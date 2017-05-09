Estella Warren was arrested for domestic violence, assault by cleaning fluid

I’m old enough to remember when Estella Warren was the next big thing. She was like the Kate Upton of 2000-01. She was a model and then she got some movie and TV roles and then… nothing much happened. In 2011, she was arrested for a DUI and go back to this archived story to read about how crazy she acted! She crashed into parked cars, left the scene of the crime, assaulted a police officer and escaped from her cuffs. I seem to remember stories of how she’s pretty messy. Well, it seems that she’s just been arrested again, this time for domestic violence.
Estella Warren was arrested for dousing her boyfriend in cleaning fluid … TMZ has learned. The model/actress was busted early Sunday morning after an argument at her Marina del Rey apartment. Law enforcement sources tell us … during the dispute, Estella grabbed a container of some kind of cleaning solution, and threw it at the guy.
L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies booked Warren for misdemeanor domestic violence. Her bf, btw, is probably going to be okay … we’re told he declined medical treatment on the scene. Warren got out of jail Sunday afternoon after posting $20k bail … which is a better way to get out of custody than her last arrest. We’ve reached out to her reps, but no word back.
CB brought up the idea that she was probably cleaning her apartment and she and her boyfriend got into an argument and she just threw whatever was on hand. CB also brought up the fact that this tactic is used by abusers – they will get their victims arrested for fighting back. But my first reaction was “I wonder what kind of cleaning fluid it was” and where she threw it. Like, if someone throws Drano or ammonia at your face, that is absolutely a huge deal and it should be considered felony assault. If you’re just, like, throwing a bottle of Lysol at the wall because you’re so mad? It’s still bad but it’s not as bad. I would be very interested in knowing the details around this.
She is Canadian, and I recall it was a big deal for her to book the Chanel no 5 ads in Canada.
Those were my favourite perfume ads, and till this day, the best Chanel ad.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5MHa1CtNEI
It’s 1 of the better less fussy ads
Maybe his idea of helping was lifting his feet while she vacuumed or washed the floor and she lost it.
There’s been an uptick in these kinds of attacks using cleaning fluids. They’re starting to brainstorm ideas as to how to reduce the frequency/make it harder to do this kind of attack, and one of the ideas was to make the fluid much thicker and more difficult to throw.
Unrelated point: I thought this was Amber Heard when the front page loaded up.
Me too! There’s a close resemblance in that picture.
Domestic dispute aside that is always my plan if I’m cornered in my bedroom by a burglar. Go into the mater bath and spray kaboom in their eyes so I can get away.
lol
She had her moment just around the time I was starting to follow celeb gossip. She was in that Wahlberg Planet of the Apes. It was bad, she was bad…that was about it. I just went and checked her IMDB…well…she’s worked…a bit.
There’s a whole subsection of these actors who get a sniff of the A list and then just drop farther than far. I don’t mean moving to a starring role on a good TV series or doing great independent film (that’s success): I mean they just drop to the Z list. Couple that disappointment with substance abuse issues and I’m not surprised at how bad it can get.
If she’s been sort of unhinged before I suspect he’s not completely together. And assault by cleaning fluid… idk… I would think if it was bleach or ammonia it would be classified as more of a chemical assault and strong chargers would be brought. But, this? Sounds like she took some 7th generation or method all purpose cleaner and spritzed it in his general direction. Possibly as whatever was handy if he was aggressive at her.
She sounds lovely.
Wow, you weren’t kidding when you said she was the Kate Upton of the early millennium. I googled her coz i have no idea who she is and i did a double take seeing some of her “younger” pics because i thought it was Kate Upton.
I love how people are already minimizing what she did and make him out to be the villain. Why should it matter what chemical she threw at him. Is it so hard to believe that men can be victims of DV from female abusers? This is why men who are abuse say nothing? This is why female abusers with male victims get off because people do not see them as predators but as poor emotionally messed up women that just made a mistake. This is gross.
