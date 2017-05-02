Lupita Nyong’o in orange Prada at the Met Gala: lovely or disappointing?

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Met Gala in New York City

I think that Lupita Nyong’o must have been one of the last people to arrive at the Met Gala because I turned everything off at 9 pm and there was still no sight of her. My theory? Lupita actually didn’t like her Prada gown. Lupita has the kind of coloring where she can really pull off bright, tropical-type colors, but this mango gown is… difficult. I’ve been saying this a lot today, but maybe this would have been better saved for Cannes or an awards show? Maybe not even then, because you know what? People need to stop wearing orange on the carpet.

Brie Larson in Chanel. I feel like this was made from two okay Chanel dresses. Combining them makes one not-okay dress. Such a wasted opportunity, Brie.

The Met Gala 2017

Lily Rose Depp’s face looks crazy to me! Like she’s had cheek implants or something. Maybe it’s just makeup. Lily Rose wore Chanel and it looks like something Gwyneth Paltrow would wear. Right??

Cara Delevingne in Chanel. She’s not my cup of tea, but she looked amazing.

Bee Shaffer’s fiance looks like a sexy con man. Which is honestly just my type. Bee wore McQueen. It’s a gorgeous dress but not really suited to the theme.

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, Getty, WENN.

 

26 Responses to “Lupita Nyong’o in orange Prada at the Met Gala: lovely or disappointing?”

  1. Maria F. says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Lupita was a bit of a disappointment. I do not think the dress is that spectacular and the make up and hair style especially are not very inspired. Sad!

    Reply
  2. Khaleesi says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I love the last dress.

    Every time I see new pics of Lily-Rose I get the feeling she had some work done.

    Reply
  3. KJA says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I think I would have preferred Lupita’s look if her hair was shorter? She has such a gorgeous face and the dress is quite busy at the top, and I think a sleeker, shorter hairstyle would have showed that off better

    Reply
  4. Lucy2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Cara’s suit is amazing.
    Lupita looks pretty but it’s not a great dress. Ditto for Brie.
    Bee’s is lovely but not for this.

    Reply
  5. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Disappointing

    Reply
  6. Miss Grace Jones says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I would have liked a bolder lip if she was going with that eye shadow or a bolder lip with a subdued eye shadow but regardless with just a lip gloss and this dress the look is boring. Her skin is amazing as per usual tho.

    Reply
  7. QQ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Like her but this dress is a full no for me, the styling is alright though

    Love Brie’s dress very intricate, but pretty still?

    Cara’s Suit I liked, her styling I do not!

    Reply
  8. Who ARE These People? says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:04 am

    OMG. Whatever happened to Baby Lily Rose…

    Reply
  9. detritus says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Cara looks like a sexy bad guy alien, like Lara Flynn in MIB.

    Lupitas eye makeup is really interesting, but not flattering.

    Brie’s top dress is lovely, bottom dress, not so much.

    Reply
  10. Libra girl says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Cara- not a fan but this is W O W. Nailed it!!

    Reply
  11. KBeth says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Lupita is so striking but this dress does nothing for her.

    Reply
  12. MellyMel says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Cara looks amazing!! That’s how you wear a suit!

    Reply
  13. Brittney B says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Bee Shaffer’s fiance just looks like Scott Caan to me…

    Reply
  14. Nina says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:26 am

    That fiance is the Italian photographer who Lana del Rey used to date! Francesco..something? He always seemed cool on America’s next top model

    Reply
  15. alice/jane says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Interestingly enough, Bee Shaffer’s fiance is the son of the late Vogue Italia editor in chief, Franca Sozzani.

    Reply
  16. Brea says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Bee Shaffer’s fiancé is the son of the late Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani. He’s soo fine and used to date Lana del Rey. I find this a kind of weird coupling though!

    Reply
  17. Jegede says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Bee Shaffer has lost a lot of weight.
    She looks even more like Hilary Rhoda now.

    I can’t wait to see pictures of her wedding.
    Two iconic Vogue offsprings coming together!!!

    Reply
  18. LinaLamont says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Lupita Nyong’o… wrong color for her cool skin tone.
    If the dress had been in Lily Rose Depp’s color, for example, it would have looked beautiful on her, but, still, a yawn for this event.

    Reply
  19. Cherrypie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Wow!! that dude behind Brie Larson in the velvet…I’m more interested in what he is wearing :)

    Reply

