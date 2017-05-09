Kendall Jenner’s complaint: ‘I don’t get to be hot very often’ in photoshoots

Before Kendall Jenner began experimenting with lip injections, I always thought she was very pretty in a wholesome, natural way. I mean, “natural” being a comparison to her sisters, most of whom look like wax figures or blow-up sex dolls. Kendall had a girl-next-door vibe, like a young Ali McGraw. That vibe was never “sexy.” I honestly don’t think of Kendall as a sexy or sexual person at all. There’s nothing wrong with that, obviously. Some people can make a simple glance a deeply erotic moment. Some people cannot. Kendall is one of those people who cannot. But to hear Kendall tell it, she’s sexy and she loves to do “sexy” photoshoots. I feel like this is what her mother told her to say, and that’s sort of depressing:
Kendall Jenner sat down with illustrious photographer Mario Testino for the latest episode of his podcast on Mira Mira in which they talked about her high-profile friends and reminisced about the many shoots they’ve done together. And while the reality star has done her fair share of semi-nude photos, she told Testino, “I don’t get to be hot very often. I love going like, sexual, because I don’t get to do it.” The photographer concurred, saying, “It’s so weird because you have the body. I think that maybe people are intimidated to take you there. Maybe you’ve done a lot of American Vogue and it’s not about that and it’s more about clothes.”
But the industry darling wishes people would be willing to take more risks with her, adding, “I love being transformed. Everyone always wants to make me myself. Because not only am I a model but I guess have a name too, so they get confused, they don’t know how to use me.”
Yeah… if I needed to hire a model for a sexy photoshoot, I would not hire Kendall for that job either. I would probably hire either of the Hadid sisters though, is that weird? But Kendall just seems so… asexual, honestly. She’s got a cute face and a cute figure, but there’s no there there. No It Factor, no mystery, no… anything, really. Also: “I love being transformed. Everyone always wants to make me myself.” Isn’t that the point of the current phase of Instamodeling though? That you’re a model with your own built-in brand, and you’re being paid to be you and look like yourself.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Testino’s comment about her “having the body” makes me think of what he once said about Dev Patel right to his face. Too bad he’s a good photographer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would actually argue that her body archetype *doesn’t* lend itself to sexiness. She has that kind of willowy, androgynous body that works well for high fashion, but when I think “sexy” I think of a curvier figure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Met Gala demonstrated this, K was there practically naked and was just ‘meh’ whereas Gigi had her body weight in material wrapped around her and looked as hot as hell. There is nothing sexy about K, which is fine. Plenty of work for them both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true, I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. She may be a nepotism instamodel but Gigi can really work it.
Meanwhile I doubt a single fashion student or professional etc is going to have any pics of Kendull in their inspiration folders at any point in the future, the way people do with images of Naomi/Linda/Kate or even later models like Gisele, Mariacarla Boscono, Joan Smalls etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. None of the new girls can hold a candle to the original model squad but Gigi (and Bella imo) are the only legit instamodels in my eyes. You can add Karlie Kloss in there but she was already an in demand legit model before social media blew these girls careers up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
gigi was also modeling from the age of three. her mom kris jenner’d her for sure, but she did it pre-real housewives fame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Out of all Kris’s girls, Kendall looks the most like Kris, imo. My feelings regarding this family is that they’re overly sexual , very plastic (literally ), vain, and has no visible talent. However , I do think Kendall is very pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Understandable, because IMO she doesn’t convey “hotness.” She’s pretty and wears clothes well, big difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With all the world problems going on, Kendall complaining “poor little rich girl” has grated on my nerve today. Suck it up buttercup, your world is better than most out there.
Kinda like when I was at the grocery store and the lady turned to me and said: I can’t decide between the lobster or the scallops for lunch tomorrow. And I thought: upper middle class problems. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah… Kendall… if you were an actual model, you never would have said this. I mean…what model says these words?! What actual model admits that they don’t have any modeling talent?
“I don’t get to be hot”… If you had any talent as a model, you could make anything hot. But since you’re as bland as a noodle, you just… aren’t hot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. You “don’t get to be hot” for a reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s try being smart for a change
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^^^This
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This girl should be lucky to even have a career. She is pretty but so plain and basic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not interested in the Ks, or Js, for that matter, but I don’t think this young woman has an original thought. If she’s saying it, putting it out there, there’s a reason and her mother told her to. I think it would be a big mistake for her to go ‘all’ nude. She has a legitimate career as a model (for now) and she could really mess that up by going all Kartrashian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing is, she only has a career as a model BECAUSE of the social media following from being a part of that family + the fashion connections Kanye opened up to their formerly downmarket selves when he married in.
But she really sounds like she thinks it all came around only because she’s such a great model, she doesn’t have an ounce of self-awareness about anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on. We all know there’s a sex tape in her future. Then she can go “like, all sexy” and get the extra attention she seems to need. Just what the world needs. More nudity from this family. God, is this REALLY all they have to offer?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kardboard here thinks she’s “transformed” by photoshoots?! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAA.
And it’s no surprise that she can’t do ‘hot’ as a model – those dead eyes are never going to convey anything of the sort, no matter how nice her figure is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only way this girl will be hot in a photo shoot is if she sets herself on fire and they take pictures of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hard to be hot when you are basically the model equivalent of instant plain grits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
??? I have seen SEVERAL photo shoots of her where the theme was supposed to be sexy. It’s not anyone’s fault but Kendulls that it didn’t turn out “hot”. Try gaining a personality and a brain, then maybe we could see you be “sexy”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?! The CK one was supposed to be sexy… and Balmain I guess?? TBH I don’t think any of the Kardashians are sexy…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her and Kourtney are the prettiest. They’re also the most natural out of the family. Kourtney had a boob job years ago and Kendall looks like she’s had lip injections. Do nothing else, you two before it’s too late
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should shut up, it’s not LIKE she will have a long model career. She is bland and boring and riding on the kartrashian name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very self aware of her to realise that her celebrity as a K supersedes her modeling ability.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see she’s inherited the Kardashian brains … as in a head full of air. Because, like, being hot is like, so important. Ugh. She had her career handed to her and they owe it all to Ray J.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s the thing just because you have the body (and even the clothes) does not mean you are sexy. I had a great bod in my early 20′s, yet I would not consider my self sexy, nor could I have done a sexy pose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a good looking girl, no doubt, but I, personally never found her sexy at all. Something about being a Kardashian just sucks the sexiness right out of you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is rarely very good in her modeling, that should be more upsetting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall has that kind of “Americana” type vibe to her. Like, she seems like the kind of model that would do Calvin Klein jean ad wheres she’s running in meadows, you know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hot is a temperature Kendull.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is way too plastic to be sexy. She seems very awkward in front of the camera.
Report this comment as spam or abuse