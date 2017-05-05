Elsa Pataky allegedly feels ‘insulted’ at being known as Mrs. Chris Hemsworth

Remember when Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky lived in LA? I remember it well. We could hardly go one week without Elsa Pataky doing some kind of pap stroll, often with the kids. Often times, the pap strolls happened several times a week. Elsa generally came across as pretty thirsty, but also… she was the one promoting Chris’s films. Chris has always wanted to be seen as a super-serious actor which means he wasn’t always down for stunt-queening. Elsa is always down for it. Then after their twins boys were born, Chris made a big deal about how he missed Australia and LA was too full of paparazzi (paparazzi called by his wife) and so he was moving his family to Australia. I always thought… I wonder how long this is going to last, because Elsa isn’t going to be too happy if Chris forces her to hide away for too long. And now guess what? That’s just what some sources claim:

According to NW magazine, ‘tension is said to be brewing’ between Chris and his wife Elsa. The publication claims Spanish-born Elsa has ‘had enough of being stuck at home while her husband goes from strength-to-strength in his career.’ ‘Elsa is a huge star in Spain, so it’s a bit insulting for her to now be known as just Mrs Chris Hemsworth,’ revealed an alleged insider. ‘If they lived in Spain it’d be a different story, Chris would be known as her hubby. Since they’ve settled in his homeland, she’s been lumped with this tag.’ While Elsa has slowly started to invest in her career in Australia, she has ‘taken time out’ to raise the couple’s children, daughter India and twin boys Sasha and Tristan. And the mother of three reportedly feels their brood is fine as it is now, while her superhero actor husband is ‘pushing for baby number four’. ‘Elsa’s putting her foot down,’ the insider claimed. ‘They got into a fight over it and she told him that she’s not a baby-making machine.’ The source added the blonde beauty places being a mother as her first priority however she also ‘needs something else in her life’. During a recent interview to promote her new role as a L’OREAL Paris hair care ambassador, the stunning actress talked about building her profile in Australia. ‘I want… people to know me a little bit more than as Chris’s wife,’ she stated. ‘We live in Australia and I want to do things here and start working and for people to know me a little bit more than as Chris’ wife,’ she told Stellar magazine.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Daily Mail also has photos of Chris and Elsa looking like they’re having an argument – go here to see. Here’s my question… is Elsa a major star in Spain? Was she ever? I think she was, like, a B-list celebrity, for sure, mostly known for small parts in movies and for some modeling work and lifestyle branding stuff. But mostly, she’s known as Chris Hemsworth’s wife. She really thought that would be enough to give her a bigger step up as a celebrity/actress. But then Chris shut it down and moved the family back to Australia. I don’t know… I actually feel sorry for her a little bit. So she’s thirsty! That’s not a crime.

Elsa was in Spain last week, here are some photos: