Bristol Palin gave birth to her third child, a girl named Atlee Bay Meyer

Meet Atlee Bay!!! The newest edition of the Meyer family!! @bsmp2 #dadlife #ownthedash A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on May 8, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Bristol Palin gave birth to her first child in wedlock at some point in the past few days. Bristol is already mom to son Tripp Johnston-Palin, age 8, and daughter Sailor Grace Meyer, who was born in a storm of controversy in December 2015. Sailor’s dad is Dakota Meyer, who proposed to Bristol as soon as she became pregnant with Sailor. Bristol ended up calling off the wedding (just days before they were supposed to get hitched) and Bristol and Dakota spent the next six months or so in a legal battle. Just my opinion: there were undercover questions about paternity and once Sailor was born, the paternity test was done quietly and magically Dakota is the father. So Dakota and Bristol got back together and actually got married (for real this time) after Sailor was born and Bristol promptly got knocked up again. Bristol had another girl!

Bristol named her third child Atlee Bay. Which sounds like a middle-class resort community in Alabama. Where y’all going this weekend? We’re goin’ to our condo on Atlee Bay, we’re gonna get hammered and go fishin’. Right? That’s what it sounds like. I will give Bristol this: all of her baby names sort of fit together. Atlee and her sister Sailor obviously have a big brother named Tripp. It all makes some kind of Palin-esque sense.

I hope Emperor Baby Fists appoints Bristol to be his roving Abstinence Ambassador. It would also make perfect sense.

