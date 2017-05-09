Former AG and current badass Sally Yates testified before Senate committee

Yesterday was Sally Yates’ big day. Yates was the acting attorney general for the last days of the Obama administration and the first days of the Trump administration. She was a career DOJ lawyer. The Trump administration fired her, they said initially, because she refused to enforce Trump’s Muslim Ban executive order. While that probably was a factor, Yates was also ringing the alarm at DOJ and the White House about Mike Flynn, Trump’s now-ousted National Security Adviser. Flynn was the guy who was in bed with the Russians, to the point where Yates believed he was lying to everyone and he was “compromised” to the point where he could be (and perhaps was) a target for blackmail. After Yates was fired, Emperor Baby Fists ended up accepting Flynn’s resignation. At the time, it was said that Flynn resigned just because he lied to VP Mike Pence.

Yates was supposed to testify in March but her testimony was canceled – suspiciously – by Rep. Devin Nunes, who… yeah, was and is an extremely shady figure. Finally, she got to speak publicly yesterday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. #SallyYates trended on Twitter throughout the day and evening, and I know a lot of people were glued to her testimony. I don’t blame you – Yates is an enchanting figure. She has a soft Georgia accent, she knows her way around the law, and she’s absolutely a patriot.

Anyway, I’m not going to do extensive coverage of her testimony, suffice to say that Yates repeatedly had to refuse to answer many questions about Flynn by citing “classified information.” What she could say and did say repeatedly though was that Flynn lied to several people in the White House and “the Russians also knew” Flynn was lying and “to state the obvious, you don’t want your national security adviser compromised by the Russians.” You can read a full transcript of Yates’ testimony here. She also had to answer questions (from Republicans) about leaking information to journalists, and Republicans tried to paint her as a political hack because she knew Trump’s Muslim Ban was unconstitutional. Which led to this amazing exchange between Yates and Zodiac Killer Ted Cruz:

Yates to Cruz- We were talking religious freedom, "not the interpretation of some arcane statute." pic.twitter.com/ZUJphOs1aC — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) May 8, 2017

Throughout the day, Emperor Baby Fists was tweeting about Yates. First, he threatened her:

Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Counsel. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Then he tweeted this after her testimony:

Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is "no evidence" of collusion w/ Russia and Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Sally Yates made the fake media extremely unhappy today — she said nothing but old news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Biggest story today between Clapper & Yates is on surveillance. Why doesn't the media report on this? #FakeNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Yes, when WILL this taxpayer funded charade end?