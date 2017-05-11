Karlie Kloss: People throw around the word ‘feminist’ without understanding it

Noted Asian model Karlie Kloss covers the new issue of InStyle Magazine. I have to give props to InStyle, because they didn’t dream up an editorial theme involving Karlie dressing up like a geisha, so InStyle gets a bonus point and Vogue Magazine still has issues, apparently. Beyond Karlie’s questionable consent to that Vogue shoot several months ago, I actually think Karlie works really hard at being bland and uncontroversial. Karlie doesn’t want to be known for wild-celebrity shenanigans. She doesn’t want to be known for caring about progressive politics either. Her long-time love is Joshua Kushner, brother to Jared Kushner. We’ve been hearing for months that Jared’s family is somewhat appalled by his work in the Trump Administration, but the Kushner family has said nothing publicly. It’s the kind of thing that could taint Karlie’s lip-service liberalism. Or maybe not? Karlie tells InStyle that she considers herself a feminist and that she’s open to running for president one day.

On always turning up and being “on” : “I enjoy the adrenaline—not just when I’m walking the red carpet but also when I’m on the set or in a runway show or even in the small film things I’ve done. I don’t know; I’m going to throw it to being a Leo because I have no other explanation!” On her first pair of heels: “Honestly, I never owned a pair of heels until I became a model. I remember buying a pair of black high heels from Target in St. Louis because I had to practice learning how to walk in them.” On managing a relationship with her boyfriend, venture capitalist Joshua Kushner: “You make it work. We’ve been together almost five years. Time flies. It’s crazy. He’s a super-solid dude.” On making a bid for President: “Never say never, right?” She calls herself a feminist: “The term ‘feminism’ means different things to different people. A lot of people throw it around without really understanding the weight of it because it is layered. Two women can identify as feminists and have wildly different ways of living their lives.” Female leaders: “Having women in leadership positions is so important. Hopefully it will happen in the White House someday.”

[From InStyle]

Yeah, we’ll see. Karlie was a Hillary supporter and I would guess that she wants to be diplomatic about her boyfriend’s brother working for an unhinged fascist. But to me, feminism means being a woman who stands up for your beliefs and being free to call out rampant misogyny, sexism and rape culture wherever you see it. Karlie won’t do that because it would be too controversial, I suppose.