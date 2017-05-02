Lupita Nyong’o in orange Prada at the Met Gala: lovely or disappointing?

I think that Lupita Nyong’o must have been one of the last people to arrive at the Met Gala because I turned everything off at 9 pm and there was still no sight of her. My theory? Lupita actually didn’t like her Prada gown. Lupita has the kind of coloring where she can really pull off bright, tropical-type colors, but this mango gown is… difficult. I’ve been saying this a lot today, but maybe this would have been better saved for Cannes or an awards show? Maybe not even then, because you know what? People need to stop wearing orange on the carpet.

Brie Larson in Chanel. I feel like this was made from two okay Chanel dresses. Combining them makes one not-okay dress. Such a wasted opportunity, Brie.

Lily Rose Depp’s face looks crazy to me! Like she’s had cheek implants or something. Maybe it’s just makeup. Lily Rose wore Chanel and it looks like something Gwyneth Paltrow would wear. Right??

Cara Delevingne in Chanel. She’s not my cup of tea, but she looked amazing.

Bee Shaffer’s fiance looks like a sexy con man. Which is honestly just my type. Bee wore McQueen. It’s a gorgeous dress but not really suited to the theme.