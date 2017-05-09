Kendall Jenner’s complaint: ‘I don’t get to be hot very often’ in photoshoots

Harper's Bazaar 150th Anniversary - Arrivals

Before Kendall Jenner began experimenting with lip injections, I always thought she was very pretty in a wholesome, natural way. I mean, “natural” being a comparison to her sisters, most of whom look like wax figures or blow-up sex dolls. Kendall had a girl-next-door vibe, like a young Ali McGraw. That vibe was never “sexy.” I honestly don’t think of Kendall as a sexy or sexual person at all. There’s nothing wrong with that, obviously. Some people can make a simple glance a deeply erotic moment. Some people cannot. Kendall is one of those people who cannot. But to hear Kendall tell it, she’s sexy and she loves to do “sexy” photoshoots. I feel like this is what her mother told her to say, and that’s sort of depressing:

Kendall Jenner sat down with illustrious photographer Mario Testino for the latest episode of his podcast on Mira Mira in which they talked about her high-profile friends and reminisced about the many shoots they’ve done together. And while the reality star has done her fair share of semi-nude photos, she told Testino, “I don’t get to be hot very often. I love going like, sexual, because I don’t get to do it.” The photographer concurred, saying, “It’s so weird because you have the body. I think that maybe people are intimidated to take you there. Maybe you’ve done a lot of American Vogue and it’s not about that and it’s more about clothes.”

But the industry darling wishes people would be willing to take more risks with her, adding, “I love being transformed. Everyone always wants to make me myself. Because not only am I a model but I guess have a name too, so they get confused, they don’t know how to use me.”

Yeah… if I needed to hire a model for a sexy photoshoot, I would not hire Kendall for that job either. I would probably hire either of the Hadid sisters though, is that weird? But Kendall just seems so… asexual, honestly. She’s got a cute face and a cute figure, but there’s no there there. No It Factor, no mystery, no… anything, really. Also: “I love being transformed. Everyone always wants to make me myself.” Isn’t that the point of the current phase of Instamodeling though? That you’re a model with your own built-in brand, and you’re being paid to be you and look like yourself.

The Met Gala 2017

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

34 Responses to “Kendall Jenner’s complaint: ‘I don’t get to be hot very often’ in photoshoots”

  1. Lucy says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Testino’s comment about her “having the body” makes me think of what he once said about Dev Patel right to his face. Too bad he’s a good photographer.

    Reply
  2. ABC says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Met Gala demonstrated this, K was there practically naked and was just ‘meh’ whereas Gigi had her body weight in material wrapped around her and looked as hot as hell. There is nothing sexy about K, which is fine. Plenty of work for them both.

    Reply
  3. Aims says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Out of all Kris’s girls, Kendall looks the most like Kris, imo. My feelings regarding this family is that they’re overly sexual , very plastic (literally ), vain, and has no visible talent. However , I do think Kendall is very pretty.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Understandable, because IMO she doesn’t convey “hotness.” She’s pretty and wears clothes well, big difference.

    Reply
  5. Seraphina says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:32 am

    With all the world problems going on, Kendall complaining “poor little rich girl” has grated on my nerve today. Suck it up buttercup, your world is better than most out there.

    Kinda like when I was at the grocery store and the lady turned to me and said: I can’t decide between the lobster or the scallops for lunch tomorrow. And I thought: upper middle class problems. Sigh.

    Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Yeah… Kendall… if you were an actual model, you never would have said this. I mean…what model says these words?! What actual model admits that they don’t have any modeling talent?

    “I don’t get to be hot”… If you had any talent as a model, you could make anything hot. But since you’re as bland as a noodle, you just… aren’t hot

    Reply
  7. Chelly says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Let’s try being smart for a change

    Reply
  8. greenmonster says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:38 am

    This girl should be lucky to even have a career. She is pretty but so plain and basic.

    Reply
  9. Sasha says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I’m not interested in the Ks, or Js, for that matter, but I don’t think this young woman has an original thought. If she’s saying it, putting it out there, there’s a reason and her mother told her to. I think it would be a big mistake for her to go ‘all’ nude. She has a legitimate career as a model (for now) and she could really mess that up by going all Kartrashian.

    Reply
    • teacakes says:
      May 9, 2017 at 9:45 am

      The thing is, she only has a career as a model BECAUSE of the social media following from being a part of that family + the fashion connections Kanye opened up to their formerly downmarket selves when he married in.

      But she really sounds like she thinks it all came around only because she’s such a great model, she doesn’t have an ounce of self-awareness about anything.

      Reply
    • Pandy says:
      May 9, 2017 at 12:54 pm

      Come on. We all know there’s a sex tape in her future. Then she can go “like, all sexy” and get the extra attention she seems to need. Just what the world needs. More nudity from this family. God, is this REALLY all they have to offer?

      Reply
  10. teacakes says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Kardboard here thinks she’s “transformed” by photoshoots?! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAA.

    And it’s no surprise that she can’t do ‘hot’ as a model – those dead eyes are never going to convey anything of the sort, no matter how nice her figure is.

    Reply
  11. Jem says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:41 am

    The only way this girl will be hot in a photo shoot is if she sets herself on fire and they take pictures of it.

    Reply
  12. Clare says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Hard to be hot when you are basically the model equivalent of instant plain grits.

    Reply
  13. Alleycat says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:12 am

    ??? I have seen SEVERAL photo shoots of her where the theme was supposed to be sexy. It’s not anyone’s fault but Kendulls that it didn’t turn out “hot”. Try gaining a personality and a brain, then maybe we could see you be “sexy”.

    Reply
  14. Beth says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:14 am

    I think her and Kourtney are the prettiest. They’re also the most natural out of the family. Kourtney had a boob job years ago and Kendall looks like she’s had lip injections. Do nothing else, you two before it’s too late

    Reply
  15. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:21 am

    She should shut up, it’s not LIKE she will have a long model career. She is bland and boring and riding on the kartrashian name.

    Reply
  16. LAK says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Very self aware of her to realise that her celebrity as a K supersedes her modeling ability.

    Reply
  17. Chetta B. says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:42 am

    I see she’s inherited the Kardashian brains … as in a head full of air. Because, like, being hot is like, so important. Ugh. She had her career handed to her and they owe it all to Ray J.

    Reply
  18. swak says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Here’s the thing just because you have the body (and even the clothes) does not mean you are sexy. I had a great bod in my early 20′s, yet I would not consider my self sexy, nor could I have done a sexy pose.

    Reply
  19. Skins says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:51 am

    She is a good looking girl, no doubt, but I, personally never found her sexy at all. Something about being a Kardashian just sucks the sexiness right out of you

    Reply
  20. Littlestar says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    She is rarely very good in her modeling, that should be more upsetting.

    Reply
  21. Marianne says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Kendall has that kind of “Americana” type vibe to her. Like, she seems like the kind of model that would do Calvin Klein jean ad wheres she’s running in meadows, you know?

    Reply
  22. Erica_V says:
    May 9, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Hot is a temperature Kendull.

    Reply
  23. Stella in NH says:
    May 9, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    She is way too plastic to be sexy. She seems very awkward in front of the camera.

    Reply

