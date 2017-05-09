Bristol Palin gave birth to her third child, a girl named Atlee Bay Meyer

Bristol Palin gave birth to her first child in wedlock at some point in the past few days. Bristol is already mom to son Tripp Johnston-Palin, age 8, and daughter Sailor Grace Meyer, who was born in a storm of controversy in December 2015. Sailor’s dad is Dakota Meyer, who proposed to Bristol as soon as she became pregnant with Sailor. Bristol ended up calling off the wedding (just days before they were supposed to get hitched) and Bristol and Dakota spent the next six months or so in a legal battle. Just my opinion: there were undercover questions about paternity and once Sailor was born, the paternity test was done quietly and magically Dakota is the father. So Dakota and Bristol got back together and actually got married (for real this time) after Sailor was born and Bristol promptly got knocked up again. Bristol had another girl!
Bristol named her third child Atlee Bay. Which sounds like a middle-class resort community in Alabama. Where y’all going this weekend? We’re goin’ to our condo on Atlee Bay, we’re gonna get hammered and go fishin’. Right? That’s what it sounds like. I will give Bristol this: all of her baby names sort of fit together. Atlee and her sister Sailor obviously have a big brother named Tripp. It all makes some kind of Palin-esque sense.
I hope Emperor Baby Fists appoints Bristol to be his roving Abstinence Ambassador. It would also make perfect sense.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
She was pregnant AGAIN?! Jesus. She needs to get her tubes tied for the sake of the country. We don’t need anymore Palin spawn.
OK so when I read the headline I didn’t really process the name and I kind of assumes it was one of the younger Duggars.
Her body her choice? No? Kay.
So her first baby born IN wedlock huh. Congratulations but quit the hypocrisy, guys.
This is the first baby to be conceived in wedlock. The girl born last year one was the first to be born in wedlock. Each kids creation has gone up a notch on the Palin meter’o'morality.
I don’t know if it’s hypocrisy. It is Bristol Palin so it could just be making a point. My first thought when I saw the headline was “to the same guy as the last one?”
Ugh that name is cringeworthy
They kinda ALL are. Where are they getting these hideous names?
They all are but Agreed with The write up, she has good sense of what fits together and with her family.. all those names not only are good Sibling Names ( Horrid as thought they are) But ALSO are in Keeping with The Palin Family brand ( “Faux Dignified Redneckery- First Family of the small town-Rugged-Mericana) Sorry I’m a Name nerd
QQ!!!!!!
That’s what my boys used to call a babysitter named Ashley when they were two years old.
She is not good at names. She thinks she’s clever.
Hey, this one was conceived and born in wedlock! Quite a milestone for America’s favorite abstinence role model. /s
Such restraint lollll.
Something nice: the baby is cute.
In wedlock… hahahaha. SHAAADDDEEE!
Can we not give this waste of space (only reason for talking about her is because he mother is Sarah) any more attention? If a Palin cries out for attention and no one gives it, will they just go away?
In wedlock and the pregnancy wasn’t shoved down our throats. I’m almost impressed.
LOL @ get hammered and go fishing. Not quite hunting with assault rifles from helicopters, but what name could you give a baby to evoke that lovely image?
What a stupid trashy name.
Which fits perfectly for these stupid, trashy people.
When people receive a Medal of Honour is it like a job placement? Do they (by accepting it) become paid Military recruiters or can they choose to take the medal and retreat from the spotlight?
opps.
I suppose it would be Medal of Honor, no u.
It bestows no job duties on them. Some choose to work with veterans organizations but there’s no obligation
Yeah, thinking about it, that would be an odd requirement. Hopefully he can stay out of too much Palin drama, it seems he’s been through enough.
The hypocrisy is astounding.
she wrote “newest edition” in her caption… English is not my first language but aren’t you supposed to say “newest addition to the family” ?
Yes, edition would be used in reference to a book.
Edjacayshun ain’t her strong point …
Congratulations! You are now better at English than the Palins!
…
And probably the POTUS as well!
Bristol was named for Bristol Bay in Alaska so the middle name is a cute recognition of herself. Otherwise, go away Palins
Ugh. No no no to the Palins. But I dont hate the name.
*Third* child. Uh, okay. Snort.
I see what you did there. TBH even if the whole ‘Bristol is Trig’s mother’ is true, it is to Sarah Palin’s credit that she took on Down’s baby. Like, it’s NOT a shameful scandal, but a time old, well meant response to a painful personal family situation. No shade.
Take your birth control pills (oh wait your mummy’s friend Trump has made it harder to get access to birth control, didn’t he) and close your legs you dumb hillbilly slut! Btw is there a different dad for this 3rd baby?
There is plenty to criticize her for without calling her a dumb hillbilly slut and telling her to “close her legs.”
But she is dumb. Plus she’s always telling women to close their legs, but yet refuses to close hers 😂
Is she doing pregnant duck lips? omg these people. I can’t.
This is more likely her 5th child. Trigg is not her brother, and she was definitely pregnant on Dancing With the Stars!
