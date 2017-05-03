Michael Fassbender thinks he’s ‘better looking’ than Tom Hiddleston

The 69th Annual Director Guild Awards - Arrivals

Michael Fassbender is gearing up to promote Alien: Covenant, which comes out on May 19th (wow, that’s happening a lot sooner than I was expecting). Covenant is kind of a sequel to the pile of dog poop that was Prometheus. Prometheus is a great example of Hollywood thinking “we’ll just get a bunch of big names together to reboot this franchise and it will be amazing!” and no one thought to double-check the actual script, which was inane. I have higher hopes for Covenant, just because it seems like a return to Alien/Aliens vibes. Fassbender returns in this film as another android, Walter. So, he chatted with Australia’s Daily Telegraph about the film, camomile tea, and how he’s better looking than Tom Hiddleston. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

He’s not ready to become a full-time surfer: “Definitely not. I’m pretty bad but I’m enthusiastic. The shark alarm went off there last time and I have a healthy fear of them. If I’m in a very sharky spot I try to leave my imagination on the beach.

What he’s most afraid of: “Mob mentality and xenophobia.”

Whether CGI will make actors irrelevant one day: “Probably. With [the development of] virtual reality, the experience of going to see a movie will be different because it’s almost like the video-game world and movie-going experience sort of meet. So you go to watch Alien: Covenant and you are David, you choose one of the characters that you want to be, and you experience it that way.

How it feels to turn 40: “I felt a little shaky … No, I felt good, but birthdays always make me feel a little bit weird anyway. Maybe it’s the idea that I’m getting older.

How he copes with stress: “Chamomile tea.”

Why he keeps his private life so secretive: “Number one, I think it’s effective for me as an actor because I want to be able to disappear into the characters I play. I don’t want the audience to be distracted by whatever else is seen of me in the real world. I would consider myself a private person. I work in a medium where we rely on the public to go see it. But my own life is for me.

How often he gets mistaken for Tom Hiddleston: “Happens all the time. I can see the similarities, but I’m better looking than him [laughs]. Other than that, yes. I like Tom.”

[From The Daily Telegraph]

I know he was just joking around, but is that a thing? Do people really confuse Fassbender and Hiddleston? That is… unfortunate. They are completely different kinds of dudes with completely different accents and vibes and everything. The one thing I’ll give you is that Fassbender can do a pretty posh-sounding British accent so maybe that reminds people of Tom? Oh, I’ll also give you this: they’re both sort of gingery, but obviously Fassbender is full-ginger and Tom tries to hide his ginger-ness. But still, it’s like comparing apples to oranges. Apples being well-hung Irish-German sex maniacs who could have sexual chemistry with mailboxes, and oranges being twee, posh, vaguely asexual Englishmen who cry to GQ about breaking up with Taylor Swift. I’m just saying, it’s difficult to assess what different people will find attractive. Hiddleston is like a delicate, pretty bird who weeps after sex. Fassbender is like the handsome con-man who will steal all of your money but only after he bangs you properly.

The premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Kong: Skull Island

69th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

153 Responses to “Michael Fassbender thinks he’s ‘better looking’ than Tom Hiddleston”

  1. Lindy79 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:36 am

    he’s right

    Reply
  2. ell says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:39 am

    they’re both unattractive, although fassbender is a better actor. also, both of them should start wearing sun protection.

    Reply
  3. iris west-allen says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:40 am

    The headline is wrong.

    “Thinks” should be replaced by “Knows”.

    Common mistake.

    Reply
  4. V4Real says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:41 am

    They are both attractive men but I think Fassy is more bangable. Tom doesn’t start my engine but Fassy can rev the hell out of it.

    Reply
  5. AnkitaH says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Couldn’t agree more.

    Reply
  6. AG-UK says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I agree and he’s sexier too.

    Reply
  7. Anon says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I don’t find either of them physically attractive. And I’m still not sure who Fassbender is. I hear his name and I’ve seen pictures on here before, but I’d have a hard time picking him out of a lineup. I have no idea if I’ve ever seen anything he’s in.

    Reply
  8. Sixer says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:46 am

    One’s got no top lip and the other one stole his jaw from Desperate Dan.

    But I fancy both, mea maxima culpa. I’d be – marginally – less likely to ball gag Fassbender. With marginally being the operative word.

    Reply
  9. CarrieUK says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I’ll take them both thanks, if I was pushed to chose I’d go Fassbender but serious I really don’t mind!

    You know I bought a pair of shoes the other day cause they where called Loki (they are lovely) I’m 39…..I need to grow up

    Reply
  10. Lightpurple says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:48 am

    They’ve both said before that they get mistaken for one another. And they both have a sense of humor about it.

    Reply
  11. lannisterforever says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Both gorgeous but I don’t think they look alike at all? Maybe the eyes a little bit but otherwise I really don’t see it?

    Reply
  12. Char says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I wouldn’t have thought they look anything alike until you put up those profile shots. I still don’t see how people would confuse them, but I can a few similarities in the profile shots, like their hairline. But from the front they don’t look at all alike, IMO. But I don’t think I could name any movie Fassbender is in, & I only know Hiddleston as Loki, so I’m not super familiar with either of them, other than what I read here.

    Reply
  13. grabbyhands says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Hiddleston is like a delicate, pretty bird who weeps after sex. Fassbender is like the handsome con-man who will steal all of your money but only after he bangs you properly.

    This is probably the most accurate thing that will ever be written considering these two men. Spot on, Kaiser!

    Reply
    • slowsnow says:
      May 3, 2017 at 8:19 am

      A much as I adore the idea that is usually cherished here about Fassy being a dog – which he probably isn’t but who knows – I find this much more accurate: Fassy is

      “well-hung Irish-German sex maniacs who could have sexual chemistry with mailboxes”.

      Dang just the pictures of his profile and I get the fasstingles!

      Bradshaw from the Guardian once wrote that he smiles like a “sexy crocodile”.

      There should be a book with all the fassydescriptions. This one today would make the cut for sure! Well done Kaiser!

      Reply
    • Lex says:
      May 3, 2017 at 9:06 am

      These are the funniest descriptions Ive ever read on this site! I dont understand Hiddleston’s appeal.. he is like a cold wet teabag discarded on the bench

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      May 3, 2017 at 9:26 am

      Haha yes, the descriptions were excellent, and I totally agree with the grabbyhands (and it seems most of us lol) assessment.

      Reply
  14. Izzy says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Prometheus was a hot mess because Damon “Never Met a Plot Line He Didn’t Want to Unravel” Lindelof did the rewrite. The original script leaked and I read it, it needed some work but was far better than the miasma we ended up with.

    Reply
  15. Lily says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Although Fassbender has disappointed and bored lately, he’s better looking and better actor than Tom. I miss the old fresh, natural, wild Fassy. I was a huge fan, now he is just meh.

    Reply
  16. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I think Fassbander has a more traditionally masculine feel to him but other than that I can see how they get confused.

    For a casual viewer that doesn’t follow gossip nor reads interviews, they are two British (yes, I know Fassy is Irish, but I don’t think many care) dudes that pick similar roles (a bit of historical drama, superheroes, biographies, fail at action films), in which they don’t often look like themselves.

    I’ve seen Hiddleston confused with Redmayne for a silimar reason, because I think Tom is right in the middle of these two with his looks and the roles he picks. Cumberbatch gets confused with all of these for some reason, although he has – unlike the other three – very distinctive facial features.

    Reply
    • Skylark says:
      May 3, 2017 at 8:33 am

      Really, you know he’s Irish but you still refer to him as British? With that logic, you might as well call him Spanish or Japanese. British indeed. He’s Irish and yes, people do care.

      While I like both, Fassy and Tom are worlds apart in looks, talent, screen presence and sex appeal.

      Reply
      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        May 3, 2017 at 9:25 am

        I’m honesty willing to bet that a huge majority of people who don’t follow these men (and are not from Ireland or GB to hear the accent right away) don’t know the difference in their nationalities neither do they care, so this is another aspect that makes them interchangable. That was my point, not that you can call the Irish British.

      • Skylark says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:48 pm

        Perhaps then you should have said that in the first place.

        Your comment suggests you really don’t know much about Fassbender if you think that he and Hiddleston could be viewed ‘by a huge majority’ as ‘interchangeable’ actors.

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        May 3, 2017 at 1:09 pm

        Well, I thought that “For a casual viewer that…” covered what I meant, but apparently not for everyone, but I’ve clarified it, so now I hope it’s clear?

        And believe it or not, but I know more about Fassy than I do about Hiddleston, I even like him better. And yet I can totally see why people who don’t follow them sometimes mix them up. The comments made in the past by both actors support that, too.

  17. Skye says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Ha! Loved your apples/oranges assessment. I’m suddenly in the mood for a Red Delicious.

    Reply
  18. third ginger says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I fail to see the resemblance. Must be my tired old eyes. Each is attractive, and each is talented. However, I cannot summon any maternal feelings about Fassbender while I consider Tom my “pretend son.” Both are young enough to be my sons.

    Reply
  19. third ginger says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:17 am

    For anyone not familiar with Fassbender’s spectacular acting, see INGLORIOUS BASTARDS, X-MEN FIRST CLASS, 12 YEARS A SLAVE.

    More controversial roles: HUNGER and SHAME.

    He’s earned 2 OSCAR nominations.

    Reply
  20. Jellybean says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I like Fassbender much more than Hiddleston, but he isn’t that believable as a posh Englishman. His accent is rather strained, in the same way that Chris Hemsworth’s is. Gwenyth Paltrow and Renee Zellwegger have much more lived in English accents and I don’t think I would pick them out of a crowd as fakes. I would certainly know Fassy and Hemsworth had not been raised in the UK, just like I would know that Hiddleston really had been raised with a silver spoon wedged up his bottom.

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      May 3, 2017 at 8:30 am

      I’m not British,so I would not know. However, Hiddleston convinced most critics he was Hank Williams. The movie was awful, and no one saw it. The performance, however, was praised. Really a shame, but that’s show business.

      Reply
    • Lex says:
      May 3, 2017 at 9:00 am

      He is quite a skilled linguist though, speaking many languages believably in Xmen. I usually cringe at poor French accents but his was 👌

      Reply
      • Jellybean says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:03 pm

        That is interesting. I guess being raised bilingual helps. It is just my view, but sometimes you just know when you hear it, even if you can’t explain why. Bridget Jones’ accent was all over the place, but so is mine, it changes depending on the person I am speaking to and their accent. I don’t do this on purpose and that is just how it felt with her accent too. Maybe some people are just too precise and that can be jarring. I think it was Jeremy Renner talking about working on The Town who taped a load of Charlestown locals reading out the same joke and they all pronounced it differently, at which point he just said forget it, get in character and the accent will come. That stemmed from Ben Affleck’s refusal to let his actors have accent coaches and it certainly worked for Renner because his is considered one of the best Boston accents in movies. Obviously I can’t pick out a good from a bad American accent, but I think you can still tell when the accent feels like it belongs to the person, even it isn’t regionally spot on. Depsite all that I really enjoy Fassy’s work.

  21. Sage says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Michael Fassbender is absolutely correct.

    Reply
  22. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:38 am

    He’s only 40? He should moisturize more.

    Reply
  23. supamast says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Tom Hiddleston looks like a twat. But Michael Fassbender always looks like he smells of alcohol and cigarettes and body odor. So they both lose.

    Reply
  24. rachel says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Lmao. He’s obviously joking but man he is more attractive. Well, I guess Alien promo has begin the last time I’ve heard of him he was in Cape Town with Vikander.

    Reply
  25. Jaqen says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:53 am

    What are you seeing? Fassbender is not a full ginger. He has brown hair and ginger facial hair which is common with Northern European men. Hiddleston is fair-haired.

    Reply
    • Kove says:
      May 3, 2017 at 9:01 am

      Exactly! neither of them have ever been ginger.

      You can see Fassbender’s natural light brown hair in his work from when he was a kid, and Hiddleston has naturally blonde hair in his childhood photos and early work too…having a bit of ginger in your facial hair does not !
      Make you ginger

      What does Kaiser mean, hiding it? How can you hide what’s not there.

      Reply
  26. detritus says:
    May 3, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Sharky is very conman sexy. He will steal your wallet and your heart, and i fondly imagine this is through very high quality no strings attached banging.

    The Dancing Bear will sing you songs and write poems about your eyes ,and be silly and earnest, and dance like a fool at weddings, and make grand gestures like wearing a shirt with your initials for the paps to see.

    Reply
  27. krAkken says:
    May 3, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Um. These male Caucasian actor types DO all look the same.

    Reply
  28. Tulip says:
    May 3, 2017 at 9:29 am

    It’s not an even playing field at the moment. I think Tom can be very sexy, but he needs to distract the public from that awful breakup. A new movie with a character he can really sink his teeth into would do wonders and would add (a lot) more comments here in his favour.

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      May 3, 2017 at 9:34 am

      Posters who dislike a particular actor are not usually persuaded by their work. They have their strong opinions just as I have mine.

      Reply
      • Tulip says:
        May 3, 2017 at 10:38 am

        @Third Ginger. Agree to disagree. I think there are actors whose roles define them or are so charismatic or magnetic in a role that it boosts their sex appeal (and then you have actors who are also rich/powerful which is a powerful aphrodisiac all by itself ). I think that Tom Hiddleston had a huge success with his Loki character, and if he can find another (possibly very different) character to make his own, quite a few people would change their minds (while being baffled as to why they like him since he doesn’t match their usual criteria for sexy).

      • third ginger says:
        May 3, 2017 at 11:06 am

        Oh, I would love for him to get more great roles in which he can show his range, which I believe is impressive. For me, it would not even have to be sexy if it won him critical praise or a nomination. However, he did get rave reviews and awards for THE NIGHT MANAGER. Many swooned over him, but that did not make non-fans appreciate him any more.

        I don’t know how often you read CB, but a number of posters here actually argue that the more they see Hiddleston, the less they like him.

    • spidey says:
      May 3, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      I tend to quote Coriolanus for Tom getting his teeth into a role. And he has always been honest in saying that he knows he has never been the Alpha male.

      There is something rather shark like about Michael Fassbender. But some people are taking what was a joke, very nicely answered, a bit too seriously. It was nice that he made a point of say that he likes Tom though.

      Reply
  29. OhDear says:
    May 3, 2017 at 9:38 am

    From a sociological perspective (particularly in how people think a man should be), it’s interesting to see how people are reacting to Fassy’s joke.

    Reply
  30. allie says:
    May 3, 2017 at 9:43 am

    There should be a punishment for people who confuse THE Fassbender with Hiddleston.

    Reply
  31. Kmoe says:
    May 3, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Can we please have a movie where he properly bangs women and then steals all their money?

    Reply
  32. MI6 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Nope. Wrong.
    Hiddleston is abjectly beautiful, inside and out. Fassy has more swag and is therefore sexier. For now.
    Hiddles will catch up. I continue to live in faith.

    Reply
  33. third ginger says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I am transported back to my tenth grade slumber parties where we debated about the “cute boys.” Sadly for me, these took place in 1970.

    Reply
  34. someone says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:15 am

    I agree!!

    Reply
  35. Zuzus Girl says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:47 am

    If we’re going for guys who vaguely look alike, I’ll have to go with Alexander Skarsgård for the win. Hiddles and Fassy are both okay actors though.

    Reply
    • Nanny to the Rescue says:
      May 3, 2017 at 1:16 pm

      Are you comparing Alexander Skarsgård to Fassbender or Hiddleston? :D

      Interesting nonetheless, I don’t think he resembles neither.

      But this is coming from a person who can’t tell Ryan Gosling and Ryan Raynolds apart even if they’re standing next to each other.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        May 3, 2017 at 1:36 pm

        I have a friend with the same problem. I had her completely baffled during one conversation by pointing out that: they’re both Canadian; they’re close in age; they both started acting as teens; they both have two daughters.

  36. Loz says:
    May 3, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Why is Hiddleston not referred to as Scottish-English actor as his father is Scottish?

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      May 3, 2017 at 11:07 am

      I think that’s British. But I have to defer to UK friends as I am a Yank.

      Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      May 3, 2017 at 11:56 am

      Why isn’t Fassbender referred to as German-Irish? His father is German – Michael was actually born in Germany, and grew up in Ireland.

      Reply
      • justme says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:17 pm

        The island of Britain is made up of 3 countries: England, Scotland and Wales. So if you are Scottish-English you are also British. Ireland is another island, although it is part of what is called the British Isles. Tom actually has a bit of German in him as well – on his mother’s side. His great grandfather Admiral Reginald Servaes’ grandparents were from Dusseldorf. Just a piece of useless information for everyone!

      • dave says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        It is actually the Kingdom of Great Britain AND Northen Ireland. Ireland it a totally separate legal entity as a country even if it is joined to Northern Ireland geographically.

      • justme says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:53 pm

        @dave – I just meant that Britain is the actual historic geographic name of the island – whatever the political divisions. “Great Britain” of course was used sometimes even before the kingdoms were actually united (dynastically under James I and politically in 1707). It was sometimes used (by Geoffrey of Monmouth for instance) to differentiate it from less Britannia (which is Brittany). But I’m not sure what the plans for the use of that phrase were if Scotland had seceded (or does yet) However, even if Scotland secedes it will still geographically be a country in Britain. And Northern Ireland will never be in Britain because it is geographically in Ireland.

    • Lightpurple says:
      May 3, 2017 at 1:31 pm

      @Loz, Hiddleston self-describes as “British, ” not English, not Scottish, but British.

      Reply
  37. Camil says:
    May 3, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Well, my dad confuses them all the time.

    Dad: Look! That’s Loki.
    Me: No, that’s Michael Fassbender
    Dad: …
    Me: Magneto from X-men
    Dad: No way, Magneto is the wizard of The Lord of the Rings.

    So, is pretty hilarious.

    Reply
  38. ar_uu says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    They are very inter-changeable to me and both are quite nondescript.

    That is like elephant sh’t saying it is more handsome than dog sh’t. I do not get what people see in these guys, add that Cumberbitch to that list as well. Nebbish yet pretentious.

    Reply
  39. Tanya says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    I agree with him.

    The only time I’ve been attracted to Hiddleston is when he plays Loki. That’s it. It’s like Orlando Bloom playing Legolas. Once he removed the wig, the thrill left.

    Reply
  40. justme says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I’m Irish American and very pale with light brown hair and blue eyes and a medium build. The African American young women who work at my local coffee shop always always mix me up with another middle aged Irish American woman with pale skin, blue eyes, light brown hair etc. We all think it is very funny because we don’t think we look alike, but they obviously do! I think most people just clock in their heads: Michael and Tom, both British Isles, pale, sort of lightish gingery hair, blue eyes – yeah they look alike. They don’t of course! I like them both and think they are both rather sexy in their very different ways.

    Reply
  41. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    It’s true! I tend to think MF is having a laugh, but omg, it’s so effing true. Fassbender isn’t aging as well as TH, but I feel like TH is a dorky drama student all grown up and MF is just a sexy MFer.

    Reply
  42. Tess says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    He ain’t lying!

    Reply
  43. Christina says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    In other news, water is wet.

    Reply
  44. PettyRiperton says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    He’s not wrong, he does look better

    Reply
  45. Minxx says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Fassbender is right: he’s more handsome, sexier and a better actor too. I don’t get Hiddleston’s appeal at all.

    Reply

