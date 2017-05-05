“Joseph Gordon Levitt & his wife are expecting another undercover baby” links

Joseph Gordon Levitt is going to have another undercover baby. [Dlisted]
A woman could go to jail for laughing at Jeff Sessions. [Jezebel]
Is Johnny Depp morphing into Marlon Brando? [LaineyGossip]
Zoe Saldana’s McQueen is… not great. [Go Fug Yourself]
Adam Scott had a meet-cute with Mark Hamill. [Pajiba]
Ryan Gosling’s futuristic collar is… not great. [Buzzfeed]
Blac Chyna looks different, right? She looks like Rita Ora now. [Celebslam]
Mariah Carey is looking for a new man. [Moe Jackson]
Wendy Williams talks about those Drake rumors. [OMG Blog]
Sonja Morgan won’t sell her NYC townhouse. [Reality Tea]
Justin Bieber’s rider is just as Bieber-esque as you would expect. [The Blemish]
Oh,well. I still consider him my boyfriend, though.
I looove him. Always have, always will. Even more impressed that he’s kept his private life quiet, and married a very smart lady to boot.
haha same! I’ve fancied him something rotten ever since Brick, he’s just ridiculously appealing onscreen.
You’ll have to fight me for him!
I’m laughing at you, Jeff Sessions. Come get me, you racist gnome.
Jeff should get Ann Dowd to put that woman’s eye out.
I was unaware of how fragile the elf ego is. But, I will still laugh in your face you racist elf.
So it’s ok to yell “you lie” at President Obama in congress but you go to jail for laughing at Sessions? They don’t even show shame at their own hypocrisy.
That was disgraceful, the way Obama was treated at his very first SOTU address.
I’m still furious about that!
Ohhhhh so that recent blind WAS about JGL. Interesting
