Bristol Palin gave birth to her third child, a girl named Atlee Bay Meyer

Meet Atlee Bay!!! The newest edition of the Meyer family!! @bsmp2 #dadlife #ownthedash

Bristol Palin gave birth to her first child in wedlock at some point in the past few days. Bristol is already mom to son Tripp Johnston-Palin, age 8, and daughter Sailor Grace Meyer, who was born in a storm of controversy in December 2015. Sailor’s dad is Dakota Meyer, who proposed to Bristol as soon as she became pregnant with Sailor. Bristol ended up calling off the wedding (just days before they were supposed to get hitched) and Bristol and Dakota spent the next six months or so in a legal battle. Just my opinion: there were undercover questions about paternity and once Sailor was born, the paternity test was done quietly and magically Dakota is the father. So Dakota and Bristol got back together and actually got married (for real this time) after Sailor was born and Bristol promptly got knocked up again. Bristol had another girl!

Bristol named her third child Atlee Bay. Which sounds like a middle-class resort community in Alabama. Where y’all going this weekend? We’re goin’ to our condo on Atlee Bay, we’re gonna get hammered and go fishin’. Right? That’s what it sounds like. I will give Bristol this: all of her baby names sort of fit together. Atlee and her sister Sailor obviously have a big brother named Tripp. It all makes some kind of Palin-esque sense.

I hope Emperor Baby Fists appoints Bristol to be his roving Abstinence Ambassador. It would also make perfect sense.

41 Responses to “Bristol Palin gave birth to her third child, a girl named Atlee Bay Meyer”

  1. Shambles says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:03 am

    She was pregnant AGAIN?! Jesus. She needs to get her tubes tied for the sake of the country. We don’t need anymore Palin spawn.

  2. Craven says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:08 am

    So her first baby born IN wedlock huh. Congratulations but quit the hypocrisy, guys.

  3. Anon says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Ugh that name is cringeworthy

  4. bleu_moon says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Hey, this one was conceived and born in wedlock! Quite a milestone for America’s favorite abstinence role model. /s

  5. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Something nice: the baby is cute.

  6. HH says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:18 am

    In wedlock… hahahaha. SHAAADDDEEE!

  7. HadToChangeMyName says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Can we not give this waste of space (only reason for talking about her is because he mother is Sarah) any more attention? If a Palin cries out for attention and no one gives it, will they just go away?

  8. Redheadwriter says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:21 am

    In wedlock and the pregnancy wasn’t shoved down our throats. I’m almost impressed.

  9. Bettyrose says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:24 am

    LOL @ get hammered and go fishing. Not quite hunting with assault rifles from helicopters, but what name could you give a baby to evoke that lovely image?

  10. minx says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:25 am

    What a stupid trashy name.

  11. laulau says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:40 am

    When people receive a Medal of Honour is it like a job placement? Do they (by accepting it) become paid Military recruiters or can they choose to take the medal and retreat from the spotlight?

  12. Crumpet says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:44 am

    The hypocrisy is astounding.

  13. so says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:47 am

    she wrote “newest edition” in her caption… English is not my first language but aren’t you supposed to say “newest addition to the family” ?

  14. Lightpurple says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Bristol was named for Bristol Bay in Alaska so the middle name is a cute recognition of herself. Otherwise, go away Palins

  15. NtSoSclBtrfly says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:59 am

    *Third* child. Uh, okay. Snort.

    • Red Snapper says:
      May 9, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      I see what you did there. TBH even if the whole ‘Bristol is Trig’s mother’ is true, it is to Sarah Palin’s credit that she took on Down’s baby. Like, it’s NOT a shameful scandal, but a time old, well meant response to a painful personal family situation. No shade.

  16. Disco Dancer says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Take your birth control pills (oh wait your mummy’s friend Trump has made it harder to get access to birth control, didn’t he) and close your legs you dumb hillbilly slut! Btw is there a different dad for this 3rd baby?

  17. Shannon says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Is she doing pregnant duck lips? omg these people. I can’t.

  18. georgia says:
    May 9, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    This is more likely her 5th child. Trigg is not her brother, and she was definitely pregnant on Dancing With the Stars!

