“Joseph Gordon Levitt & his wife are expecting another undercover baby” links
  • May 05, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Magic Mike Live Las Vegas

Joseph Gordon Levitt is going to have another undercover baby. [Dlisted]
A woman could go to jail for laughing at Jeff Sessions. [Jezebel]
Is Johnny Depp morphing into Marlon Brando? [LaineyGossip]
Zoe Saldana’s McQueen is… not great. [Go Fug Yourself]
Adam Scott had a meet-cute with Mark Hamill. [Pajiba]
Ryan Gosling’s futuristic collar is… not great. [Buzzfeed]
Blac Chyna looks different, right? She looks like Rita Ora now. [Celebslam]
Mariah Carey is looking for a new man. [Moe Jackson]
Wendy Williams talks about those Drake rumors. [OMG Blog]
Sonja Morgan won’t sell her NYC townhouse. [Reality Tea]
Justin Bieber’s rider is just as Bieber-esque as you would expect. [The Blemish]

Joseph Gordon Levitt cradles his son after having lunch at Stamp Proper Foods

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to ““Joseph Gordon Levitt & his wife are expecting another undercover baby” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    May 5, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Oh,well. I still consider him my boyfriend, though.

    Reply
  2. Sullivan says:
    May 5, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I’m laughing at you, Jeff Sessions. Come get me, you racist gnome.

    Reply
  3. Incredulous says:
    May 5, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Jeff should get Ann Dowd to put that woman’s eye out.

    Reply
  4. Lilly says:
    May 5, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    I was unaware of how fragile the elf ego is. But, I will still laugh in your face you racist elf.

    Reply
  5. Original T.C. says:
    May 5, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    So it’s ok to yell “you lie” at President Obama in congress but you go to jail for laughing at Sessions? They don’t even show shame at their own hypocrisy.

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    May 5, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Ohhhhh so that recent blind WAS about JGL. Interesting

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment