vulnerabilities, all without discussing “politics.”

After they’re done talking they finish the building project, it’s a bar, and each couple takes out two beers from a cooler and puts them on the bar. They get shown the intro videos they recorded in which it’s revealed that their politics are totally opposite to the person they’ve just gotten to know. The side eyes they give each other are priceless. They’re given the choice to stay and have a beer or to leave at that point, and they all choose to stay. The anti-transgender guy asks the woman to keep in touch and they agree to text each other and let their partners know. It’s an incredible ad about the ways we can get to know people with totally opposite viewpoints to us.

I have relationships like this with a few people with personal belief systems which are antithetical to mine. One is my hairdresser, because I got to know him on a personal level before I knew his politics and also because I rely on him. When you get to know someone first and share your problems and commonalities before you focus on your differences, you can really bond. I don’t have a lot of faith that you can reach agreements on politics, that’s been more difficult in my experience. I just tend to avoid talking about it with those people. You don’t have to always agree to be friends with someone, and this ad shows that well.

There are studies which show that getting two strangers to ask each other personal questions and reveal their vulnerabilities can foster feelings of closeness quite quickly. I go to AA and see this often with my friends there. So I won’t be having any Heineken, but if I still drank I would definitely be more inclined to choose this brand.

heineken2

heineken

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to “The new Heineken ‘Worlds Apart’ commercial doesn’t need Pepsi to hold its beer”

  1. Bettyrose says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Great ad, but the real test is whether they’d stay and discuss without the beer. Because, mmm.. Beer.

    Reply
  2. detritus says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Excellent ad, watch it if you have the time.
    It’s a remarkably brilliant use of a psychology experiment.

    Reply
  3. Luca76 says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:13 am

    This is such a cool ad.

    Reply
  4. L says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Cool!

    Reply
  5. Miss S says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:22 am

    This is how you do it. This is how you create an ad aligned with current issues that makes you think about something difficult and challenging.

    *Where are my kleenex?*

    Reply
  6. Aims says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:24 am

    If it was only that easy , and it should be .

    Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      April 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      Things get complicated when someone’s ‘political differences’ are all about how a group of people’s existence is ‘wrong’ though, or about how one group of people not shutting up about inequality and being submissive is ‘( )-hating’. The climate change denier would have been the least offensive one.
      But this commercial is definitely better than the pepsi one.

      Reply
  7. LadyMTL says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:27 am

    My best friend and I have very different beliefs (e.g. she’s quite religious, is on the conservative side, I’m very liberal, and etc) but it doesn’t affect us all that much. Just because we don’t agree 100% on every issue doesn’t mean that we can’t be friends.

    Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      April 28, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      I have some family members/friends/acquaintances with really different beliefs on some issues too. Some are close, some are not so close. When certain topics come up, it’ll either turn into a big (but mostly friendly) discussion or a more heated/argumentative conversation. But one thing I’m glad about is that even with the ‘really different’ ones who are either religious or more conservative, they’re all anti-Trump. What’s interesting is that some of the ones who wouldn’t have minded as much or may have even agreed with some of the misogyny of the right and Trump were against him only because of the racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia, some who didn’t mind the homophobia and transphobia on the right (or even agree with it) are against him specifically because of the misogyny and assaults, etc. It’s funny to see how people pick and choose.

      Reply
  8. S says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:33 am

    It’s still an ad, so highly skeptical of the veracity of the scenarios, but it’s well done for what it is and certainly has a “make you think” quality and positivity that is much-needed in the current climate.

    Reply
  9. Iris westallen says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:45 am

    It’s an amazing and honest ad.

    I do hate the beer (I love stella) but it’s a great message.

    Reply
  10. QQ says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:55 am

    So Beers Then, next time get the gals a round of Heinekens! yes! got it!

    But all and all Cute for them for not putting their foot deeply down the new Era of Corporate Foolish Bullsh!t, maybe United wants to discuss with this ad agency

    Reply
  11. Jessica says:
    April 28, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Aw what a tear jerker! Love the ad!

    Reply
  12. atorontogal says:
    April 28, 2017 at 11:15 am

    I really loved this ad. The message is brilliant, in that as mature rational people, there can be dialogue between us rather than blind hatred.
    I’m with Kitten the beer snob – As a Canadian gal, I much prefer a good craft beer too!

    Reply
  13. Skylark says:
    April 28, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Sure, it’s a good message but I’m not keen on the rather longwinded and borderline twee execution.

    Reply
  14. Pandy says:
    April 28, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Much better than Pepsi! And I still drink Heinekensependibg on what’s on offer and from where. It’s beer. Me happy.

    Reply
  15. TwistBarbie says:
    April 28, 2017 at 11:50 am

    What? Me? No, I’ve just been cutting onions…

    Reply
  16. Narak says:
    April 28, 2017 at 11:57 am

    This video brought tears to my eyes. I loved it. Still don’t want to drink the beer though.

    Reply
  17. Fergus says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Reminds me of that Dutch TV commercial (for it’s TV channel)

    Reply
  18. Elizabeth says:
    April 28, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    You know what? Non-transgender people don’t need to UNDERSTAND being transgender. They just need to ACCEPT that some people are transgender and treat them like every other human being on the planet.

    Reply
  19. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    April 28, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    I get the idea behind it, but I still don’t like it. It makes it seems as if a white male’s resentment of a minority females’ struggle for equality, is somehow just as important or valid as the woman’s struggle. Or that the person who dislikes transgendered people is on equal footing as the person who has no choice about being transgendered.

    I know this is a different subject, but it reminds me of how the press covered Clinton’s emails as if it was on the same level as Trump’s illegal, racist, and harmful policies. It’s trying to “equate” two things in people’s minds that should not be equal.

    Reply
  20. JaneFr says:
    April 28, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    I hate beer. But I’d buy some Heineken just to say thanks for this brillant – and so needed theses days – ad.

    Reply
  21. HK9 says:
    April 28, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Now this is how you do it. Well done.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment