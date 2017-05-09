Former AG and current badass Sally Yates testified before Senate committee

Yesterday was Sally Yates’ big day. Yates was the acting attorney general for the last days of the Obama administration and the first days of the Trump administration. She was a career DOJ lawyer. The Trump administration fired her, they said initially, because she refused to enforce Trump’s Muslim Ban executive order. While that probably was a factor, Yates was also ringing the alarm at DOJ and the White House about Mike Flynn, Trump’s now-ousted National Security Adviser. Flynn was the guy who was in bed with the Russians, to the point where Yates believed he was lying to everyone and he was “compromised” to the point where he could be (and perhaps was) a target for blackmail. After Yates was fired, Emperor Baby Fists ended up accepting Flynn’s resignation. At the time, it was said that Flynn resigned just because he lied to VP Mike Pence.
Yates was supposed to testify in March but her testimony was canceled – suspiciously – by Rep. Devin Nunes, who… yeah, was and is an extremely shady figure. Finally, she got to speak publicly yesterday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. #SallyYates trended on Twitter throughout the day and evening, and I know a lot of people were glued to her testimony. I don’t blame you – Yates is an enchanting figure. She has a soft Georgia accent, she knows her way around the law, and she’s absolutely a patriot.
Anyway, I’m not going to do extensive coverage of her testimony, suffice to say that Yates repeatedly had to refuse to answer many questions about Flynn by citing “classified information.” What she could say and did say repeatedly though was that Flynn lied to several people in the White House and “the Russians also knew” Flynn was lying and “to state the obvious, you don’t want your national security adviser compromised by the Russians.” You can read a full transcript of Yates’ testimony here. She also had to answer questions (from Republicans) about leaking information to journalists, and Republicans tried to paint her as a political hack because she knew Trump’s Muslim Ban was unconstitutional. Which led to this amazing exchange between Yates and Zodiac Killer Ted Cruz:
Yates to Cruz- We were talking religious freedom, "not the interpretation of some arcane statute." pic.twitter.com/ZUJphOs1aC
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) May 8, 2017
Throughout the day, Emperor Baby Fists was tweeting about Yates. First, he threatened her:
Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Counsel.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017
Then he tweeted this after her testimony:
Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is "no evidence" of collusion w/ Russia and Trump.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017
Sally Yates made the fake media extremely unhappy today — she said nothing but old news!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017
The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017
Biggest story today between Clapper & Yates is on surveillance. Why doesn't the media report on this? #FakeNews!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017
Yes, when WILL this taxpayer funded charade end?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Yea pretty sure trump broke the law with those tweets and then broke another by deleting said tweets. Amazing what these people are getting away with.
Yates completely ran circles around these idiots with knowledge and facts. To the point where most republicans left before the hearing was over. It’s like they can feel the walls caving in. Wonderful
He also sent those tweets out on the POTUS handle so, yes, broke public records law with deletions and attempting to interfere with a congressional investigation.
And yet nothing will be done to call out this behavior or correct it. It’s amazing the s–t this idiot gets away with. He’s allowed to break and flaunt the law like no one else. No wonder he thinks he’s a dicatator in chief.
I’d the reason why no one is doing anything about this law breaking because the Republicans are in charge of everything…? And so long as it’s a Republican they will continue to let it slide? HOW IS THAT ALLOWED!!??
Jason Chaffetz is too busy trying to devise new ways to waste our tax dollars investigating Hillary Clinton to worry about Trump’s treason. It wasn’t always this way. Republicans turned against Nixon.
I think the GOP has proven they care about party > country
It’s almost like no one has any idea what is going on and what they should and shouldn’t be doing…
Even though they had 8 f*cking years to prepare to “take back the country” and make America great again, to repair the horrific damage done by the simple fact that we had a black president. And now that they’re up to bat… they choke. It would be laughable if we weren’t all going to die.
Shambles, nothing, not even 8 years, can prepare you for the consequences of a deal with the devil. This is some crazy sh*t and to think a few years ago we were all laughing at various leaders from, for example, African countries because of their seemingly insane displays. I mean HOW can these people elect crazy men who of course turned into dictators??? How? … Ugh.
“Yates completely ran circles around these idiots with knowledge and facts.”
they tried to make her look like a “dumb girl” and she SCHOOLED THEM ALL.
nasty women get stuff done.
Kudos to anyone who watched most of all of this. I caught the last 20 minutes of it, plus other highlights repeated later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s telling that even after Flynn was warned several times that his Russian communications were being monitored he continued to speak with the Russians. He most certainly felt secure because baby fists led him to believe he was working on his behalf. But I also find i that asswith it appalling that Flynn on his own lacked the moral compass and integrity to stop these communications.
This gangster administration is drooling over big money making contracts promised by Russia. Kushner and his family are setting themselves up nicely to profit from their powerful position. The Kushner patriarch is a crook as are his children. The drumsps are huge grifters with no conscience or integrity.
And the sad thing is-the people that need to read this stuff never will. The headlines on fox/brietbart etc all painted the narrative about how Yates was torn to shreds and they edited her testimony. Fake news indeed.
It’s sad, but it’s not surprising. Those core Trump supporters will ignore anything that doesn’t paint their Dear Leader in a flattering light, and they always will. I mean heck, his own daughter is right up there with them.
Yes. It is so important people get the correct info, but they never will because the president himself is so compromised.
I loved that she made ted cruz look like a fool..
Someone on a panel this morning said that he (TC) always acts as if he’s intellectually superior to anyone else in the room. Yet he set up a chance for an amazing response, which she provided.
A wonderful moment with Cruz!
What is significant here is the fact that 18 days went by, with Flynn having full access to all sensitive information, before Trump finally had to let him go because it got in the press.
Another significant revelation: the fact that Obama told him even earlier not to hire Flynn.
That gap is practically ignored, as orange and his fellow circus clowns yap about leaks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he didn’t vet him. Who else wasn’t vetted?
The not vetting thing bothers me because as much as they are trying to dismantle everything Obama did, they blindly accepted the vetting Obama’s team did on Flynn. I don’t care who you are, where you work, if there is a position that requires high security YOU should be doing your own vetting and not rely on others.
Cruz is a pitiful and disgusting excuse for a human. After everything Trump said about him, his wife, etc, he’s still Trump’s b*tch. It’s pathetic to behold.
Just goes to show these a-holes have no soul. They’ll do anything for power & control; make any human sacrifice….they’re all so revolting and abhorrent.
Her response to Cruz was a textbook shutdown. He tried to out-lawyer her and got schooled. Leave the lawyering to the practicing attorneys, Ted. Sally Yates is way smarter than most anyone you run into in the Senate.
Her composure was unshakeable! Feinstein asked both her and Clapper if there was collusion between Trumps team and the Russians, they both claimed they’re answer was classified,
Game, set, match….just a matter of time
Her schooling that smarmy , melting face bastard Ted Cruz was the best. What was a little better was how he ran out of that hearing after she schooled him.
The Rethugs are pathetic tools and so is their petty leader.
Grassley, Cruz, Graham and that moron from Louisiana should be ashamed for doing that traitor’s bidding yesterday. The issue is NOT the leak; the issue is the substance of the leak. And that substance is TREASON. And how the Hell would Yates know who the leaker was? It is very likely the leak came from the CIA or Navy Intelligence after it became clear Trump was letting Flynn have access to security information.
Yates and Clapper were both fantastic. She is a true patriot and those clowns don’t deserve to be in the same room as her.
Absolutely. Spineless traitors, the lot, and the way they condescended to her, lectured her, patronized her, spoke over her, and accused her of breaking the law for doing her job was disgusting. I was yelling at the screen watching them try to make the hearing about leaks and the Muslim ban. They couldn’t even bother to cover up their open misogyny as they grilled her. She handled herself with unimaginable grace and composure as she eviscerated them with facts, and she’s a hero. I hope those worms rot. It was enraging to watch them do that man’s dirty work.
I am wondering if their desperate push to change the subject to leaking is more than just keeping their Faustian bargain to protect Tr*mp? Is it possible that they may want to make any kind of unmasking illegal because they are afraid their calls with shady folks will be exposed next?
If they’re concerned about unmasking, they have nobody but themselves to blame for passing the USPATRIOT Act in the first place.
@Lightpurple, this is exactly what my (also badass attorney) wife said this morning! Their gutting of our privacy is coming back to bite them!
Ik,r? They’re upset that the truth is being leaked. How DARE someone be spreading the truth about what’s going on?! They’re leaking the truth before I can get Spicer to leak my lies!
It is truly sad how clearly partisan (and off-topic) they were.
Trump sure hates obama. After he asked him not to hired flynn.
All I can say is that she was simply marvelous. I was in awe of her composure and responses and she didn’t back down or give an inch. It was interesting to see how the Repubs are only concerned with “how” we know Flynn talked to the Russian ambassador rather than the fact that Flynn did and the seriousness of that. And also Yates warned the White House about Flynn and it took them days to concoct some lie to justify his firing.
Oh, I love the fact that Obama told Trump NOT to hire Flynn, but Trump hired him anyway. And now Spicer is trying to spin it as “ignoring advice from a sore loser.” Arrogant jackasses, all of them.
Obama’s also told Trump, apart from the security questions, that Flynn was erratic, and a bad manager. Flynn had been a general under Obama. Can you imagine him being chosen as THE (topmost) National Security advisor to the president of the US?
Hmmm. I don’t think Ted Cruz’s injuries from that smackdown are covered by the AHCA, amiright?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But remember the senators and congressmen/women aren’t affected by the AHCA. They have been exempt from it.
“when will this taxpayer funded charade end?” when you’re impeached, you deranged piece of shit.
Seriously. And the selective outrage is such a joke. How about the taxpayer funded charade of his vacations at Mar a Lago and for Melania to stay away from the White House? And the taxpayer funded charade of the Benghazi hearings? And her emails? Never forget her emails!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Methinks the orange one doth protest too much… but that’s #oldnews as well. And let’s not forget the taxpayer funded charade of “but emails! Benghazi!” The myopia is strong with them.
Oh, ha, I just said basically the same thing above. Trump and the GOP hypocrites make me want to smash something.
Let’s start with the patriarchy!
The Trumpians have been claiming that Obama renewed Flynn’s security clearance so Obama must have thought he was okay. But Flynn was trotting to security briefings with Trump during the campaign, so I imagine he might have needed a low-level clearance for that. Obama warned Trump during the transition that it would be a big mistake to put Flynn in the National Security Advisor role and Flynn actually never got through the process to obtain the much more rigorous security clearance for a National Security Advisor. He was fired first, but only after Pence was embarrassed to find out that he had been used to deliver incorrect information in public based on what Flynn told him. I think the Trumpians were keeping Pence out of the loop in general and he must have made a major issue out of it.
Flynn really must be batshit crazy. He must have known his conversations with Russian officials were monitored so the odds were high that the details would get out eventually.
You’re right, jwoolman – the Republican attempt to “blame Obama” for Flynn’s security clearance is _insane_, cynical and disgusting. The timeline, again:
- Flynn was forced into retirement a year early, during Obama’s period of office, due to gross and chaotic mismanagement of his department;
- When he retired, his access and clearance became ‘inactive;’
- After retiring, he started his own company (Flynn Intel Group) – which did not require any further reactivation of his security clearance as it was not a gov’t position;
- When it became clear that he was being considered for the position of National Security Advisor (= Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, which does not require Senate confirmation but was solely the responsibility of the Executive Office), he needed to be vetted again, as he had been retired for too long; this meant he had to undergo a National Agency Check with Inquiries (NACI). At this point, Flynn lied (a felony), by not disclosing his contacts with the Russians;
- After the election, Obama _warned_ Trump not to appoint this dangerous lunatic, but of course Orange Caligula paid not one whit of attention (this might explain Trump’s demeanour after his first visit to Obama in the WH after the election);
- When, in January, Yates from the DOJ repeatedly warned the WH that this senior aide, in a position of great power and influence, was potentially blackmail-able, how did the assholes react? Yup – shoot the messenger. One wonders, if the WashPo article had not exposed Flynn’s Russian contacts, and his lying, if he would still be in that position….? It seems perfectly obvious that the new administration was well aware of Flynn’s contacts and shady deals with Russia, and either did not care, or was itself too _compromised_ , to take any action, until forced to do so by public exposure;
- The final note: Trump’s threatening and intimidating tweets, designed to put pressure on a public servant as she undergoes Senate questioning, surely fall under the category of frigging TREASON.
And this is Obama’s fault because….. ????!!!!
I can’t wait for this entire administration of s**t-bags to go down in flames. Go, Yates! I hope she has a sterling career ahead of her!
Very nice summary, thank you. One thing that I haven’t been able to figure out is why Trump and/or his team was hell bent on putting Flynn and only Flynn into that position. Does Flynn have something on Trump? I feel like I’m missing something major.
@Esmom – thanks – this I’m sure though is just the tip of the iceberg, and your question is very appropriate. Why Flynn and only Flynn? Given the fact that he formed his own private “intel” company, through which he almost certainly must have had close contacts/business/shady deals with Russia, it doesn’t seem too far-fetched to speculate that he was also somehow involved in – if not directly co-responsible for – the election hacking. He would have had his own axe to grind, given the fact that he was forced to retire under Obama. So, Trump must know this, and Flynn knows that Trump knows… etc etc. I think that Flynn also must have something major on Trump (perhaps relating to Trump’s toad-spawn Eric apparently mentioning that they “don’t need banks for funding anymore; they’ve got Russia” (with regard to golf course expansions a year or so ago…)…..).
My HUGE HOPE here is that the DOJ and other intelligence-gathering agencies have got something BIG TIME on Trump and his disgusting gang of criminals, and they’re just waiting for the right moment to drop the boom. (*Sigh. We can but hope, can’t we?).
Orange Caligula LMAO perfect
I always knew she would talk like Holly Hunter and kick ass! There is nothing like a smart, well prepared woman to destroy a pseudo- intellectual like Cruz.
Holly Hunter absolutely needs to play her. I know this is a fluffy comment but still..
I like your post. Holly is from Conyers, Ga. The south is much maligned and most of the time, the region deserves it! However, there are fair and progressive southerners, and it is nice to see one.
A fellow Georgian! So proud.
I know! At least we have Yates, Lewis and Carter
Are you from Ga? I am originally from Columbus, Ga.
That’s great trio for sure. And you guys deserve to be proud of SY
I’m from Cherokee County (about an hour north of ATL)
Gwinnett and Forsyth native here, currently living in Carrollton but moving back to Cumming soon. She made me proud to be a Georgia girl.
Granted she can’t tell everything about this whole mess(classified information) but I would wager Sally Yates still has some good stories about dealing with the current administration. Hopefully she considers writing a book someday.
“Yes, when WILL this taxpayer funded charade end? ”
You mean his presidency? I hope.
Simply a HERO🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Neither Texas Senator fared well yesterday. She totally schooled John Cornyn too, best was when he brought up her testimony from her confirmation hearing and she corrected him.
Agreed. That guy telling Yates she “disappointed him” made me want to throw something.
The democrats did a great job of getting things on the record, and making sure people knew, on record, that the ban Yates said was unlawful actually really was, and the WH revoked it because it was unlawful. Not that it matters, they just spin whatever tale they need.
It was riveting! After months of a national discourse steeped in stupidity, it was a breath of fresh air to hear someone speaking calmly, logically and truthfully. Sally Yates is a consummate professional, who (lucky for us) has had decades of experience prosecuting fraud and corporate crime. She knows exactly what is going on. I took note of her comment that the DOJ is staffed with highly competent people in which she has full confidence (but she didn’t include Sessions…). It has become so clear that this entire administration is nothing but a mafia operation. If you’re in the U.S., please call your senators and reps today to demand an independent investigation of Tr*mp’s Russian ties!
Watching her school those misogynistic a-holes was a bright light in this otherwise incredibly disturbing year.
I hope other Texans were as disgusted and embarrassed by our Senators, Cruz and Cornyn, as I was. They tried so hard to take her down, make her look guilty of anything, but she ran rings around them. Sally Yates is a true patriot. Cruz and Cornyn put party over country consistently, and I will donate what I can, and work hard to get them both defeated. Yates was magnificent.
Fellow Texan here and I’m 10000% with you. Cruz and Cornyn are despicable. I’m glad Sally came locked and loaded, and made fools out of them all. She’s going to go down in history as a hero who opposed corruption and fascism.
Another Texan here…I hate those two smarmy a**holes. I’m going to start campaigning for Beto O’Rourke to unseat that weak-chinned baboon.
Why do Texans elect such snake oil salesmen to be their representatives? What’s going on that these crazies can’t be voted out of office?
Texas has been heavily gerrymandered to suppress minority votes and guarantee Republicans take statewide offices. The late, great Molly Ivins described the process as it happened in her old columns.
She was amazing. Cool, calm, composed. No matter how much some tried to rattle her or trip her up she didn’t let them, and completely held her own. Badass, indeed. And, really, the same could be said about Clapper. He just rolled with the questions and seemed to see through what some were trying to do, but didn’t let them.
I thought Clapper was great too. I wanted to go for drinks with the two of them.
I am so impressed by her composure. She’s smart and tough, and knows her stuff. Those politicians looked foolish by comparison.
Clapper was not on board with the GOP distractions, and clearly said that the leaking/unmasking issue is “ancillary” but the Russian attacks are not. He put a this strong statement on the record:
“If there has ever been a clarion call for vigilance and action against a threat to the very foundation of our democratic political system, this episode is it.”
Considering the angles that certain democrats’ questions/comments had, it is safe to say that they are preparing to make the most serious allegations possible (against trump and pence). They weren’t after Flynn.
That is a hopeful sight.
Good point.
I’m hoping this is true; that they take Pence down along with Trump. We can deal whoever is left on the food chain at that point.
Which will be President Paul Ryan. Mr.”Rape is just another form of conception”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well on one hand the White House claims that Pence was informed about Flynn two weeks after Yates told McGann, and on the other hand Spicer said in a pressconference that McGann told the higherups about Flynn immediately after his meeting with Yates. And this is now on record. So now they HAVE to call them to testify. These are important contradictions.
Also the dems were implying that the travelban was introduced so sudden on friday (we all wondered why) because the higher ups wanted Yates out after her meeting with the White House that exact day and they knew she couldn’t and wouldn’t approve the ban and they would fire her by monday (which is when the white house would set a date to look at evidence about Flynn with DoJ, that then likely and conveniently never happened).
They didnt go deep into this since the hearings arent about making accusations, but there were questions about who would be the decisionmakers and how the timeline exactly us. They are searching for who to talk to.
Ivanka Trump should look at Sally Yates and cry. Accept no imitations.
i saw the picture floating around twitter with Sally, in the middle of the composition with an empty chair across her slightly askew like an aftermath of some guy caught redhanded had did a runner.
her face, in profile, looked as though she’s saying “hang on where’s he gone?”
What a pile of pathetic cowards. How do these people sleep at night??
Sally Yates
First of her name
Breaker of Chains
Mother of Dragons
The Great Khaleesi
Long may she reign.
The King is dead. Long live Queen Yates! Kicking ass and taking names.
The Unburnt
My visceral reaction is to gnash my teeth when hearing cruz or reading trumps twitter.
What sitting President has the f–king time to sit and tweet all day? When Obama was elected, he was forced to give up his blackberry and this asshat is allowed to keep an unsecured android phone and send out ridiculous tweets all day. I hate these people.
Why’d trumpie say there’s “no evidence” in quotes? He said Obama “wiretapped” Him and then said don’t take him literally. Guess we shouldn’t take the no evidence thing seriously.
Cheeto also pasted in his own tweet from hours earlier into his twitter banner profile pic.
The most embarrassing racist grandpa
That was hilarious…. Nothing screams “I’m innocent!” Like having to put up a banner saying, “I’m innocent!”. In the third person, of course.
Ted Cruz is growing out a combover there.
My sister and BIL are visiting from Atlanta, so I’m out of the loop from Sunday till Wednesday P.M. Just grabbing a quick look here and loving all your comments. Thanks, guys.
@SusanneToo: Enjoy your visits!
Later, you’re going to have to whip up a stiff jug of potables, sit back, and devote quite some time to catching up with this, because boy, is the s**t ever hitting the proverbial fan!
We’ll miss you but I hope your Trump-vacation is a refreshing reprieve.
Go to cspan later and watch the whole thing–it’s amazing!
Why the f*** was he livetweeting this?! Does he not have ANYTHING ELSE to do?!?!?!
In TrumpWorld, the Presidency of the United States is a two-hour–a-day job, dontcha know?
Yates’ voice rang with clarity and she did a great job! As for Trump: “Methinks the man-baby doth protest too much,”
I was so inspired by her. Her integrity and intelligence were unshakable. Those trying to manipulate her looked like fools they are.
Why was Trump live tweeting? SHouldnt he be busy banging his daughter and Have son in law jerk off in the corner?
Sally Yates, you are on the right side of history! Keep being you!
Sally Yates is what happens when you do your job with integrity. I admire her.
Waiting to see if they eventually put Pence under oath to defend his unlikely statement that he knew nothing. How quickly can we impeach both of them?
Condoleezza Rice is on “The View” defending Trump, Tillerson, the entire regime. She won’t comment on what was said to whom (RE: Yates, Obama, Flynn)… you know why? Because SHE ignored Clinton’s warning to her about Bin Laden. You know how that played out.
She’s a POS…always was. It’s nice to feel nostalgic about the George W Era, but, Bush, Cheney, Powell and Rice were and are POSs. Revisionist history doesn’t work just because Trump has set the bar so low.
I had to turn it off while she was singing the praises of Tillerson. She makes me sick.
Don’t forget Rumsfeld and Rove.
Yet they are still not as awful as the current incarnation of the GOP.
and that’s saying somethin’.
The corrupt Republicans know he doesn’t know, or care, what he’s doing and he can be totally talked into anything. They won’t hold him accountable. Our country is just a circus sh!tshow right now.
