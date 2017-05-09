Estella Warren was arrested for domestic violence, assault by cleaning fluid

I’m old enough to remember when Estella Warren was the next big thing. She was like the Kate Upton of 2000-01. She was a model and then she got some movie and TV roles and then… nothing much happened. In 2011, she was arrested for a DUI and go back to this archived story to read about how crazy she acted! She crashed into parked cars, left the scene of the crime, assaulted a police officer and escaped from her cuffs. I seem to remember stories of how she’s pretty messy. Well, it seems that she’s just been arrested again, this time for domestic violence.

Estella Warren was arrested for dousing her boyfriend in cleaning fluid … TMZ has learned. The model/actress was busted early Sunday morning after an argument at her Marina del Rey apartment. Law enforcement sources tell us … during the dispute, Estella grabbed a container of some kind of cleaning solution, and threw it at the guy. L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies booked Warren for misdemeanor domestic violence. Her bf, btw, is probably going to be okay … we’re told he declined medical treatment on the scene. Warren got out of jail Sunday afternoon after posting $20k bail … which is a better way to get out of custody than her last arrest. We’ve reached out to her reps, but no word back.

[From TMZ]

CB brought up the idea that she was probably cleaning her apartment and she and her boyfriend got into an argument and she just threw whatever was on hand. CB also brought up the fact that this tactic is used by abusers – they will get their victims arrested for fighting back. But my first reaction was “I wonder what kind of cleaning fluid it was” and where she threw it. Like, if someone throws Drano or ammonia at your face, that is absolutely a huge deal and it should be considered felony assault. If you’re just, like, throwing a bottle of Lysol at the wall because you’re so mad? It’s still bad but it’s not as bad. I would be very interested in knowing the details around this.