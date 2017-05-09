Kendall Jenner’s complaint: ‘I don’t get to be hot very often’ in photoshoots

Before Kendall Jenner began experimenting with lip injections, I always thought she was very pretty in a wholesome, natural way. I mean, “natural” being a comparison to her sisters, most of whom look like wax figures or blow-up sex dolls. Kendall had a girl-next-door vibe, like a young Ali McGraw. That vibe was never “sexy.” I honestly don’t think of Kendall as a sexy or sexual person at all. There’s nothing wrong with that, obviously. Some people can make a simple glance a deeply erotic moment. Some people cannot. Kendall is one of those people who cannot. But to hear Kendall tell it, she’s sexy and she loves to do “sexy” photoshoots. I feel like this is what her mother told her to say, and that’s sort of depressing:

Kendall Jenner sat down with illustrious photographer Mario Testino for the latest episode of his podcast on Mira Mira in which they talked about her high-profile friends and reminisced about the many shoots they’ve done together. And while the reality star has done her fair share of semi-nude photos, she told Testino, “I don’t get to be hot very often. I love going like, sexual, because I don’t get to do it.” The photographer concurred, saying, “It’s so weird because you have the body. I think that maybe people are intimidated to take you there. Maybe you’ve done a lot of American Vogue and it’s not about that and it’s more about clothes.” But the industry darling wishes people would be willing to take more risks with her, adding, “I love being transformed. Everyone always wants to make me myself. Because not only am I a model but I guess have a name too, so they get confused, they don’t know how to use me.”

Yeah… if I needed to hire a model for a sexy photoshoot, I would not hire Kendall for that job either. I would probably hire either of the Hadid sisters though, is that weird? But Kendall just seems so… asexual, honestly. She’s got a cute face and a cute figure, but there’s no there there. No It Factor, no mystery, no… anything, really. Also: “I love being transformed. Everyone always wants to make me myself.” Isn’t that the point of the current phase of Instamodeling though? That you’re a model with your own built-in brand, and you’re being paid to be you and look like yourself.