Michael Fassbender believes aliens are real: ‘I think they’re among us already’

As a general rule, I can’t watch most “scary” movies. Like, I can’t watch Paranormal Activity or any film where a doll comes to life and goes on a murderous rampage. I can’t watch movies about haunted houses or hands reaching out of closets. I just can’t. I’m a scaredy cat. Even if I see just five minutes of one of those movies on TV, I have trouble sleeping. But! For some reason, I can watch the Alien movies. Is it because they’re not like “Boo!” scary? Is it because they’re not about ghosts in an average house? I don’t know. But I can watch the Alien movies and enjoy them. And I am looking forward to Alien: Covenant, because it genuinely looks like a return to the glory days of the franchise.

Michael Fassbender has been doing the bulk of the promotion thus far, and I came upon this interview he did with PopSugar. He confirms that he’s playing two androids – returning as David, plus he’s the new android, Walter. Apparently, David is more “horrifying and villainous than ever.” Oh, and Fassy believes that aliens are real, and already here.

In Covenant, Fassbender’s on double duty, playing the part of not one but two different and unique androids. “I mean, David we already know,” Fassbender told us, referring to the creepy and calculating character he played in Prometheus. “It’s the same guy. His head is attached to his body again.” David is more horrifying and villainous than ever in the new film, and now, he has the perfect counterpart. “Walter is the new character. He’s on the Covenant,” he revealed, referring to the titular spaceship that brings the latest round of alien horror. Walter is an updated version of David. He’s much more dutiful and more like a robot, because it’s noted that David’s almost-human idiosyncrasies made the previous crew too uncomfortable. Of course, we couldn’t resist asking Fassbender why he thinks Covenant (and the monsters therein) is the most horrifying edition to date. All the terror, he explained, lies in the iconic Xenomorph (the giant-foreheaded alien you associate with these films) that first appeared in Alien, the original 1979 film. As we learned from the gory trailers, this version of the creature is set to make a terrifying return. “I think the Xenomorph itself is something that’s a very provocative figure,” Fassbender mused. “I think it’s beautiful. It’s repulsive. There’s no eyes to it. I think that’s terrifying in itself. And that it’s a parasite of sorts, it uses us as hosts. I think that, again, is quite an unsettling thought.” Having seen the film, if you think the Xenomorph looks scary, wait until you see some of the horrifying sh*t it does in Covenant. All things considered, you have to wonder if Fassbender believes in aliens himself. Naturally, he has an equally unsettling answer: “I think they’re among us already . . . I just believe that.”

[From PopSugar]

I’m enjoying all of the teases about the plot, because I honestly don’t know how they’re going to put this sh-t together. Prometheus was such messy garbage and I would have preferred it if Covenant could just be a stand-alone film, with no connection to Prometheus. But if it has to be connected… then yeah, maybe making David into some kind of Android Lord of the Xenomorphs is kind of interesting. As for Fassy believing that aliens are real and among us… has he been spending time with Tilda Swinton and Benedict Cumberbatch?

Fassy was also on Graham Norton over the weekend and Jessica Chastain manipulated Fassy into doing “the flick swan-dive” break-dancing move, which is basically a fancy version of The Worm.