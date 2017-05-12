Freida Pinto: ‘Age & wealth’ don’t matter in a relationship if there’s love

Freida Pinto is still promoting Guerrilla, the series about the race riots in Britain in the 1970s. Freida plays a fictional black-power activist in a story that reportedly marginalizes the contributions and stories of black women in the movement. We’ve talked about the issues – which are not Freida’s fault – several times. Freida covers the new issue of Red and once again, she’s talking around and not directly addressing the criticisms. I can’t decide if I think that’s a good move or not. Like, while she didn’t write the series, she did take the lead role and she’s the actor doing the most promotion for the series. She could really wade into the controversy and it could be a teachable moment for everybody involved. But she’s not doing that. Some highlights from Red:

On being friends with her ex Dev Patel: “At the end of the day he’s a fellow actor and my friend. I’ve seen the hard work he’s put in, and seeing it pay off [by winning the BAFTA] is the most beautiful thing. How could I not feel proud? He was fantastic in that film.” On age gaps in relationships: “When you’re in a relationship, you’re in a relationship. You’re in it because you love the person. Things like age and wealth, none of it matters. You make it work, that’s it. People come and go and everyone teaches you something. You need to embrace the good and bad, the ugly and beautiful. I’m not a love guru. I don’t have any tips on how to keep a break-up friendly. Just be open and honest.” On the current political climate: “I am opinionated about the things I believe in. Sometimes people who don’t like confrontation find it hard to be around me. What’s happening right now isn’t just political, it’s inhumane. It’s divisive. I have friends in the Muslim nations affected by the travel ban. This is not the US I came to. I was accepted after arriving from India and being in one film.” How Guerrilla relates to today: “There’s Brexit, Black Lives Matter, Syria… The show feels very ‘of the moment.’” Her image: “I am a good girl! But I am opinionated about the things I believe in. Sometimes people who don’t like confrontation find it hard to be around me. My rebellious side is there, but only when required.”

What she says about the current political climate seems very… I don’t know, obvious? Those kinds of statements are uncontroversial to me because I actually think she’s being generous towards the state of America these days. There’s been a shift and America is a dangerous place for people of color. But here’s what I want to discuss: the age thing? That seems… odd. “You’re in it because you love the person. Things like age and wealth, none of it matters.” That’s a slippery slope, because OF COURSE age and wealth matters. Most divorces happen because of money! And if you have a 20-year age gap with your partner, of course it affects your relationship.