Michael Fassbender thinks he’s ‘better looking’ than Tom Hiddleston

Michael Fassbender is gearing up to promote Alien: Covenant, which comes out on May 19th (wow, that’s happening a lot sooner than I was expecting). Covenant is kind of a sequel to the pile of dog poop that was Prometheus. Prometheus is a great example of Hollywood thinking “we’ll just get a bunch of big names together to reboot this franchise and it will be amazing!” and no one thought to double-check the actual script, which was inane. I have higher hopes for Covenant, just because it seems like a return to Alien/Aliens vibes. Fassbender returns in this film as another android, Walter. So, he chatted with Australia’s Daily Telegraph about the film, camomile tea, and how he’s better looking than Tom Hiddleston. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
He’s not ready to become a full-time surfer: “Definitely not. I’m pretty bad but I’m enthusiastic. The shark alarm went off there last time and I have a healthy fear of them. If I’m in a very sharky spot I try to leave my imagination on the beach.
What he’s most afraid of: “Mob mentality and xenophobia.”
Whether CGI will make actors irrelevant one day: “Probably. With [the development of] virtual reality, the experience of going to see a movie will be different because it’s almost like the video-game world and movie-going experience sort of meet. So you go to watch Alien: Covenant and you are David, you choose one of the characters that you want to be, and you experience it that way.
How it feels to turn 40: “I felt a little shaky … No, I felt good, but birthdays always make me feel a little bit weird anyway. Maybe it’s the idea that I’m getting older.
How he copes with stress: “Chamomile tea.”
Why he keeps his private life so secretive: “Number one, I think it’s effective for me as an actor because I want to be able to disappear into the characters I play. I don’t want the audience to be distracted by whatever else is seen of me in the real world. I would consider myself a private person. I work in a medium where we rely on the public to go see it. But my own life is for me.
How often he gets mistaken for Tom Hiddleston: “Happens all the time. I can see the similarities, but I’m better looking than him [laughs]. Other than that, yes. I like Tom.”
I know he was just joking around, but is that a thing? Do people really confuse Fassbender and Hiddleston? That is… unfortunate. They are completely different kinds of dudes with completely different accents and vibes and everything. The one thing I’ll give you is that Fassbender can do a pretty posh-sounding British accent so maybe that reminds people of Tom? Oh, I’ll also give you this: they’re both sort of gingery, but obviously Fassbender is full-ginger and Tom tries to hide his ginger-ness. But still, it’s like comparing apples to oranges. Apples being well-hung Irish-German sex maniacs who could have sexual chemistry with mailboxes, and oranges being twee, posh, vaguely asexual Englishmen who cry to GQ about breaking up with Taylor Swift. I’m just saying, it’s difficult to assess what different people will find attractive. Hiddleston is like a delicate, pretty bird who weeps after sex. Fassbender is like the handsome con-man who will steal all of your money but only after he bangs you properly.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
he’s right
Yes. Yes, he is.
Yea joking. And yes. Completely right.
Oh god is he ever!
What we really want to know is who has a bigger dong. No. I don’t. But obviously mixing up of the two is a thing. I remember James Corden had a segment of what stars dislike and Tom said he doesn’t like when people ask him for a Fassbender autograph and then James said he disliked it when Fassbender brushed him off and did not give him the autograph.
@SM
https://youtu.be/uum6OaKpB-o
Well, duh! 😉
Yep, he’s totally right even if he’s joking, it reminds me of the sense of humor of my Irish friends.
they’re both unattractive, although fassbender is a better actor. also, both of them should start wearing sun protection.
Exactly. I don’t get the appeal. They are both overrated.
Sun protection especially if you’ re ginger like Fassbender.
This. Standards are so very low for men to be considered good looking, yet so high and unforgiving for women.
Actually, no they’re not. There’s lots of attractive women on this site who are considered average, bland or unattractive by many commentators (Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston). Attraction is a subjective thing.
@Jaqen
I think you just proved my point, tbh.
The headline is wrong.
“Thinks” should be replaced by “Knows”.
Common mistake.
Eh, Hiddles at least looks like he showers.
Yup. You fixed it
They are both attractive men but I think Fassy is more bangable. Tom doesn’t start my engine but Fassy can rev the hell out of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
+ 1 million
Yes. I saw Shame.
Couldn’t agree more.
I agree and he’s sexier too.
I don’t find either of them physically attractive. And I’m still not sure who Fassbender is. I hear his name and I’ve seen pictures on here before, but I’d have a hard time picking him out of a lineup. I have no idea if I’ve ever seen anything he’s in.
You didn’t see 12 Years a Slave or the movie with his exposed peninsula, Shame. Also the recent XMen movies or the film he did with Alicia what’s her name?
I went just went through his IMBD. The only thing I’ve seen him in is 12 Years (when it first came out) but I don’t actually remember him in it.
You need to see Shame, it’s just brilliant.
Come on now – nothing to do with brilliant and every thing to do with ……
One’s got no top lip and the other one stole his jaw from Desperate Dan.
But I fancy both, mea maxima culpa. I’d be – marginally – less likely to ball gag Fassbender. With marginally being the operative word.
Haha! Marginally – very important operative word.
It is a good thing we keep a large supply of ball gags handy.
Sixer!
Have you been taking lessons from QQ?!
Sixer is uniquely Sixer as she always has been. With all due respect to QQ.
Well, I haven’t been very funny lately since there’s really been eff all to laugh about. I need to get back to snarking with a light heart. If only the bloody world would let me!
@Sixer, we need our internet boyfriends to go on a binge of silly behavior: more chasing of mo-peds by The Bloke; more getting hit by boxers for Idris; more sonnet-spouting to ducks from LEGS. Not these silly things but new silly things for all of them. And something silly for Fassy too. And more Bill Nighy and Eamonn Walker. The whole world needs more Bill Nighy and Eamonn Walker.
We need something to distract us, that’s for sure.
I’m currently shocking the Sixlets with my jailbait love for Stormzy, which they feel is inappropriate. They seem to think ball gagging men my own age is actually proper behaviour!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Raising them to know what to expect. Stormzy is an adult, not jailbait, and a fine choice.
My kids are off to a Stormzy concert tonight and because money is not great this year I had to pass. I am so envious.
Just this morning I was telling my 16 year old son how I find Stormzy so beautiful and I guess he is now disensitized to my comments. He just smiled.
Then again Stormzy is what 23, I am 40 so in HW terms it’s fine!
Actually, slowsnow, you are right. (I’m 42). In the full matriarchy where I am Glorious Leader and Fassplonker and Hiddlesburp are employed as lickers of my chariot wheels, my imperial marriage to Stormzy will be perfectly acceptable.
(He goes topless in his gigs, you know. I am addicted to the gifs of this phenomenon).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honking for Stormzy coverage.
If Stormzy starts getting coverage on Celebitchy this might be the first time I will have to fight people over someone
It’s not me, is it? He is BLOODY GORGEOUS.
Rave on, Sixer. Long be the reign of the inappropriate Moms!!
Sixer, he’s so great! His album is on constant repeat for me. He dragged the club DSTRKT in one of his songs because they have racist door policies-some promoters actively keep dark skinned black women out. He also uplifts young people, talks openly about depression, destigmatising it for black youth, and he looks great without a shirt
Ok, I’ll stop now
Yes, Sixer, he is BLOODY GORGEOUS.
Lightpurple – he really, really is.
KJA – won’t lie, I like guitar-based music so grime generally doesn’t do it for me musically, although I am interested in the lyrics and what they have to say. But grime as a genre and a concept and an achievement? I love all of it. No interest from moneymen, so they made their own labels. All that shiznit with the racist form 696 but people went to see them wherever and however anyway. Ignored by national radio and awards. And now they’re making shedloads of cash and I love their attitude to the newfound mainstream attention – “Yeah, we always knew we were great. Nice to see you johnnycomelatelies catching up.” And as for Stormzy himself, he seems so lovely! Competitive book nerd at school. Open to challenges about misogyny. Prepared to talk about mental health.
Ok. I’ve gushed. Shall we fight for him now?!
@Sixer @lightpurple @KJA
I love his music, always loved hip-hop, rap you name it. Listen to DREAMERS DISEASE @Sixer, it’s beautiful. And he. is. bloody. gorgeous. So I’m fighting you all for Stormzy. (Who also said in an interview, when asked if he thought the government did enough for disadvantadged kids: the system is not made for everyone so you have to make your own place in it. Bloody WOW).
He also got 6 A* in his GCSE’s which I find hilarious to tell my own kids.
Slowsnow, the more I learn the more I like him, I need to get to one of his shows soon! It’s brilliant what they’ve done, isn’t it Sixer? I wonder if the Brit Awards will actually get around to giving him and other grime artists their dues next year?
What’s the proper protocol for fighting over him then? All out brawl or do we do it in rounds?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we should have a chariot race. My wheels are already licked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh-I’ll be honest, I was hoping for more of a brawl because I think I would have a better chance. But since the rest of you have other internet boyfriends and I only have eyes for Stormzy (and Idris Elba when he’s quiet), I will stick with it and do the whole chariot racing thing. Didn’t think I would regret not doing the Roman Archaeology modules of my degree, maybe that would have been helpful in this….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, I can settle for Fassy but, to be honest and braggy, Mr. Slowsnow looks a bit like him without the shagging mailboxes thing (freestyling here from what Kaiser wrote). Which is probably why I am partial to the charms of Mr. Fassy. So my internet boyfriend SHOULD be Stormzy.
I am sure we can all agree now. I take him – I mean he is taking care of two of my kids tonight so we’re practically family. Shirtless, might I add, as per @Sixer’s infos.
Slowsnow, you already have a Fassbender of sorts-be nice! I used to have so many interent boyfriends but they all started saying annoying things-let to me have this one. I’ll invest in a shank or chariot for the cause
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll take them both thanks, if I was pushed to chose I’d go Fassbender but serious I really don’t mind!
You know I bought a pair of shoes the other day cause they where called Loki (they are lovely) I’m 39…..I need to grow up
Not these I hope?
http://img09.deviantart.net/1783/i/2012/265/8/a/kid_loki__shoes_by_foxyjoy-d5fkbh0.jpg
They’ve both said before that they get mistaken for one another. And they both have a sense of humor about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m the one who uses punctuation properly. I’m also much better looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t have thought they look anything alike until you put up those profile shots. I still don’t see how people would confuse them, but I can a few similarities in the profile shots, like their hairline. But from the front they don’t look at all alike, IMO. But I don’t think I could name any movie Fassbender is in, & I only know Hiddleston as Loki, so I’m not super familiar with either of them, other than what I read here.
Hiddleston is like a delicate, pretty bird who weeps after sex. Fassbender is like the handsome con-man who will steal all of your money but only after he bangs you properly.
This is probably the most accurate thing that will ever be written considering these two men. Spot on, Kaiser!
A much as I adore the idea that is usually cherished here about Fassy being a dog – which he probably isn’t but who knows – I find this much more accurate: Fassy is
“well-hung Irish-German sex maniacs who could have sexual chemistry with mailboxes”.
Dang just the pictures of his profile and I get the fasstingles!
Bradshaw from the Guardian once wrote that he smiles like a “sexy crocodile”.
There should be a book with all the fassydescriptions. This one today would make the cut for sure! Well done Kaiser!
These are the funniest descriptions Ive ever read on this site! I dont understand Hiddleston’s appeal.. he is like a cold wet teabag discarded on the bench
Haha yes, the descriptions were excellent, and I totally agree with the grabbyhands (and it seems most of us lol) assessment.
Prometheus was a hot mess because Damon “Never Met a Plot Line He Didn’t Want to Unravel” Lindelof did the rewrite. The original script leaked and I read it, it needed some work but was far better than the miasma we ended up with.
Although Fassbender has disappointed and bored lately, he’s better looking and better actor than Tom. I miss the old fresh, natural, wild Fassy. I was a huge fan, now he is just meh.
Yes, his film choices have been strange. Even The Light Between Two Oceans or whatever was not great. But I did like Macbeth.
I loved him in Fish Tank. One of his best films.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was not great is too kind, it was as cheesy as the book, not my cup of tea. He needs to change his team asap, he is losing his mojo. I liked Macbeth and Slow West, hope Alien will be better. His old movies were great, the Steve McQueen triology, Fish Tank, Inglourious Bastards, etc.
I liked Slow West a lot. And Frank, he even though he spent the whole movie wearing a giant paper mache head.
Oh gosh I also loved Slow West, that’s the most recent film of his that I really liked. He’s such a good actor.
I think Fassbander has a more traditionally masculine feel to him but other than that I can see how they get confused.
For a casual viewer that doesn’t follow gossip nor reads interviews, they are two British (yes, I know Fassy is Irish, but I don’t think many care) dudes that pick similar roles (a bit of historical drama, superheroes, biographies, fail at action films), in which they don’t often look like themselves.
I’ve seen Hiddleston confused with Redmayne for a silimar reason, because I think Tom is right in the middle of these two with his looks and the roles he picks. Cumberbatch gets confused with all of these for some reason, although he has – unlike the other three – very distinctive facial features.
Really, you know he’s Irish but you still refer to him as British? With that logic, you might as well call him Spanish or Japanese. British indeed. He’s Irish and yes, people do care.
While I like both, Fassy and Tom are worlds apart in looks, talent, screen presence and sex appeal.
I’m honesty willing to bet that a huge majority of people who don’t follow these men (and are not from Ireland or GB to hear the accent right away) don’t know the difference in their nationalities neither do they care, so this is another aspect that makes them interchangable. That was my point, not that you can call the Irish British.
Perhaps then you should have said that in the first place.
Your comment suggests you really don’t know much about Fassbender if you think that he and Hiddleston could be viewed ‘by a huge majority’ as ‘interchangeable’ actors.
Well, I thought that “For a casual viewer that…” covered what I meant, but apparently not for everyone, but I’ve clarified it, so now I hope it’s clear?
And believe it or not, but I know more about Fassy than I do about Hiddleston, I even like him better. And yet I can totally see why people who don’t follow them sometimes mix them up. The comments made in the past by both actors support that, too.
Ha! Loved your apples/oranges assessment. I’m suddenly in the mood for a Red Delicious.
I fail to see the resemblance. Must be my tired old eyes. Each is attractive, and each is talented. However, I cannot summon any maternal feelings about Fassbender while I consider Tom my “pretend son.” Both are young enough to be my sons.
Fassbender is what my partner calls nasty hot.
He means they look like they have a little edge and are sexy, like they have a dirty secret they might tell you if you are lucky. Pretty much the opposite of lost little boy/girl.
For anyone not familiar with Fassbender’s spectacular acting, see INGLORIOUS BASTARDS, X-MEN FIRST CLASS, 12 YEARS A SLAVE.
More controversial roles: HUNGER and SHAME.
He’s earned 2 OSCAR nominations.
Don’t forget Fish Tank by a female director, Andrea Arnold.
And the way he described how he was directed by her to do such an unforgiving and ambivalent character is great (somewhere on youtube). Jokes and sexual chemistry between him and me aside, he is quite an intelligent man.
I know. Sorry to forget the excellent and heartbreaking FISH TANK!
Fish Tank is such a good, I wish he would work with more female directors.
He was great in Macbeth as well (though the DRAMATIC WHISPERING got annoying after a while).
A little bit yeah. But wanting to bang Macbeth, yeah, I did.
Trouble is, when I went to see Macbeth you couldn’t hear to dialogue which rather spoiled it. And I really didn’t think that much of Slow West – plot holes the size of America to start with!
I like Fassbender much more than Hiddleston, but he isn’t that believable as a posh Englishman. His accent is rather strained, in the same way that Chris Hemsworth’s is. Gwenyth Paltrow and Renee Zellwegger have much more lived in English accents and I don’t think I would pick them out of a crowd as fakes. I would certainly know Fassy and Hemsworth had not been raised in the UK, just like I would know that Hiddleston really had been raised with a silver spoon wedged up his bottom.
I’m not British,so I would not know. However, Hiddleston convinced most critics he was Hank Williams. The movie was awful, and no one saw it. The performance, however, was praised. Really a shame, but that’s show business.
He is quite a skilled linguist though, speaking many languages believably in Xmen. I usually cringe at poor French accents but his was 👌
That is interesting. I guess being raised bilingual helps. It is just my view, but sometimes you just know when you hear it, even if you can’t explain why. Bridget Jones’ accent was all over the place, but so is mine, it changes depending on the person I am speaking to and their accent. I don’t do this on purpose and that is just how it felt with her accent too. Maybe some people are just too precise and that can be jarring. I think it was Jeremy Renner talking about working on The Town who taped a load of Charlestown locals reading out the same joke and they all pronounced it differently, at which point he just said forget it, get in character and the accent will come. That stemmed from Ben Affleck’s refusal to let his actors have accent coaches and it certainly worked for Renner because his is considered one of the best Boston accents in movies. Obviously I can’t pick out a good from a bad American accent, but I think you can still tell when the accent feels like it belongs to the person, even it isn’t regionally spot on. Depsite all that I really enjoy Fassy’s work.
Michael Fassbender is absolutely correct.
He’s only 40? He should moisturize more.
Tom Hiddleston looks like a twat. But Michael Fassbender always looks like he smells of alcohol and cigarettes and body odor. So they both lose.
I like a man to smell faintly of alcohol, cigarettes and body odour. Hiddle looks like he smells of lavender room freshener and earl gray tea. Olfactory win to fassbender for me.
Lmao. He’s obviously joking but man he is more attractive. Well, I guess Alien promo has begin the last time I’ve heard of him he was in Cape Town with Vikander.
What are you seeing? Fassbender is not a full ginger. He has brown hair and ginger facial hair which is common with Northern European men. Hiddleston is fair-haired.
Exactly! neither of them have ever been ginger.
You can see Fassbender’s natural light brown hair in his work from when he was a kid, and Hiddleston has naturally blonde hair in his childhood photos and early work too…having a bit of ginger in your facial hair does not !
Make you ginger
What does Kaiser mean, hiding it? How can you hide what’s not there.
Sharky is very conman sexy. He will steal your wallet and your heart, and i fondly imagine this is through very high quality no strings attached banging.
The Dancing Bear will sing you songs and write poems about your eyes ,and be silly and earnest, and dance like a fool at weddings, and make grand gestures like wearing a shirt with your initials for the paps to see.
Therefore, in my view Crush vs. Son.
If your son is writing poems about your eyes there’s a few boundaries being crossed that shouldn’t be.
I’m almost 65. You can call me Jocasta, if it amuses you!
Tulip, I forgot to put LOL
Um. These male Caucasian actor types DO all look the same.
I disagree, but you did made me laugh.
It’s not an even playing field at the moment. I think Tom can be very sexy, but he needs to distract the public from that awful breakup. A new movie with a character he can really sink his teeth into would do wonders and would add (a lot) more comments here in his favour.
Posters who dislike a particular actor are not usually persuaded by their work. They have their strong opinions just as I have mine.
@Third Ginger. Agree to disagree. I think there are actors whose roles define them or are so charismatic or magnetic in a role that it boosts their sex appeal (and then you have actors who are also rich/powerful which is a powerful aphrodisiac all by itself ). I think that Tom Hiddleston had a huge success with his Loki character, and if he can find another (possibly very different) character to make his own, quite a few people would change their minds (while being baffled as to why they like him since he doesn’t match their usual criteria for sexy).
Oh, I would love for him to get more great roles in which he can show his range, which I believe is impressive. For me, it would not even have to be sexy if it won him critical praise or a nomination. However, he did get rave reviews and awards for THE NIGHT MANAGER. Many swooned over him, but that did not make non-fans appreciate him any more.
I don’t know how often you read CB, but a number of posters here actually argue that the more they see Hiddleston, the less they like him.
I tend to quote Coriolanus for Tom getting his teeth into a role. And he has always been honest in saying that he knows he has never been the Alpha male.
There is something rather shark like about Michael Fassbender. But some people are taking what was a joke, very nicely answered, a bit too seriously. It was nice that he made a point of say that he likes Tom though.
Hello, dear. Isn’t it funny? In 2017, we are still arguing about what boy is the cutest.
Hello there, how are you? Just because the body gets older, doesn’t mean the mind does? I’m still 21 in my head. Then I look in the mirror! 😱
See my post at #33 and tell me what you think.
From a sociological perspective (particularly in how people think a man should be), it’s interesting to see how people are reacting to Fassy’s joke.
Yes. Particularly the hints and more than hints that Hiddleston is not masculine enough. This goes on all the time.
I find it incredibly odd that Hiddles is descibed as not manly. They are very different typical heterosexual males imo.
I agree. However, in America, at least, very traditional, outdated ideas of masculinity are still prevalent. My daughter with the gender studies degree could lecture on it for hours.
This! I find Hiddles incredibly sexy and Fassbender just plain dirty (and not in the hot way) but I guess being sensitive and not perceived as an ultra masculine caveman is now not desirable. Eh…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And TG you perhaps noticed my way of posting despite difficulties?
There should be a punishment for people who confuse THE Fassbender with Hiddleston.
I like them both, but I was astonished that there were some who did not know Fassbender’s work. He’s been a major talent for a while now.
Can we please have a movie where he properly bangs women and then steals all their money?
Nope. Wrong.
Hiddleston is abjectly beautiful, inside and out. Fassy has more swag and is therefore sexier. For now.
Hiddles will catch up. I continue to live in faith.
I am transported back to my tenth grade slumber parties where we debated about the “cute boys.” Sadly for me, these took place in 1970.
we all need some levity, and this reminds me of that as well.
my best friend and i always disagreed on who was the hottest, and it worked out perfectly. looking back, her taste was much better than mine (I once picked Tom Cruise over Brad Pitt so shameful)
detritus, I’m so old that my first crush was the late Robert Vaughn, the original MAN FROM UNCLE. He was very political and very smart. I favor the intelligent actors.
My first crush (apart from players in my favourite football team) was Robert Fuller!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Fuller_(actor)
Wagon Train!!! Yes.
All of the classic TV westerns were shown in afternoon reruns when I was still in school. I was too young to see them the first time they were shown, but growing up I had serious crushes on Adam Cartwright and the guy who played Paladin in Have Gun Will Travel. I’m glad I grew up before talk shows took over syndicated television, the youth of today will never know the glory that was 60′s and 70′s television. Streets of San Francisco anyone?
I was thinking more of Laramie!
I agree!!
If we’re going for guys who vaguely look alike, I’ll have to go with Alexander Skarsgård for the win. Hiddles and Fassy are both okay actors though.
Are you comparing Alexander Skarsgård to Fassbender or Hiddleston?
Interesting nonetheless, I don’t think he resembles neither.
But this is coming from a person who can’t tell Ryan Gosling and Ryan Raynolds apart even if they’re standing next to each other.
I have a friend with the same problem. I had her completely baffled during one conversation by pointing out that: they’re both Canadian; they’re close in age; they both started acting as teens; they both have two daughters.
Why is Hiddleston not referred to as Scottish-English actor as his father is Scottish?
I think that’s British. But I have to defer to UK friends as I am a Yank.
Why isn’t Fassbender referred to as German-Irish? His father is German – Michael was actually born in Germany, and grew up in Ireland.
The island of Britain is made up of 3 countries: England, Scotland and Wales. So if you are Scottish-English you are also British. Ireland is another island, although it is part of what is called the British Isles. Tom actually has a bit of German in him as well – on his mother’s side. His great grandfather Admiral Reginald Servaes’ grandparents were from Dusseldorf. Just a piece of useless information for everyone!
It is actually the Kingdom of Great Britain AND Northen Ireland. Ireland it a totally separate legal entity as a country even if it is joined to Northern Ireland geographically.
@dave – I just meant that Britain is the actual historic geographic name of the island – whatever the political divisions. “Great Britain” of course was used sometimes even before the kingdoms were actually united (dynastically under James I and politically in 1707). It was sometimes used (by Geoffrey of Monmouth for instance) to differentiate it from less Britannia (which is Brittany). But I’m not sure what the plans for the use of that phrase were if Scotland had seceded (or does yet) However, even if Scotland secedes it will still geographically be a country in Britain. And Northern Ireland will never be in Britain because it is geographically in Ireland.
@Loz, Hiddleston self-describes as “British, ” not English, not Scottish, but British.
Well, my dad confuses them all the time.
Dad: Look! That’s Loki.
Me: No, that’s Michael Fassbender
Dad: …
Me: Magneto from X-men
Dad: No way, Magneto is the wizard of The Lord of the Rings.
So, is pretty hilarious.
But he’s right! Because Magneto is also played by Ian McKellan, the wizard from Lord of the Rings. He’s thinking of the older X Men and you’re thinking of the newer ones.
They are very inter-changeable to me and both are quite nondescript.
That is like elephant sh’t saying it is more handsome than dog sh’t. I do not get what people see in these guys, add that Cumberbitch to that list as well. Nebbish yet pretentious.
I agree with him.
The only time I’ve been attracted to Hiddleston is when he plays Loki. That’s it. It’s like Orlando Bloom playing Legolas. Once he removed the wig, the thrill left.
I’m Irish American and very pale with light brown hair and blue eyes and a medium build. The African American young women who work at my local coffee shop always always mix me up with another middle aged Irish American woman with pale skin, blue eyes, light brown hair etc. We all think it is very funny because we don’t think we look alike, but they obviously do! I think most people just clock in their heads: Michael and Tom, both British Isles, pale, sort of lightish gingery hair, blue eyes – yeah they look alike. They don’t of course! I like them both and think they are both rather sexy in their very different ways.
Is it your mother who is Irish or is it your father who is Irish?
It’s true! I tend to think MF is having a laugh, but omg, it’s so effing true. Fassbender isn’t aging as well as TH, but I feel like TH is a dorky drama student all grown up and MF is just a sexy MFer.
He ain’t lying!
In other news, water is wet.
He’s not wrong, he does look better
Fassbender is right: he’s more handsome, sexier and a better actor too. I don’t get Hiddleston’s appeal at all.
