Karlie Kloss: People throw around the word ‘feminist’ without understanding it

Noted Asian model Karlie Kloss covers the new issue of InStyle Magazine. I have to give props to InStyle, because they didn’t dream up an editorial theme involving Karlie dressing up like a geisha, so InStyle gets a bonus point and Vogue Magazine still has issues, apparently. Beyond Karlie’s questionable consent to that Vogue shoot several months ago, I actually think Karlie works really hard at being bland and uncontroversial. Karlie doesn’t want to be known for wild-celebrity shenanigans. She doesn’t want to be known for caring about progressive politics either. Her long-time love is Joshua Kushner, brother to Jared Kushner. We’ve been hearing for months that Jared’s family is somewhat appalled by his work in the Trump Administration, but the Kushner family has said nothing publicly. It’s the kind of thing that could taint Karlie’s lip-service liberalism. Or maybe not? Karlie tells InStyle that she considers herself a feminist and that she’s open to running for president one day.
On always turning up and being “on” : “I enjoy the adrenaline—not just when I’m walking the red carpet but also when I’m on the set or in a runway show or even in the small film things I’ve done. I don’t know; I’m going to throw it to being a Leo because I have no other explanation!”
On her first pair of heels: “Honestly, I never owned a pair of heels until I became a model. I remember buying a pair of black high heels from Target in St. Louis because I had to practice learning how to walk in them.”
On managing a relationship with her boyfriend, venture capitalist Joshua Kushner: “You make it work. We’ve been together almost five years. Time flies. It’s crazy. He’s a super-solid dude.”
On making a bid for President: “Never say never, right?”
She calls herself a feminist: “The term ‘feminism’ means different things to different people. A lot of people throw it around without really understanding the weight of it because it is layered. Two women can identify as feminists and have wildly different ways of living their lives.”
Female leaders: “Having women in leadership positions is so important. Hopefully it will happen in the White House someday.”
Yeah, we’ll see. Karlie was a Hillary supporter and I would guess that she wants to be diplomatic about her boyfriend’s brother working for an unhinged fascist. But to me, feminism means being a woman who stands up for your beliefs and being free to call out rampant misogyny, sexism and rape culture wherever you see it. Karlie won’t do that because it would be too controversial, I suppose.
Photos courtesy of InStyle by Carter Smith, WENN.
And equal pay/equal rights.
Ivanka Trump 2.0
She’s so vanilla
Tell that to your future sister-in-law.
Nah. She should tell that to her best friend. Remember? The smutty one?
Meh I dont know if thats fair. In this interview they didnt ask her about anything political specifically so i think she gets a pass. She puts her money where her mouth is when it comes to promoting feminism (i.e. her Kode with Klossy organization to promote coding for young girls). She might not be a mega activist but i think she does some good work. Now if she is straight up asked about the administration and says nothing then I will side eye.
Eh, I don’t think it’s fair to drag her this time, it’s not like she or her bf get a say in his family members being awful people.
But if she starts defending the 45 administration or making noises about ‘unity’ then grab those roots and drag away, I say.
Never understood the Elevation of this bland ass girl
Agreed. I mean, she’s tall and skinny like a model should be, but so are a lot of young women. I feel like she relies too much on jacking Lauren Bacall’s downturned face schtick. Doesn’t work nearly as well as the original.
She’s an amazing model , one of the best and she’s absolutely stunning. I’ve seen her in person and it’s unreal.
What’s wrong with being a tad bland for the sake of her career? She shows up and does her job and is a pro.
where’s the “unironically” in this headline?
oh and please, please, please tell me she’s joking about being president. after the rock I can’t take another one. It actually scares me, because after Trump it wouldn’t even surprise me.
we don’t need to replace one unqualified president with another one.
but then again, I retract, she’s a woman, America isn’t that crazy yet (notice sarcasm and bitterness)
I kind of think it’s important we don’t make feminism some kind of “club” and mean girl other women and how they feminist (yeah, I made that a verb LOL). #strongertogether She clearly has a conflict of interest in her life right now, but how is she not a feminist? We have to work to stop the in-fighting if we hope to get things accomplished. I always assume with interviews (and I have conducted interviews) – that they’re answering the questions asked. If she hasn’t been asked about rape culture, why would she mention it in this? Are we all less feminist if we don’t bring up rape culture in every conversation we have?
THIS
” A lot of people throw it around without really understanding the weight of it” *cough* Taylor Swift.
I really clicked into this story thinking the quote was going to be seen as somewhat shade on Karlie’s supposed bestie. I guess I was wrong.
“He’s a super-solid dude” LOL I mean I side eye the over the top public declarations of love but this is funny. Like you would talk about a non offensive co worker who does his job.
She rubs me the wrong way. Nothing wrong with being vanilla, her job is just looking right and she is even good on the cat walk. But her social climbing, her gigantic ignorance in race matters make we very suspicious. She is one of those white women who love Feel Good Feminism.
I enjoy her on the new Bill Nye series.
I never thought it would get to the point to where I would say something like “just shut up, & look pretty”, but that is where I am with people like her these days. Back in the fabled “REAL SUPER-MODEL” days, the worst thing that came out the ladies mouths were “I don’t get out of bed for less than $10,000″ It may have sounded sh!tty, but at least you knew where you stood with them. It is hard enough for women who walk, talk and breath feminism to specifically narrow down it’s actual meaning for themselves as well as others who aspire to it, but lately these walking talking Instagram mannequins seem hellbent on trying to seem as though they are more than a pretty face & have a deep understanding of what feminism actually is. Instead of Girl-squading with you-know-who, try immersing your self into deeper causes or even protest something (not the PEPSI kind) involving the erosion of women’s rights or the de-funding of Planned Parenthood before you seek the nomination for President
Subjective feminism is something that I see a lot here by some of the writers to be honest.
Sorry Karlie, can’t be a feminist when you unapologetically engage in behavior that harms other women and don’t bother to educate yourself on why it’s harmful. Of course why would we expect the face of entitlement to care about the Native American and Asian women she uses as racial caricatures for her bland self.
