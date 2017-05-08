Michael Fassbender believes aliens are real: ‘I think they’re among us already’

As a general rule, I can’t watch most “scary” movies. Like, I can’t watch Paranormal Activity or any film where a doll comes to life and goes on a murderous rampage. I can’t watch movies about haunted houses or hands reaching out of closets. I just can’t. I’m a scaredy cat. Even if I see just five minutes of one of those movies on TV, I have trouble sleeping. But! For some reason, I can watch the Alien movies. Is it because they’re not like “Boo!” scary? Is it because they’re not about ghosts in an average house? I don’t know. But I can watch the Alien movies and enjoy them. And I am looking forward to Alien: Covenant, because it genuinely looks like a return to the glory days of the franchise.
Michael Fassbender has been doing the bulk of the promotion thus far, and I came upon this interview he did with PopSugar. He confirms that he’s playing two androids – returning as David, plus he’s the new android, Walter. Apparently, David is more “horrifying and villainous than ever.” Oh, and Fassy believes that aliens are real, and already here.
In Covenant, Fassbender’s on double duty, playing the part of not one but two different and unique androids. “I mean, David we already know,” Fassbender told us, referring to the creepy and calculating character he played in Prometheus. “It’s the same guy. His head is attached to his body again.” David is more horrifying and villainous than ever in the new film, and now, he has the perfect counterpart. “Walter is the new character. He’s on the Covenant,” he revealed, referring to the titular spaceship that brings the latest round of alien horror. Walter is an updated version of David. He’s much more dutiful and more like a robot, because it’s noted that David’s almost-human idiosyncrasies made the previous crew too uncomfortable.
Of course, we couldn’t resist asking Fassbender why he thinks Covenant (and the monsters therein) is the most horrifying edition to date. All the terror, he explained, lies in the iconic Xenomorph (the giant-foreheaded alien you associate with these films) that first appeared in Alien, the original 1979 film. As we learned from the gory trailers, this version of the creature is set to make a terrifying return. “I think the Xenomorph itself is something that’s a very provocative figure,” Fassbender mused. “I think it’s beautiful. It’s repulsive. There’s no eyes to it. I think that’s terrifying in itself. And that it’s a parasite of sorts, it uses us as hosts. I think that, again, is quite an unsettling thought.” Having seen the film, if you think the Xenomorph looks scary, wait until you see some of the horrifying sh*t it does in Covenant.
All things considered, you have to wonder if Fassbender believes in aliens himself. Naturally, he has an equally unsettling answer: “I think they’re among us already . . . I just believe that.”
I’m enjoying all of the teases about the plot, because I honestly don’t know how they’re going to put this sh-t together. Prometheus was such messy garbage and I would have preferred it if Covenant could just be a stand-alone film, with no connection to Prometheus. But if it has to be connected… then yeah, maybe making David into some kind of Android Lord of the Xenomorphs is kind of interesting. As for Fassy believing that aliens are real and among us… has he been spending time with Tilda Swinton and Benedict Cumberbatch?
Fassy was also on Graham Norton over the weekend and Jessica Chastain manipulated Fassy into doing “the flick swan-dive” break-dancing move, which is basically a fancy version of The Worm.
Dear Gaia – Please send me a husband like the hotness above. Thank you.
Michael is pure sex appeal. Sigh.
That’s an excellent choice of Fassy-As-Desperate-Dan photo there, Kaiser. I’d still bang him even with his jaw and his tin foil hat on.
I am always in awe of your photo-choosing abilities.
I never noticed the resemblance before but now I can’t unsee it. Plus I hadn’t realised how much of the ginger he’s rocking – lovely shade of auburn his natural hair colour is.
I’d bang him no matter what he’s wearing.
It doesn’t put me off either, but that is one lantern jaw.
The breakdancing was so bizarre. I think he’ll do anything not to have to talk about himself, the films (more than necessary) or tell jokes.
On the other hand, another one of the guests, Diane Keaton (!!!) kissed everyone on the lips: Norton (twice), Kevin Bacon, Chastain and the Bender. It was half-cringey half hilarious because they were starry eyed. Especially Norton.
“I think they’re among us already.”
They are and they’re currently in The White House.
+1
I’m with you, Kaiser. I’m a scaredy cat with a capital P. I watched The Grudge at a sleepover when I was 13 and I still get creeped out in the shower sometimes!
Me TOO Paranormal Activity ruined me for about a year. I’d lay awake for hours in a cold sweat. I’m a pansy!
I do not believe in aliens, but I am not so sure about ghosts. I teach a seminar in ghost stories, which I guess Kaiser would not sign up for.
If I were 40 years younger, I would love to debate it over dinner with MR. F.
Is it horribly wrong that my mind went *THERE* when Norton said “if we break Michael Fassbender”. Anything one says about this man sounds like dirty sex.
We would be fools to think that we are alone in the universe or that we are the most advanced beings in it. We probably haven’t been invaded violently b/c they don’t need anything from us.
He’s right about them being among us though. It wouldn’t be some crazy Independence Day style deal. They would just saunter in like one of us, learn what they came for and leave.
Don’t ask me why I assume these things. It’s not like I’ve given it much thought or anything.
i will plus one you on this.
Yes! More of this Michael Fassbender!
Someone should cut down the weed a little bit.
Love this guy.
I’d bang him, talk about some X-Files s**t, then top it off with some whiskey & one more for the road…
I just broke out in a sweat. Hmmmmm
