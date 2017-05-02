Lupita Nyong’o in orange Prada at the Met Gala: lovely or disappointing?

I think that Lupita Nyong’o must have been one of the last people to arrive at the Met Gala because I turned everything off at 9 pm and there was still no sight of her. My theory? Lupita actually didn’t like her Prada gown. Lupita has the kind of coloring where she can really pull off bright, tropical-type colors, but this mango gown is… difficult. I’ve been saying this a lot today, but maybe this would have been better saved for Cannes or an awards show? Maybe not even then, because you know what? People need to stop wearing orange on the carpet.
Brie Larson in Chanel. I feel like this was made from two okay Chanel dresses. Combining them makes one not-okay dress. Such a wasted opportunity, Brie.
Lily Rose Depp’s face looks crazy to me! Like she’s had cheek implants or something. Maybe it’s just makeup. Lily Rose wore Chanel and it looks like something Gwyneth Paltrow would wear. Right??
Cara Delevingne in Chanel. She’s not my cup of tea, but she looked amazing.
Bee Shaffer’s fiance looks like a sexy con man. Which is honestly just my type. Bee wore McQueen. It’s a gorgeous dress but not really suited to the theme.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, Getty, WENN.
Lupita was a bit of a disappointment. I do not think the dress is that spectacular and the make up and hair style especially are not very inspired. Sad!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love you Lu, but this is a no from me. Just not feeling it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not interesting but I like the fact that she chose a colour other than green.
Seems I always see Lupita in green, or a version of gold.
The vibrant orange is kinda nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the last dress.
Every time I see new pics of Lily-Rose I get the feeling she had some work done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The McQueen is to DIE for!!! Too bad Depp is wearing the pink, because I really kind of like it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I would have preferred Lupita’s look if her hair was shorter? She has such a gorgeous face and the dress is quite busy at the top, and I think a sleeker, shorter hairstyle would have showed that off better
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it was her makeup that off. I liked the dress and didn’t think it looked bad on Lupita
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Carol. I liked the dress and I think what she needed was a stronger eye and eyebrow to balance it. Maybe bigger, more colorful earrings, too, or some type of headpiece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cara’s suit is amazing.
Lupita looks pretty but it’s not a great dress. Ditto for Brie.
Bee’s is lovely but not for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disappointing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have liked a bolder lip if she was going with that eye shadow or a bolder lip with a subdued eye shadow but regardless with just a lip gloss and this dress the look is boring. Her skin is amazing as per usual tho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like her but this dress is a full no for me, the styling is alright though
Love Brie’s dress very intricate, but pretty still?
Cara’s Suit I liked, her styling I do not!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Re: Cara – yes, loved the suit, just lose the space helmet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cara nailed it (and I can’t usually stomach her antics.) She looks amazing and it’s the “space helmet” that finishes the outfit. Love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG. Whatever happened to Baby Lily Rose…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cara looks like a sexy bad guy alien, like Lara Flynn in MIB.
Lupitas eye makeup is really interesting, but not flattering.
Brie’s top dress is lovely, bottom dress, not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cara- not a fan but this is W O W. Nailed it!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita is so striking but this dress does nothing for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cara looks amazing!! That’s how you wear a suit!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bee Shaffer’s fiance just looks like Scott Caan to me…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That fiance is the Italian photographer who Lana del Rey used to date! Francesco..something? He always seemed cool on America’s next top model
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interestingly enough, Bee Shaffer’s fiance is the son of the late Vogue Italia editor in chief, Franca Sozzani.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bee Shaffer’s fiancé is the son of the late Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani. He’s soo fine and used to date Lana del Rey. I find this a kind of weird coupling though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bee Shaffer has lost a lot of weight.
She looks even more like Hilary Rhoda now.
I can’t wait to see pictures of her wedding.
Two iconic Vogue offsprings coming together!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita Nyong’o… wrong color for her cool skin tone.
If the dress had been in Lily Rose Depp’s color, for example, it would have looked beautiful on her, but, still, a yawn for this event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow!! that dude behind Brie Larson in the velvet…I’m more interested in what he is wearing
Report this comment as spam or abuse