Kirk Douglas’s wife, Anne: ‘I understood it was unrealistic to expect total fidelity’

I have a confession to make. Sometimes I check to see if older celebrities are still alive. I know I would have heard about it if a beloved celebrity in their 90s had passed, but I still google Betty White and especially Kirk Douglas to see how they’re doing. Kirk is 100 years old! His wife, Anne, is 98. They’ve been married since 1954(!) and have just written a book together, which is incredible when you think about it. People Magazine has details from their book, which just came out this week and is called Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter and a Lifetime in Hollywood. People reminds us that Kirk has spoken about his affairs in the past. He and Anne get into more detail about that in the book and it sounds rather juicy. She decided to ignore his dalliances and she’ll tell you about it. Here’s some of People’s report:

“Kirk never tried to hide his dalliances from me,” Anne Douglas, 98, writes in Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter and a Lifetime in Hollywood, a new book out Tuesday that reveals intimate letters between the longtime couple. “As a European, I understood it was unrealistic to expect total fidelity in a marriage.” “This self-possessed beauty was very different from the women I had been involved with in Hollywood since Diana [his ex-wife] left me,” writes Kirk. He and Anne met in Paris in the early 1950s while he was there for a film and she was helping with press. When he first asked her on a date, she refused him. “The fact that I didn’t impress her certainly impressed me,” Kirk once wrote in an article about his long-lasting marriage, “and I was determined to win her over…” Kirk eventually broke off the engagement to Angeli, and Kirk and Anne wed in May 1954 after she threatened to leave him. The actor recalls seeing Anne packing her bags and realizing he would be “lost without her.” (The pair went on to have two sons together, Eric and Peter, who joined Kirk’s two sons from his previous marriage — Joel and Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas.) “Kirk secured my permission before including stories of his trysts in his 1988 autobiography, The Ragman’s Son. I’m positive his candor helped him make the book a major bestseller,” Anne writes in the new book.

[From People]

Whatever works for the couple I guess, and things have changed so much in the last 60 years of course. I know couples that do the polyamory thing and that works for them but I personally will kick someone to the curb if they cheat and I could not get involved with someone in an open relationship. Sneaking around and seeing someone else and sharing intimacies with them is cheating to me too. If you’re with someone, if you’re married to them especially, they should be committed to you emotionally and physically, but I’m just old fashioned like that. That’s my expectation and not all people feel that way obviously. Also Kirk Douglas was such hot sh-t in the 60s and 70s especially. If Anne didn’t accept his infidelity he might have just replaced her with a woman who would and she knew that was part of the deal.